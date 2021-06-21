Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mastering Small Business Video Production with 3 Methods
We’ll take you through 3 of the most important tips for mastering small business video production, and also talk about som...
And don’t forget to stay short in your small business video production. Even though a whopping 90% of consumers say that v...
As well, don’t forget to build hype around your video launch. You have control over carefully picking the platforms for yo...
Jun. 21, 2021

Mastering small business video production with 3 methods

We are digital marketing agency London that helps everyone who has requested our expertise to move a lot faster and go a lot farther.

Mastering small business video production with 3 methods

  1. 1. Mastering Small Business Video Production with 3 Methods Small business video production doesn’t have to be a hassle if you get yourself focused on the right things. Since video is projected to take over more than 80% of internet traffic by next year, it’s not just a passing trend to notice, but a vital method to master.
  2. 2. We’ll take you through 3 of the most important tips for mastering small business video production, and also talk about some of the most common pitfalls to avoid, so you’ll be on your way to success. 1. CATCH VIEWERS’ ATTENTION While video is a naturally highly engaging platform to begin with, you still want to focus your efforts on what will most connect with your specific viewers. This should be done with a catchy, “hook” intro, especially since 1/5 of viewers click away from a video within 10 seconds. Don’t underestimate a good title either, since it may be the first thing that draws viewers into even watching your video. As well, include relevant keywords and taglines within and around your video to boost your SEO. Clickable CTAs are another great way to keep your viewers’ interest in your product or service high even while they’re watching your videos. You might even want to ask rhetorical questions of your viewers, so their brains and their eyes are drawn in. 2. TELL A COMPELLING STORY Think of video content like a picture book, not a brochure. Information is important but engagement has to take priority over that sometimes. The point is both to educate and to entertain, and the best way to accomplish this is with engaging graphics or visuals, music, voice overs and branding. A unique way to tell a story that feels fresh to your viewers is to go ‘behind the scenes’ of your business, pulling back the curtain on your practices or production to make viewers feel like they can know and trust you. Transparency goes a long way toward building trust, and that’s what you’re trying to achieve by narrating out your business for viewers through video.
  3. 3. And don’t forget to stay short in your small business video production. Even though a whopping 90% of consumers say that videos help them with purchasing decisions, the majority of videos under 90 seconds get a full watch compared to their lengthier counterparts. 3. FIND A FOCUS And once you do, don’t deviate from it, since a clear focus will help guide all your financial and strategic decisions. With a focus, you can ensure you stay fixed on the goal of your small business video production without getting lost in the weeds. This will also help you avoid biting off more than you can feasibly chew on your projects, because the more planning you do beforehand the better you’ll be able to say no to extra things that come up. A clear brand focus can be anything as broad as knowing the message you want to convey or as narrow as the single tagline that guides your business decisions. Since video content is the best tool for promoting brand recall, it’s the most important way for your business to stick in your potential clients’ thoughts. Peppy clothing brand Boden does a great job of creating cohesive colors and keywords around their ads to give viewers a clear takeaway. Video link: https://youtu.be/i9XKfyvvaqk Now that we’ve covered best practices, let’s talk about some common pitfalls to watch out for once you do start on your small business video production. You want to make sure your video can be viewed on all platforms, especially mobile – YouTube claims that mobile video consumption increases by 100% every year. So don’t make the mistake of creating a video that the majority of viewers can’t access, but test it out before you distribute it and realize it’s not getting seen.
  As well, don't forget to build hype around your video launch. You have control over carefully picking the platforms for your video so it doesn't just fade into oblivion after a week. Consider, based on your unique business, if platforms like landing pages or YouTube will be more effective than just social media, which can have a much shorter shelf life. Finally, be sure to give your video some measure of professional credibility – no matter your budget, there are creative and workaround ways to get a professional quality video. The last thing you want is a video that seems incompetent or halfhearted as this will communicate sloppiness to your potential clients. Production quality is important and should be paid attention to as best you can. FINAL THOUGHTS So that's how simple small business video production can be, once you cater to your viewers through catchy methods, tell a story they don't want to miss out on and focus your own efforts for success. Forbes reports that 87% of digital marketers use video. Why not make this the year you master small business video production for your company so you can see huge ROI and conversions?

