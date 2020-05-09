Ramadhani 033 filsafat_manusia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ramadhani Oktadiyanto 19060484033 IKOR 2019 B
• Filsafat manusia, dalam bahasa Inggris disebut philosophy of man, merupakan bagian dari filsafat yang berupaya menelisik...
• Hakikat manusia dapat dilihat dari tahapannya. Nafs, keakuan, diri, ego. Dimana pada tahapbini semua unsur membentuk kes...
• Apa itu kodrat manusia? kodrat manusia adalah sifat dasar manusia yang dibawa sejak lahir sampai meninggal dunia. Sifat ...
• Malu dan segan. Rasa malu dan segan merupakan dasar dari kebenaran dan keadilan. • Rendah hati dan kerelaan. Perasaan re...
• Dalam dialog yang menceritakan kematian Socrates, Plato menggambarkan sebuah potret klasik dari warga negara yang berada...
• PLATO Menurut plato, martabat manusia sebagai pribadi tidak terbatas pada mulainya jiwa bersatu dengan raga. Jiwa telah ...
• DAFID HUME Dadfid menyimpulkan bahwa pribadi adalah identitas diri. Yaitu kesaan jati diri manusia dalam kaitannya denga...
• JOHN DEWEY Kata ‘pribadi’ bagi John Dewey berarti seseorang yang bertindak sebagai wakil dari suatu grup atau masyarakat...
• Bila melihat secara umum, filsafat manusia bercirikan : • Ekstensif: dapat kita saksikan dari luasnya jangkauan atau men...
Filsafat Manusia

  2. 2. • Filsafat manusia, dalam bahasa Inggris disebut philosophy of man, merupakan bagian dari filsafat yang berupaya menelisik eksistensi seorang manusia. Filsafat manusia berupaya melukiskan siapa sebenarnya makhluk yang kita sebut sebagai manusia itu srcara total. Filsafat manusia juga disebut dengan antropologi filosofis. Pada intinya filsafat manusia adalah ilmu filsafat yang membahas tentang manusia yang mencakup seluruh dimensinya. yaitu, membahas tentang fisik manusia, mental manusia, nilai, makna, tujuan hidup dan segala hal yang berhubungan dengan eksistenai hidup seorang manusia.
  3. 3. • Hakikat manusia dapat dilihat dari tahapannya. Nafs, keakuan, diri, ego. Dimana pada tahapbini semua unsur membentuk kesatuan diri yang aktual, kekinian dan dinamik yang beradaa dalam perbuatan dan amalnya. Secara substansial dan moral, manusia lebih buruk dari pada iblis, tetapi secara konseptual manusia lebih baik karna manusia memiliki kemampuan kreatif
  4. 4. • Apa itu kodrat manusia? kodrat manusia adalah sifat dasar manusia yang dibawa sejak lahir sampai meninggal dunia. Sifat dasar inilah yang menentukan sikap dan perbuatan manusia. Sifat dasar ini harus dikembangkan secara optimal bila ingin menjadi manusia yang unggul. Namun jika tidak maka manusia itu akan jatuh pada perbuatan sesat dan jahat. • Menurut Mensius (Men Chi) ahli filsafat dari Cina, kodrat manusia pada dasarnya itu adalah baik. seperti contoh sebagai berikut. Jika seseorang melihat ada seorang anak kecil sedang bermain di tepi sungai dan ketika saat bermain anak kecil itu hampir tercebur ke sungi, maka dengan tanpa berpikir panjang orang tersebut akan segera menghampiri dan berusaha untuk membantu anak tersebut agar tidak tercebur ke sungai.
  5. 5. • Malu dan segan. Rasa malu dan segan merupakan dasar dari kebenaran dan keadilan. • Rendah hati dan kerelaan. Perasaan rendah hatidan kerelaan merupakan dasar dari kesusilaan atau kesopanan. • Simpati. Menurutnya rasa simpati merupakan dasar dari rasa kemanusiaan. • Setiap manusia di dalam dirinya mampu memahami dan membedakan apa yang benar dan apa yang salah. Memahami apa yang benar dan apa yang salah merupakan dasar dari kebijaksanaan atau
  6. 6. • Dalam dialog yang menceritakan kematian Socrates, Plato menggambarkan sebuah potret klasik dari warga negara yang beradab. Pada sore hari setelah dijatuhi hukuman mati, Socrates berdebat dengan teman- temannya. Para petugas penjara membiarkan pintu penjara itu terbuka, tetapi Socrates malah menjelaskan mengapa ia menolak melarika diri. Socrates mengatakan bahwa dia sendiri bukanlah organisme dari otot dan tulangnya, daya refleknya, perasaannya dan nalurinya. Ia, Socrates, adalah pribadi yang memerintah organisme itu.
  7. 7. • PLATO Menurut plato, martabat manusia sebagai pribadi tidak terbatas pada mulainya jiwa bersatu dengan raga. Jiwa telah berada lebih dulu sebelum jatuh kedunia dan disatukan dengan badan (Timaeus). maka bagi plato, yang disebut manusia atau pribadi adalah diri sendiri. Sedangkan badan oleh plato dianggap sebagai alat yang berguna alat yang berguna ketika masih hidup didunia ini, disamping berguna, sekaligus juga memberati usaha jiwa untuk mencapai kesempurnaan, yaitu kembali pada dunia ide • THOMAS AQUINAS Thomas menolak pendapat dari plato tentang manusia diatas, bagi thomas, yang disebut manusia sebagai pribadi adalah “ makhluk inidifidu yang dianugrahi kodrat rasional” (summa theologi). yang disebut makhluk individual, yang hidup, ialah makhluk yang merupakan kesatuan antara jiwa dan badan. Maka sejauh jiwa dan badan sudah menyatu, itu sudah dikatakan hidup walaupun belum dapat berdikari, haruslah disebut sebagai pribadi yang utujh.
  8. 8. • DAFID HUME Dadfid menyimpulkan bahwa pribadi adalah identitas diri. Yaitu kesaan jati diri manusia dalam kaitannya dengan waktu. David berpegang teguh pengetahuan ilmiyah hanya dapat diciptakan dengan titik tolak pengalaman inderawi, yaitu dari penglihatan, penciuman, perabaan, pencicipan, dan pendengaran. Dari penyidikannya, dia menyimpulkan bahwa ‘pribadi’ “hanyalah suatu untingan atau kumpulan persepsi yang berbeda-beda, yang saling menggantikan secara berturutan dengan kecepatan yang luar biasa, selalu mengalir dan bergerak” • JOHN STUART MILL Untuk Mill, yang disebut ‘pribadi’ adalah manusia individual yang mempunyai kebebasan mutlak dala m hubungannya dengan masyarakat. Mill mempertentangkan individu dengan masyarakat. Bagi Mill, individu mempunyai kedudukan yang lebih tinggi dari masyarakat. Apa pun alasannya individu harus diprioritaskan di atas masyarakat. Menjadi jelas bahwa baginya kepentingan individu tidak pernah boleh dikorbankan demi kepentingan masyarakat.
  9. 9. • JOHN DEWEY Kata ‘pribadi’ bagi John Dewey berarti seseorang yang bertindak sebagai wakil dari suatu grup atau masyarakat. Seorang individu hanya bisa disebut pribadi kalau ia mengemban dan menampikan nilai-nilai sosial masyarakat tertentu. Maka ada hubungan erat antara martabat seseorang sebagai pribadi dan perannya di dalam masyarakat. Dewey menolak mentah-mentah ide Mill yang mempertentangkan individu dengan masyarakat. • JOHN MACMURRAY John Macmurray menggunakan kata ‘pribadi’ untuk menunjuk kepada seorang pelaku yang konkret dan rill. Pribadi, menurut Macmurry, pertama-tama adalah pelaku (agent), bukannya pemikir. Baginya “ I do” lebih penting daripada “ I think”. Sifat khusus manusia adalah kemampunnya untuk bertindak, bukannya untuk berpikir. Akal terutama merupakan unsur pelengkap atau bagian integral dari tindakan. Artinya fungsi akal adalah untuk mengabdi tindakan. Tindakan merupakan pelaksanaan dari suatumaksud tertentu, dan dengan tindakkannya seseorang sekaligus masuk ke dalam relasi dengan pelaku-pelaku yang lain.
  10. 10. • Bila melihat secara umum, filsafat manusia bercirikan : • Ekstensif: dapat kita saksikan dari luasnya jangkauan atau menyeluruhnya objek kajian yang di geluti oleh filsafat. • Intensif (mendasar): filsafat adalah kegiatan intelektual yang hendak menggali inti hakikat (esensi), akar, atau struktur dasar, yang melandasi segenap kenyataan. • Kritis: karena tujuan filsafat manusia pada taraf akhir tidak lain adalah untuk memahami diri sendiri maka hal apa saja yang secara langsung maupun tidak langsung berhubungan dengan pemahaman diri manusia, tidak luput dari kritik filsafat.

