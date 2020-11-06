Successfully reported this slideshow.
F-COMMERCE Presented by : Adem Kaboubi
Introduction For starters, how would it feel to promote the product on a platform that has over 4 billion users? The growi...
Table of contents What is F-commerce Definition Statistics Advantage Disadvantage Conclusion 01 04 02 05 03
Definition01
“F-Commerce, derived from e-commerce, is the use of Facebook as a platform for facilitating and executing sales transactio...
Statistics02
Most people in the 13-70 age group prefer to stay active on Facebook
Advantages03
Top 3 brands on Facebook
Facebook drives e-commerce traffic ticketing site Eventbrite found that integrating with Facebook on its website, generate...
Facebook is where your customers are 1 in 11 humans are on Facebook, half log on every day
F-Commerce increases conversion 51% increase in likelihood a customer will purchase, after clicking the ‘like’ button)
The Facebook store even offers the option of social sharing Easy promotion Facebook visitors can share the products they l...
WHO IS USING IT …
Disadvantage04
“The likelihood that Facebook will ever [become] a key sales-driving tool for retailers and creating a reliable revenue st...
The market opportunity for selling on Facebook is tiny a market size only 1/3 of that of mobile commerce, representing a m...
Facebook itself is an immature and risky platform
How to start05
Start with the Smile Ask not how you can sell better with Facebook, ask how you can help your customers shop better with F...
Set clear objectives based on what are you trying to achieve are you looking to acquire new customers, improve customer lo...
Make it Easy, Secure & Social three critical success factors in f-commerce Don't clone don't just replicate your web-store...
Conclusion06
“It’s a matter of time—within the next ﬁve or so years—before more business will be done on Facebook than Amazon -Sumeet J...
A small presentation about F-commerce.

  1. 1. F-COMMERCE Presented by : Adem Kaboubi
  2. 2. Introduction For starters, how would it feel to promote the product on a platform that has over 4 billion users? The growing trend of social media has seen an ultimate increase over the past decade Facebook's popularity is one of the highest rated among all social media platforms F-commerce is one of the best opportunities to stay ahead of the competition in the world of e- commerce.
  3. 3. Table of contents What is F-commerce Definition Statistics Advantage Disadvantage Conclusion 01 04 02 05 03
  4. 4. Definition01
  5. 5. “F-Commerce, derived from e-commerce, is the use of Facebook as a platform for facilitating and executing sales transactions.”
  6. 6. Statistics02
  7. 7. Most people in the 13-70 age group prefer to stay active on Facebook
  8. 8. Advantages03
  9. 9. Top 3 brands on Facebook
  10. 10. Facebook drives e-commerce traffic ticketing site Eventbrite found that integrating with Facebook on its website, generated additional sales - each Facebook share generated $2.53 in additional sales)
  11. 11. Facebook is where your customers are 1 in 11 humans are on Facebook, half log on every day
  12. 12. F-Commerce increases conversion 51% increase in likelihood a customer will purchase, after clicking the ‘like’ button)
  13. 13. The Facebook store even offers the option of social sharing Easy promotion Facebook visitors can share the products they like with their friends
  14. 14. WHO IS USING IT …
  15. 15. Disadvantage04
  16. 16. “The likelihood that Facebook will ever [become] a key sales-driving tool for retailers and creating a reliable revenue stream for Facebook, is unfortunately far-fetched Sucharita Mulpuru, Forrester
  17. 17. The market opportunity for selling on Facebook is tiny a market size only 1/3 of that of mobile commerce, representing a maximum of 4% of digital commerce
  18. 18. Facebook itself is an immature and risky platform
  19. 19. How to start05
  20. 20. Start with the Smile Ask not how you can sell better with Facebook, ask how you can help your customers shop better with Facebook Begin by listening to your customers run a customer workshop - would they buy from you with or on Facebook, how would they like to buy, and what would they want to buy? Think of Facebook as a social Operating System not a social network the goal of fcommerce should be to turn social data into social value for the customer
  21. 21. Set clear objectives based on what are you trying to achieve are you looking to acquire new customers, improve customer loyalty (repeat purchase), stimulate advocacy, monetise Facebook investment, or optimise sales? Manage expectations from the outset whether you're looking for smiles or sales - Facebook is an experimental channel Establish your benchmark RPL (revenue per like) and PRS (revenue per share) use these starting f-commerce metrics to track your performance
  22. 22. Make it Easy, Secure & Social three critical success factors in f-commerce Don't clone don't just replicate your web-store in Facebook, offer something exclusive, new and compelling that customers can't get elsewhere; fan-ﬁrst or fan-only exclusives Measure the smiles as well as the sales use analytics software and Facebook Insight - but look for the smiles behind the numbers; a happy customer is a returning customer and a recommending customer
  23. 23. Conclusion06
  24. 24. “It’s a matter of time—within the next ﬁve or so years—before more business will be done on Facebook than Amazon -Sumeet Jain, Principal, CMEA Capital-

