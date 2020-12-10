Advanced Literature searching December 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
© Middlesex University Advanced Literature Searching https://unihub.mdx.ac.uk/study/library Library and Student Support 20...
© Middlesex University Getting ready for the session • From Apps Anywhere, choose Firefox or Chrome, not Internet Explorer...
© Middlesex University Prerequisites • This session assumes you have: • Completed our welcome worksheet on basics of Libra...
© Middlesex University myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > MySubject – Library Guides > Research > TrainingLibrary research s...
© Middlesex University Welcome • What we have • Google Scholar • Citation searching • Finding the best journals • But it’s...
What we have Library research support | 6
© Middlesex University My Subject – Library Guides myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > MySubject – Library Guides 7
© Middlesex University Library research support 8
© Middlesex University Explore My Subject - Library Guides • Find your subject guide; look at resources • Find your librar...
Are you properly set up? Google Scholar Library research support | 10
© Middlesex University Google Scholar – link to Mdx Library research support 11
© Middlesex University Google Scholar – sync with RefWorks Library research support 12
© Middlesex University Google Scholar – sync with RefWorks 2 Library research support 13
© Middlesex University Google Scholar alerts Library research support 14
© Middlesex University Google Scholar - alerts Library research support 15
© Middlesex University Google Scholar – your profile Library research support 16
© Middlesex University Other places to raise your profile • ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/ • Upload your full ...
© Middlesex University Explore Google Scholar • Check library setting • Set up • save to RefWorks • an alert • your profil...
Time travel for researchers Citation searching Library research support | 19
© Middlesex University Web of Science: time travel for research Library research support 20
© Middlesex University Databases > W > Web of Science Library research support 21
© Middlesex University Searching with Web of Science Library research support 22
© Middlesex University Web of Science: Cited Reference Search Library research support 23
© Middlesex University Web of Science: results Library research support 24
© Middlesex University Web of Science: results by Time Cited Library research support 25
© Middlesex University Web of Science full record Library research support 26
© Middlesex University View the impact of a journal When you have found an article, scroll down to the bottom of the scree...
© Middlesex University Explore Web of Science • Basic search for your subject — Use Links for full text — Sort by Times Ci...
Or the top journals I need to read Journal impact Library research support 29
© Middlesex University What are Journal Citation Reports (JCR)? • Systematic, objective means to critically evaluate leadi...
© Middlesex University Find the top journals in your field with JCR Click on ‘Journal Citation Reports’ on the home screen...
© Middlesex University Select ‘Journals by Rank’.... ....then click on ‘Select categories’. Scroll through the list and ch...
© Middlesex University Journal list The report shows which journals have had the most impact in a given subject area based...
© Middlesex University Impact information about individual journals Click on a journal title. You can now see data and add...
© Middlesex University Explore Journal impact • Find your research area • Find the top journals Library research support 35
Finding things we don’t have subscriptions to But it’s not in the library… Library research support | 36
© Middlesex University Repositories Inter Library Loans (document supply) Library research support 37
© Middlesex University Middlesex University Research Repository myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > Research Repository Libra...
© Middlesex University Bielefeld Academic Search Engine https://www.base-search.net/ Library research support 39
© Middlesex University Inter library loans myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > Inter Library Loans Library research support 40
© Middlesex University Other libraries – SCONUL; Eduroam Library research support 41 myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > MySu...
© Middlesex University Explore… • Find your supervisor in the Mdx repository • Search for your topic on BASE • Watch video...
Free software Library research support 43
© Middlesex University Free software; free MS Office Library research support 44myUniHub > MyStudy > Software
More training Library research support 45
© Middlesex University Other sessions • Using RefWorks UniHub > Study > Learning opportunities > Postgraduate Research Deg...
© Middlesex University Any questions? Library research support 47
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Advanced Literature searching December 2020

13 views

Published on

How to get set up to use Google Scholar, how to use Web of Science and Journal Ciation Reports. What to do when the library doesn't have something you need.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Advanced Literature searching December 2020

  1. 1. © Middlesex University Advanced Literature Searching https://unihub.mdx.ac.uk/study/library Library and Student Support 2020-21 1 Dr J. Adam Edwards
  2. 2. © Middlesex University Getting ready for the session • From Apps Anywhere, choose Firefox or Chrome, not Internet Explorer • Log in to myUniHub and go to My Study > My Library (no need for Athens via this route) • Get the Middlesex University app – Free! Library research support 2
  3. 3. © Middlesex University Prerequisites • This session assumes you have: • Completed our welcome worksheet on basics of Library Search http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/ld.php?content_id=31321597 • Had a 121 with your Subject Liaison Librarian http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/liaisonlibrarians Library research support 3
  4. 4. © Middlesex University myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > MySubject – Library Guides > Research > TrainingLibrary research support 4
  5. 5. © Middlesex University Welcome • What we have • Google Scholar • Citation searching • Finding the best journals • But it’s not in the library…Repositories and Inter library loans • Free software • Further training Library research support 5
  6. 6. What we have Library research support | 6
  7. 7. © Middlesex University My Subject – Library Guides myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > MySubject – Library Guides 7
  8. 8. © Middlesex University Library research support 8
  9. 9. © Middlesex University Explore My Subject - Library Guides • Find your subject guide; look at resources • Find your librarian http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/liaisonlibrarians • Distance learners http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/distancelearners • Inter library loans (Free for researchers) http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/interlibraryloan/interlibraryloans • Other libraries (for study, borrowing, free wifi –when reopened) http://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/distancelearners/Otherlibraries • Linkedin Learning (Free via Mdx self teaching videos) https://libguides.mdx.ac.uk/linkedinlearning myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > MySubject – Library Guides Library research support 9
  10. 10. Are you properly set up? Google Scholar Library research support | 10
  11. 11. © Middlesex University Google Scholar – link to Mdx Library research support 11
  12. 12. © Middlesex University Google Scholar – sync with RefWorks Library research support 12
  13. 13. © Middlesex University Google Scholar – sync with RefWorks 2 Library research support 13
  14. 14. © Middlesex University Google Scholar alerts Library research support 14
  15. 15. © Middlesex University Google Scholar - alerts Library research support 15
  16. 16. © Middlesex University Google Scholar – your profile Library research support 16
  17. 17. © Middlesex University Other places to raise your profile • ResearchGate https://www.researchgate.net/ • Upload your full text (if you have copyright to do so) • Easy to find your work • Social media for researchers • Academia.edu https://www.academia.edu/ • USA based alternative • Pay wall blocks some features • Middlesex University Research Repository • Need to be staff to deposit • All Phds or DProfs • Details later Library research support 17
  18. 18. © Middlesex University Explore Google Scholar • Check library setting • Set up • save to RefWorks • an alert • your profile Library research support 18
  19. 19. Time travel for researchers Citation searching Library research support | 19
  20. 20. © Middlesex University Web of Science: time travel for research Library research support 20
  21. 21. © Middlesex University Databases > W > Web of Science Library research support 21
  22. 22. © Middlesex University Searching with Web of Science Library research support 22
  23. 23. © Middlesex University Web of Science: Cited Reference Search Library research support 23
  24. 24. © Middlesex University Web of Science: results Library research support 24
  25. 25. © Middlesex University Web of Science: results by Time Cited Library research support 25
  26. 26. © Middlesex University Web of Science full record Library research support 26
  27. 27. © Middlesex University View the impact of a journal When you have found an article, scroll down to the bottom of the screen and click on ‘Journal Citation Report’. Library research support 27
  28. 28. © Middlesex University Explore Web of Science • Basic search for your subject — Use Links for full text — Sort by Times Cited – How many citations? — Follow the top citation link • Use something you find to do: — Cited Reference Search — View journal impact Library research support 28
  29. 29. Or the top journals I need to read Journal impact Library research support 29
  30. 30. © Middlesex University What are Journal Citation Reports (JCR)? • Systematic, objective means to critically evaluate leading journals • Quantitative tools for ranking, evaluating, categorizing and comparing journals • Two fields: Science (7,200 + titles) and Social Sciences (2,100+ titles) • Most frequently cited journal in a field • Highest impact journal • Data published annually for previous year • Citation trend data for 10,000+ journals from 25 million+ cited references indexed every year Library research support 30
  31. 31. © Middlesex University Find the top journals in your field with JCR Click on ‘Journal Citation Reports’ on the home screen. Library research support 31
  32. 32. © Middlesex University Select ‘Journals by Rank’.... ....then click on ‘Select categories’. Scroll through the list and choose the category (subject) you are interested in e.g. Cybernetics. Then click on ‘Submit’. ....select the year required, and either the Science (SCIE) or Social Sciences (SSCI) edition (or both)….. Library research support 32
  33. 33. © Middlesex University Journal list The report shows which journals have had the most impact in a given subject area based on data collected by Web of Science. This example shows influential journals for the subject of ‘Cybernetics’. Some impact statistics are displayed here. Library research support 33
  34. 34. © Middlesex University Impact information about individual journals Click on a journal title. You can now see data and additional measures of impact. Library research support 34
  35. 35. © Middlesex University Explore Journal impact • Find your research area • Find the top journals Library research support 35
  36. 36. Finding things we don’t have subscriptions to But it’s not in the library… Library research support | 36
  37. 37. © Middlesex University Repositories Inter Library Loans (document supply) Library research support 37
  38. 38. © Middlesex University Middlesex University Research Repository myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > Research Repository Library research support 38
  39. 39. © Middlesex University Bielefeld Academic Search Engine https://www.base-search.net/ Library research support 39
  40. 40. © Middlesex University Inter library loans myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > Inter Library Loans Library research support 40
  41. 41. © Middlesex University Other libraries – SCONUL; Eduroam Library research support 41 myUniHub > MyStudy > MyLibrary > MySubject – Library Guides > Distance Learners > Other libraries
  42. 42. © Middlesex University Explore… • Find your supervisor in the Mdx repository • Search for your topic on BASE • Watch video and register for Inter Library Loans • Apply for SCONUL Access Library research support 42
  43. 43. Free software Library research support 43
  44. 44. © Middlesex University Free software; free MS Office Library research support 44myUniHub > MyStudy > Software
  45. 45. More training Library research support 45
  46. 46. © Middlesex University Other sessions • Using RefWorks UniHub > Study > Learning opportunities > Postgraduate Research Degrees > Research Training and Development Library research support 46
  47. 47. © Middlesex University Any questions? Library research support 47

×