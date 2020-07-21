Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
HISTORICAL PLACES OF PAKISTAN An E-II presentation for Final Assessment BY ILSA QADRI (ID : 9055)
INTRODUCTION
• ROHTAS FORT • 16th-century fortress located near Jehlum • Exceptional Muslim military architecture • Built by Emperor Sh...
WHY WAS THE FORT BUILT ? Rohtas Fort
Rohtas Fort SAD FACT • SHER SHAH SURI DIED BEFORE FORT’S COMPLETION
• STRUCTURE • CURRENT CONDITION
• MOEN JO DARO • One of the world’s oldest cities • Important Historical Site located near Larkana • Built in 2500 BCE • D...
STRUCTUR E • WELL-BUILT HOUSES • PUBLIC BATHS • MARKETPLACE • CANAL SYSTEM • SEWAGE SYSTEM
ARTIFACTS
WHAT HAPPENED TO THIS MAGNIFICENT CITY? AND WHAT’S THE CURRENT SITUTAION
• KATAS RAJ TEMPLES • Historic and Important religious site for Hindus • Located near Chakwal, Punjab. • Built by Hindu Sh...
HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE • MAHABHARATA • CHINESE MONK VISITED • EXISTED DURING THE TIME OF KING ASHOKA
• STRUCTURE • CURRENT CONDITION
• BADSHAHI MASJID • Famous for its beauty of Mughal era • Built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1673 • Was also used as a d...
AFTER INDEPENDENCE IN 1947 • Islamic Summit 1974 • Iconic Sight • One of the largest Mosques of Pakistan
• NOOR MAHAL • Also Known as The Palace of Lights • Built by Nawab of Bahawalpur in 1875 • Hidden Gem of Bahawalpur and a ...
FUNNY FACT ABOUT THE PALACE
Include an iconic picture from the era.
• HIRAN MINAAR • Built by Mughal Emperor Jahangir • In memory of Emperor’s beloved Antelope Pet named “Mansiraaj” • Built ...
Structure of Place • LARGE WATER POOL • OCTAGONAL PAVILION • CAUSEWAY
WHY THE ANTELOPE WAS SO BELOVED AND WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM?
• ALTIT AND BALTIT FORTS • Located at the hilltops in Hunza valley and oversees the city of Karimabad • Altit Fort was bui...
STORY • DISPUTE BETWEEN BROTHERS • ONE WAS KILLED • MOVED TO SECOND FORT
• EMPRESS MARKET • It is a marketplace situated in the Saddar Town locality of Karachi. • Market was constructed between 1...
UNKNOWN HISTORICAL FACT ABOUT THE EMPRESS MARKET
Include an iconic picture from the era.
History is who we are and why we are the way we are
OUR RESPONSIBIILTY To visit these places, know about our ancestors and learn from the history, rather than running from it
Historical places of Pakistan
Historical places of Pakistan
Historical places of Pakistan
Historical places of Pakistan
Historical places of Pakistan
Historical places of Pakistan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Historical places of Pakistan

34 views

Published on

Lesser known historical places of Pakistan

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Historical places of Pakistan

  1. 1. HISTORICAL PLACES OF PAKISTAN An E-II presentation for Final Assessment BY ILSA QADRI (ID : 9055)
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. • ROHTAS FORT • 16th-century fortress located near Jehlum • Exceptional Muslim military architecture • Built by Emperor Sher Shah Suri
  4. 4. WHY WAS THE FORT BUILT ? Rohtas Fort
  5. 5. Rohtas Fort SAD FACT • SHER SHAH SURI DIED BEFORE FORT’S COMPLETION
  6. 6. • STRUCTURE • CURRENT CONDITION
  7. 7. • MOEN JO DARO • One of the world’s oldest cities • Important Historical Site located near Larkana • Built in 2500 BCE • Discovered in 1925
  8. 8. STRUCTUR E • WELL-BUILT HOUSES • PUBLIC BATHS • MARKETPLACE • CANAL SYSTEM • SEWAGE SYSTEM
  9. 9. ARTIFACTS
  10. 10. WHAT HAPPENED TO THIS MAGNIFICENT CITY? AND WHAT’S THE CURRENT SITUTAION
  11. 11. • KATAS RAJ TEMPLES • Historic and Important religious site for Hindus • Located near Chakwal, Punjab. • Built by Hindu Shahis • 1500 years old
  12. 12. HISTORICAL SIGNIFICANCE • MAHABHARATA • CHINESE MONK VISITED • EXISTED DURING THE TIME OF KING ASHOKA
  13. 13. • STRUCTURE • CURRENT CONDITION
  14. 14. • BADSHAHI MASJID • Famous for its beauty of Mughal era • Built by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1673 • Was also used as a defense force by Sikh and British Empire
  15. 15. AFTER INDEPENDENCE IN 1947 • Islamic Summit 1974 • Iconic Sight • One of the largest Mosques of Pakistan
  16. 16. • NOOR MAHAL • Also Known as The Palace of Lights • Built by Nawab of Bahawalpur in 1875 • Hidden Gem of Bahawalpur and a monument protected by Pakistan Army
  17. 17. FUNNY FACT ABOUT THE PALACE
  18. 18. Include an iconic picture from the era.
  19. 19. • HIRAN MINAAR • Built by Mughal Emperor Jahangir • In memory of Emperor’s beloved Antelope Pet named “Mansiraaj” • Built in 1606, located near Sheikhupura, at a site reserved for Hunting
  20. 20. Structure of Place • LARGE WATER POOL • OCTAGONAL PAVILION • CAUSEWAY
  21. 21. WHY THE ANTELOPE WAS SO BELOVED AND WHAT HAPPENED TO HIM?
  22. 22. • ALTIT AND BALTIT FORTS • Located at the hilltops in Hunza valley and oversees the city of Karimabad • Altit Fort was built 1500 years ago, while Baltit Fort was built 700 years ago • Rulers moved from Altit Fort to Baltit Fort
  23. 23. STORY • DISPUTE BETWEEN BROTHERS • ONE WAS KILLED • MOVED TO SECOND FORT
  24. 24. • EMPRESS MARKET • It is a marketplace situated in the Saddar Town locality of Karachi. • Market was constructed between 1884 and 1889 by British Government • Most popular and busy places for shopping in Karachi.
  25. 25. UNKNOWN HISTORICAL FACT ABOUT THE EMPRESS MARKET
  26. 26. Include an iconic picture from the era.
  27. 27. History is who we are and why we are the way we are
  28. 28. OUR RESPONSIBIILTY To visit these places, know about our ancestors and learn from the history, rather than running from it

×