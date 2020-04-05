Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
This is the Troop Priority List. Or what Troop gets hit first or what troops are aimed to be killed first. 100%
• Shield Sorcerers are at the end (with the shield itself up front to absorb damage while it's still in action). • Max dam...
Notes: • If it is Ranged troop they hit according to the priority list. (here above on Page 2) • If it is a melee troop: t...
All Troops per Troop Type:
All Troops Attack Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
All Troops Defense Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
All Troops Combat Speed Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
All Troops Range Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
All Troops Life Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
All Troops SpellPower Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
“The Spell Casters participate in normal combat, but what makes them stand apart is that each type of Spellcaster has a sp...
General Bonuses & Troop Specific bonuses are listed here and breaking it down by group. And hopefully explain it better. G...
Sharing is knowledge, and a lot of players are not sharing. Yes, it gives you and edge, or advantage, but it leaves also m...
Troop Priority List Explained RV21
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Troop Priority List Explained RV21

40 views

Published on

This is the Troop Priority List. Or what Troop gets hit first or what troops are aimed to be killed first

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Troop Priority List Explained RV21

  1. 1. This is the Troop Priority List. Or what Troop gets hit first or what troops are aimed to be killed first. 100%
  2. 2. • Shield Sorcerers are at the end (with the shield itself up front to absorb damage while it's still in action). • Max damage shields 30 Billion • Note: Sidhe Corruptors have additional priority over the Siegewalls since they do so much Damage and are so fast. Range(d) units focus on them to stop the initial threat and then focus on the main forces.
  3. 3. Notes: • If it is Ranged troop they hit according to the priority list. (here above on Page 2) • If it is a melee troop: they hit the “in Range enemy” according to their Combat Speed value. (Read carefully) • Combat speed only determines targeting if the attacker is a non-Range* unit and more than one unit is within striking distance. So, for an Archer, combat speed isn't used, and it goes the Ranged Priority List. • For a Cavalry unit, it only looks at Combat Speed if Two (2) different enemy types are within the Cavalry's attack Range. • *Clarification on non-Range, Is a non-projectile shooting troop, like Horsed Troops (exceptions Talon Archer, War Elephant ), Infantry
  4. 4. All Troops per Troop Type:
  5. 5. All Troops Attack Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
  6. 6. All Troops Defense Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
  7. 7. All Troops Combat Speed Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
  8. 8. All Troops Range Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
  9. 9. All Troops Life Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
  10. 10. All Troops SpellPower Stats Ranked Highest /Lowest:
  11. 11. “The Spell Casters participate in normal combat, but what makes them stand apart is that each type of Spellcaster has a special skill unique to that unit type. Information of what each unit does can be found in the Barracks and on the Reports after battles. Each Spellcaster type will have a symbol with its information indicating whether that unit buffs your army, Debuffs the enemy army, or attacks on its own”. “Buffs Your Army” “Attacks on its own” “Debuffs the enemy Army” • I think the Disciples of Ra have the wrong classification symbol and should be here, in this group. ( instead of the group below here)
  12. 12. General Bonuses & Troop Specific bonuses are listed here and breaking it down by group. And hopefully explain it better. General Bonus : applies to ALL Troops & Troop Types. Troop Specific Bonus : applies to 5 Specific Troop Types. 2 Exceptions, the Talon Archer & War Elephant, they will of course benefit from all General Bonusses but they will also Benefit from 2 Specific Troop Type Bonusses, namely: Horsed & Ranged. The cap is regardless of whether the bonus came from General Bonus or Troop Specific Bonus.
  13. 13. Sharing is knowledge, and a lot of players are not sharing. Yes, it gives you and edge, or advantage, but it leaves also many people clueless. The objective of these tutorials, is to teach, learn, educate players so ALL players have a better under understanding of the game. The more players participate, the better the overall experience is for all players. More attacking and defending means “lively” domains full of activity. http://www.slideshare.net/Aderik/documents

×