Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14
Education
Jan. 08, 2022
60 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Social organisation in primates

Download to read offline

Education
Jan. 08, 2022
60 views

Social grouping in Primates by Yasier Abbas

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4.5/5)
Free
Extraordinary Awakenings: When Trauma Leads to Transformation Steve Taylor
(3.5/5)
Free
Mindset Shifts: Embracing a Life of Personal Growth Tara Omorogbe
(5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Findaway
(0/5)
Free
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(5/5)
Free
Bloom Forward: Healing from Trauma Emmy Marie
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Social organisation in primates

  1. 1.  NAME:- Yasier Abbas.  Teacher Incharge:- Dr Bilal Ahmad Bhat.  Topic:- Social Organization in Primates.  Class Roll No:- 20061119015  Batch :- 2020
  2. 2.  Social organization is a pattern of relationship between/among members of a community.  It`s well developed in case of humans however sociality in case of animals came into limelight with the pioneering work of W.C.Allen.  The specialised branch of biology which deals with the study of Social Organizations is called as SOCIOBIOLOGY.  The basis of social life is the interaction of individual members who exchange food, water, body care & Sexual favors.  Assemblage of animals can be either by chance (school of fishes, migration of birds) or it can be an integrated social organisation with some degree of permanence.
  3. 3.  Social organisation is well developed in case of primates. Primates mostly spend their lives in large social groups or communities.  Semi terrestrial species such as baboons usually form large communities while as leaf eaters such as colobus monkey and Langurs form smaller social grouping (because there is little competition for food).Nocturnal primates species are mostly small & solitary hunters.  Most non-human primates are more or less closed to contact with the members of other communities and are usually aggressive towards outsiders.  Chimpanzees are however exception to this general rule. They often display an excitement and friendly encounter when different groups face each other. Infact the females also switch groups at times.  Howler monkey,indris,simangs & Gibbons produce loud sound for displaying hostile and intimidate behavior.
  4. 4. 1. COMMUNICATION :- Communication in higher animals is generally elaborate and capable of putting across complex messages e.g. facial expressions and vocalization in chimpanzee communicates various forms of emotions and messages.
  5. 5. 2. COHESION :- The individuals consisting of a society tend to remain in close proximity to one another. The members of Baboons while moving tend to remain in close proximity. The Alpha Dominant Male (ADM) leads the group to resources & remains close to females. The Alpha & Sub dominant male (ASM) take dangerous positions at front and rare end at the time of fight.
  6. 6. 3. DIVISION OF LABOUR :- Baboons & Macaque young adult males often serve as front or rare guard. Females bought and bring up infants and care for young ones. Juveniles spend time playing and exploring.
  7. 7. 4. PERMENANCE & IMPERMEABILITY :- The individuals making up a society tend to be same, there is little migration from the group. The core of the group is mostly formed by the females who are related to each other. The males come & go. The membership among females is permenant.Most organized societies resist immigration by outsiders
  8. 8. The composition of Social group in primates varies considerably. However most non human primates species are limited to only one of the following six patterns. Social Group Pattern Primate species following this pattern Single Female & Her off springs Orangantun,some of the small nocturnal prosimians(mouse lemurs & galagos) Monogamous Family Group Some new world monkeys, some prosimians(indris, tarsiers, some pottos),the small Asian apes (Gibbon,siamangs) Polyandrous family Group The smallest new world monkey(mormosets & Tamarins) One Male several female group Hamadryas baboons,geladas,lemur,Howler monkeys, gorillas. Multimale-Multifemale Group Savanna Baboons,macaques,Colobus & some New world monkey Fusion- Fusion Society Chimpanzee S.No 1 2 3 4 5 6
  9. 9. 1. Single Female & Her Offspring :-  Adult male lead their life mostly alone and meet females only for mating  Children leave their mother when they reach sexual maturity.  E.g. : orangatun,Mouse Lemure,Galagos. 2.Monogamous Family Group:-  Group consist of adult male & female with their children (which leave when grown)  It`s mostly found in Asian apes,Titi monkey, some prosomians (Indris ,tarsier & some pottos) 3.Polyandrous Family Group (One Female & multiple males):-  They generally start with monogamous matting pair later a second male joins the family & assist in child rearing. when this occurs both adult males ten potentionally mate with the adult female.  Found in Smallest new world monkey( Marmosets & Tamarins)
  10. 10. 4.One Male Several Female Group :-  One male mates and lives with several females at a time. Such pattern is found in Hamadryas baboons, Gelades,Gorillas,howler Monkey.  Gelade groups are usually headed by females while in case of baboons the community is headed by males which protect the community from predators.  The Gorilla community consists of an adult male, his mates, and their children which are usually driven off once sexually mature. 5.Multimale Multifemale group :-  This type of pattern is found in semi terrestrial primates like savanna Baboons, Macaque & some colobus and new world monkey species.  In Mm-Mf societies dominance hierarchy is found and the top ranking holding members are called -male/female.  -males have access to no. of females however in case of baboons the -position comes at some cost. The -male has to fight often which leads to serious injuries and high levels of Glucocorticoids stress hormones in blood.
  11. 11. 6.Fusion –fusion Society :-  A fusion society is one in which the social group change throughout the year with different activities and situations. This is the social pattern typically of chimpanzees.  Individuals may enter or leave the community from time to time. Adult males occasionally wander off & forage alone or join a few other males in hunting party. Females casually change membership from one group to another. This occurs especially when female are in estrus and seek mates.  Chimpanzee are the only primates that change group membership from time to time.
  12. 12. Improved detection of predators. Dilution Effect. Guard Behavior. Mobbing. Feeding efficiency. Reproductive success.
  13. 13. Reference:-  Animal Behavior by Reena Mathur,5th Edition (2017-18),Page no. 305-335.  Wikipedia.  egov.uok.in/elearning /DefaultPG.aspx.
  14. 14. THANK YOU

Social grouping in Primates by Yasier Abbas

Views

Total views

60

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×