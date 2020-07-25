Choosing Technical Interview Questions (2006)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Choosing Technical Interview Questions Adam Barr Development Engineering Excellence November 14, 2006
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Introductory Quiz “Why are manhole covers round?” Was this: A. A question Microsoft used ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Introductory Quiz #2 “Write the code for Kanji backspace” Was this: A. A question asked o...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence About this presentation Ask great questions to assess the candidate Behaviora l Situation...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence What this talk will cover What candidates know before the interview Advice on choosing qu...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence What do candidates know? Books There are 12 billiard balls Count in base -2 How many pay ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence What do candidates know? Websites http://www.sellsbrothers.com/fun/msiview/ http://www.em...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 1) “I often like to ask candidates a question like ‘how are virtual...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 2) “Choose two or three real problems you or your group have worked...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 3) “All of the best software engineers I know have at least a list ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 4) “Avoid instantaneous judgments” “Your gut instinct is often righ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 5) “It is okay to include ambiguous information in problems as long...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 6) “I rotate among the routines I ask for the test, but don’t conce...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence My advice “An interview is not about showing off how smart you are”
Microsoft Engineering Excellence A little HPT theory Human Performance Technology is a set of principles about how individ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Don’t worry so much about knowledge… Most things can be learned on the job Domain experti...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence …focus on capacity and motivation Capacity determines their ability to acquire knowledge,...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Capacity and motivation "Creative thinkers make many false starts, and continually waver ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Attributes of a good technical question Solution Explanation Non-trivial Algorithm Testab...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Solution The solution offers choices, and is something the candidate can work out increme...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Explanation The program should require some explanation on your part (to see if they have...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Non-trivial Question has to present a reasonable challenge to solve and explain Wisdom fo...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Algorithm Something they can explain Can generate questions about “what is true at differ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Testable Offers an opportunity to talk about what unit tests they would write, and what c...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Expandable Can follow up by introducing new constraints, discussing optimizations, scalin...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Attributes of a bad technical question It depends on an “Aha!” moment or has a single sol...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Analyzing a technical question This is where the “real” interview happens You have to fol...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Analyzing a technical question (part 2) Ask candidate to explain it Ask a question to pro...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Sample technical questions Sort an array Pretty good, but easy to explain Strlen(), strcm...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence What about estimation questions? “To spot these talents, Executive Vice-President Steven ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence What about “design” questions? Design == “design an elevator/airport/house/venetian blind...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence What about brainteasers, after all?
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Two things you should not think “I was hired, so the system must work” “I was hired, so I...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Special note about experienced candidates “A couple days ago I did 'the interview loop' a...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Experienced candidate opinions “All your questions assume a certain mentality that's prob...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Do you define the problem clearly or not? This is an “Aha!” trick Too many ways to claim ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Should you ask everybody the same question? Allows better comparisons Gets away from gut ...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Final advice: practice Sign up to do interviews Read other people’s feedback Do on-campus...
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Call to action Interview for capacity and motivation, not knowledge Think about SENATE wh...
Questions?
Microsoft Engineering Excellence Resources used “Technical Interviewing” slide deck by Leonardo Blanco, Sujal Parikh, and ...
A talk on choosing coding questions for technical interviews, from when I worked in the Engineering Excellence team at Microsoft in 2006.

Choosing Technical Interview Questions (2006)

  1. 1. Choosing Technical Interview Questions Adam Barr Development Engineering Excellence November 14, 2006
  2. 2. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Introductory Quiz “Why are manhole covers round?” Was this: A. A question Microsoft used when evaluating college graduates for full-time employment at Microsoft B. A topic that was discussed in my son’s second-grade class
  3. 3. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Introductory Quiz #2 “Write the code for Kanji backspace” Was this: A. A question asked of college seniors to determine if they should be flown back to Redmond for further interviews B. The final technical challenge given to a candidate with industry experience to determine if they should be hired at the senior (level 63-64) or principal (level 65-67) level
  4. 4. Microsoft Engineering Excellence About this presentation Ask great questions to assess the candidate Behaviora l Situational Role play Probing Technical Self- Appraisal Microsoft interview guidance 1. Have an interview strategy 2. Be independent of others 3. Don’t ask illegal questions 4. Ask great questions to assess the candidate 5. End with a positive feeling 6. No tentative Hire/No Hires 7. Prompt interview feedback Technical Write code Arch. Design Other
  5. 5. Microsoft Engineering Excellence What this talk will cover What candidates know before the interview Advice on choosing questions Various miscellaneous topics Not everything has a clear answer Progress through the talk A related story
  6. 6. Microsoft Engineering Excellence What do candidates know? Books There are 12 billiard balls Count in base -2 How many pay phones Design a spice rack Four travelers come to a bridge at night Insert an element into a linked list Two fuses and a lighter
  7. 7. Microsoft Engineering Excellence What do candidates know? Websites http://www.sellsbrothers.com/fun/msiview/ http://www.emicrosoftinterview.com http://www.softwareinterview.com/ http://voltinsider.com/ http://www.coolinterview.com/type.asp?iType=3 http://www.techinterview.org/ http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Microsoft_interview
  8. 8. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 1) “I often like to ask candidates a question like ‘how are virtual functions dispatched by the C++ compiler’” “Some things can be learned…including languages”
  9. 9. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 2) “Choose two or three real problems you or your group have worked on over the past 18 months” “Almost all of the questions I ask I have myself been asked in interviews or mock- interviews; try to remember how you did and where your instincts took you in order to empathize with the candidate.”
  10. 10. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 3) “All of the best software engineers I know have at least a list of [personal coding] projects in their heads that they would like to do ‘some day when they have time’” “It doesn’t bother me if a candidate doesn’t write code in their spare time at home. I’m interviewing them for what they will do at work.”
  11. 11. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 4) “Avoid instantaneous judgments” “Your gut instinct is often right – figure out why”
  12. 12. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 5) “It is okay to include ambiguous information in problems as long as you tell candidates that they should ask clarifying questions in return. Your question shouldn't be entirely based on whether or not the candidate asks the right clarifying questions” “I ask the question vaguely to prompt clarification questions. A good candidate won’t “dive-in” and start coding”
  13. 13. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Internal advice (part 6) “I rotate among the routines I ask for the test, but don’t concern myself with whether or not people have seen them before.” “Discard problems that are over two or three years old. There are always new problems you encounter, so rotate old problems out. It makes it…much harder for candidates to read about the answers on the internet.”
  14. 14. Microsoft Engineering Excellence My advice “An interview is not about showing off how smart you are”
  15. 15. Microsoft Engineering Excellence A little HPT theory Human Performance Technology is a set of principles about how individuals and organizations can achieve results In Engineering Excellence, we use the 6 boxes model: Information Resources Incentives Environment Individual Expectations Tools Compensation Knowledge Capacity Motivation The “Individual” aspects are what the candidate could provide once they are working for Microsoft
  16. 16. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Don’t worry so much about knowledge… Most things can be learned on the job Domain expertise (e.g. SQL) Language syntax Admittedly, some basic concepts like arrays, linked lists, loops can reasonably be expected… But what about recursion? Or O(n) analysis? Or pointers? Or bit manipulation? Or two’s complement representation?
  17. 17. Microsoft Engineering Excellence …focus on capacity and motivation Capacity determines their ability to acquire knowledge, to grow skills, and ultimately to perform and produce Motivation determines their desire to do all of that These are what the candidate brings with them They usually cannot be learned on the job
  18. 18. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Capacity and motivation "Creative thinkers make many false starts, and continually waver between unmanageable fantasies and systematic attack.“ Harry Hepner, psychologist and personnel researcher "To deal effectively with puzzles (and with the bigger problems for which they may be a model), you must operate on two or more levels simultaneously. One thread of consciousness tackles the problem while another, higher-level thread monitors the progress. You need to keep asking yourself 'Is this approach working? How much time have I spent on this approach, and how likely is it to produce an answer soon? Is there something else I should be trying?'“ William Poundstone, How Would You Move Mount Fuji?
  19. 19. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Attributes of a good technical question Solution Explanation Non-trivial Algorithm Testable Expandable (And, it has to be small enough that the explanation, solution, expansion, etc. can be done in the time allotted)
  20. 20. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Solution The solution offers choices, and is something the candidate can work out incrementally (not “Aha!” they get or don’t) You have to be open to multiple solutions
  21. 21. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Explanation The program should require some explanation on your part (to see if they have the capacity to learn it), but not too much Be careful of questions if the candidate doesn’t know something basic to solving it (such as pointers)
  22. 22. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Non-trivial Question has to present a reasonable challenge to solve and explain Wisdom for coding questions is it should require 3 or more variables
  23. 23. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Algorithm Something they can explain Can generate questions about “what is true at different points”
  24. 24. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Testable Offers an opportunity to talk about what unit tests they would write, and what complete tests Ideally could discuss possible security concerns
  25. 25. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Expandable Can follow up by introducing new constraints, discussing optimizations, scaling up, etc. This is the ultimate guard against “The candidate already knew the question”
  26. 26. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Attributes of a bad technical question It depends on an “Aha!” moment or has a single solution Problem is too trivial or too complicated to explain It isn’t complicated enough Can’t discuss the algorithm Doesn’t lead to a test discussion No opportunity to expand the problem
  27. 27. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Analyzing a technical question This is where the “real” interview happens You have to follow up on their answer Even if they didn’t finish First step: Be quiet Let the candidate solve it in peace Politely ask them to think out loud Watching what they do is very valuable If you see a problem, wait to see if they catch it first Step two: understand their answer For coding question, understand what the code does A language you aren’t familiar with is fine as long as you can understand their code If you need more time, ask for it |X|
  28. 28. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Analyzing a technical question (part 2) Ask candidate to explain it Ask a question to probe their understanding Ask if they are confident their solution is correct If there is a bug they missed, ask increasingly obvious questions about it For coding questions, optionally ask about proper syntax Can even type it in to your machine and compile/run Remember, your goal is not to embarrass the candidate Now expand further (optimize, constrain, test, security, etc) Special note: If they call a library function to do all the work, that’s cute, but it shows knowledge, not capacity/motivation
  29. 29. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Sample technical questions Sort an array Pretty good, but easy to explain Strlen(), strcmp() Not non-trivial; algorithm usually obvious Remove duplicates from an array Not too difficult, but no obvious weakness Linked list manipulation Algorithm may be too easy Convert day in year to month and day Hard to expand beyond basic problem Draw a line between two points May need too much explanation Etc… Solution More than one! Explanation Some, not too much Non-trivial 3 variables? Algorithm Requires explanation Testable Unit, complete Expandable Constrain, optimize
  30. 30. Microsoft Engineering Excellence What about estimation questions? “To spot these talents, Executive Vice-President Steven A. Ballmer came up with a technique that has become legend: seemingly off-the-wall, brain-teaser questions. John Neilson, regional general manager of Microsoft's New York office, recalls his first sampling. He and Ballmer were jogging in Central Park four years ago when Ballmer turned and said: ‘How many gas stations do you think there are in the United States?’ Neilson spent 20 minutes puzzling it out. Now he uses the question on job candidates” - Business Week, February 24, 1992
  31. 31. Microsoft Engineering Excellence What about “design” questions? Design == “design an elevator/airport/house/venetian blind” They are OK if you know what you are looking for Hint: Capacity and motivation Don’t play the “clarification” game
  32. 32. Microsoft Engineering Excellence What about brainteasers, after all?
  33. 33. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Two things you should not think “I was hired, so the system must work” “I was hired, so I must be a good interviewer”
  34. 34. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Special note about experienced candidates “A couple days ago I did 'the interview loop' at that leading online retailer. Over the course of six hours I was repeatedly introduced to a guy in his early twenties, who would then ask me to write out code on a white-board for a problem that you might find in the study guide for a 200-level computer science class. I have 20 years of experience in programming and systems design. And in several cases the interviewers were vague, semantically incorrect, or self- contradictory.” - Asked on Slashdot, August 25, 2006
  35. 35. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Experienced candidate opinions “All your questions assume a certain mentality that's probably similar to your own mentality. Are you sure you're selecting for quality programmers, and not just people that think like yourself?” “I am interviewing you, too, and I expect you to know your stuff. I would not be here if I wasn't interested in your business, but I am confident of my own abilities, including my ability to find another job quickly if yours isn't up to scratch” - Comments on Slashdot article
  36. 36. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Do you define the problem clearly or not? This is an “Aha!” trick Too many ways to claim they missed part of the definition E.g. “Well did you consider that this is a multi-threaded application so you need to guard the array with a lock…” My advice: define it clearly Or remind them to ask for clarification
  37. 37. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Should you ask everybody the same question? Allows better comparisons Gets away from gut instinct Reduces “spinning” of results Remember: Have questions that work even if the candidate knows them beforehand Related topic: Should you choose a question that is drawn from your current work? Answer: It depends… In either case, you will probably know more about the question than the candidate
  38. 38. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Final advice: practice Sign up to do interviews Read other people’s feedback Do on-campus interviews Some resources: Channel 9 mock whiteboarding session HRWeb sample technical interview James Rodrigues “The Mathematics of Hiring” ThinkWeek paper
  39. 39. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Call to action Interview for capacity and motivation, not knowledge Think about SENATE when choosing questions (And feel free to suggest a new mnemonic!) Be methodical in analyzing answers to questions Practice Estimation and design and brainteaser questions… …you’ve heard my opinion, form your own opinion Handling experienced candidates and asking unclear questions and using the same question… …you’ve heard my opinion, form your own opinion
  40. 40. Questions?
  41. 41. Microsoft Engineering Excellence Resources used “Technical Interviewing” slide deck by Leonardo Blanco, Sujal Parikh, and Paul David “Marc’s Interviewing Guide” by Marc Miller Emails on interviewing from Tomasz Kasperkiewicz Eric Brechner’s Hardcode column “Out of the interview loop” “Office Interview Training” slide deck by Carl Tostevin HRWeb “Types of Interview Questions” section of “Interviewer Toolkit” site “Campus Recruiting on a 30-minute Schedule” by Jeff Johnson “Interviewing Tips and Tricks” by Altaf Gilani and Alvaro Peon “Security Interview Questions” by Vikas Ahuja James Hamilton Interviewing with Insight blog post Malcolm Gladwell “The New-Boy Network” article

