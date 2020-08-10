180411100022 adi karna wicitra modul8

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2. Screen Hasil Run Program ➢ Program pertama. ➢ Program kedua. • Mencari First Name
• Mencari Last name
  1. 1. TECHNICAL REPORT PRAKTIKUM PEMPROGRAMAN DEKSTOP MODUL 8 Disusun Oleh : TGL. PRAKTIKUM : 5 November 2019 NAMA : Adi Karna Wicitra NIM : 180411100022 KELOMPOK : D2 ASISTEN : Sya‘ban JURUSAN TEKNIK INFORMATIKA FAKULTAS TEKNIK UNIVERSITAS TRUNOJOYO MADURA 2019
  2. 2. TECHNICAL REPORT PRAKTIKUM PEMPROGRAMAN DEKSTOP MODUL 8 A. Soal Tugas Praktikum 1. Buat program sesuai dengan listing diatas/di modul 8. 2. Lakukan pencarian berdasarkan firstname dan lastname B. Jawaban Tugas Praktikum 1. Source code keseleruhan program dan sekaligus penjelasannya (setiap baris) ➢ Program pertama. from PyQt5 import QtWidgets, uic, QtSql, QtCore #Melakukan load library PyQt5. dalam contoh ini, kita juga meload class untuk Uic dan QtWidgets,Qtsql. QCore import sys #Melakukan load sys from PyQt5.QtSql import QSqlTableModel #meload library class sql yaitu objek sqlTablemodel class Ui(QtWidgets.QMainWindow): #Membuat class Ui dengan parameter QtWidgets, QMainWindow def __init__(self): super(Ui, self).__init__() #Inisialisasi dari class tersebut self.model = QSqlTableModel() #Objek QTableModel dideklarasikan uic.loadUi('form06.ui', self) #untuk menyambungkan dengan form06.ui self.show() #untuk menampilkan jendela self.openDB() #untuk manjalankan/mengkoneksikan database self.model = QtSql.QSqlTableModel() #Objek SQL dan QTableModel dideklarasikan
  3. 3. self.displaytable("") #untuk menampilkan table self.hapus.clicked.connect(self.remove) #untuk menjalankan fungsi remove ketika objek push button dengan variable self.hapus di klik/sambungkan. self.addrow.clicked.connect(self.addrowempty) #untuk menjalankan fungsi addrowempty ketika objek push button dengan variable self.addrow di klik/sambungkan. self.pushButtonCari.clicked.connect(self.cari) #untuk menjalankan fungsi cari ketika objek push button dengan variable self. pushButtonCari di klik/sambungkan. def openDB(self): #method untuk mengkoneksi kan ke database db = QtSql.QSqlDatabase.addDatabase('QSQLITE') #menambahkan driver database yaitu QSQLITE dan dimasukkan dalam variabel db db.setDatabaseName('sports.db') #memberi nama sports.db database yang ada di sql if not db.open(): # memberi kondisi jika database apa sudah dimasukan sql atau belum self.label.setText("connect db error") ###kondisi pertama ini jika data base di sql lite belum dibuka dan akan menampilkan pesan eror return False else: self.label.setText("connect db OK") #kondisi kedua ini jika data base di sql lite sudah dibuka dan menampilkan pesan terhubung return True def displaytable(self, p_filter): #method ini digunakan untuk membaca isi table dan kemudian menampil kan isi tabel ketableView. if p_filter is "":
  4. 4. #ini menggunakan 1 parameter yang berisi kata yang di cari. Jika parameter ini isinya kosong,maka method akan menampilkan semua isi tabel tanpa menggunakan filter/penyaring. self.model.setTable('sportsmen') #membuat nama tabel di sql dengan nama sportsmen dan ditaruk di variabel model print("no filter") #dan akan menampilkan “no filter’’ else: query = QtSql.QSqlQuery("select * from sportsmen " "where firstname like '%"+p_filter + "%' ") #sedangkan ini Query yang menggunakan filtel/penyaringan yang mana jika kondisinya tidak kosong yaitu berupa imputan lineedit fist name dari user. self.model.setTable("") #set table ke model self.model.setQuery(query) #set Query ke model print("select * from sportsmen " "where firstname like '%"+p_filter + "%' ") #maka diatas akan menampilkan query sesuai dengan filter mencari fist name yang telah diimputkan di line edit. self.model.setEditStrategy(QtSql.QSqlTableModel.OnFieldChange) #Jenis enum ini menjelaskan strategi mana yang harus dipilih saat mengedit nilai dalam database. Semua perubahan pada model akan diterapkan segera ke database. #sementara Menetapkan strategi untuk mengedit nilai dalam database ke strategi . Ini akan mengembalikan semua perubahan yang tertunda self.model.select() self.model.setHeaderData(0, QtCore.Qt.Horizontal, "ID") #membuat kolom first name pada kolom ke 0 self.model.setHeaderData(1, QtCore.Qt.Horizontal, "First name") #membuat kolom first name pada kolom ke 1 self.model.setHeaderData(2, QtCore.Qt.Horizontal, "Last name") #membuat kolom last name pada kolom ke 2 #untuk menampilkan dan membuat table baris secara horizontal yang berisi ID, first name, dan last name..
  5. 5. self.tableView.setModel(self.model) #untuk menampilkan table dalam objek table view def addrowempty(self): self.model.rowCount() ret = self.model.insertRows(self.model.rowCount(), 1) #pada methold ini terdapat fungsi untuk menambahkan 1 baris kosong pada tabel ketika tombol add dijalankan. def remove(self): self.model.removeRow(self.tableView.currentIndex().row()) self.displaytable("") # pada methold ini terdapat fungsi untuk menghapus baris tabel yang yang dipilih ketika tombol delete/hapus dijalankan. def cari(self): cari = self.lineEditCari.text() self.displaytable(cari) #method ini akan dijalankan ketika tombol cari di klik. Method ini akan memanggil method displaytable dengan parameter kata yang akan dicari. if __name__ == '__main__': app = QtWidgets.QApplication(sys.argv) window = Ui() app.exec_() #ini adalah main program buat manggil class dan metholdnya ➢ Program kedua. from PyQt5 import QtWidgets, uic, QtSql, QtCore #Melakukan load library PyQt5. dalam contoh ini, kita juga meload class untuk Uic dan QtWidgets,Qtsql. QCore import sys #Melakukan load sys from PyQt5.QtSql import QSqlTableModel
  6. 6. #meload library class sql yaitu objek sqlTablemodel class Ui(QtWidgets.QMainWindow): #Membuat class Ui dengan parameter QtWidgets, QMainWindow def __init__(self): super(Ui, self).__init__() #Inisialisasi dari class tersebut self.model = QSqlTableModel() uic.loadUi('form.ui', self) #untuk menyambungkan dengan form.ui self.show() #untuk menampilkan jendela self.openDB() #untuk manjalankan/mengkoneksikan database self.model = QtSql.QSqlTableModel() #Objek QTableModel dideklarasikan self.displaytable("") #untuk menampilkan table self.hapus.clicked.connect(self.remove) #untuk menjalankan fungsi remove ketika objek push button dengan variable self.hapus di klik/sambungkan. self.addrow.clicked.connect(self.addrowempty) #untuk menjalankan fungsi addrowempty ketika objek push button dengan variable self.addrow di klik/sambungkan. self.pushButton.clicked.connect(self.cari) #untuk menjalankan fungsi cari ketika objek push button dengan variable self. pushButton di klik/sambungkan. self.pushButton_2.clicked.connect(self.cari2) #untuk menjalankan fungsi cari2 ketika objek push button dengan variable self. pushButton_2 di klik/sambungkan def openDB(self): #method untuk mengkoneksi kan ke database db = QtSql.QSqlDatabase.addDatabase('QSQLITE') #menambahkan driver database yaitu QSQLITE dan dimasukkan dalam variabel db db.setDatabaseName('tugas.db') #memberi nama tugas.db database yang ada di sql if not db.open():
  7. 7. # memberi kondisi jika database apa sudah dimasukan sql atau belum self.label.setText("connect db error") ###kondisi pertama ini jika data base di sql lite belum dibuka dan menampilkan pesan eror return False else: self.label.setText("connect db OK") #kondisi kedua ini jika data base di sql lite sudah dibuka dan menampilkan pesan terhubung return True def displaytable(self, p_filter): #method ini digunakan untuk membaca isi table dan kemudian menampil kan isi tabel ketableView. if p_filter is "": #ini menggunakan 1 parameter yang berisi kata yang di cari. Jika parameter ini isinya kosong,maka method akan menampilkan semua isi tabel tanpa menggunakan filter/penyaring. self.model.setTable('data') #membuat nama tabel di sql dengan nama data dan ditaruk di variabel model print("no filter") #dan akan menampilkan “no filter’’ else: if p_filter == self.lineEdit.text(): #sedangkan ini menggunakan filtel/penyaringan yang mana jika kondisinya line edit tidak kosong yaitu berupa imputan lineedit pertama user. query = QtSql.QSqlQuery("select * from data ""where firstname like '%"+p_filter + "%' ") #inilah perintah Query yang sebagai filter atau penyaringan untuk mencri fistname self.model.setTable("") #set table ke self.model self.model.setQuery(query) #set Query ke self.model print("select * from sportsmen ""where firstname like '%"+p_filter + "%' ")
  8. 8. #maka diatas akan menampilkan query sesuai dengan filter mencari fist name yang telah diimputkan di line edit. if p_filter == self.lineEdit_2.text(): #ini sama untuk lineedit lastname yaitu menggunakan filtel/penyaringan yang mana jika kondisinya tidak kosong query = QtSql.QSqlQuery("select * from data ""where lastname like '%"+p_filter + "%' ") #maka diatas akan mecari query untuk mencari last name. self.model.setTable("") #set table ke self.model self.model.setQuery(query) #set Query ke self.model print("select * from sportsmen ""where lastname like '%"+p_filter + "%' ") #jadi kesimpulanya Jika parameter filter diisi, maka cara menampilkan data menggunakan query dan data yang tampil adalah yang memenuhi query yang diinputkan. self.model.setEditStrategy(QtSql.QSqlTableModel.OnFieldChange) #Jenis enum ini menjelaskan strategi mana yang harus dipilih saat mengedit nilai dalam database. Semua perubahan pada model akan diterapkan segera ke database. #sementara Menetapkan strategi untuk mengedit nilai dalam database ke strategi . Ini akan mengembalikan semua perubahan yang tertunda self.model.select() self.model.setHeaderData(0, QtCore.Qt.Horizontal, "ID") #membuat kolom id pada kolom ke 0 self.model.setHeaderData(1, QtCore.Qt.Horizontal, "Firstname") #membuat kolom first name pada kolom ke 1 self.model.setHeaderData(2, QtCore.Qt.Horizontal, "Lastname") #membuat kolom last name pada kolom ke 2 #untuk menampilkan dan membuat table baris secara horizontal yang berisi ID, first name, dan last name.. self.tableView.setModel(self.model) #untuk menampilkan table dalam objek table view def addrowempty(self):
  9. 9. self.model.rowCount() ret = self.model.insertRows(self.model.rowCount(), 1) #pada methold ini terdapat fungsi untuk menambahkan 1 baris kosong pada tabel ketika tombol add dijalankan. def remove(self): self.model.removeRow(self.tableView.currentIndex().row()) self.displaytable("") # pada methold ini terdapat fungsi untuk menghapus baris tabel yang yang dipilih ketika tombol delete/hapus dijalankan. def cari(self): cari = self.lineEdit.text() self.displaytable(cari) #method ini akan dijalankan ketika tombol cari di klik. Method ini akan memanggil method displaytable dengan parameter kata yang akan dicari. def cari2(self): cari = self.lineEdit_2.text() self.displaytable(cari) #method ini akan dijalankan ketika tombol cari di klik. Method ini akan memanggil method displaytable dengan parameter kata yang akan dicari. if __name__ == '__main__': app = QtWidgets.QApplication(sys.argv) window = Ui() app.exec_() #ini adalah main program buat manggil class dan metholdnya
  10. 10. 2. Screen Hasil Run Program ➢ Program pertama. ➢ Program kedua. • Mencari First Name
  11. 11. • Mencari Last name

