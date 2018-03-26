Early Neurological Deterioration Following Acute Ischaemic Stroke

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Early Neurological Deterioration (END) Following Acute Ischemic Stroke Ade Wijaya, MD March 2018
Outline • Introduction • Etiology • Pathophysiology • Management • Summary
Introduction • END predicts poor outcome • Straightforward causes vs progressive stroke •  NIHSS > 4 or  NIHSS > 2 in mi...
Etiology • Spontaneuous ICH • Malignant edema • Early seizures • Early reccurent ischaemic stroke • Early systemic medical...
Pathophysiology • Extension of symptomatic ischemic tissue into asymptomatic tissue • Hypo-/hyper- glycemia • Reperfusion ...
Management • Indentify and manage the causes • For unidentified causes  no clear action is usually taken to revert the de...
Seners P, Turc G, Tisserand M, Legrand L, Labeyrie MA, Calvet D et al (2014) Unexplained early neurological deterioration ...
Summary • END in 24 hours following AIS is not uncommon • Related to poor prognosis • No clear causes in majority of cases...
