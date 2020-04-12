Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. DR. ADIL FARUQI (MD KYRGYZSTAN)
  2. 2.  Gallstones are hardened deposits of bile that can form in your gallbladder. Bile is a digestive fluid( green – yellow) produced in your liver and stored in your gallbladder. When you eat, your gallbladder contracts and empties bile into your small intestine (duodenum)  LOCATION OF GALLBLADDER IS UPPER RIGHT ABDOMEN  MOST GALL STONES FORM WHEN THERE IS TOO MUCH CHOLESTROL IN THE BILE , TOO MUCH BILIRUBIN IN THE BILE OR CONCENTRATED BILE DUE TO FULL GALL BLADDER
  3. 3. 1. 67% - BILE SALTS/ACIDS (cholic acid, urodeoxycolic acid, chemodeoxycolic acid) 2. 22% - PHOSPHOLIPIDS 3. 4.5% - PROTEINS 4. 4% - CHOLESTROL 5. 0.3% - BILIRUBIN ABOUT 400-800 ml BILE IS PRODUCED IN A DAY MNEMONIC : Blood Pressure Pakistan Cricket Board B P P C B 67 22 4.5 4 0.3
  4. 4.  Cholesterol stones. These are usually yellow-green in color. They're the most common kind, accounting for 80% of gallstones.  Pigment stones. These stones are smaller and darker. They're made up of bilirubin, which comes from bile, a fluid your liver makes and your gallbladder stores.  Mixed stones which are pure calcium stones
  5. 5.  Gallstones can lead to pain in the upper right abdomen. You may start to have gallbladder pain from time to time when you eat foods that are high in fat, such as fried foods. The pain doesn’t usually last more than a few hours.  You may also experience:  nausea  vomiting  dark urine  clay-colored stools  stomach pain  burping  diarrhea  indigestion  These symptoms are also known as biliary colic.
  6. 6.  CHOLECYSTITIS(inflammation of gall bladder)  ACUTE PANCREATITIS(inflammation of pancreas)  ASCENDING CHOLANGITIS(inflammation of bile duct) CHARCOT TRIAD OF CHOLANGITIS INCLUDE: 1. FEVER 2. JAUNDICE 3. RUQ PAIN
  7. 7.  4F: 1. FAT 2. FEMALE 3. FERTILE 4. FOURTY  OCP/HRT  ILEAL RESECTION  BACTERIAL OVERGROWTH
  8. 8. SUPER SATURATION NUCLEATION ACCRETIONS
  9. 9.  Tests and procedures used to diagnose gallstones and complications of gallstones include: Abdominal ultrasound. This test is the one most commonly used to look for signs of gallstones. Abdominal ultrasound involves moving a device (transducer) back and forth across your stomach area
  10. 10.  Surgery to remove the gallbladder (cholecystectomy). Your doctor may recommend surgery to remove your gallbladder, since gallstones frequently recur. ...  Medications to dissolve gallstones. Medications you take by mouth may help dissolve gallstones i-e Ursodil (Astigall or Urso in Pakistan)
  REFERENCE IS INTERNET , USMLE FIRST AID, DIMS NOTES  This information is very useful in passing PMDC Examination

