Psv fire training weldfit

Fire Case PSV Sizing Common Mistakes Presenter: Eric Parvin, Parv Consulting Hosted by: Adam Murray, Weldfit
PSV Evaluations Very brief review of our company: We do much more than PSVs-but that is one specialty. We are voting membe...
Why the Class? Lots of errors found when performing independent audits of others • Software Improvements in Industry • Hys...
PSV’s Don’t Prevent… Recent event: Port Neches, TX explosion Fire went on for ~ 12 hour before the tower in the picture be...
Fire Cases Normally Apply Can I dismiss fire? ASME VIII Div. 1 UG-125-UG-140 discusses this in sections…in short • If no f...
Fire—For Today’s Discussion Pool Fire (Large Liquid Pool) of Refinery Liquids. Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / M...
Fire—C coefficient The 21,000 coefficient assumes • Good Drainage AND • Good firefighting techniques. Right—typical well p...
Fire—Wetted Area Wetted Area factor is dependent on the liquid level assumed inside. We have followed behind many other la...
Fire—Wetted Area Q = C * F * Aws 0.82 Rarely noticed is API 521 4.4.13.3…if the fire is in a confined area, then the heat ...
Fire—Wetted Area What about when a single PSV protects multiple vessels? The wetted area of 3 vessels is shown below. Assu...
Fire—Latent Heat Once you have the wetted area you can find the mass flow rate for the relief scenario through the PSV by ...
Fire—Latent Heat Where does API discuss latent heat? API 521 4.4.13.2.5.2 Also: Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / ...
Fire—Latent Heat SENSIBLE HEAT: when boiling a fluid (let’s HD-5 propane) from bubble point to vapor, what’s the enthalpy ...
Fire—Latent Heat Q = m * Cp * dT + m * LH For multi-component systems that begin to boil, does this term exist? Sensible h...
Fire—Latent Heat For multi-component systems or wide boiling point ranges, where do you evaluate LH? Some rules of thumb t...
Fire—Latent Heat Look at % boiled vs. Heat Input Vertical Cylindrical Pressure Vessel Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Par...
Fire—Latent Heat Look at % boiled vs. Heat Input (Vertical Drum) Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin)...
Fire—Latent Heat Working through a pseudo relief case, you can develop an area required graph like this one. Notice the di...
Fire—Latent Heat Have seen similar systems (esp. In horizontal drums that start nearly liquid full) these other colored cu...
Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Before we look at an example of latent hea...
Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 One example with methane concentration: 21
Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Do the case study across the entire boilin...
Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Gasoline range material (e.g. LSR Naphtha)...
Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Gasoline range material (e.g. LSR Naphtha)...
Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 So where have we seen SIGNIFICANT differen...
Fire—Software Options Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 How do you review this detail yoursel...
Fire—Time Dependent Analysis Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Click on “Edit Flash Table” an...
Fire—PSV Software Options Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 PSPPM also has a good version of ...
Fire—Other Factors to Consider Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Fire—for liquid full vessels...
Fire Case Heat Flux Checklist  Is this a pool fire case? – If no, other methods are necessary.  All calculations are ass...
Q&A Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Any Questions on Fire Cases? We’ve only scratched the s...
Thank you! Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Thank you for your interest in the class and com...
Our focus for this lunch and learn is an introduction to common mistakes identified in fire sizing equations for PSVs in the upstream and midstream industries. We’ll briefly touch on the assumptions in the API 521 equations for a pool fire, when not to use these equations, and the most common mistakes for vessels inside of buildings, or in areas without good drainage. We will then focus on methods where API 521 recommends for “time-dependent analysis” of fire sizing a PSV, including but not limited to:

Changes in liquid level & wetted area
Examples of how latent heat values change during a fire
Which latent heats to use from a simulator (non-obvious)
How the PSV size required significant changes during the course of a fire on a vessel
One or two software tools that are common to use in industry for fire sizing a PSV

Published in: Engineering
Psv fire training weldfit

  1. 1. Fire Case PSV Sizing Common Mistakes Presenter: Eric Parvin, Parv Consulting Hosted by: Adam Murray, Weldfit
  2. 2. PSV Evaluations Very brief review of our company: We do much more than PSVs-but that is one specialty. We are voting members of API 520/521, contributing editor of GPSA Engineering Data Book 14th ed., former adjunct professor at Colorado School of Mines, and a PE in many US states and P.Eng. in Alberta, Canada. We offer training in PSV’s, distillation tray design, and overall fractionation train designs. Our process engineering expertise ranges from upstream to refineries and chemical plants, and is extensive in equipment design, troubleshooting and more. See our website for details: www.parvconsulting.com. We also host a “Process Pop Quiz” on LinkedIn from time to time. See here for past articles and pop quizzes at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eric-parvin-p-e-p-eng-b2519b29/ Current Customers: Syncrude, Suncor, Big West Oil, Consumer Energy, Hellervik Midstream, Encana, Keyera, Halker, Southcross, Weldfit, and more.
  3. 3. Why the Class? Lots of errors found when performing independent audits of others • Software Improvements in Industry • Hysys Dynamics / Safety Analysis Tool • VMG PSV Sizing • Many other PSV software now available (iPRSM, PSPPM, others) I encourage other EPC firms to join our class—drives unity and consistency among the EPC’s. Don’t Want “3 Engineers, 4 Opinions”—nobody wins. Because of this happening with one client, we have developed a PSV guideline on how to address all scenarios, especially fire sizing. 3
  4. 4. PSV’s Don’t Prevent… Recent event: Port Neches, TX explosion Fire went on for ~ 12 hour before the tower in the picture below ”took off”. Please remember—PSV’s prevent overpressure, they do not prevent over-temperature. Normal carbon steel vessels will typically yield at lower pressures when temperatures exceed 800- 1000F. Initial explosion: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yosSaBMHLKc Secondary explosion (the vessel that launches is a distillation tower) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBh8ahDa04Y And https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=18WZaFGPpoM The afternoon explosion, people >52 miles away said the walls in their homes shook. Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 4
  5. 5. Fire Cases Normally Apply Can I dismiss fire? ASME VIII Div. 1 UG-125-UG-140 discusses this in sections…in short • If no flammables are around—you can: • Must have appropriate multi-discipline sign-off • Other requirements listed in ASME code • If flammables are around, then need to have a PSV sized for fire case—period. • Seen several upstream clients “dismiss” fire as not needing to size it • Fabricators for heater treaters or other upstream common vessels provide a nozzle TOO SMALL for appropriate PSV (NOTE: fabricators are not necessarily responsible for sizing this…analogous to internal flange gasket). • If you’re in a code compliant state, ASME must be followed. • If you’re in a non-code state, but the vessel is ASME stamped, check your state’s requirements—interpretations may still mandate following ASME for PSV sizing if it’s built to ASME code even though the state is not a code compliant state. Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 5
  6. 6. Fire—For Today’s Discussion Pool Fire (Large Liquid Pool) of Refinery Liquids. Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 6 FOR THE HEAT FLUX INTO THE VESSEL Familiar Equation Q = C * F * Aws 0.82 C = 21000 or 34500 F = Environmental Factor (e.g. fireproof insulation) Aws = Wetted Surface Area (ft2)—area inside the vessel where liquid absorbs heat Most commonly see Q= 21000 * Aws0.82 There’s a lot of assumptions in that 21000 number…. Won’t discuss insulation today
  7. 7. Fire—C coefficient The 21,000 coefficient assumes • Good Drainage AND • Good firefighting techniques. Right—typical well pad in remote Weld County, CO. Below—typical refinery. Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 7
  8. 8. Fire—Wetted Area Wetted Area factor is dependent on the liquid level assumed inside. We have followed behind many other larger EPC firms and PSV specialists that use high liquid level (HLL) or a conservative value, and report a PSV as being to small. What level do you use? • Should be only the area within 25 ft. of “local grade” (solid surface, including elevated decking with solid flooring)—see 4.4.13.2.2 for details as to why. • See API 521 4.4.13.2.3—provides the liquid level to use in most vessel applications • For example, towers, NORMAL liquid level plus height of liquid on all trays above it • For working storage (reflux drums, feed drums), use maximum liquid level • Other examples exist in API • 4.4.13.2.2 states that vessel heads inside skirts can be NEGLECTED from wetted area (MANY contractors don’t take credit for this) • Connected piping should be considered—(not detailed today) Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 8
  9. 9. Fire—Wetted Area Q = C * F * Aws 0.82 Rarely noticed is API 521 4.4.13.3…if the fire is in a confined area, then the heat flux can be higher, and this section of API 521 states that the 0.82 power should be changed to 1.0. Potential examples: Inside compressor houses; inside specialty chemical housing areas; heater treaters inside sheds for winterization; air compressor buildings (which have flammables in there too); and anywhere there’s a building, shed, or confining space for a fire to occur. A vessel against a wall is also to be considered. Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 9
  10. 10. Fire—Wetted Area What about when a single PSV protects multiple vessels? The wetted area of 3 vessels is shown below. Assume the same liquid is in each vessel for ease of comparison (e.g. latent heat = 200 BTU/lb). Q= 21,000 * (A1+A2+A3)^0.82 or 21,000*(A1^0.82 + A2^0.82 + A3^0.82) ? Area 1 = 100 ft2 Area 2 = 200 ft2 Area 3 = 300 ft2 Group 1, total Q = _3.98MMBTU/hr_ or Group 2, total Q = __4.79MMBTU/hr_ Difference of 20%. The correct way is Group 2. API has commented on this previously, but also remember the equations were derived empirically using single vessels. Also “simple math” tells you this is true. Now we have a heat flux—what next? Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 10
  11. 11. Fire—Latent Heat Once you have the wetted area you can find the mass flow rate for the relief scenario through the PSV by m = Q / λ (instead of λ we will use “LH” from now on) What is latent heat? • At normal (below supercritical) conditions, it’s interpreted by most as the energy to vaporize 1 lb. of liquid into vapor. • From a chemical (single component) perspective, it’s the change in enthalpy between 1 lb of liquid and 1 lb of vapor formed • Is determined AT RELIEVING CONDITIONS--Can be at full accumulation pressure • For fire cases—it’s the energy required to ”liberate” one pound of material from the liquid. Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 11
  12. 12. Fire—Latent Heat Where does API discuss latent heat? API 521 4.4.13.2.5.2 Also: Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 “On occasion, a multicomponent liquid can be heated at a pressure and temperature that exceed the critical temperature or pressure for one or more of the individual components. For example, vapors that are physically or chemically bound in solution can be liberated from the liquid upon heating. This is not a standard latent-heating effect but is more properly termed degassing or dissolution. Vapor generation is determined by the rate of change in equilibrium caused by increasing temperature.” (italics added) For these and other multicomponent mixtures that have a wide boiling range, it might be necessary to develop a time dependent model where the total heat input to the vessel not only causes vaporization but also raises the temperature of the remaining liquid, keeping it at its boiling point. 12
  13. 13. Fire—Latent Heat SENSIBLE HEAT: when boiling a fluid (let’s HD-5 propane) from bubble point to vapor, what’s the enthalpy equation look like: Q = m * Cp * dT + m * LH The first term is the sensible heat portion of heating the liquid while simultaneously boiling liquid into a vapor (latent heat, LH). Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 13
  14. 14. Fire—Latent Heat Q = m * Cp * dT + m * LH For multi-component systems that begin to boil, does this term exist? Sensible heat does “exist” when boiling large boiling point range materials— in fact it’s quite significant. It makes your LH for boiling off 1 pound of fluid at relief conditions 10%+ higher. Call this “Latent Heat with sensible heat effects” (Hysys graph Of the 2 curves) Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 14
  15. 15. Fire—Latent Heat For multi-component systems or wide boiling point ranges, where do you evaluate LH? Some rules of thumb to recall: • As T increases, PSV area required increases • As T rises, LH reduces, PSV area required increases more • As T rises, MW increases, PSV area required decreases slightly • As T rises, you are boiling off liquids, wetted area decreases, heat input decreases, PSV area required decreases. So let’s take a look at the competing variables in a vertical cylindrical vessel (QUALITATIVELY, not a real example) Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 A= W TZ / M( ) 1 2 CKd P1 Kb 15
  16. 16. Fire—Latent Heat Look at % boiled vs. Heat Input Vertical Cylindrical Pressure Vessel Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 0 200000 400000 600000 800000 1000000 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% Wetted Area Q 16
  17. 17. Fire—Latent Heat Look at % boiled vs. Heat Input (Vertical Drum) Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Simultaneously look at LH and Relief Rate Required 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% Lambda (assumed) Relief Rate 17
  18. 18. Fire—Latent Heat Working through a pseudo relief case, you can develop an area required graph like this one. Notice the dip around the 10% mark and then localized peak in area required. Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% PSV Area Required Area Required 18
  19. 19. Fire—Latent Heat Have seen similar systems (esp. In horizontal drums that start nearly liquid full) these other colored curves for area required first-hand in various systems, especially crude oil, gasoline, diesel, and other wide boiling point range hydrocarbon mixtures. Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 120% PSV Area Required Area Required 19
  20. 20. Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Before we look at an example of latent heats, let’s discuss popular methods to extract latent heat from a simulator: A) Liquid “Properties” tab B) Vapor Condensing C) “100 drums, 100 latent heats”…(not shown) D) Set up a “case study” with 1 drum—”True Latent Heat” below 20
  21. 21. Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 One example with methane concentration: 21
  22. 22. Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Do the case study across the entire boiling range: 22
  23. 23. Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Gasoline range material (e.g. LSR Naphtha) 23
  24. 24. Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Gasoline range material (e.g. LSR Naphtha)—case study across all Boiling Ranges Anywhere from 15%-21% difference between Method D and Method A 24
  25. 25. Fire—Latent Heat Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 So where have we seen SIGNIFICANT differences in latent heat values when accounting for sensible heat effects? • Hydrogen solubility in liquids (hydrotreaters, reformers) • Seen LHE/SE values in the 2000 BTU/lb range at 10% boiloff point, vs. 150-200 simple simulation LH values. • Methane solubility in liquids • Seen values in the 800-2000 BTU/lb range… • Ethane solubility • Not as significant as methane, but still increases significantly in heavier oils (e.g. not in LPG streams) 25
  26. 26. Fire—Software Options Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 How do you review this detail yourself? A few options exist… Hysys has a “Safety Analysis” tool. You can program a PSV. SO LONG AS YOU DON’T CROSS THE SUPER-CRITICAL RANGE (Hysys defaults it at z<0.8), you can run a “Semi-Dynamic” analysis. 26
  27. 27. Fire—Time Dependent Analysis Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Click on “Edit Flash Table” and you’ll see this… 27
  28. 28. Fire—PSV Software Options Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 PSPPM also has a good version of doing the same thing as Hysys. We have an approach to PSPPM, iPRSM, Hysys, and a few other PSV software calculation tools to ensure the correct values are used to give the overall PSV area required on the time dependent analysis. Salus also has a good tool for doing semi-dynamic analysis similar to Hysys. VMG can perform a more rigorous fully dynamic analysis to flare systems and is a good tool as well. 28
  29. 29. Fire—Other Factors to Consider Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Fire—for liquid full vessels A) In the 1990s it became popular to assume for liquid full vessels, you must assume 2 phase relief through the PSV B) Research later concluded that this is not necessarily needed so long as the PSV inlet line is at “a high point” from the source of vapor generation. If the PSV is installed at a low point in the vessel (e.g. on the bottom piping of a heat exchanger), then you “should” design the PSV to relieve the same volumetric expansion of vapor generation but as liquid expulsion. (Notice it says “should”, not “shall”) See API 521 Section 4.4.13.2.5.3 for details (3rd paragraph). Examples: • Liquid filled filters with PSV coming off side of filter • PSVs protecting heat exchangers with PSV off bottom of exchanger piping (seen it) 29
  30. 30. Fire Case Heat Flux Checklist  Is this a pool fire case? – If no, other methods are necessary.  All calculations are assumed to be blocked in vessel fires Q=21,000 x F x A0.82  Prompt and effective firefighting and firefighting equipment are available to the area (if not, change 21,000 to 34,500)  Good drainage in the area. (if no, change 21,000 to 34,500) If taking credit for insulation  Has it been field verified as installed properly and materials of construction of jacketing and banding verified to withstand fire temperatures?  Has the fill material & thickness of insulation under the jacketing been verified? Wetted area  Correct liquid levels used, and elevation (25 ft. rule) applied properly?  Skirt on vessel? (If yes, was area of skirt excluded?)  Is it a confined fire? (if yes, change the 0.82 value to 1)  Determine if any other exceptions to wetted area are applicable to the situation at hand.  For protection of multiple vessels, fire variables calculated for each vessel independently  Verify how the level transmitter is calibrated and spanned vs. PI data.  Confirm the types of heads and presence of water boots Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 30
  31. 31. Q&A Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Any Questions on Fire Cases? We’ve only scratched the surface…
  32. 32. Thank you! Copyright: Parv Consulting (Eric Parvin / Melissa Parvin) 2016 Thank you for your interest in the class and coming today. If we can be of any service to you on PSVs, distillation, exchanger or vessel design, or any operating issues you may have, please contact us. Special thanks to: Adam Murray, Weldfit

