Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/ IoT Cloud - my cloud of (not) needed things
Hardware and wiring Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
Visualization Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
AWS Iot Core Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
AWS Glue and Dynamo DB Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
AWS S3 and Athena Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
AWS QuickSight Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
Snowflake Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
Snowsight Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

IoT Cloud - my cloud of (not)needed things

15 views

Published on

Smart home cloud analysis based on Wago integration.

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

IoT Cloud - my cloud of (not)needed things

  1. 1. Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/ IoT Cloud - my cloud of (not) needed things
  2. 2. Hardware and wiring Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
  3. 3. Visualization Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
  4. 4. AWS Iot Core Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
  5. 5. AWS Glue and Dynamo DB Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
  6. 6. AWS S3 and Athena Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
  7. 7. AWS QuickSight Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
  8. 8. Snowflake Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/
  9. 9. Snowsight Adam Wieliczko ETL4U https://www.linkedin.com/in/wieliczkoadam/

×