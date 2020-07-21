1. e book edisi 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Kardiologi
Anatomi dan Sirkulasi Jantung SIRKULASI VENA CAVA SUPERIOR – ATRIUM KANAN – KATUP TRIKUSPID VENA CAVA INFERIOR VENTRIKEL K...
AORTA (SELURUH TUBUH)
Pembuluh darah Jantung dan sadaapan EKG SADAPAN EKG Singkatan : S A L I L A P S = Septal (v1,v2) A = Anterior (v3,v4) L = ...
Do you know??? Kiri dan kanan pada sadapan berlawanandengankiri dankanan pembuluh darah jantung
Penyakit Jantung Koroner (PJK) KHAS:  Nyeri angina/ Nyeri tipikal  Nyeri yang menjalar dari dada ke punggung belakang (b...
2. Vasodilator  Fungsi : Untuk melebarkan pembuluh darah yang tersumbat  Obat : - ISDN (5 mg, 3 kali pemberian, sublingu...
4. Anti Platelet  Fungsi : - Obat antiplatelet digunakan untuk mengobati penyakit jantung. Obat ini adalah kelompok obat ...
 Simpastatin 20%,40% tergantung nilai LDL (1x1)  Atrovostatin jika disertai hipertensi (1x1) b. Acute Coronary Syndrom (...
T-Inverted ST-Depresi  Enzim jantung : Myoglobin (N), CKMB (N), Troponin T/I (N) Note:  Jika ditanya pemeriksaan anjuran...
(Oksigen, Nitrat/ISND, Aspirin, Clopidogrel, Morfin) NOTE : Jika ditanya obat terapi awal yaitu ISDN Jika ditanya obat ter...
 Durasi : > 20 menit nyeri berkurang  Etiologi : Trombus Total  GK : Nyeri tidak menghilang saat istirahat  P. Penunja...
Penatalaksanaan: SINGKATAN : ONACOM (Oksigen, Nitrat/ISND, Aspirin, Clopidogrel, Morfin) NOTE : Jika ditanya obat terapi a...
 Fungsi : - Sebagai antinyeri dan penenang pengobatan terakhir 3. STEMI Khas:  Durasi : > 20 menit nyeri berkurang  Eti...
NOTE : Jika ditanya obat terapi awal yaitu ISDN Jika ditanya obat terapi yang paling tepat yaitu Aspilet 14. Oksigen Nasal...
Congestive Hearth Failure (CHF) DEFENISI  CHF adalah Kegagalan jantung kiri (Atrium dan Ventrikel kiri => gejala sesak) d...
normal (normal JPV is < 4 cm above the sternal angle or < 9 cm above the right atrium)  Kardiomegali => Pembesaran jantun...
- Akut lung Oedem (Oedem Paru) o Bat wing apparance  Ecokardografi - Ejeksi Fraksi <50%  Brain Neuro Peptide (BNP) - Rin...
o ACE : (Captopril 2-3 x 12,5 mg), atau ARB : (Valsartan 1 x 80 mg) - NYHA 3=> Ciri : Gejala timbul aktivitas ringan => Th...
Hipertensi JENIS:  Primer - Sinonim hipertensi primer adalah Hipetensi esensial - Penyebab hipertensi primer yaitu idopat...
Atenolol Esmolol Non-Selektif - Mempengaruhi pembuluh darah dan di saluran pernapasan. - Jenis : Propanolol 1 x 40-160 mg ...
Kondisi Khusus: Keadaan Khusus Dianjurkan Haram HT saja Tiazid - HT + DM HT + CKD ACE atau ARB Tiazid HT + Jantung ACE ata...
Krisi Hipertensi DEFINISI:  Terjadi peningkatan tekanan darah secara mendadak.  Penikatan TD sistol > 180 mmHg atau TD d...
Penyakit Jantung Rematik ETIOLOGI:  Streptococus Beta Hemoliticus Grup A  Streptococus Pyogens FAKTOR RESIKO:  ISPA KRI...
Singkatan (TAS) 2. Etiologi: Streptaphilococus Viridans => Faktor: Gigi => Lokas: Katup Mitral Singkatan (MEGAMVOX)  Miok...
Penyakit Vaskuler (Arteri) Khas Arteri : Klinis utamanya adalah Nyeri Pherepeal Arteri Disease (PAD)  Definisi: Suatu kon...
 Penatalaksanaan - Berhenti mengonsumsi tembakau, olahraga, dan diet yang sehat adalah bentuk penanganan yang biasanya be...
Reynaund Disease  Definsi - Penyakit vaskuler yang di sebabkan oleh suasana dingin. - Raynaud syndrome, also known as Ray...
Takayasu Disease  Definsi - Penyakit vaskuler yang terjadi karna peradangan yang bersifat kronis pada pembuluh darah.  S...
Acute Limb Ischemic  Definsi - Penyakit vaskuler yang terjadi penurunan perfusi arteri tungkai karena adanya oklusi akiba...
Penyakit Vaskuler (Vena) Khas Vena : Klinis utamanya adalah Bengkak DeepVein Trombosis (DVT)  Definisi: - Suatu kondisi d...
 Pemeriksaan Fisik : - Hormon sign (Nyeri saat dorsofleksi)  Pemeriksaan Penunjang : - USG Doppler - Venografi - D-dimer...
Inversi Vena Kronis  Definisi: - Suatu kondisi dimana terjadi gangguan aliran pada vena kaki yang dapat menyebabkan gejal...
Penyakit Jantung Kongenital SIANOSIS (Terjadi Perubahan Warna Biru pada bagian tubuh) Tetralogi Of Fallot  Definisi: Tetr...
- Right Ventrikel Hipertrofi (RVH)  X-ray : Boot shape  EKG : Pada lead V1 R/S >1 - Overaiding Aorta - Ventrikel Septal ...
Esimenger Syndrome  Definisi: - Kondisi kelainan jantung bawaan yang awalnya terjadi tidak mengalami sianosis (Asioanotik...
 Klinis : - Pasien mengalami sianosis - Sebelumnya pasien tidak mengalami sianosis - Eisenmenger syndrome signs and sympt...
control the harmful bacteria that may lead to an infection of your heart's tissues (endocarditis). Antibiotics are recomme...
- Poor weight gain  Pemeriksaan Penunjang : - Egg Shape  Penatalaksanaan : All infants with transposition of the great a...
 Atrial switch operation. In this surgery, the surgeon makes a tunnel (baffle) between the heart's two upper chambers (at...
Penyakit Jantung Kongenital ASIANOSIS (Tidak terjadi perubahan warna biru pada bagian tubuh) Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)  ...
 Pemeriksaan Penunjang: - Echocardiogram.  In this test, sound waves produce a video image of the heart.  Doctors may u...
Paten Ductus Arteriosus (PDA)  Definisi: Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) adalah kelainan jantung bawaan yang biasanya dial...
defek septum ventrikel (DSV), duktus arteriosus persisten (DAP) dan kelaianan katup jantung.  Gejala Klinis: - Asioanosis...
Kelainan Katup Jenis Katup jantung (APTM => Aorta, Pulmonal, Trikuspid, Mitral) Note: Pasangan katup Aorta => Pulmonal, Tr...
SISTOLIK Mur-mur Sistolik pada bagian katup tertentu: M I S A S atau T I S P S  Mitral - Lokasi : RIC IV/V, Mid Clavicula...
Aritmia Aritmia adalah gangguan pada kondisi aliran darah yang ditandain dengan perubahan heart rate baik cepat (Takidardi...
TAKIKARDI NADI TERABA - Takikardi dimana jika HR > 100 kali/Menit - Langkah dalam penentuan takikardi/ takiaritmia: STABIL...
TIDAK STABIL QRS SEMPIT (JIKA QRS<3 KOTAK) QRS LEBAR (JIKA QRS>5 KOTAK) REGULER (JIKA JARAK R-R SAMA) SVT ATRIAL FLUTER AT...
TAKIKARDI NADI TIDAK TERABA - Takikardi dimana jika HR > 100 kali/Menit - Langkah dalam penentuan takikardi/ takiaritmia: ...
BRADIKARDI - Bradikardi dimana jika HR <60 kali/Menit - Langkah dalam penentuan bradikardi/ bradiiaritmia: STABIL CIRI-CIR...
HIPERTROPI JANTUNG Hipertropi jantung adalah pembesaran bagian jantung baik jantung kiri ataupun kanan. Hal ini sering ter...
Ofthalmologi
Mata Merah Visus Normal Konjungtivitis A. Definisi Konjungtivitis merupakan gangguan pada konjungtiva mata yang mengalami ...
Eritromisin 1% Sistemik : Azitromisin 1 gr SD Doksisiklin 2 x 100 mg - Konjungtivitis Katarnal * Etiologi : Streptococcus ...
Alergi  Khas: - Sekret Mukoid (Putih susu) - Gatal  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: - Eosinofilia  Etiologi: - Konjungtivitis Ve...
4. Mencapai pupil Klasifikasi stadium/grade lama: 1. Belum melewati libus 2. Melewati limbus , tapi belum mencapai pupil 3...
Skleritis A. Khas Diagnosis BI SKE TIDAK TEGAS, TAS JINGGA BERAT - Bilateral - Injeksi Skelera - Batas Tidak Tegas - Tes E...
Mata Merah Visus Turun Keratitis A. Definisi Keratitis adalah kelainan pada kornea yang disebabkan oleh infeksi baik bakte...
Keratitis Virus - Etiologi  Herpes Simplex  Herpes Zoster - Khas  Lesi Dendritik / seperti akar - Penatalaksanaan  Art...
S = Sinikea I = Iris Bombai H = Hipopion - Penatalaksanaan Kortikosteroid Topikal + Sulfas Atropin 1% + Etiologi + Babat M...
 Sulfas atropin - Glaukoma sudut terbuka  Khas:  Gejala Glaukoma Kronik  TIO 20-30 mmHg  Sudut Coa dalam  Terjadi ak...
Mata Tenang Visus Turun Kelainan Refraksi A. Definisi Kelainan refraksi adalah gangguan penglihatan yang bukan di sebabkan...
 Hipermetrop fakultatif => Ha - Hm  Dengan siklopegik (Sulfas atropin)  Hipermetrop total => S(+) terbesar  Hipermetro...
Jika C>S (Dioptri Cilindris Besar dari Sferis) - C+ dan S- (Cilindris positif dan Sferis negatif)  Astigmatisma hipermetr...
- Jenis:  Astenopia Refraktif  Dikoreksi membaik  Astenopia Muskularis  Dikoreksi tidak memmbaik Ambliopia - Khas:  M...
Obat - Etiologi:  Riwayat steroid  Katarak Subkapsular E. Stadium Insipien Imatur Matur Hipermatur Keruh Minimal Sebagia...
- Retinopati Hipertensi  Khas: o Av crossing fhenomena o Cooper wire/ silver wire Terjadi pengerasan/ sklerotik pada pemb...
Kelainan Bulu Mata Trikiasis A. Definisi - Keadaan dimana bulu mata melengkung ke arah dalam B. Khas - Mata berair - Mata ...
Kelainan Kelopak Mata Blefaritis A. Definisi - Radang pada kelopak mata baik anterior maupun posterior B. Khas - Tampak be...
Insisi Horizontal Kelazion A. Definisi - Kelainan pada kelenjar kelopak mata baik yang terjadi akibat peradangan kronis ke...
A. Khas - Kelopak mata sulit membuka secara sempurna B. Mekanisme - Parase pada N.III - Paralisis M. Levator Palpebra Xant...
Kelainan Aparatus Lacrimalis Dacriosistitis A. Definisi - Radang pada sacus lacrimalis B. Khas - Nyeri dan bengkak pada ke...
- Awal => Massase - Defenitif => Probbling < 1 Tahun => Dacriostomi > 1 Tahun Kelainan Mata Lainnya Dry Eye Syndrome A. Si...
o Xs = Skering => Kornea Hancur E. Penatalaksanaan - Stadium Xn s.d Stadium X3a Jenis:  Vit A => 1 Kapsul biru (100.000 I...
Perdaraham Mata Perdarahan Subconjungtiva A. Faktor Resiko - Riwayat Trauma - Hipertensi - Riwayat Bersin B. Gejala Klinis...
Obstetri
Ginekologi
Pediatric
Nefrologi
THT
Hepatologi
Reumatologi
Hematologi
Gastrologi
Dermatologi
Pulmonologi
Tropmed
Neurologi
Surgery
Endokrin
1. e book edisi 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

1. e book edisi 2

14 views

Published on

DR. ADHI MARFITRA

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

1. e book edisi 2

  1. 1. Kardiologi
  2. 2. Anatomi dan Sirkulasi Jantung SIRKULASI VENA CAVA SUPERIOR – ATRIUM KANAN – KATUP TRIKUSPID VENA CAVA INFERIOR VENTRIKEL KANAN KATUP PULMONALIS ARTERI PULMONALIS PARU – PARU VENA PULMONALIS ATRIUM KIRI KATUP MITRAL VENTRIKEL KIRI KATUP AORTA
  3. 3. AORTA (SELURUH TUBUH)
  4. 4. Pembuluh darah Jantung dan sadaapan EKG SADAPAN EKG Singkatan : S A L I L A P S = Septal (v1,v2) A = Anterior (v3,v4) L = Lateral (v5,v6) I = Inferior (Lead I, aVL) L = Lateral Atas (Lead II, Lead III, aVF) A = Anterior luas (v1-v6, Lead I, aVL) P = Posterior (v7-v9)- note: dibagian punggung PEMBULUH DARAH JANTUNG LEFT CORONARY ARTERY  Arteri Desenden => Bagian septal dan anterior  Arteri Circumflexa => Bagian Lateral RIGHT CORONARY ARTERY  Arteri Inferior => Bagian Inferior  Arteri Posterior => Bagian Posterior
  5. 5. Do you know??? Kiri dan kanan pada sadapan berlawanandengankiri dankanan pembuluh darah jantung
  6. 6. Penyakit Jantung Koroner (PJK) KHAS:  Nyeri angina/ Nyeri tipikal  Nyeri yang menjalar dari dada ke punggung belakang (bedakan dengan nyeri gastritis, nyeri pankreatitis, nyeri bilier) KLASIFIKASI: a. Stable Angina Khas:  Durasi : < 20 menit nyeri berkurang  Etiologi : Plak aterosklerosis (Jadi plak lepas dan menyumbat)  GK : Nyeri menghilang saat istirahat  P. Penunjang  EKG : Normal  Enzim jantung : Myoglobin (N), CKMB (N), Troponin T/I (N) Note:  Jika ditanya pemeriksaan anjuran awal yaitu Treadmill.  Jika ditanya pemeriksaan yg paling sensitif Troponin I  Spesifik waktu pemeriksaan enzim meningkat  Myoglobin => Muncul 1-4 jam post serangan => Bertahan < 24 jam  CKMB => Muncul 3-12 jam post serangan => Bertahan 3-5 hari  Troponin T/I => Muncul 3-12 jam post serangan => Bertahan 7-14 hari Penatalaksanaan: NOTE : Jika ditanya obat terapi awal yaitu ISDN Jika ditanya obat terapi yang paling tepat yaitu Aspilet 1. Oksigen Nasal Kanul 2-4 Liter  Fungsi : Untuk mencukupi suplay oksigen ke otak
  7. 7. 2. Vasodilator  Fungsi : Untuk melebarkan pembuluh darah yang tersumbat  Obat : - ISDN (5 mg, 3 kali pemberian, sublingual) Kontra indikasi pada: - Hipotensi, - Takiaritmia, - Riw. Piagra 3. Antihipertensi (Beta Blocker)  Fungsi : - Untuk menurunkan tekanan darah - Spesifik Bisoprolol adalah obat yang digunakan terutama untuk penyakit jantung. Hal Ini secara khusus mencakup tekanan darah tinggi, angina pektoris, dan gagal jantung. Efek samping yang umum termasuk sakit kepala, rasa lelah, diare, dan edema di kaki. - Bisoprolol merupakan beta blocker non-selektif dimana hanya bekerja di pembuluh darah tanpa mempengaruhi paru (berbeda dengan selektif mempengaruhi paru)  Obat : - Bisoprolol 1x2.5 mg atau Bisoprolol 1x5 mg Jika tidak ada: - Atenolol 1x1 - Esmolol 1x1
  8. 8. 4. Anti Platelet  Fungsi : - Obat antiplatelet digunakan untuk mengobati penyakit jantung. Obat ini adalah kelompok obat kuat yang mencegah pembentukan gumpalan darah.  Obat : - Clopidogrel (CPG) 1x75 mg di telan 4-8 tab - Aspilet 1x80 mg di kunyah 2-4 tab 5. Anti Kolesterol  Fungsi : - Menurunkan kadar koleterol dalam darah, dalam hal ini yang merupakan salah satu faktor resiko terjadinya stable angina. - Obat anti kolesterol yang biasa di gunakan yaitu golongan statin (hal ini di karnakan karna terjadi peningkatan kadar LDL dalam darah, sedangkan kadar tigliserida rendah atau normal. Nanti akan dibahas lebih lanjut dalam pembahasan penyakit dislipidemia)  Obat : - Statin
  9. 9.  Simpastatin 20%,40% tergantung nilai LDL (1x1)  Atrovostatin jika disertai hipertensi (1x1) b. Acute Coronary Syndrom (ACS) Khas : Nyeri tidak hilang dengan istirahat Jenis : 1. Unstable angina Khas:  Durasi : > 20 menit nyeri berkurang  Etiologi : ½ Trombus  GK : Nyeri tidak menghilang saat istirahat  P. Penunjang  EKG : Normal, T-Inverted, ST-Depresi Normal
  10. 10. T-Inverted ST-Depresi  Enzim jantung : Myoglobin (N), CKMB (N), Troponin T/I (N) Note:  Jika ditanya pemeriksaan anjuran awal yaitu Treadmill.  Jika ditanya pemeriksaan yg paling sensitif Troponin I  Spesifik waktu pemeriksaan enzim meningkat  Myoglobin => Muncul 1-4 jam post serangan => Bertahan < 24 jam  CKMB => Muncul 3-12 jam post serangan => Bertahan 3-5 hari  Troponin T/I => Muncul 3-12 jam post serangan => Bertahan 7-14 hari Penatalaksanaan: SINGKATAN : ONACOM
  11. 11. (Oksigen, Nitrat/ISND, Aspirin, Clopidogrel, Morfin) NOTE : Jika ditanya obat terapi awal yaitu ISDN Jika ditanya obat terapi yang paling tepat yaitu Aspilet 6. Oksigen Nasal Kanul 2-4 Liter  Fungsi : Untuk mencukupi suplay oksigen ke otak 7. Vasodilator  Fungsi : Untuk melebarkan pembuluh darah yang tersumbat  Obat : - ISDN (5 mg, 3 kali pemberian, sublingual) Kontra indikasi pada: - Hipotensi, - Takiaritmia, - Riw. Piagra 8. Anti Platelet  Fungsi : - Obat antiplatelet digunakan untuk mengobati penyakit jantung. Obat ini adalah kelompok obat kuat yang mencegah pembentukan gumpalan darah.  Obat : - Clopidogrel (CPG) 1x75 mg di telan 4-8 tab - Aspilet 1x80 mg di kunyah 2-4 tab 9. Morfin  Fungsi : - Sebagai antinyeri dan penenang pengobatan terakhir 2. N-STEMI Khas:
  12. 12.  Durasi : > 20 menit nyeri berkurang  Etiologi : Trombus Total  GK : Nyeri tidak menghilang saat istirahat  P. Penunjang  EKG : T-Inverted, ST-Depresi T-Inverted ST-Depresi  Enzim jantung : Myoglobin (↑), CKMB (↑), Troponin T/I (↑) Note:  Jika ditanya pemeriksaan anjuran awal yaitu Treadmill.  Jika ditanya pemeriksaan yg paling sensitif Troponin I  Spesifik waktu pemeriksaan enzim meningkat  Myoglobin => Muncul 1-4 jam post serangan => Bertahan < 24 jam  CKMB => Muncul 3-12 jam post serangan => Bertahan 3-5 hari  Troponin T/I => Muncul 3-12 jam post serangan => Bertahan 7-14 hari
  13. 13. Penatalaksanaan: SINGKATAN : ONACOM (Oksigen, Nitrat/ISND, Aspirin, Clopidogrel, Morfin) NOTE : Jika ditanya obat terapi awal yaitu ISDN Jika ditanya obat terapi yang paling tepat yaitu Aspilet 10. Oksigen Nasal Kanul 2-4 Liter  Fungsi : Untuk mencukupi suplay oksigen ke otak 11. Vasodilator  Fungsi : Untuk melebarkan pembuluh darah yang tersumbat  Obat : - ISDN (5 mg, 3 kali pemberian, sublingual) Kontra indikasi pada: - Hipotensi, - Takiaritmia, - Riw. Piagra 12. Anti Platelet  Fungsi : - Obat antiplatelet digunakan untuk mengobati penyakit jantung. Obat ini adalah kelompok obat kuat yang mencegah pembentukan gumpalan darah.  Obat : - Clopidogrel (CPG) 1x75 mg di telan 4-8 tab - Aspilet 1x80 mg di kunyah 2-4 tab 13. Morfin
  14. 14.  Fungsi : - Sebagai antinyeri dan penenang pengobatan terakhir 3. STEMI Khas:  Durasi : > 20 menit nyeri berkurang  Etiologi : Trombus Total  GK : Nyeri tidak menghilang saat istirahat  P. Penunjang  EKG : ST-Elevasi ST-Elevasi  Enzim jantung : Myoglobin (↑), CKMB (↑), Troponin T/I (↑) Note:  Jika ditanya pemeriksaan anjuran awal yaitu Treadmill.  Jika ditanya pemeriksaan yg paling sensitif Troponin I  Spesifik waktu pemeriksaan enzim meningkat  Myoglobin => Muncul 1-4 jam post serangan => Bertahan < 24 jam  CKMB => Muncul 3-12 jam post serangan => Bertahan 3-5 hari  Troponin T/I => Muncul 3-12 jam post serangan => Bertahan 7-14 hari Penatalaksanaan: SINGKATAN : ONACOM (Oksigen, Nitrat/ISND, Aspirin, Clopidogrel, Morfin)
  15. 15. NOTE : Jika ditanya obat terapi awal yaitu ISDN Jika ditanya obat terapi yang paling tepat yaitu Aspilet 14. Oksigen Nasal Kanul 2-4 Liter  Fungsi : Untuk mencukupi suplay oksigen ke otak 15. Vasodilator  Fungsi : Untuk melebarkan pembuluh darah yang tersumbat  Obat : - ISDN (5 mg, 3 kali pemberian, sublingual) Kontra indikasi pada: - Hipotensi, - Takiaritmia, - Riw. Piagra 16. Anti Platelet  Fungsi : - Obat antiplatelet digunakan untuk mengobati penyakit jantung. Obat ini adalah kelompok obat kuat yang mencegah pembentukan gumpalan darah.  Obat : - Clopidogrel (CPG) 1x75 mg di telan 4-8 tab - Aspilet 1x80 mg di kunyah 2-4 tab 17. Morfin  Fungsi : - Sebagai antinyeri dan penenang pengobatan terakhir
  16. 16. Congestive Hearth Failure (CHF) DEFENISI  CHF adalah Kegagalan jantung kiri (Atrium dan Ventrikel kiri => gejala sesak) dan jantung kanan (Atrium dan Ventrikel kanan => gejala oedem tungkai).  Hipertensi Hard Disease/ HHD dimana bila terdapat pembesaran jantung hanya pada satu bagian jantung. DIAGNOSIS  Diagnosis CHF di tegakan dengan menggunaan anemnesis, pemeriksaan fisik dan penunjang.  Untuk mempermudah penegakan diagnosis kita dapat menggunakan Kriteria Farmingham: Syarat Dx: - 1 Mayor + 2 Minor - 2 Mayor Mayor (Singkatan : HP JOKO S) Minor (Singkatan : BU TEH S) - H = Hipertensi - P = PND - J = JPV ↑ - O = Oedem Paru - K = Kardiomegali - O = Orthopnea - S = S3 Gallop - B = Batuk Malam - U = Udem Pretibial - T = Takikardi - E = Efusi Pleura - H = Hepatomegali - S = Sesak Aktivitas Note:  Hipertensi => Grade 1 (>140-159 / >90-99)  PND => Paroxysmal Nocturnal Dyspnea “Paroxysmal” adalah episode gejala yang muncul tiba-tiba dan dapat terjadi kembali. “Nocturnal” adalah waktu malam hari, jadi PND adalah nafas yang tiba-tiba pendek pada saat tidur.  JPV ↑ => Jugular venous pressure (JVP) adalah tekanan sistem vena yang diamati secara tidak langsung (indirek). Peningkatan JVP dapat dilihat sebagai distensi vena jugularis, yaitu JVP tampak hingga setinggi leher, jauh lebih tinggi daripada
  17. 17. normal (normal JPV is < 4 cm above the sternal angle or < 9 cm above the right atrium)  Kardiomegali => Pembesaran jantung > 50% => ((a+b)/c)x100%  Orthopnea => adalah suatu gejala kesulitan bernapas yang terjadi ketika seseorang berbaring telentang. Biasanya, ketika berbaring Anda akan susah bernapas hingga batuk dan suara mengi muncul  Pemeriksaan Penunjang:  Foto Thorax - Kerdiomegali o CTR > 50% => ((a+b)/c)x100% - Efusi Pleura o Sudut cosopernicus tumpul o Cearly be line/Pleura line o Garis ewis damasque
  18. 18. - Akut lung Oedem (Oedem Paru) o Bat wing apparance  Ecokardografi - Ejeksi Fraksi <50%  Brain Neuro Peptide (BNP) - Ringan => 300-600 - Sedang => 600-900 - Berat => >900 PENATALAKSANAAN  Penatalaksanaan Awal Note : dilakukan saat hasil pemeriksaan foto thorax (+) Singkatan : LMNOP - L => Lasix - M => Morfin 2-4 mg - N => Nitrat/Nitrogliserin/Isosorbitdinitrat/ISDN 5 mg (max 3x) - O => Oksigen MMB 15L/i - P => Posisi semifolar  Penatalaksanaan Tepat NYHA : - NYHA 1=> Ciri : Tidak ada batasan dalam aktivitas => Th : o Diuretik : Furosemide 1 x 1 Atau o ACE : (Captopril 2-3 x 12,5 mg), atau ARB : (Valsartan 1 x 80 mg) - NYHA 2=> Ciri : Gejala timbul aktivitas berat => Th : o Diuretik : Furosemide 1 x 1 Ditambah
  19. 19. o ACE : (Captopril 2-3 x 12,5 mg), atau ARB : (Valsartan 1 x 80 mg) - NYHA 3=> Ciri : Gejala timbul aktivitas ringan => Th : o Diuretik : Furosemide 1 x 1 Ditambah o ACE : (Captopril 2-3 x 12,5 mg), atau ARB : (Valsartan 1 x 80 mg) Ditambah o Aldosteron Alfa : (Spironolakton 1 x 25-50 mg) Ditambah o Digoxin - NYHA 4=> Ciri : Gejala timbul istirahat => Th : o NYHA 3 Ditambah o Inotropik TD sistol 70-100 mmHg + Syok (-) => Dobutamin TD sistol 70-100 mmHg + Syok (+) => Dopamin TD sistol < 70 mmHg => Norefineprin KLASIFIKASI AHA : - AHA 1 => Gejala klinis (-), Kerusakan Struktur (-), Faktor Resiko (+) - AHA 2 => Gejala klinis (-), Kerusakan Struktur (+), Faktor Resiko (+) - AHA 3 => Gejala klinis (+), Kerusakan Struktur (+), Faktor Resiko (+) => Respon terapi baik - AHA 4 => Gejala klinis (+), Kerusakan Struktur (+), Faktor Resiko (+) => Respon terapi kurang baik
  20. 20. Hipertensi JENIS:  Primer - Sinonim hipertensi primer adalah Hipetensi esensial - Penyebab hipertensi primer yaitu idopatik/tidak jelas  Sekunder - Penyebab hipertensi sekunder yaitu penyakit lain seperti gangguan ginjal. KLASIFIKASI: Normal PreHipertensi Hipertensi Grede 1 Hipertensi Grede 2 Sistol Diastol < 120 Dan < 80 120-139 Atau 80-89 140-159 Atau 90-99 >160 Atau >100 PENATALAKSANAAN: Jenis Obat: Jenis Obat Contoh Dosis Thiazid HCL 1 x 12,5 mg ACE Inhibitor Captopril 2-3 x 12,5 mg ARB Valsartan Candesartan 1 x 80 mg CCB Dehidroperidin - Berfungsi sebagai anti hipetensi saja - Jenis : Nefedipin Amlodipin Non-Dehidroperidin - Berfungsi sebagai anti hipertensi dan anti aritmia - Jenis : Verampamil Diltiazem 1 x 30 mg 1 x 5 mg 1 x 1 1 x 1 B-Blocker Selektif - Mempengaruhi pembuluh darah saja - Jenis : Bisoprolol 1 x 2,5 mg
  21. 21. Atenolol Esmolol Non-Selektif - Mempengaruhi pembuluh darah dan di saluran pernapasan. - Jenis : Propanolol 1 x 40-160 mg Alfa Blocker Terzosin Metildopa 1-2 x 1-20 mg Aldosteron Blocker Spironolakton 1 x 25-50 mg
  22. 22. Kondisi Khusus: Keadaan Khusus Dianjurkan Haram HT saja Tiazid - HT + DM HT + CKD ACE atau ARB Tiazid HT + Jantung ACE atau ARB CCB Dehidroperidin HT + Asma/ PPOK CCB non-Dehidroperidin B-Blocker non-selektif HT + BPH Alfa Blocker (Terzosin) HT + Asam Urat Thiazid HT + Hamil CCB Dehidroperidin Atau Alfa blocker (Metildopa) ACE atau ARB Target Penurunan TD:  Usia < 60 tahun : < 140/ < 90 mmHg  Usia > 60 tahun : <150/ < 90 mmHg
  23. 23. Krisi Hipertensi DEFINISI:  Terjadi peningkatan tekanan darah secara mendadak.  Penikatan TD sistol > 180 mmHg atau TD diastol >110 mmHg. JENIS :  HT Emergency - Khas : Mengenai organ target ( Singkatan : JOGAM) : J => Jantung O => Otak G => Ginjal A => Arteri M => Mata - Target Penurunan tekan darah: < 20-25 MAP dalam waktu hitungan menit atau jam. MAP = 2 x diastol + Sistol 3 - Terapi : CCB dehidroperidin ( Nicardipin IV 5 mg/jam)  HT Urgency - Khas : Tidak mengenai organ target - Target Penurunan tekan darah: < 20-25 MAP dalam waktu hitungan < 2 jam. MAP = 2 x diastol + Sistol 3 - Terapi : CCB dehidroperidin ( Nicardipin 1x30 mg)
  24. 24. Penyakit Jantung Rematik ETIOLOGI:  Streptococus Beta Hemoliticus Grup A  Streptococus Pyogens FAKTOR RESIKO:  ISPA KRITERIA JONES: Mayor Minor Singkatan : CAPOCES - Ca => Carditis - Po => Poliatritis - C => Chorea - E => Eritema Marginatu - S => Subkutaneus nodule SINGKATAN : CAFEPAL - C => C-RP ↑ (Protein Reaktif) - A => Atralgia - F => Fever - E => Elevasi LED - P => Prolong ST - A => Anemia of reumatic - L => Leukositosis DIAGNOSIS:  1 Mayor + 2 Minor  2 Minor DIAGNOSIS BANDING:  Carditis - Khas :  Suara mur-mur di katup mitral  Demam  Endokarditis - Khas :  Suara mur-mur  Demam  Echocardiogram tampak gangguan  Kultur darah (Hasil : Terdapat Vegetasi) Jenis : 1. Etiologi: Streptaphilococus aureus => Faktor: Suntikan => Lokas: Katup Trikuspid
  25. 25. Singkatan (TAS) 2. Etiologi: Streptaphilococus Viridans => Faktor: Gigi => Lokas: Katup Mitral Singkatan (MEGAMVOX)  Miokarditis - Khas :  Suara mur-mur  Demam  Riwayat Tonsilitis Difteri  EKG : ST-Depresi disemua LEAD  Perikarditis - Khas :  Suara mur-mur di katup mitral  EKG : ST-Elevasi di semua LEAD PEMERIKSAAN PENUNJANG:  Swab Tenggorokan  ASTO  Biopsi (Ditemukan Ascop Body) PENATALAKSANAAN:  Benzatin Penisilin 1,2 Juta (Single Dose) Atau  Eritromisin 4 x 500 (10 Hari)
  26. 26. Penyakit Vaskuler (Arteri) Khas Arteri : Klinis utamanya adalah Nyeri Pherepeal Arteri Disease (PAD)  Definisi: Suatu kondisi peredaran darah saat pembuluh darah yang menyempit mengurangi aliran darah ke kaki.  Faktor Resiko : - Diabetes Mielitus - Dislipidemia - Hipertensi  Gejala klinis : - Nyeri - Kebas - Dingin  Khas : - Claudio Intermiten (nyeri dipengaruh atau tidak oleh aktivitas gerakan)  Grade : - Grade I : Asimtomatik - Grade II A : Jarak > 200 meter - Grade II B : Jarak < 200 meter - Garde III : Saat istirahat - Garde IV : Gangren
  27. 27.  Penatalaksanaan - Berhenti mengonsumsi tembakau, olahraga, dan diet yang sehat adalah bentuk penanganan yang biasanya berhasil. - Obat atau operasi dapat membantu jika perubahan ini tidak cukup. - Your doctor may prescribe daily aspirin therapy or another medication, such as clopidogrel (Plavix). Symptom-relief medications. The drug cilostazol increases blood flow to the limbs both by keeping the blood thin and by widening the blood vessels Burger Disease  Definsi - Penyumbatan pada pembuluh darah perifer. - Thromboangiitis obliterans, also known as Buerger disease is a recurring progressive inflammation and thrombosis (clotting) of small and medium arteries and veins of the hands and feet.  Sinonim - Tromboplebitis Obliterans  Gejala klinis : - Nyeri - Kebas - Dingin - Nekrosis  Faktor Resiko - Merokok  Penatalaksanaan - Menghentikan penggunaan tembakau - Medications to dilate blood vessels, improve blood flow or dissolve blood clots - Intermittent compression of the arms and legs to increase blood flow to your extremities - Spinal cord stimulation - Amputation, if infection or gangrene occurs
  28. 28. Reynaund Disease  Definsi - Penyakit vaskuler yang di sebabkan oleh suasana dingin. - Raynaud syndrome, also known as Raynaud's phenomenon, is a medical condition in which spasm of arteries cause episodes of reduced blood flow.  Faktor Resiko - Suhu yang terlalu rendah  Gejala Klinis - Nyeri - Kebas - Perubahan warna menjadi Pucat  Penatalaksanaan - Non-Farmakologi  Dressing for the cold in layers and wearing gloves or heavy socks usually are effective in dealing with mild symptoms of Raynaud's - Farmakologi  Calcium channel blockers. These drugs relax and open small blood vessels in your hands and feet, decreasing the frequency and severity of attacks in most people with Raynaud's. These drugs can also help heal skin ulcers on your fingers or toes. Examples include nifedipine (Afeditab CR, Procardia, others), amlodipine (Norvasc), felodipine and isradipine.  Vasodilators. These drugs, which relax blood vessels, include nitroglycerin cream applied to the base of your fingers to help heal skin ulcers. Other vasodilators include the high blood pressure drug losartan (Cozaar), the erectile dysfunction medication sildenafil (Viagra, Revatio), the antidepressant fluoxetine (Prozac, Sarafem, others) and a class of medications called prostaglandins. - Definitif  Nerve surgery. Sympathetic nerves in your hands and feet control the opening and narrowing of blood vessels in your skin. Cutting these nerves interrupts their exaggerated responses.  Through small incisions in the affected hands or feet, a doctor strips these tiny nerves around the blood vessels. This surgery (sympathectomy), if successful, might reduce the frequency and duration of attacks.  Chemical injection. Doctors can inject chemicals such as local anesthetics or onabotulinumtoxin type A (Botox) to block sympathetic nerves in affected hands or feet. You might need to have the procedure repeated if symptoms return or persist.
  29. 29. Takayasu Disease  Definsi - Penyakit vaskuler yang terjadi karna peradangan yang bersifat kronis pada pembuluh darah.  Sinonim - Pulseless disease, occlusive thromboaortopathy, and Martorell syndrome  Gejala Klinis - Perbedaan tekanan darah kaki atau tangan kiri dan kanan - Terkadang di sertai peningkatan suhu tubuh  Penunjang - Takayasu arteritis is ultimately diagnosed with an angiogram of the arteries (arteriogram) whereby a contrast material is injected into the blood vessels which makes them visible by X-ray.  Penatalaksanaan - The treatment of Takayasu disease involves suppressing the inflammation with cortisone medication (prednisone, prednisolone) - Jika pasien resisten cortison dapat di gunakan (methotrexate (Rheumatrex, Trexall), cyclosporine, cyclophosphamide (Cytoxan), and azathioprine (Imuran)) - Vascular surgery procedures and/or angioplasty with stents can be required to treat aneurysms and severe blood vessel narrowing.
  30. 30. Acute Limb Ischemic  Definsi - Penyakit vaskuler yang terjadi penurunan perfusi arteri tungkai karena adanya oklusi akibat emboli atau thrombus.  Penatalaksanaan - Penyakit vaskuler yang terjadi penurunan perfusi arteri tungkai karena adanya oklusi akibat emboli atau thrombus.
  31. 31. Penyakit Vaskuler (Vena) Khas Vena : Klinis utamanya adalah Bengkak DeepVein Trombosis (DVT)  Definisi: - Suatu kondisi dimana terjadi penyempitan pembuluh darah yang disebabkan oleh penyumbatan karna trombus. - Deep Vein Thrombosis. Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) atau trombosis vena dalam adalah kondisi ketika terjadi penggumpalan darah pada satu atau lebih pembuluh darah vena dalam. Umumnya DVT terjadi di paha atau betis, tapi bisa juga terbentuk di bagian tubuh yang lain  Gejala Klinis: - Bengkak - Merah - Hangat - Nyeri  Khas (Trias) : - Statis (Bediri lama, Obesitas, berjalan jauh, ibu hamil) - Hiperkoagubilitas (Efek dari kemoterapi) - Disfungsi Endotel (Trauma)
  32. 32.  Pemeriksaan Fisik : - Hormon sign (Nyeri saat dorsofleksi)  Pemeriksaan Penunjang : - USG Doppler - Venografi - D-dimer  Penatalaksanaan : - Antikoagulan  Heparin  Warparin
  33. 33. Inversi Vena Kronis  Definisi: - Suatu kondisi dimana terjadi gangguan aliran pada vena kaki yang dapat menyebabkan gejala seperti venektasi (varises), Talengektasis, gangguan katup vena superfisial.  Faktor Resiko: - Berdiri Lama  Penatalaksanaan: - Elevasi Tungkai - Stocking - Sklerotherapi - Ligasi
  34. 34. Penyakit Jantung Kongenital SIANOSIS (Terjadi Perubahan Warna Biru pada bagian tubuh) Tetralogi Of Fallot  Definisi: Tetralogy of Fallot. Tetralogy of Fallot atau TOF adalah gangguan pada bayi yang disebabkan oleh kombinasi empat penyakit jantung bawaan saat lahir.  Khas : PROV P => Pulmonal Stenosis R => Righ Ventrikel Hipertrofi (RVH) O => Overaiding Aorta V => Ventrikel Septal Defect (VSD)  Klinis : - Pasien mengalami sianosis/biru saat nangis - Keluhan berkurang saat pasien jongkok  Pemeriksaaan Penunjang - Pulmonal Stenosis Pada pemeriksaan suara katup pulmonal terdengar suara mur-mur sistolik.
  35. 35. - Right Ventrikel Hipertrofi (RVH)  X-ray : Boot shape  EKG : Pada lead V1 R/S >1 - Overaiding Aorta - Ventrikel Septal Defect (VSD) Saat dilakukan pemeriksaan dengan stetoskop di dapatkan suara mur-mur pansistolik pada RIC III/IV Linea Parasternalis Sinistra.  Penatalaksanaan : - Surgery is the only effective treatment for tetralogy of Fallot. Surgical options include intracardiac repair or a temporary procedure that uses a shunt.
  36. 36. Esimenger Syndrome  Definisi: - Kondisi kelainan jantung bawaan yang awalnya terjadi tidak mengalami sianosis (Asioanotik) dan dengan kompensasi waktu yg lama kondisi tersebut menjadi sianotik. - Kondisi yang di sebabkan kompensasi VSD (Ventrikel Septal Defect) dalam jangka waktu yang lama. - Sindrom Eisenmenger atau Eisenmenger syndrome adalah kelainan bawaan yang mengakibatkan bercampurnya darah bersih dengan darah kotor. Kondisi ini menyebabkan anak mudah lelah dan membiru. ... Akibat kondisi ini, tekanan di pembuluh darah paru-paru akan meningkat dan berisiko menimbulkan gagal jantung
  37. 37.  Klinis : - Pasien mengalami sianosis - Sebelumnya pasien tidak mengalami sianosis - Eisenmenger syndrome signs and symptoms include:  Bluish or grayish skin color (cyanosis)  Large, rounded fingernails or toenails (clubbing)  Easily tiring and shortness of breath with activity  Shortness of breath while at rest  Chest pain or tightness  Skipped or racing heartbeats (palpitations)  Fainting (syncope)  Coughing up blood (hemoptysis)  Dizziness  Numbness or tingling in the fingers or toes  Headaches  Abdominal swelling  Penatalaksanaan : - Medications Medications are the primary treatment option for Eisenmenger syndrome. You'll need to be monitored closely by a doctor when taking medications for any changes in blood pressure, fluid volume or pulse rate. Medications for Eisenmenger syndrome include:  Medications to control arrhythmias. If you have an arrhythmia, you may receive medications to control your heart rhythms.  Iron supplements. Your doctor may prescribe iron supplements if he or she finds your iron level is too low. Don't start taking iron supplements without talking to your doctor first.  Aspirin or other blood-thinning medications. If you have had a stroke, blood clot or certain types of irregular heart rhythms, your doctor may recommend aspirin or other blood thinners such as warfarin (Coumadin, Jantoven). However, people who have Eisenmenger syndrome are also at increased risk of bleeding when taking these medications, so don't take any blood thinners unless your doctor tells you to do so. Don't take over-the-counter pain medications, such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin IB, others) or naproxen (Aleve, others), without talking to your doctor first.  Medications to relax blood vessels (vasodilators). Drugs commonly used to treat pulmonary hypertension can help open narrowed arteries in the lungs and allow blood to flow through more easily. o Antibiotics. Depending on your condition, you may need to take antibiotics before having certain dental and medical procedures. These procedures may allow bacteria to enter your bloodstream. Antibiotics taken before these procedures can help destroy or
  38. 38. control the harmful bacteria that may lead to an infection of your heart's tissues (endocarditis). Antibiotics are recommended only before certain dental procedures (those that cut your gum tissue or part of the teeth) and procedures involving the respiratory tract, infected skin or tissue that connects muscle to bone. - Blood drawing (phlebotomy) If your red blood cell count becomes too high and is causing symptoms such as headache, difficulty concentrating or visual disturbances, your doctor may recommend having blood drawn to help decrease your blood cell counts. Phlebotomy should not be done routinely and should only be performed after consultation with a congenital heart disease expert. You should also receive intravenous (IV) fluids when having blood drawn to help replace the lost fluids. - Heart-lung transplantation Some people who have Eisenmenger syndrome may eventually need a heart and lung transplant or a lung transplant with repair of the hole in the heart if no other treatments prove effective. Birth control and pregnancy If you have Eisenmenger syndrome, becoming pregnant poses serious health risks — and can be fatal — for the mother and baby. It's critical that women who have Eisenmenger syndrome avoid becoming pregnant. Your doctor may recommend nonreversible birth control, such as tubal ligation or Essure. Essure is a metal coil inserted through the vagina into the fallopian tubes that causes scar tissue to develop. This blocks the fallopian tubes. Having your fallopian tubes tied (tubal ligation) is less often recommended due to the risks of having even minor surgery. Birth control pills containing estrogen aren't recommended for women who have Eisenmenger syndrome. Estrogen increases your risk of developing blood clots that could potentially block an artery to your heart, brain or lungs. Using only barrier methods, such as condoms or diaphragms, isn't recommended due to the risk of those methods failing. Transposision Great Arteri (TGA)  Definisi: - Suatu kelainan jantung yang disebabkan oleh perubahan letak arteri utama pada jantung. - Transposition of the great arteries is a serious but rare heart defect present at birth (congenital), in which the two main arteries leaving the heart are reversed (transposed). The condition is also called dextro-transposition of the great arteries  Gejala Klinis : - Blue color of the skin (cyanosis) - Shortness of breath - Lack of appetite
  39. 39. - Poor weight gain  Pemeriksaan Penunjang : - Egg Shape  Penatalaksanaan : All infants with transposition of the great arteries need surgery to correct the defect. Before surgery - Your baby's doctor may recommend several options to help manage the condition before corrective surgery. They include:  Medication. The medication prostaglandin E1 (alprostadil) helps keep the connection between the aorta and pulmonary artery open (ductus arteriosus), increasing blood flow and improving mixing of oxygen- poor and oxygen-rich blood until surgery can be performed.  Atrial septostomy. This procedure — usually done using cardiac catheterization rather than surgery — enlarges a natural connection between the heart's upper chambers (atria). It allows for the oxygen- rich and oxygen-poor blood to mix and results in improved oxygen delivery to your baby's body. Surgery - Surgical options include:  Arterial switch operation. This is the most common surgery used to correct transposition of the great arteries. Surgeons usually perform this surgery within the first month of life. During an arterial switch operation, the pulmonary artery and the aorta are moved to their normal positions: The pulmonary artery is connected to the right ventricle, and the aorta is connected to the left ventricle. The coronary arteries also are reattached to the aorta. If your baby has a ventricular septal defect or an atrial septal defect, those holes usually are closed during surgery. In some cases, however, the doctor may leave small ventricular septal defects to close on their own.
  40. 40.  Atrial switch operation. In this surgery, the surgeon makes a tunnel (baffle) between the heart's two upper chambers (atria). This diverts the oxygen-poor blood to the left ventricle and the pulmonary artery and the oxygen-rich blood to the right ventricle and the aorta. With this procedure, the right ventricle must pump blood to the body, instead of just to the lungs as it would do in a normal heart. Possible complications of the atrial switch operation include irregular heartbeats, baffle obstructions or leaks, and heart failure due to long-term problems with right ventricle function. After surgery - After corrective surgery, your baby will need lifelong follow-up care with a heart doctor (cardiologist) who specializes in congenital heart disease to monitor his or her heart health. The cardiologist may recommend that your child avoid certain activities, such as weightlifting or competitive sports, because they raise blood pressure and may stress the heart. - - Talk to your or your child's doctor about what type of physical activities you or your child can do, and how much and how often. - - Many people who undergo the arterial switch operation don't need additional surgery. However, some complications, such as arrhythmias, heart valve leaks or problems with the heart's pumping, may require additional treatment.
  41. 41. Penyakit Jantung Kongenital ASIANOSIS (Tidak terjadi perubahan warna biru pada bagian tubuh) Atrial Septal Defect (ASD)  Definisi: - Dimana terjadi defect atau perlubangan pada dinding atrium jantung kiri dan dinding atrium jantung kanan sehingga terjadi gangguan sirkulasi aliran darah di jantung.  Gejala Klinis: - Shortness of breath, especially when exercising - Fatigue - Swelling of legs, feet or abdomen - Heart palpitations or skipped beats - Stroke  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: - Heart murmur (mur-mur Ijeksi Sistolik, Mur-mur split pleating) , a whooshing sound that can be heard through a stethoscope from RIC II/III PS. Ventrikel Septal Defect (VSD)  Definisi: - Dimana terjadi defect atau perlubangan pada dinding Ventrikel jantung kiri dan dinding Ventrikel jantung kanan sehingga terjadi gangguan sirkulasi aliran darah di jantung.  Gejala Klinis: - Asianosis - Mur-mur pansistolik di ICS III/IV linea parasternalis sinistra
  42. 42.  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: - Echocardiogram.  In this test, sound waves produce a video image of the heart.  Doctors may use this test to diagnose a ventricular septal defect and determine its size, location and severity.  It may also be used to see if there are any other heart problems.  Echocardiography can be used on a fetus (fetal echocardiography). - Electrocardiogram (ECG).  This test records the electrical activity of the heart through electrodes attached to the skin and helps diagnose heart defects or rhythm problems. - Chest X-ray.  An X-ray image helps the doctor view the heart and lungs.  This can help doctors see if the heart is enlarged and if the lungs have extra fluid. - Cardiac catheterization.  In this test, a thin, flexible tube (catheter) is inserted into a blood vessel at the groin or arm and guided through the blood vessels into the heart.  Through cardiac catheterization, doctors can diagnose congenital heart defects and determine the function of the heart valves and chambers. - Pulse oximetry.  A small clip on the fingertip measures the amount of oxygen in the blood.
  43. 43. Paten Ductus Arteriosus (PDA)  Definisi: Patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) adalah kelainan jantung bawaan yang biasanya dialami oleh bayi dengan kelahiran prematur. Kondisi ini terjadi ketika ductus arteriosus tetap terbuka setelah bayi lahir. Bila dibiarkan tidak tertangani, PDA dapat memicu hipertensi pulmonal, aritmia, dan gagal jantung.  Gejala Klinis: - Asioanosis - Mur-mur continue di ICS II/III linea parasternalis sinistra  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: Pemeriksaan penunjang yang diperlukan untuk menegakkan PDA meliputi pemeriksaan elektrokardiografi, radiologi, dan ekhokardiografi. - Pada penderita dengan PDA kecil EKG- nya masih dalam batas normal. - Pada PDA yang cukup besar pada usia beberapa minggu kemudian akan tampak gambaran hipertrofi ventrikel kiri dan dilatasi atrium kiri. - Sedangkan pada PDA besar atau bila tahanan paru telah naik, gambaran EKG-nya adalah deviasi sumbu ke kanan, hipertrofi ventrikel kanan dan kadangkala ada hipertrofi atrium kanan. Coartio Aorta  Definisi: - Koartasio aorta adalah suatu penyakit jantung bawaan berupa penyempitan pada arkus aorta distal atau pangkal aorta desendens torakalis, diatas duktus arteriosus (pre-ductal), didepan duktus arteriosus (juxta ductal) atau dibawah duktus arteriosus (post ductal). Pada neonatus sering disertai hipoplasi segmen isthmus atau arkus aorta bagian distal, akibat aliran yang kurang melalui arkus selama masa janin. Pada anak yang lebih besar ditemukan kolateral antara aorta bagian proksimal koartasio aorta dengan bagian distal koartasio aorta.1-3 Koartasio aorta dapat merupakan suatu kelainan tunggal atau disertai abnormalitas kardiovaskular lainnya, seperti bicuspid aortic valve (BAV), aneurisme intrakranial, hipoplasia arkus aorta,
  44. 44. defek septum ventrikel (DSV), duktus arteriosus persisten (DAP) dan kelaianan katup jantung.  Gejala Klinis: - Asioanosis - Aliran darah atas dan bawah beda  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: - Gambaran seperti sortgun
  45. 45. Kelainan Katup Jenis Katup jantung (APTM => Aorta, Pulmonal, Trikuspid, Mitral) Note: Pasangan katup Aorta => Pulmonal, Trikuspid => Mitral DIASTOLIK Mur-mur distolik pada bagian katup tertentu: M S A I D atau T S P I D  Mitral - Lokasi : RIC IV/V, Mid Clavicula Dextra - Diagnosis : Mitral Stenosis  Aorta - Lokasi : RIC II, Parastrenal Sinistra - Diagnosis : Aorta Infusiensi/ Regurgitasi  Pulmonal - Lokasi : RIC II, Parastrenal dextra - Diagnosis : Pulomonal Infusiensi/ Regurgitasi  Trikusipid - Lokasi : RIC IV/V, Parastrenal dextra - Diagnosis : Aorta Stenosis
  46. 46. SISTOLIK Mur-mur Sistolik pada bagian katup tertentu: M I S A S atau T I S P S  Mitral - Lokasi : RIC IV/V, Mid Clavicula Dextra - Diagnosis : Mitral Infusiensi/ Regurgitasi  Aorta - Lokasi : RIC II, Parastrenal Sinistra - Diagnosis : Aorta Stenosis  Pulmonal - Lokasi : RIC II, Parastrenal dextra - Diagnosis : Pulmonal Stenosis  Trikusipid - Lokasi : RIC IV/V, Parastrenal dextra - Diagnosis : Trikuspid Infusiensi/ Regurgitasi
  47. 47. Aritmia Aritmia adalah gangguan pada kondisi aliran darah yang ditandain dengan perubahan heart rate baik cepat (Takidardi => HR > 100 kali/menit) atau lambat (Bradikardi => HR < 60 kali/menit) Hal Yang Perlu di Perhatikan: 1. HR Reguler :  Rumus 1 : 300 . Kotak Besar  Rumus 2 : 1500 . Kotak Sedang 2. HR Ireguler :  (Jumlah puncak gelombang R dalam 30 kotak sedang) x 10 3. P Pulmonal : Gelombang P terlalu tinggi (> 2,5) 4. P Mitral : Gelombang P terlalu lebar (> 2,5) 5. Gelombang QRS :  QRS Sempit : < 3 kotak sedang  QRS Lebar : > 5 kotak sedang  QRS Reguler : Setiap gelombang dengan skilus yg sama  QRS Ireguler : Setiap gelombang dengan siklus berbeda 6. Tidak Stabil : (Salah satu dari dibawah ini)  Penurunan kesadaran  Hipotensi  Nyeri dada  Sesak
  48. 48. TAKIKARDI NADI TERABA - Takikardi dimana jika HR > 100 kali/Menit - Langkah dalam penentuan takikardi/ takiaritmia: STABIL QRS SEMPIT (JIKA QRS<3 KOTAK) QRS LEBAR (JIKA QRS>5 KOTAK) REGULER (JIKA JARAK R-R SAMA) SVT ATRIAL FLUTER ATRIAL FIBRILASI VENTRIKEL TAKIKARDI MONOMORFIK VENTRIKEL TAKIKARDI MONOMORFIK VENTRIKEL FIBRILASI CIRI-CIRI STABIL: - TIDAK HIPOTENSI - KESADARAN BAIK - TIDAK NYERI DADA - TIDAK SESAK REGULER (JIKA JARAK R-R SAMA) IREGULER (JIKA JARAK R-R BEDA) IREGULER (JIKA JARAK R-R BEDA) TERAPI: - MANUVER VAGAL - ADENOSIN 6,12,12 mg - CCB : DILTIAZEM15-20 mg - B-BLOKER: METOPROLOL 25 mg TERAPI: - CCB : DILTIAZEM15-20 mg - B-BLOKER: METOPROLOL 25 mg - DIGOXIN 0,5-1 gr TERAPI: - AMIODARON 150 mg - AMIODARON 150 mg - ADENOSIN 6,12,12 mg TERAPI: - DEFIBRILASI
  49. 49. TIDAK STABIL QRS SEMPIT (JIKA QRS<3 KOTAK) QRS LEBAR (JIKA QRS>5 KOTAK) REGULER (JIKA JARAK R-R SAMA) SVT ATRIAL FLUTER ATRIAL FIBRILASI VENTRIKEL TAKIKARDI MONOMORFIK VENTRIKEL TAKIKARDI MONOMORFIK VENTRIKEL FIBRILASI REGULER (JIKA JARAK R-R SAMA) IREGULER (JIKA JARAK R-R BEDA) IREGULER (JIKA JARAK R-R BEDA) TERAPI: KARDIOVERSI50-100 J TERAPI: KARDIOVERSI - BIFASIK120-200 J - MONOFASIK200 J TERAPI: KARDIOVERSI100J TERAPI: DEFIBRILASI - MONOFASIK360 J - BIFASIK200 J CIRI-CIRI TIDAK STABIL: - HIPOTENSI - PENURUNAN KESADARAN - NYERI DADA - SESAK
  50. 50. TAKIKARDI NADI TIDAK TERABA - Takikardi dimana jika HR > 100 kali/Menit - Langkah dalam penentuan takikardi/ takiaritmia: NADI TIDAK TERABA SHOCKABLE UNSHOCKABLE VENTRIKEL TAKIKARDI PEAVENTRIKEL FIBRILASI ASISTOLE TERAPI: - DEFIBRILASI+ RJP + IV LINE - DEFIBRILASI+ RJP + AMIODARON 300 mg - DEFIBRILASI+ RJIP + EPINEFRIN 1 mg - DEFIBRILASI+ RJP + AMIODARON 150 mg - DEFIBRILASI+ RJP + EPINEFRIN - DEFIBRILASI+ RJP TERAPI: - RJP + IV LINE+ EPINEPRIN - RJP
  51. 51. BRADIKARDI - Bradikardi dimana jika HR <60 kali/Menit - Langkah dalam penentuan bradikardi/ bradiiaritmia: STABIL CIRI-CIRI STABIL: - TIDAK HIPOTENSI - KESADARAN BAIK - TIDAK NYERI DADA - TIDAK SESAK MOBITZ I DAN MOBITZ II DERAJAT 1 MOBITZ II DERAJAT 2 DAN MOBITZ III TERAPI: - OBSERVASI TERAPI: - ATROPIN 0,5 mg - DOPAMIN 2-20 mcg/KGBB - EPHINERIN 2-10 mcg/KGBB TERAPI: - PACEMAKER TIDAK STABIL CIRI-CIRI TIDAK STABIL: - HIPOTENSI - PENURUNAN KESADARAN - NYERI DADA - SESAK
  52. 52. HIPERTROPI JANTUNG Hipertropi jantung adalah pembesaran bagian jantung baik jantung kiri ataupun kanan. Hal ini sering terjadi pada kasus seperti congestif heart failure (CHF). Dalam hal ini hipertropi jantung kiri atau kanan dapat dilihat dengan menggunakan ciri ciri dari Foto rontgen dan Elektrokardiografi. HIPERTROPI JANTUNG DENGAN EKG DAN PO PEMBESARAN JANTUNG ATRIUM VENTRIKEL ATRIUM KANAN/ RCH/ RIGHT ATRIUMHIPERTROPI VENTRIKEL KANAN/ RVH/ RIGHT VENTRIKEL HIPERTROPII ATRIUM KIRI/ LAH/ LEFT ATRIUMHIPERTROPI VENTRIKEL KIRI/ LVH/ LEFT VENTRIKEL HIPERTOPI RO : ½ LINGKARAN EKG : - P.PULMONAL - TINGGI P >2,5 KASUS PPOK RO : PINGGANG JANTUNG MENGHILANG EKG : - P.MITRAL - LEBAR P >2,5 KASUS HIPERTENSI RO : BOOTH SHAPE DAN APEK TERANGKAT EKG : - V1 R/S >1 RO : APEK TERTANAM EKG : - V1 S DALAM+ V6 S TINGGI >35 KOTAK
  53. 53. Ofthalmologi
  54. 54. Mata Merah Visus Normal Konjungtivitis A. Definisi Konjungtivitis merupakan gangguan pada konjungtiva mata yang mengalami infeksi disebabkan oleh beberapa mediator infeksi seperti bakteri, virus dan jamur, selain itu juga dapat disebabkan oleh mediator alergi. B. Gejala Klinis - Mata merah - Visus menurun - Ada sekret dipagi hari C. Pemeriksaan fisik - Injeksi konjungtiva - Sekret positif D. Klasifikasi Infeksi 1. Konjungtivitis Bakteri  Khas: - Sekret Kental  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: - Shif to the left (PMN ↑)=>Basofil, Eosinofil, Neutrofil  Etiologi: - Konjungtivitis Gonore * Etiologi : Nissceria Gonore * Khas : Pada Bayi, Ibu Hamil riw.Gonore * Pemeriksaan Penunjang : Diplokokus Gram Negatif Copy bean * Terapi : IRIGASI KOLAM C Awal : Irigasi NaCl 0,9% Topikal : Kloramfenikol 0,5-1 % Sistemik : Ceftriaxon 50 mg/ KgBB - Konjungtivitis Trakoma * Etiologi : Clamedia Trakomatis * Khas : Folikel, Papil, Herbets pit * Pemeriksaan Penunjang : Inklusi Body * Terapi : TETEK AD Topikal : Tetrasiklin 1%
  55. 55. Eritromisin 1% Sistemik : Azitromisin 1 gr SD Doksisiklin 2 x 100 mg - Konjungtivitis Katarnal * Etiologi : Streptococcus Pneumonia * Khas : Daerah endemik penumonia Sekret lengket * Terapi : TETEK AD Topikal : Kloramfenikol 0,5-1 % Sistemik : Ceftriaxon 50 mg/ KgBB 2. Konjungtivitis Virus  Khas: - Sekret Serous (Encer) - Folikel (+)  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: - Shif to the right (MN ↑)=>Monosit dan Limfosit meningkat  Etiologi: - Herves Simplexs, Varicella Zoster  Terapi: - Self limithing - Artivisial tear - Acilovir 3 x 500 mg - Acilovir 5 x 800 mg 3. Konjungtivitis Jamur  Khas: - Sekret tidak khas - Riwayat imunocompromise  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: - Miscrocopis=> sel satelit  Etiologi: - Aspergillus  Terapi: - Self limithing - Artivisial tear - Acilovir 3 x 500 mg - Acilovir 5 x 800 mg
  56. 56. Alergi  Khas: - Sekret Mukoid (Putih susu) - Gatal  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: - Eosinofilia  Etiologi: - Konjungtivitis Vernal * Etiologi : Reaksi Hipersensitivitas tipe 1 * Khas : Cobel stone, Trantas dots * Terapi : Steroid topikal : Cell mast stabilizer (sd.kromolid) : Antihistamin - Konjungtivitis Atopik * Etiologi : Riwayat Atopi : Reaksi Hipersensitivitas tipe 1 * Khas : Papil * Terapi : Antihistamin - Konjungtivitis Fliken Ulnaris * Etiologi : Reaksi Hipersensitivitas tipe IV * Khas : Flikten dots * Terapi : Atasi Etilogi Pteregium A. Definisi Pterigium merupakan gangguan pada bagian luar mata yang disebabkan gangguan jaringan fibrovaksuler yang tidak menempel pada bagian mata luar. B. Khas - Segitiga di limbus C. Gejala Klinis - Mata merah - Mengganjal - Berpasir - Gangguan visus tergantung grade/stadium D. Stadium/Grade Klasifikasi stadium/grade baru: 1. Belum mencapai libus 2. Melewati limbus < 2 mm 3. Melewati limbus > 2 mm
  57. 57. 4. Mencapai pupil Klasifikasi stadium/grade lama: 1. Belum melewati libus 2. Melewati limbus , tapi belum mencapai pupil 3. Mencapai pupil E. Pemeriksaan Penunjang - Sonde test (- / negatif) F. Penatalaksanaan - Grade 1 atau 2 => observasi + artivisial tear - Grade 3 atau 4 => Eksisi pterigium Pseudo Pterigium A. Definisi Pseudo Pterigium merupakan gangguan pada bagian luar mata yang disebabkan gangguan jaringan fibrovaksuler yang menepel pada bagian mata luar. B. Khas - Segitiga di limbus C. Gejala Klinis - Mata merah - Mengganjal - Berpasir - Gangguan visus tergantung grade/stadium D. Pemeriksaan Penunjang - Sonde test (+ / Positif) E. Penatalaksanaan - Tindakan bedah Pinguecula A. Definisi Pterigium merupakan gangguan pada bagian luar mata yang disebabkan gangguan jaringan hialin. B. Khas - Jaringan hialin menjauhi limbus C. Gejala Klinis - Mata merah - Mengganjal - Berpasir D. Penatalaksanaan - Kortikosteroid Topika
  58. 58. Skleritis A. Khas Diagnosis BI SKE TIDAK TEGAS, TAS JINGGA BERAT - Bilateral - Injeksi Skelera - Batas Tidak Tegas - Tes Ephineprine (-) - Jingga Kemerahan - Nyeri Berat B. Klasifikasi ANTERIOR - Nodusa Ada Nodul (+) - Difusa Tidak khas - Nekrotikan Ada Jaringan nekrotik POSTERIOR - Visus Menurun - Nyeri Hebat C. Pemeriksaan - Tes Ephineprine (-) D. Penatalaksanaan - Kortikosteroid Topikal Episkleritis A. Khas Diagnosis UNI EPI TEGAS, TAS MERAH RINGAN - Unilateral - Injeksi Episkelera - Batas Tegas - Tes Ephineprine (+) - Merah Kekuningan - Nyeri Ringan B. Pemeriksaan - Tes Ephineprine (+) C. Penatalaksanaan - Phenileprin 2,5
  59. 59. Mata Merah Visus Turun Keratitis A. Definisi Keratitis adalah kelainan pada kornea yang disebabkan oleh infeksi baik bakteri, virus, jamur maupun amoeba. B. Gejala Klinis - Mata merah - Injeksi Siliar - Visus turun - Blefarospasme - Hiperlakrimasi - lagoftalmus C. Klasifikasi Keratitis Bakteri - Klasifikasi  Gram Positif (+) Batas tegas, infeksi tidak meluas  Gram Negatif (-) Batas tidak tegas, infekasi meluas - Etiologi  Pneumococcus Khas : Infiltras seperti alur/ superginosa  Pseudomonas Khas : Eksudat berwarna kehijauan  Stafilococcus Khas : Infiltras menyebar ke arah dalam dan samping  Ulkus Moren Khas : Ulkus berada dipinggir/ marginal - Pemeriksaan Penunjang Tes Flourosence  Cara : Larutan Flourosence + NaCl 0,9% => ditempel selama 20 s  Hasil : (+) => Ulkus kornea (-) => Keratitis bakteri Tes Siedel  Cara : Tekan kornea  Hasil : Tidak ada ulkus lembah => Keratitis bakteri - Penatalaksanaan Etilogi + Sulfas Atropin 1% + Babat mata
  60. 60. Keratitis Virus - Etiologi  Herpes Simplex  Herpes Zoster - Khas  Lesi Dendritik / seperti akar - Penatalaksanaan  Artivisial Tear  Acilovir 3%  Acilovir 5x800 mg Keratitis Jamur - Etiologi  Aspergilus - Faktor Resiko  Riwayat Imunocompromise - Khas  Lesi Satelit putih sampai kehijauan - Penatalaksanaan  Natamisin  Ampoterisin  Nistatin Keratitis Amoeba - Etiologi  Acantamoba - Faktor Resiko  Penggunaan kontak lensa - Khas  Ring shape lesion - Penatalaksanaan  Neomisin Uveitis A. Definisi Uveitis adalah infeksi pada anatomi struktur mata bagian dalam yang mengenai bagian anterior maupun posterior. B. Klasifikasi Uveitis Anterior - Sinonim Iritis, skilirits,iridoitis - Khas Diagnosis (KESIH) K = Kreasipitipitat E = Efek Tindal
  61. 61. S = Sinikea I = Iris Bombai H = Hipopion - Penatalaksanaan Kortikosteroid Topikal + Sulfas Atropin 1% + Etiologi + Babat Mata Uveitis Posterior - Sinonim Koroiditis - Khas Diagnosis  Flooters  Sel Flare - Penatalaksanaan Koroidektomi Glaukoma A. Definisi Glaukoma merupakan penumpukan cairan pada bagian bilik mata depan atau belakang yang di sebabkan beberapa kondisi baik primer maupun sekunder. B. Trias da Gejala Kronik - Peningkatan TIO - Gangguan lapangan pandang - Penekanan nervus opticus (Pandangan Kabur) Akut - Mata merah - Nyeri kepala - Nyeri mata - Mual muntah - Melihat seperti pelangi (Halo) C. Klasifikasi Primer Khas : tidak ada penyakit yang mendasari - Glaukoma sudut tertutup  Khas:  Gejala Glaukoma Akut  TIO > 30 mmHg  Sudut CoA dangkal  Pendorongan iris ke depan  Penatalaksanaan: (APIS)  Acetazolamid  Pilocarpin
  62. 62.  Sulfas atropin - Glaukoma sudut terbuka  Khas:  Gejala Glaukoma Kronik  TIO 20-30 mmHg  Sudut Coa dalam  Terjadi akibat sumbatan di anyaman  Pentalaksanaan:  Farmakologi: B-Blocker (timolol maleat) => Menurunkan produksi Prostaglandin (Latapros) => Melancarkan aliran  Defenitif: Trabeculectomi Sekunder Khas : Ada penyakit yang mendasari - Etiologi: HIU MAKAN KATAK GALAU  Hifema Terjadi karna adanya Akumulasi darah di CoA, baik karna trauma langsung atau tidak langsung.  Uveitis Dapat disebabkan oleh Sinikea posterior, keratik presepitat pada kasus uveitis.  Katarak Dapat disebebkan oleh katarak imatur maupun hipermatur, dimana pada imatur terjadi glaukoma fakomorfik yang sifatnya menarik ciran ke lensa sehingga lensa mengalami perubahan bentuk. Sedangkan pada katarak hipermatur terjadi glaukoma fakolitik dimana lensa pecah.  Glaukoma kongenital Yaitu glaukoma yang terjadi secara bawaan yang bisa disebabkan kelainan fungsi atau anatomi. - Pemeriksaan Penunjang: TIO FUN SUKA NGOPEK  Tonometri => Mengukur tekanan  Funduskopi => Memeriksa retina  Gameskopi => Melihat sudut CoA  Perimetri => Menilai lapang pandang
  63. 63. Mata Tenang Visus Turun Kelainan Refraksi A. Definisi Kelainan refraksi adalah gangguan penglihatan yang bukan di sebabkan oleh kelainan oraganik melainkan diakibatkan oleh gangguan fungsi. Hal ini dapat di ketahui dengan menggunakan salah satu pemeriksaan sederhana yaitu dengan penggunaan pin hole. B. Klasifikasi 1. EMETROP 2. AMETROP Miopia - Etiologi:  Cahaya jatuh di depan retina  Lensa terlalu cembung  Sumbu axis terlalu panjang  Lensa lepas sebagian s/d seluruh bagian anterior - Gejala klinis:  Rabun jauh  Sulit melihat yang jauh  memicingkaan/ merapatan palpebra saat melihat - Klasifikasi:  Ringan < 3 dioptri  Sedang 3-6 dioptri  Berat >6 dioptri - Penatalaksanaan  Lensa speris (S) negatif terkecil yang mencapai visus terbaik  Lensa cekung (Konvek) Hipermetropia - Etiologi:  Cahaya jatuh di belakang retina  Lensa terlalu cekung  Sumbu axis terlalu pendek  Lensa lepas sebagian s/d seluruh bagian posterior - Gejala klinis:  Rabun dekat  Sulit melihat yang dekat - Klasifikasi:  Tanpa siklopegik (Sulfas atropin)  Hipermetrop absolut => S(+) terkecil  Hipermetrop manifes => S(+) terbesar
  64. 64.  Hipermetrop fakultatif => Ha - Hm  Dengan siklopegik (Sulfas atropin)  Hipermetrop total => S(+) terbesar  Hipermetrop laten => Ht - Hm - Penatalaksanaan  Lensa speris (S) positif terbesar yang mencapai visus terbaik  Lensa cembung Astigmatisma - Etiologi:  Cahaya jatuh tidak pada satu titik - Gejala klinis:  Melihat bayangan - Pemeriksaan penunjang  Tes Plasido - Penatalaksanaan:  Lensa silindris - Klasifikasi berdasarkan penatalaksanaan  Simplex  Astigmatisma miopia simplex - C- (Cilindris Negatif) Atau jika C = S (Dioptri Cilindris dan Sferis Sama) - C+ dan S- (Cilindris positif dan Sferis negatif)  Astigmatisma Hipermetrop simplex - C+ (Cilindris Positif) Atau jika C = S (Dioptri Cilindris dan Sferis Sama) - C- dan S+ (Cilindris negatif dan Sferis positif)  Compositus  Astigmatisma miopia compositus - C- dan S- (Cilindris Negatif dan Sferis Negatif) Atau jika C<S (Dioptri Cilindris kecil dari Sferis) - C+ dan S- (Cilindris positif dan Sferis negatif)  Astigmatisma hipermetrop compositus - C+ dan S+ (Cilindris Positif dan Sferis Positif) Atau jika C<S (Dioptri Cilindris kecil dari Sferis) - C- dan S+ (Cilindris negatif dan Sferis positif)  Mixtus  Astigmatisma miopia mixtus
  65. 65. Jika C>S (Dioptri Cilindris Besar dari Sferis) - C+ dan S- (Cilindris positif dan Sferis negatif)  Astigmatisma hipermetrop mixtus Jika C>S (Dioptri Cilindris besar dari Sferis) - C- dan S+ (Cilindris negatif dan Sferis positif) Presbiopia - Etiologi:  Usia tua - Gejala klinis:  Sulit membaca - Pemeriksaan penunjang:  Jeger Chat - Penatalaksanaan:  Lensa adhisi (+) sesuai usia 40-45 => 1 D 46-50 => 1,5 D 51-55 => 2 D 56-60 => 2,5 D >60 => 3 D Anisometrop - Khas:  Dioptri mata kiri dan kanan tidak sama - Syarat:  Beda dioptrinya  Miop > 1 Dioptri / > 3 Dioptri  Hipermetrop > 1,25 Dioptri / > 2 Dioptri  Astigmatisma > 1,5 Diptri / > 1,5 Dioptri  Harus sama antara kiri dan kanan (sama-sama miop atau hipermetrop)  Dikoreksi visus membaik Antimetrop - Khas:  Dioptri mata kiri dan kanan beda - Syarat:  Beda/ jarak beda dioptri tidak ditentukan. Astenopia - Faktor resiko: Sering berada didepan layar monitor komputer - Khas:  Mata lelah yang sering terjadi pada usia dewasa
  66. 66. - Jenis:  Astenopia Refraktif  Dikoreksi membaik  Astenopia Muskularis  Dikoreksi tidak memmbaik Ambliopia - Khas:  Mata lelah pada anak (< 10 tahun)  Jarak dioptri > 3 Dioptri  Dikoreksi tidak membaik - Jenis:  Astigmatisma strabismus  Riwayat strabismus  Astigmatisma Refrakif  Isometrop => Jarak dioptri dekat  Anisometrop => Jarak dioptri jauh  Astigmatisma Sensoris Devinitif Katarak A. Definisi Katarak merupakan ganguan pada organik mata yaitu lensa ditandai dengan Kekeruhan pada lensa B. Gejala Klinis - Mata tenang - Melihat seperti asap - Visus turun C. Pemeriksaan Fisik - Visus turun D. Klasifikasi Usia - < 1 tahun => Katarak kongenital - 1 tahun - 50 tahun => Katarak Juvenil - > 50 tahun => Katarak Senilis Katarak Traumatik - Khas:  Lensa tampak seperti bintang Katarak Diabetik - Etiologi:  Akumulasi sorbitol dilensa  Katarak komplikata
  67. 67. Obat - Etiologi:  Riwayat steroid  Katarak Subkapsular E. Stadium Insipien Imatur Matur Hipermatur Keruh Minimal Sebagian Seluruh Masif Visus > 6/60 6/60 - 1/60 1/60 - ∞ 1/∞ - 0 Iris Normal Terdorong Normal Bergetar Shadow Test - + - Pseudotest Komplikasi - Glaukoma Fakomorfik - Glaukoma Fakolitik F. Penatalaksanaan - ECCE (Ekstrak Capsular Catarak Ekstrasium)  Mekanisme: o Lensa anterior diangkat o Lensa posterior tinggal  Komplikasi: o Katarak sekunder - ICCE (Intra Capsular Catarak Ekstrasium)  Mekanisme: o Semua diangkat Retinopati A. Khas - Cotton Wood Spot - Exsudate - Mikro aneurisma B. Klasifikasi - Retinopati Diabetikum  Fase: o Non-Proliferatif Khas: Neurovaskularisasi (-) o Pre-Proliferatif Khas: Eksudat soft Eksudat Hard o Proliferatif Khas: Dini (Neurovaskularisasi (+), perdarahan vitreus (-)) Lanjutan (Neurovaskularisasi (+), perdarahan vitreus (+))  Penatalaksanaan: o OAD + Fotocoagulasi
  68. 68. - Retinopati Hipertensi  Khas: o Av crossing fhenomena o Cooper wire/ silver wire Terjadi pengerasan/ sklerotik pada pembuluh darah => Silver o Star shape/ star figure Eksudat seperti bintang Buta Mendadak A. Klasifikasi - Ablasio Retina  Khas: o Seperti melihat tirai  Faktor Resiko: o Miopia o Trauma o Degeneratif o Funduskopi  Pemeriksaan Penunjang: o Tobaco duct apperance - CRAO (Contrivetr arteri oculsion)  Khas: o Cherry red spot o Groud glass app - CRVO (Contra tekhno vena oculsion)  Khas: o Perdarahan 4 kuadran o Blood and thunder apparance o Flame shape/ lidah api
  69. 69. Kelainan Bulu Mata Trikiasis A. Definisi - Keadaan dimana bulu mata melengkung ke arah dalam B. Khas - Mata berair - Mata merah - Seperti ada yang mengganjal C. Penatalaksanaan - Epilasi/ dicabut Trikiasis A. Definisi - Keadaan dimana bulu mata tidak tumbuh di tempat seharusnya. B. Khas - Mata berair - Mata merah - Seperti ada yang mengganjal C. Penatalaksanaan - Epilasi/ dicabut
  70. 70. Kelainan Kelopak Mata Blefaritis A. Definisi - Radang pada kelopak mata baik anterior maupun posterior B. Khas - Tampak bengkak di sepanjang margo palpebra - Mata nyeri - Mata merah - Terdapat krusta C. Klasifikasi - Blefaritis Anterior Ciri: Bulu mata rontok - Blefaritis Posterior Ciri:Skuama berminyak D. Penatalaksanaan - Kompres hangat - Antibiotik (Gentamicin salep mata) - NSAID Hordeolum A. Definisi - Kelainan pad kelenjar kelopak mata baik yang terletak anterior atau posterior B. Klasifikasi - Hordeolum internum  Lokasi: Benjolan didalam  Mekanisme: Terjadi peradangan pada kelenjar meibom  Gejala klinis: Nyeri, merah, terasa mengganjal  Penatalaksanaan: Insisi Vertikel - Hordeolum eksternum  Lokasi: Benjolan diluar  Mekanisme: Terjadi peradangan pada kelenjar zein and moll  Gejala klinis: Nyeri, merah, ada benzolan diluar  Penatalaksanaan:
  71. 71. Insisi Horizontal Kelazion A. Definisi - Kelainan pada kelenjar kelopak mata baik yang terjadi akibat peradangan kronis kelenjar meibom atau hordeolum internum yang kronis B. Khas - Benjolan sewarna kulit C. Penatalaksanaan - Antibiotik - Insisi Vertikal Entropion A. Khas - Kelopak mata melipat kedalam B. Jenis - Involunsional  Usia tua - Sikatrikal  Pemendekan otot - Spastik  Spasme/ kelainan tonus otot C. Penatalaksanaan - Tarsoplasty Ektropion A. Khas - Kelopak mata melipat keluar B. Penatalaksanaan - Tarsoplasty Lagofthalmus A. Khas - Kelopak mata sulit menutup secara sempurna B. Mekanisme - Parase pada N.VII - Paralisis M. oblicularis oculi Ptosis
  72. 72. A. Khas - Kelopak mata sulit membuka secara sempurna B. Mekanisme - Parase pada N.III - Paralisis M. Levator Palpebra Xanthelasma A. Khas - Benjolan berwarna kuning kelopak B. Penatalaksanaa - Ekstirpasi
  73. 73. Kelainan Aparatus Lacrimalis Dacriosistitis A. Definisi - Radang pada sacus lacrimalis B. Khas - Nyeri dan bengkak pada kelopak mata bagian nasal - Keluar sekret mukopurulent lakrimal saat ditekan C. Pemeriksaan Penunjang - Anal Test (+) D. Penatalaksanaan - Kompres hangat - Antibiotik (Gentamicin salep mata) Dacrioadenitis A. Definisi - Radang pada kelenjar lacrimalis B. Khas - Nyeri dan bengkak pada kelopak mata bagian temporal - Tampak seperti huruf S terbalik C. Pemeriksaan Penunjang - Anal Test (-) D. Penatalaksanaan - Kompres hangat - Antibiotik (Gentamicin salep mata) Dacristenosis A. Definisi - Penyumbatan pada ductus lacrimalis baik karna infeksi, kongenital maupun tumor. B. Khas - Terjadi pada bayi prematur - Epifora (Air mata keluar terus menerus) dan Setiap nangis mata bengkak C. Pemeriksaan Penunjang - Anal Test (+) D. Penatalaksanaan
  74. 74. - Awal => Massase - Defenitif => Probbling < 1 Tahun => Dacriostomi > 1 Tahun Kelainan Mata Lainnya Dry Eye Syndrome A. Sinonim - Keratokonjuntivitis Sika B. Faktor Resiko - Usia Tua - Orang berada ditempat AC C. Gejala Klinis - Mata merah - Mata terasa berpasir D. Pemeriksaan Penunjang - Schemer Test (Kertas lakmus)  Ringan = 9-14  Sedang = 4-8  Berat = < 4 - Tear Break Test  Positif (+) jika < 10 “ E. Penatalaksanaan - Artifisial Tear Xerophtalmia A. Sinonim - Rabun Senja B. Gejala Klinis - Kesulitan melihat saat mulai sore C. Pemeriksaan Fisik - Bitot spot (+) D. Stadium o Xn = Nictamia (Normal, sudah mulai sulit melihat saat senja) o X1a = Xerosis Konjungtiva (Mata Kering) o X1b = Xerosis Konjungtiva (Bitot Spot) o X2 = Xerosis kornea o X3a = Ulkus Kornea < 1/3 bagian o X3b = Ulkus Kornea > 1/3 bagian
  75. 75. o Xs = Skering => Kornea Hancur E. Penatalaksanaan - Stadium Xn s.d Stadium X3a Jenis:  Vit A => 1 Kapsul biru (100.000 IU)  Vit A => 1 Kapsul Merah ( 200.000 IU) Dosis:  < 6 Bulan => 50.000 (1/2 kapsul biru)  6 - 11 Bulan => 100.000 (1 Kapsul Biru)  > 12 Bulan => 200.000 (1 Kapsul Merah) Diberikan pada hari 1, 2, 14 dan 15 - Stadium X3b s.d Stadium Xs  Keratomalasia (Transplantasi Kornea)
  76. 76. Perdaraham Mata Perdarahan Subconjungtiva A. Faktor Resiko - Riwayat Trauma - Hipertensi - Riwayat Bersin B. Gejala Klinis - Mata merah - Visus Normal C. Penatalaksanaan - Kompres  Kompres dingin => Bila < 1 jam  Kompres hangat => Bila > 1 jam - Artivisial tear Hifema A. Etiologi - Akumulasi darah dari CoA B. Faktor Resiko - Riwayat Trauma C. Gejala Klinis - Mata merah - Visus tergantung grade  4/4 => Akumulasi 100% => Buta total /visus 0  3/4 => Akumulasi > 50% => Visus terganggu  2/4 => Akumulasi 33% - 50% => Visus terganggu  1/4 => Akumulasi < 33% => Visus normal D. Penatalaksanaan - Awal  Elevasi kepala 30O  Kompres dingin => Bila < 1 jam  Kompres hangat => Bila > 1 jam - Artivisial tear
  77. 77. Obstetri
  78. 78. Ginekologi
  79. 79. Pediatric
  80. 80. Nefrologi
  81. 81. THT
  82. 82. Hepatologi
  83. 83. Reumatologi
  84. 84. Hematologi
  85. 85. Gastrologi
  86. 86. Dermatologi
  87. 87. Pulmonologi
  88. 88. Tropmed
  89. 89. Neurologi
  90. 90. Surgery
  91. 91. Endokrin

×