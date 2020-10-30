Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REWORK FUTURE
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1

21 views

Published on

Curso “Comunicação em ambientes e plataformas multimídia”, realizado pelo LEPESC (DCV/UNEB), no dia 29/10. Aula #1.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

LEPESC (DCV/UNEB) #1

  1. 1. REWORK FUTURE

×