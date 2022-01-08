Social organisation in primates

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
NAME:- Yasier Abbas.
Teacher Incharge:- Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat.
Topic:- Social Organization in Primates.
Class Roll No:- 20061119015
Batch :- 2020
2.
Social organization is a pattern of relationship between/among
members of a community.
It`s well developed in case of humans however sociality in case of
animals came into limelight with the pioneering work of W.C.Allen.
The specialised branch of biology which deals with the study of
Social Organizations is called as SOCIOBIOLOGY.
The basis of social life is the interaction of individual members who
exchange food, water, body care & Sexual favors.
Assemblage of animals can be either by chance (school of fishes,
migration of birds) or it can be an integrated social organisation with
some degree of permanence.
3.
Social organisation is well developed in case of primates. Primates mostly
spend their lives in large social groups or communities.
Semi terrestrial species such as baboons usually form large communities
while as leaf eaters such as colobus monkey and Langurs form smaller
social grouping (because there is little competition for food).Nocturnal
primates species are mostly small & solitary hunters.
Most non-human primates are more or less closed to contact with the
members of other communities and are usually aggressive towards
outsiders.
Chimpanzees are however exception to this general rule. They often
display an excitement and friendly encounter when different groups face
each other. Infact the females also switch groups at times.
Howler monkey,indris,simangs & Gibbons produce loud sound for
displaying hostile and intimidate behavior.
4.
1. COMMUNICATION :- Communication in higher animals is
generally elaborate and capable of putting across complex messages
e.g. facial expressions and vocalization in chimpanzee communicates
various forms of emotions and messages.
5.
2. COHESION :- The individuals consisting of a society tend to remain
in close proximity to one another.
The members of Baboons while moving tend to remain in close
proximity. The Alpha Dominant Male (ADM) leads the group to
resources & remains close to females. The Alpha & Sub dominant
male (ASM) take dangerous positions at front and rare end at the
time of fight.
6.
3. DIVISION OF LABOUR :- Baboons & Macaque young adult males
often serve as front or rare guard. Females bought and bring up
infants and care for young ones. Juveniles spend time playing and
exploring.
7.
4. PERMENANCE & IMPERMEABILITY :-
The individuals making up a society tend to be same, there is little
migration from the group. The core of the group is mostly formed by
the females who are related to each other. The males come & go. The
membership among females is permenant.Most organized societies
resist immigration by outsiders
8.
The composition of Social group in primates varies considerably. However
most non human primates species are limited to only one of the following
six patterns.
Social Group
Pattern
Primate species following this pattern
Single Female & Her off
springs
Orangantun,some of the small nocturnal
prosimians(mouse lemurs & galagos)
Monogamous Family
Group
Some new world monkeys, some prosimians(indris,
tarsiers, some pottos),the small Asian apes
(Gibbon,siamangs)
Polyandrous family Group The smallest new world monkey(mormosets &
Tamarins)
One Male several female
group
Hamadryas baboons,geladas,lemur,Howler
monkeys, gorillas.
Multimale-Multifemale
Group
Savanna Baboons,macaques,Colobus & some New
world monkey
Fusion- Fusion Society Chimpanzee
S.No
1
2
3
4
5
6
9.
1. Single Female & Her Offspring :-
Adult male lead their life mostly alone and meet females only for
mating
Children leave their mother when they reach sexual maturity.
E.g. : orangatun,Mouse Lemure,Galagos.
2.Monogamous Family Group:-
Group consist of adult male & female with their children (which
leave when grown)
It`s mostly found in Asian apes,Titi monkey, some prosomians
(Indris ,tarsier & some pottos)
3.Polyandrous Family Group (One Female & multiple males):-
They generally start with monogamous matting pair later a second
male joins the family & assist in child rearing. when this occurs both
adult males ten potentionally mate with the adult female.
Found in Smallest new world monkey( Marmosets & Tamarins)
10.
4.One Male Several Female Group :-
One male mates and lives with several females at a time. Such
pattern is found in Hamadryas baboons, Gelades,Gorillas,howler
Monkey.
Gelade groups are usually headed by females while in case of
baboons the community is headed by males which protect the
community from predators.
The Gorilla community consists of an adult male, his mates, and
their children which are usually driven off once sexually mature.
5.Multimale Multifemale group :-
This type of pattern is found in semi terrestrial primates like savanna
Baboons, Macaque & some colobus and new world monkey species.
In Mm-Mf societies dominance hierarchy is found and the top
ranking holding members are called -male/female.
-males have access to no. of females however in case of baboons the
-position comes at some cost. The -male has to fight often which
leads to serious injuries and high levels of Glucocorticoids stress
hormones in blood.
11.
6.Fusion –fusion Society :-
A fusion society is one in which the social group change throughout
the year with different activities and situations. This is the social
pattern typically of chimpanzees.
Individuals may enter or leave the community from time to time.
Adult males occasionally wander off & forage alone or join a few
other males in hunting party. Females casually change membership
from one group to another. This occurs especially when female are in
estrus and seek mates.
Chimpanzee are the only primates that change group membership
from time to time.