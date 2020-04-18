Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ROYALTIE Die erste All In One Marketing Software für Kleinunternehmer und Affiliates mit Einsatz von A.I.
ROYALTIE Was bedeutet AI? Einfache Erklärung Das Wort AI ist nicht schwer zu übersetzen: ● AI bedeutet „Artificial Intelli...
ROYALTIE AI automatisiertes Marketing – fertig in 3 Klicks! ● All in one Marketing Software – mit 3 Klicks, in 10s! So geh...
ROYALTIE Wie kannst du davon profitieren ??? 1. SELBER NUTZEN Wenn du selber ein Online Business oder Unternehmen hast . 2...
ROYALTIE Wenn du neugierig geworden bist !!! Antworte mir hier über Mail donttalkstart@gmail.com über DM auf Intsagram htt...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Royaltie online marketing_mit_kunstlicher_intelligenz

33 views

Published on

Online Marketing Software unterstützt durch künstliche Intelligenz

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Royaltie online marketing_mit_kunstlicher_intelligenz

  1. 1. ROYALTIE Die erste All In One Marketing Software für Kleinunternehmer und Affiliates mit Einsatz von A.I.
  2. 2. ROYALTIE Was bedeutet AI? Einfache Erklärung Das Wort AI ist nicht schwer zu übersetzen: ● AI bedeutet „Artificial Intelligence“, also „Künstliche Intelligenz“. ● Die AI-Forschung macht aktuell große Fortschritte und soll in vielen Anwendungsbereichen für disruptive Veränderungen sorgen. ● Das langfristige Ziel der Forschung ist die sogenannte Singularität: Diese beschreibt einen Punkt, ab dem die AI so weit fortgeschritten ist, dass sie sich selbst weiterentwickeln kann und der Mensch den Prozess nicht mehr stoppen oder umkehren kann. ● WAS HAT DAS MIT ONLINE MARKETING UND AFFILIATE MARKETING ZU TUN ???
  3. 3. ROYALTIE AI automatisiertes Marketing – fertig in 3 Klicks! ● All in one Marketing Software – mit 3 Klicks, in 10s! So geht heute erfolgreiche Kontaktgewinnung. Diese Royaltie AI (künstliche Intelligenz) generiert Dir automatisch alle notwendigen Marketingaktivitäten (Kampagnen). Ideal für Kleinunternehmer zur Leadgewinnung und Zusatzgewinn. Funktioniert ohne Marketingkenntnisse und bietet Dir grandiose Vorteile: ● Neue Kontakte, Kunden und Zusatzumsatz ● Dein Business wird gezielt gefunden ● Eine Software für alle Aktivitäten ● Du sparst Zeit und damit Geld ● Unerreicht effektiv und zu Minikosten ● Royaltie AI erledigt automatisch Deine Online Werbung und Du erledigst Dein Tagesgeschäft!
  4. 4. ROYALTIE Wie kannst du davon profitieren ??? 1. SELBER NUTZEN Wenn du selber ein Online Business oder Unternehmen hast . 2. ANDEREN UNTERNEHMEN ANBIETEN Gerade im Social Media Marketing gibt es noch sehr großes Potential. 3.AFFILIATE MARKETING BETREIBEN Wenn du schon Produkte bewirbst hast du jetzt eine Alternative mehr. Also überlegs dir. Sei Smart !!!
  5. 5. ROYALTIE Wenn du neugierig geworden bist !!! Antworte mir hier über Mail donttalkstart@gmail.com über DM auf Intsagram https://www.instagram.com/dont_talk_start/ über die Facebook Fanpage https://www.facebook.com/Consultant79x/about über die Website https://dont_talk_start.now.site/home https://www.linkedin.com/in/adi-svabo-31a1a01a7/

×