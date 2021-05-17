Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACASESTUDYONDESIGN &DEVELOPMENTOFAN ONLINESTOREFOR FASHION&LIFESTYLE GOODS
Brief A ABOUT THE CLIENT Every human being on this earth likes to be more attractive, confident, and most importantly a ce...
With a surge in cases of COVID -19, Regimes around the world had to go for an entire lockdown. People were left no choice ...
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS CLIENT LOCATION USA INDUSTRY Fashion BUSINESS MODEL Fixed Price TECHNOLOGY Volusion
Truly! When you've too many dishes on your plate it becomes tricky to choose the best one. Likewise, the Internet is stuff...
Sometimes it happens if a Prospect approaches you for a product and at that point in time instead of listening to him you ...
A Successful Marketer is one who understands the likes, dislikes of the Target Audience in a better way. And on the basis ...
In such an evolving Market scenario where competition is on a cut-throat level, you need to stand out from others. It is p...
OUR APPROACH STEP ONE Requirement Understanding STEP TWO STEP THREE Brainstorming Session Module Simplification
OUR APPROACH STEP FOUR Project Planning Phase STEP FIVE STEP SIX Perceptive & Insightful UI Layout Testing & Bug Fixing
As a visitor lands on the site and he isn't satisfied with the featured products, coz he's looking for something else for ...
It is generally said that the first impression is the last one and if you fail to make it you'll lose your prospect if we ...
Before buying Merchandise the Visitor need to be a part of the service by simply registering himself with the site. Via th...
Mutual trust has been considered the foundation stone of a strong relationship. While moving to the QUICK LINKS, the visit...
GET UP CLOSE PRODUCT URL https://www.willysrocketshop.com/
May. 17, 2021

A Case Study on E-commerce Store

Every human being on this earth likes to be more attractive, confident, and most importantly a center of attention if it’s about to appear in social gatherings. And smart clothing is a concept that fulfills all these desires in a snap. Well! the concept isn’t a new normal, it’s an add-on to a personality that redefines swag the new way. And Willy’ Rocket Shop, a joint effort by Williams International Co., LLC, and New Paradigm Promotional Marketing, is created for those who live it and value it. The Online Store not only markets fashion wears but also allied accessories for myriad Lifestyles.

A Case Study on E-commerce Store

