Makalah pai

MAKALAH PENDIDIKAN AGAMA ISLAM “ HAKIKAT AGAMA ISLAM “ Untuk Memenuhi Salah Satu Tugas Mata Kuliah Pendidikan Agama Islam ...
Kata Pengantar .............................................................................................. i Daftar Isi...
KATA PENGANTAR Assalamualaikum Wr.Wb Puji syukur saya panjatkan kepada Tuhan Yang Maha Esa karena atas rahmat yang sudah d...
BAB I PENDAHULUAN A. Latar Belakang Agama merupakan salah satu aspek yang paling penting dari pada aspek-aspek budaya yang...
BAB II KAJIAN PUSTAKA 1. Pengertian hakikat agama islam Menurut bahasa, Islam berasal dari kata salama yang artinya damai ...
3) Islam dengan kata istaslama-taslim mustaslimun yang berarti penyerahan total kepada Allah Q.S An-Nisaa’ : 65 Artinya : ...
Ajaran Islam berlaku universal untuk segala tempat dan bangsa serta berlaku abadi. Sebagaimana firman Allah swt. Dalam Q.S...
“Hari ini Aku telah sempurnakan bagimu agamamu dan Aku telah cukupkan bagimu nikmat-Ku dan aku telah meridlai Islam sebaga...
Hal ini ditegaskan dal Al-Qur’an, dalam surat Al-Ma’idah:50 yang berbunyi: َ‫س‬َ‫م‬‫غ‬‫ك‬َ‫ر‬ََ َِْ‫غ‬ِ‫ل‬ِ‫ك‬‫ط‬َََّ‫ِه‬ ...
2) Islam adalah agama yang terakhir dan merupakan pernyataan kehendak ilahi yang sempurna. Di dalam Alquran disebutkan َ‫ف...
b) persuasif misalnya islam melihat adanya hal-hal yang tidak disetujui dan harus dihilangkan, namun dari segi yang lain I...
6) Keseimbangan (equilibrium, balans, moderat) Dalam ajaran Islam, terkandung ajaran yang senantiasa menjaga keseimbangan ...
3) Islam sebagai Rumah yang Dibangun oleh Allah Allah menjadikan Islam sebagai ”rumah” yang disediakan bagi hamba-Nya yang...
BAB III PENUTUP A. Kesimpulan Hakikatnya agama adalah keyakinan akan adanya Tuhan yang tidak bisa dipisahkan dari kehidupa...
DAFATAR PUSTAKA 1. Abu A’la Maududi, 1967, Towards Understanding Islam, Islamic Fublication Ltd, Lahore, Dacca, 2. Dr. H. ...
×