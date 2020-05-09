Successfully reported this slideshow.
Leyes de la gestalt

Las Leyes del la Gestalt

Leyes de la gestalt

  1. 1. LEYES DE LA GESTALT LAS LEYES DE LA GESTALT SE ENGLOBAN EN LA PSICOLOG�A DE LA PERCEPCI�N Y FUERON PROPUESTAS POR LOS PSIC�LOGOS DE LA GESTALT (MAX WERTHEIMER, KURT KOFFKA Y WOLFAGANG K�HLER) ALEMANIA 1910 HTTPS://WWW.LIFEDER.COM/AUTHOR/ROCIO-RUIZ/
  2. 2. PRINCIPIO DE LA MEMORIA LAS FORMAS SON TANTO MEJOR PERCIBIDAS CUANTO MAYOR SEA EL N�MERO DE VECES PRESENTADAS. Esta foto de Autor desconocido est� bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND
  3. 3. LEY DE LA SIMILITUD LOS ELEMENTOS PARECIDOS SON PERCIBIDOS COMO PERTENECIENTES A LA MISMA FORMA, COLOR, TAMA�O, O BRILLO Y A SER AGRUPADOS ENTRE ELLOS. ESTOS GRUPOS FORMADOS SE PUEDEN SEPARAR DE FORMA CLARO DEL RESTO DE ELEMENTOS. EN EL �MBITO PS�QUICO-SOCIAL, INTENTAMOS ORIENTARNOS EN EL MUNDO A TRAV�S DE MAPAS COGNITIVOS MEDIANTE LOS CUALES AGRUPAMOS O CATEGORIZAMOS A INDIVIDUOS, SITUACIONES, OBJETOS O HECHOS POR LAS SIMILITUDES QUE EXISTEN ENTRE ELLOS, ES DECIR, SUS RASGOS SEMEJANTES. TENIENDO EN CUENTA ESTO, GRACIAS A ESTA LEY NOS RESULTA FAMILIAR EL MUNDO DESCONOCIDO. Esta foto de Autor desconocido est� bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND
  4. 4. PRINCIPIO DE ENMASCARAMIENTO UNA BUENA FORMA RESISTE A LAS PERTURBACIONES A LAS QUE EST� SOMETIDA. Esta foto de Autor desconocido est� bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND
  5. 5. LEYES DE GESTALT PRESENTADO POR ADELA MORALES CHIQUILLO SEGUNDO SEMESTRE DE PSICOLOG�A Esta foto de Autor desconocido est� bajo licencia CC BY-NC

