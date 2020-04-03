Psv fire training weldfit

Our focus for this lunch and learn is an introduction to common mistakes identified in fire sizing equations for PSVs in the upstream and midstream industries. We’ll briefly touch on the assumptions in the API 521 equations for a pool fire, when not to use these equations, and the most common mistakes for vessels inside of buildings, or in areas without good drainage. We will then focus on methods where API 521 recommends for “time-dependent analysis” of fire sizing a PSV, including but not limited to:



Changes in liquid level & wetted area

Examples of how latent heat values change during a fire

Which latent heats to use from a simulator (non-obvious)

How the PSV size required significant changes during the course of a fire on a vessel

One or two software tools that are common to use in industry for fire sizing a PSV