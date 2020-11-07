A HillyBilly's Guide to Staying Anonymous Online - SecureWV

-
Online Privacy… I would imagine that most everyone has something they would not like to have shared with the entire Internet. For some, this may be because of their job; for others it is so they can hide from their previous life. Still others may do it as a way to limit their exposure to attack. During this talk we will discuss techniques of how to hide your personal data from the Internet by the creation of alternate online identities (a.k.a. Sock puppets).
