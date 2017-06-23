https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bivalve_Sea_Shell.png SHELL SCRIPT
SHELL SCRIPT IN A NUTSHELL https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Noix_Fernor_Cl_J_weber06_(23675300905).jpg
SHELL SCRIPT IN A NUTSHELL http://www.dublinconcerts.ie/band/xzibit/
Why “in a nutshell?”
Scripting is more practice than concepts.
How can shell script help me?
“Many C/C++/Java candidates, even some with 10+ years of experience, would happily spend a week writing a 2,500-line progr...
How can shell scripts help me? ● As developers, we make computers work for others. ● Computers could work a lot for oursel...
Which shell should I use?
Whatever you prefer! (But we will talk about Bash here.)
How good is shell script?
How good is shell script? ● Very good for quick, one-off tasks. ● Great for small tasks. ● Also good to deal with a lot of...
“Python [and other languages -me] scales up to thousand of lines, shell script scales down to a few keystrokes.” – Somebod...
Unix Philosophy
Unix Philosophy ● Write programs that do one thing and do it well. ● Write programs to work together. ● Write programs to ...
Unix Philosophy ● Small utilities. ● Pipes and redirects. ● “Everything is a file.” – Including standard input/output/erro...
Simplest Tools
echo ● Print content to standard output.
echo $ echo This is my message. This is my message.
echo $ echo "This is my message." This is my message. $ echo 'This is my message.' This is my message.
echo $ echo -e 'JavanC++' Java C++
cat ● Concatenate files. ● Good for showing content.
cat $ echo -e "JavanC++" > languages $ cat languages Java C++
cat $ echo -e "WindowsnLinuxnMac OS" > OSes $ cat languages OSes Java C++ Windows Linux Mac OS
Quoting and Escaping
https://twitter.com/YossiKreinin/status/778552625310625792
Quoting and Escaping $ echo This is my message. This is my message. $ echo "This is my message." This is my message. $ ech...
$ echo Good times (are coming) bash: syntax error next to unexpected `token' `(' $ echo "Good times (are coming)" Good tim...
$ echo Good times (are coming) bash: syntax error next to unexpected `token' `(' $ echo "Good times (are coming)" Good tim...
$ echo This is a little star: * This is a little star: languages OSes $ echo 'This is a little star: *' This is a little s...
What if my parameter has quotes?
$ echo "This is Dave's "situation."" This is Dave's "situation."
What if my parameter both types of quotes?
$ echo "This is Dave's situation." This is Dave's situation.
$ echo This is a "situation." This is a situation. $ echo 'This is a "situation."' This is a "situation." $ echo "This is ...
https://twitter.com/YossiKreinin/status/778552625310625792
Variables
$ VAR=this $ echo My value is $VAR My value is this $ echo "My value is $VAR" My value is this $ echo 'My value is $VAR' M...
$ EXAMPLES=quotes $ echo "too ""many """$EXAMPLES"""""""" too many quotes $ echo '"too ""many """$EXAMPLES""""""""' "too "...
https://twitter.com/YossiKreinin/status/778552625310625792
The Triad of Searching
grep ● Search for lines in one or more files. – Or from standard input. ● “Basic” or “extended” regular expressions. – Or ...
grep $ cat phones.txt Pedro (81) 9 9653 7734 Paulo (81) 9 8614 1092 Paula (61) 9 8112 6751 Judite (61) 9 9612 9222
grep $ grep '(61)' phones.txt Paula (61) 9 8112 6751 Judite (61) 9 9612 9222 $ grep 'P.*o ' phones.txt Pedro (81) 9 9653 7...
grep $ cat phones2.txt John (732) 554 8749 Phillip (552) 982 9839 Paul (882) 830 3802 Jared (893) 923 3820 $ echo * langua...
grep $ grep Paul * phones2.txt:Paul (882) 830 3802 phones.txt:Paulo (81) 9 8614 1092 phones.txt:Paula (61) 9 8112 6751
sed ● A little weird programming language. ● Most of the time, we use the s/// command. ● Can alter the file inline.
sed $ sed 's/Judite/Judith/' phones.txt Pedro (81) 9 9653 7734 Paulo (81) 9 8614 1092 Paula (61) 9 8112 6751 Judith (61) 9...
sed $ cat phones.txt Pedro (81) 9 9653 7734 Paulo (81) 9 8614 1092 Paula (61) 9 8112 6751 Judite (61) 9 9612 9222 $ sed -i...
awk ● A full-fledged programming language. – Similar to (predecessor of) Perl, PHP. – Most programmers would be comfortabl...
awk $ awk '$1 == "Paul"{print}' * Paul (882) 830 3802 $ awk '$1 ~ "Paul"{print}' * Paul (882) 830 3802 Paulo (81) 9 8614 1...
Pipes and Command Substitution
Pipes ● Redirect standard output from one command to another command’s standard input. ● Can also redirect standard error,...
Pipes $ cat phones.txt Pedro (81) 9 9653 7734 Paulo (81) 9 8614 1092 Paula (61) 9 8112 6751 Judith (61) 9 9612 9222
Pipes $ cat phones.txt | grep '^P' Pedro (81) 9 9653 7734 Paulo (81) 9 8614 1092 Paula (61) 9 8112 6751
Pipes $ cat phones.txt | grep '^P' | sed 's/ [0-9]+$/ ****/' Pedro (81) 9 9653 **** Paulo (81) 9 8614 **** Paula (61) 9 81...
Command Substitution ● Adds one command’s output to another command.
Abrupt End
