Bu araştırmada ulaşılacak 4 ana hedef vardır: - Yeşil tahvillerin anlaşılmasını artırabilmek için. - MINT ülkelerinde (Meksika,Endonezya,Nijerya, ve Türkiye) yeşil tahvillerin gelişimini analiz etmek için. - Endonezya ve Türkiye'de yeşil tahvillerin geliştirilmesindeki çeşitli potansiyelleri ve engelleri analiz etmek için. - Her iki piyasada da yeşil tahvillerin performansını iyileştirmek için çeşitli çabalar önerin. English: Social and environmental issues that are not included in economic calculations are the reasons why sustainable development is needed as a new paradigm for the pursuit of economic growth. Therefore, innovation in the financial sector is needed to guide investment that can create a balance in terms of economic, environmental, and social aspects. Green bonds are becoming an increasingly popular financial innovation in sustainable finance. Although relatively new, the volume of bond issuance in emerging markets have increased significantly. However, academic research on green bonds in these markets are still very limited. This comparative study aims to answer questions about the opportunities and risks of development by analyzing the development of these bonds in Indonesia and Turkey. The results of this academic research will propose a comprehensive framework for green bond development to strengthen and expand market ecosystems in both countries. According to the research findings, although the potential is relatively large, there are several challenges in both markets that could hinder the opportunities to develop green bonds.