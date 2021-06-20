Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTEGRANTES: ❖ Adelaida Romero ❖ Analia Villalba ❖ Dalma Vera ❖ Dalma Montiel ❖ Jazmin Villalba MÓDULO: ❖ Informática apli...
La caries dental es una enfermedad crónica no transmisible mediada por bacterias, modulada por la dieta, dinámica, que res...
● 1. Zonas blancas. En un primer momento aparecen unas manchas blancas que son el resultado de la descalcificación superfi...
● 4. Afectación de la pulpa. La pulpa se encuentra en la zona interna del diente, debajo de la dentina. Está formada por v...
SíNTOMAS Los signos y síntomas de las caries varían, según el tamaño y la ubicación. Cuando se comienza a formar una carie...
¿EXISTEN PERSONAS MÁS PROPENSAS QUE OTRAS A TENER CARIES DENTALES? Sí, todo tiene que ver por hábitos externos: dulces, al...
¿CUÁNTO TIEMPO PUEDE DURAR UNA CARIES? Una caries puede ser muy aguda y destruye el diente en meses o crónica avanzando má...
TRATAMIENTO Depende de la fase en la que se encuentre. Cuanto más profunda sea la caries, más minucioso deberá ser el trat...
PREVENCIÓN DE LAS CARIES EN NIÑOS Los padres deben tomar medidas de prevención que ayuden a mejorar la salud bucal de sus ...
Factores que favorecen a las caries ❏ La consistencia física de la dieta: los alimentos adhesivos son mucho más cariogénic...
Prevención de las caries en adultos ● Cepillarse los dientes al menos 3 veces al día, después de cada comida. ● Uso de hil...
  1. 1. INTEGRANTES: ❖ Adelaida Romero ❖ Analia Villalba ❖ Dalma Vera ❖ Dalma Montiel ❖ Jazmin Villalba MÓDULO: ❖ Informática aplicada a la educación. UAA 2021
  2. 2. La caries dental es una enfermedad crónica no transmisible mediada por bacterias, modulada por la dieta, dinámica, que resulta en la pérdida de la red de minerales que forman los tejidos duros del diente. ​ Se considera una de las enfermedades más frecuentes en las personas en todo el mundo. ¿QUÉ ES LA CARIES DENTAL?
  3. 3. ● 1. Zonas blancas. En un primer momento aparecen unas manchas blancas que son el resultado de la descalcificación superficial del esmalte dental. La descalcificicación es el resultado del ataque del ácido que crean las bacterias de la placa dental al metabolizar los azúcares presentes en la dieta. En esta fase la caries todavía es reversible. ● 2. Deterioro del esmalte.Es la continuación de la etapa anterior; el esmalte se afecta cada vez más y la caries ya no es reversible. ● 3. Afectación de la dentina. Si el ataque ácido continúa la lesión provocada por la caries llega hasta la dentina (que es la capa del diente que se encuentra por debajo del esmalte). En esta fase las molestias pueden ser bastante importantes y
  4. 4. ● 4. Afectación de la pulpa. La pulpa se encuentra en la zona interna del diente, debajo de la dentina. Está formada por vasos sanguíneos, nervios y otras células como los odontoblastos que son los que se ocupan de formar un tipo de dentina defensiva cuando el diente sufre alguna agresión. Si las bacterias responsables de la caries llegan a la pulpa se suele producir lo que se conoce vulgarmente como dolor de muelas. Los tejidos infectados primero se inflamarán y después morirán. El tratamiento en esta etapa suele ser la endodoncia, conocida coloquialmente como “matar el nervio”. Si no se trata se pueden formar abscesos purulentos que en casos puntuales pueden poner en riesgo la vida del paciente pero que de manera más común resultan bastante dolorosos y molestos. ● 5. Pérdida del diente. Si la caries avanza sin tratamiento el diente puede requerir la extracción
  5. 5. SíNTOMAS Los signos y síntomas de las caries varían, según el tamaño y la ubicación. Cuando se comienza a formar una caries, es posible que no tengas ningún síntoma. A medida que la caries aumenta de tamaño, esta puede provocar signos y síntomas, como los siguientes: ● Dolor de muelas, dolor repentino o dolor que se produce sin causa aparente ● Sensibilidad en los dientes ● Dolor leve a agudo cuando comes o bebes algo dulce, caliente o frío ● Agujeros u hoyos visibles en los dientes ● Manchado marrón, negro o blanco en cualquier superficie de un diente ● Dolor cuando muerdes
  6. 6. ¿EXISTEN PERSONAS MÁS PROPENSAS QUE OTRAS A TENER CARIES DENTALES? Sí, todo tiene que ver por hábitos externos: dulces, alimentación, bebidas con exceso de azúcar, etc, higiene dental y por el ph de la saliva al igual que por el estado inmunitario del paciente.
  7. 7. ¿CUÁNTO TIEMPO PUEDE DURAR UNA CARIES? Una caries puede ser muy aguda y destruye el diente en meses o crónica avanzando más lenta. Lo importante aquí es entender que una caries siempre avanza en longitud y en profundidad hacia el nervio, pero en fases iniciales no duele porque todavía no se encuentra cerca del nervio. Debemos pensar, que cuanto más lo dejemos, más profunda será la caries, más costosa la reparación y peor el pronóstico.
  8. 8. TRATAMIENTO Depende de la fase en la que se encuentre. Cuanto más profunda sea la caries, más minucioso deberá ser el tratamiento a realizar por el odontólogo, por eso lo más importante es la detección temprana de caries: 1. En una caries inicial, el odontólogo realizará un empaste, eliminando primeramente el tejido afectado y posteriormente colocando en ese espacio el empaste. 2. Si la caries ha alcanzado la pulpa dental, el odontólogo tendrá que realizar una endodoncia, retirando el nervio. 3. En los casos más avanzados, puede destruir completamente el diente, o la infección puede estar tan diseminada que será imposible salvar la pieza. En este caso es necesario hacer la extracción y reponer el diente perdido.
  9. 9. PREVENCIÓN DE LAS CARIES EN NIÑOS Los padres deben tomar medidas de prevención que ayuden a mejorar la salud bucal de sus hijos y en esto incluyen las las siguiente medidas: ❏ Comenzar a limpiar diariamente los dientes del niño desde su aparición en la boca,con una gasa o un cepillo adecuado ❏ Consultar con el odontólogo desde el primer año de vida del niño para realizar medidas preventivas y educativas ❏ Reducir el consumo de hidratos de carbono por parte de los niños ❏ No dar biberón durante la noche a los niños ❏ Cepillar los diente del niño antes de dormir ❏ No contaminar los cubiertos que usa el niño ni su chupete o cepillo dental, con la saliva de los adultos
  10. 10. Factores que favorecen a las caries ❏ La consistencia física de la dieta: los alimentos adhesivos son mucho más cariogénicos que los no retentivos. Por ejemplo, una bebida azucarada (tomada rápidamente, no a traguitos) es menos cariogénica que lo que es una confitura o un dulce, independientemente de la cantidad de azúcar que ellos contengan. ❏ Momento de la ingestión: los alimentos azucarados son más peligrosos si son consumidos entre comidas que durante ellas (postres, golosinas, etc.) Esto tiene que ver con los mecanismos de defensa naturales de la boca, que funcionan al máximo durante las comidas y tienden a eliminar los restos de alimentos que quedan en ella y a neutralizar los ácidos (capacidad buffer) que puedan haberse formado. Por esta razón, el peor momento para ingerir un alimento cariogénico es inmediatamente antes de ir a acostarse, porque la boca se halla casi en reposo completo durante el sueño. ❏ La frecuencia: tras la ingestión de azúcar, se produce a los pocos minutos una reducción del pH de la placa dental que facilita la desmineralización del diente y favorece la caries, por lo que cuanto más frecuentes sean, más cariogénicos se vuelven.
  11. 11. Prevención de las caries en adultos ● Cepillarse los dientes al menos 3 veces al día, después de cada comida. ● Uso de hilo dental y enjuagues bucales. ● Consumir una dieta saludable, equilibrada, evitar muchos carbohidratos que favorecen a la formación de caries. ● Evitar consumir excesivamente dulces y bebidas azucaradas. ● Cambiar de cepillo cada 3 a 4 meses. ● Programe visitas con su odontólogo por lo menos cada 6 meses.
  12. 12. WEBGRAFÍA ● https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Caries#:~:text=La%20caries%20dental%20es%20una,personas% 20en%20todo%20el%20mundo. ● http://espaciodentaljaen.com/descubre-y-aprende/etapas-de-la-caries-dental ● https://www.mayoclinic.org/es-es/diseases-conditions/cavities/symptoms-causes/syc- 20352892#:~:text=Cuando%20se%20comienza%20a%20formar,Sensibilidad%20en%20los% 20dientes ● https://scielo.conicyt.cl/scielo.php?pid=s0370-41062006000100009&script=sci_arttext

