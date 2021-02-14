Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FILM OPENING SEQUENCE CODES AND CONVENTIONS Adam Kalabiska AS Level Media Studies
The purpose of an opening sequence is to set the story in motion and establish key elements such as the dramatic premise, ...
Production Studio Title Most films begin with displaying the title, accompanied by a logo of the production studio which h...
The Establishing shot is commonly used in film openings to introduce the setting of where the story or first scene will be...
Non-linear storytelling Some films begin with a sequence which actually takes place later on in the narrative. It serves a...
Title sequence The purpose served by a title sequence is to simply show the key names or directors, actors, producers and ...
Flashback A flashback captures memories of past trauma and present them as if they are taking place in the current moment....
Narration + Sound Narration is the usage of verbal commentary and additional explanation to convey information to the audi...
Compilation of photos It is simply the utilization of still photographs to present information key for the story such as c...
Action/chase scene An action/chase sequence is and easy and cheap way to capture the audiences attention through excitemen...
Character introduction A character may be introduced without the usage any dialogue, instead films often opt for the usage...
Tone Tone is the way in which visuals accompanied by sounds create feelings in us.These visual can be changed as simply as...
What have I learned? During the process of researching for my presentation, I had to get familiar and understand the effec...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Opening sequence - Codes and Conventions

14 views

Published on

Examination of different filmmaking techniques used in an opening sequence.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Opening sequence - Codes and Conventions

  1. 1. FILM OPENING SEQUENCE CODES AND CONVENTIONS Adam Kalabiska AS Level Media Studies
  2. 2. The purpose of an opening sequence is to set the story in motion and establish key elements such as the dramatic premise, tone and character. It additionally serves to capture the audience’s attention and keep them invested, not giving their minds a chance to wonder off. The following techniques are used: • Establishing shot • Flashback • Narration • Action/Chase scene • Animation • Compilation of photos • Narrative content • Title sequence • Non-linear storytelling The Searchers 1956
  3. 3. Production Studio Title Most films begin with displaying the title, accompanied by a logo of the production studio which helped to acquire part of the budget and distribute the film. Often times, the logo is visually enhanced to convey the genre of the film, this is partly done in order to inform the audience.The best logos allow for most variation, such as the A24 logo for example. (A24 is anAmerican based independent entertainment company, which focuses on the distribution of mostly low budget, highbrow, dramatic and often provocative films. Known for giving opportunities to lesser known directors, allowing them to tell their stories freely and with a high level of authenticity.)
  4. 4. The Establishing shot is commonly used in film openings to introduce the setting of where the story or first scene will be taking place, alongside with the time period, atmosphere and the size of characters in relation to their environment. Establishing shot Blade Runner 2049 2017 Blade Runner 1985
  5. 5. Non-linear storytelling Some films begin with a sequence which actually takes place later on in the narrative. It serves as an opportunity to introduce key pieces of information, which will come in to play later on in the story and eventually take the story full circle. The Prestige 2006
  6. 6. Title sequence The purpose served by a title sequence is to simply show the key names or directors, actors, producers and all other important members of the production crew that worked on making the film come alive.
  7. 7. Flashback A flashback captures memories of past trauma and present them as if they are taking place in the current moment.This may be used to introduce stakes and goals for the lead character(s). Memento 2002
  8. 8. Narration + Sound Narration is the usage of verbal commentary and additional explanation to convey information to the audience, this is most commonly used in the form of voiceover (V.O.). Sound is implemented to identify the tone and atmosphere of the scene. Furthermore, a so called Leitmotif is a recurring musical theme and it is often associated with either a character, location or situation. Marriage Story 2019 “What I love about Nicole…” “What I love about Charlie…”
  9. 9. Compilation of photos It is simply the utilization of still photographs to present information key for the story such as characters and the visual style for example. Potentially, a short introduction/story can be told in the format. Mean Streets 1973
  10. 10. Action/chase scene An action/chase sequence is and easy and cheap way to capture the audiences attention through excitement and suspense. Animation Animation is a method of photographing successive drawings, models or even puppets, to create an illusion of movement in a sequence. Raiders of the Lost Ark 1981 Fantastic Mr. Fox 2009
  11. 11. Character introduction A character may be introduced without the usage any dialogue, instead films often opt for the usage of visual elements such as: Setting, costume, make-up & hair, movement, props and colour. Show instead of tell. Besides the character’s personality, their dramatic needs (goals) should also be established with all external and internal struggles (moral dilemmas and obstacles) that they must overcome in their journey leading towards their desire. Taxi Driver 1975
  12. 12. Tone Tone is the way in which visuals accompanied by sounds create feelings in us.These visual can be changed as simply as by the usage of color and brightness. Different conventions are used to specify the genre of the film, whilst referring to common knowledge of audience members and their understanding of pre-established cinematic genre conventions. The Lighthouse – psychological horror 2019 La La Land – romance, musical 2016
  13. 13. What have I learned? During the process of researching for my presentation, I had to get familiar and understand the effective usage of all key filmmaking elements used in an opening sequence. I have come to the realization that the opening 10 minutes are arguably the most important of the entire film. It wouldn’t be fair to state that an opening sequence has only one sole purpose. In reality, it needs to implement multiple elements to capture the audience’s attention and make them feel invested in the story/dramatic premise. Additionally, I learned that it is of immense importance to understand how to fittingly implement titles so that it doesn’t create a unnecessary distraction from the main purpose of the scene, such is the example of the theatrically released version of Touch of Evil (directed by: OrsonWelles, 1958). The fact that there is no fixed technical or compositional approach gives me the creative freedom that I was not fully aware of prior to this research.

×