Grand Tour Croatia.pdf

Jan. 29, 2023
Grand Tour Croatia.pdf

Jan. 29, 2023
Travel

It’s not every day you get to embark on a one-of-a-kind tour of Croatia,
whipping you from the capital to the coast with the country’s most important
culinary regions in between.
But because Croatia should be explored beyond the borders many tours will take you today;
we have carefully crafted a Croatian holiday unlike the rest, with a meticulously
thought-out itinerary that ensures none of the country’s beauty goes unnoticed.
Our private tour is an intimate intermission from your everyday life, allowing you to uncover Zagreb, Istria, and the Dalmatian coast, where our gulet sailboat comfortably cruises
you from one island to the next.
From capital city attractions to truffle hunting, wine tasting to national parks,
UNESCO heritage to Michelin restaurants, and several authentic experiences,
you’ll be hard-pressed to board another journey as exceptional as this.

https://explorer-club.hr

Travel
Grand Tour Croatia.pdf

  1. 1. Grand Tour of Croatia It’s not every day you get to embark on a one-of-a-kind tour of Croatia, whipping you from the capital to the coast with the country’s most important culinary regions in between. But because Croatia should be explored beyond the borders many tours will take you today; we have carefully crafted a Croatian holiday unlike the rest, with a meticulously thought-out itinerary that ensures none of the country’s beauty goes unnoticed. Our private tour is an intimate intermission from your everyday life, allowing you to uncover Zagreb, Istria, and the Dalmatian coast, where our gulet sailboat comfortably cruises you from one island to the next. From capital city attractions to truﬄe hunting, wine tasting to national parks, UNESCO heritage to Michelin restaurants, and several authentic experiences, you’ll be hard-pressed to board another journey as exceptional as this. **This private tour can accommodate 4-36 people. Itinerary suggestion DAY 1: Zagreb Your adventure begins in Zagreb, Croatia’s capital city, located in the country's northwest. After you arrive, we’ll take you to your accommodation at the 4-star Academia hotel in the heart of town, allowing you to tick oﬀ many of the city’s most essential sights after you settle in. Because we don’t want to push you too hard (but make sure you see just enough), we’ll explore the highlights of the center, from the bustling Ban Jeličić Square to the vibrant Dolac Market; hop on the funicular to the Upper Town and take in 360° views of the city’s Austro-Hungarian architecture from the famous observation deck. Zagreb is a thriving metropolis abounding in many international ﬂavors - head out for a bite after the tour, then back to the hotel to unwind for day 2! Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: 4-star Academia hotel Inclusions: Breakfast, guided tour of Zagreb
  2. 2. DAY 2: Istria After breakfast, we’ll check out of the hotel and make our way to Croatia’s famous truﬄe region - Istria. After about 3 hours of driving, we’ll arrive at the 4-star Roxanich hotel in Motovun. You’ll have some time to relax once we check in because you’ll need to save all the energy you can for truﬄe hunting at Karlic Tartuﬁ, just 25 minutes away. The helpful hosts will tell you everything you need to know about truﬄes, the truﬄe hunting traditions in the area, and their unique truﬄe hunting dogs. You’ll have the chance to taste their truﬄe products in the stunning Istrian surroundings and even take some home if you ﬁnd something you like at their shop! Various truﬄe appetizers, traditional truﬄe fritaja, wine, and water are included. After our truﬄe adventure, we’ll have the chance to stroll around Motovun, a historic hilltop town overlooking the Mirna River valley. Next up is Poreč, less than 50 minutes away, where we’ll have a guided tour of the historic old town, the 6th-century Euphrasian Basilica, and Byzantine mosaics. And just another 50 minutes away from Poreč is the romantic Rovinj, an old town that stands on a headland with colorful houses snug on its seafront. Another guided tour will lead on the cobblestone labyrinth to the hilltop St. Euphemia church and its imposing steeple, which dominates the Rovinj skyline. After the tour, there will be free time to have dinner (not included), or we can return to the hotel. Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Roxanich Inclusions: Truﬄe hunting, guided tours of Rovinj and Poreč, accommodation with breakfast
  3. 3. DAY 3: Istria After breakfast, we’ll depart for the mesmerizing Medulin just one hour away, where we’ll spend the morning horseback riding and cruising on ATV quads! The group will be divided into two so that everyone will be able to enjoy both experiences. Around noon we’ll head to Vodnjan (30 minutes away) to visit the Medea Winery tasting room - or if weather permits, we’ll enjoy our wine in the olive grove, where local appetizers will also be served. At 2 pm, we’ll make our way to Pula, one of Croatia’s coastal charms located on the tip of the Istrian Peninsula. While it’s known for its protected harbor, breathtaking beaches, and Roman ruins, you may know it best for its Arena - the only remaining Roman amphitheater with four side towers entirely preserved! Our day concludes with dinner at Batelina, one of Istria’s most popular restaurants led by famous Croatian chef David Skoko. We’ll travel back to Roxanich hotel after dinner. Diﬃculty: Moderate Accommodation: Roxanich Inclusions: Horseback riding, ATV quad ride, Pula visit, wine tasting, Batelina dinner
  4. 4. DAY 4: Plitvice Lakes National Park After we pack up and excite our palates with one last Istrian breakfast, we make our way to the Plitvice Lakes region, about 3 hours away. Our Lika Retreat oﬀers 4 cozy houses that can accommodate 2 to 8 guests each. A traditional display of cured meats, cheeses, pies, and pastries will greet you upon arrival before we depart for Plitvice Lakes, just one hour away. We’ll spend the afternoon exploring Croatia’s largest national park and its famous cascading waterfalls while a traditional dinner awaits you once we arrive back at our retreat. Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Lika Retreat Inclusions: Plitvice lakes tour, traditional Lika region snack and dinner
  5. 5. DAY 5: Plitvice Lakes / Zadar or Kornati archipelago Option 1: After breakfast, we can continue exploring Plitvice Lakes National Park and visit the coastal town of Zadar in the afternoon (about 1 hour away). Dinner will be served at the retreat once we return. Option 2: If you feel like you’ve seen enough of Plitvice Lakes, let’s explore the nautical paradise of the Kornati archipelago! We’ll drive to Zadar in the morning, where we’ll have breakfast before boarding two speedboats. The Kornati Islands archipelago comprises 140 uninhabited islands, islets, and reefs covering 300 sqm, while we’ll get to tour the old heritage and untouched nature of 89 archipelago islands within the Kornati Islands National Park and its remarkable cliﬀs. We’ll also see Telašćica Nature Park located in the southeastern part of Dugi Otok Island, with 13 islands, islets, and rocks. Once back on dry land, we’ll take a short tour of Zadar, mainly visiting the Monument to the Sun and Sea Organ, both products of Croatia's most famous architect and Zadar native Nikola Bašić. A traditional dinner awaits us once we arrive back at our retreat. Diﬃculty: Moderate Accommodation: Lika Retreat Inclusions: Plitvice Lakes and Zadar, or Zadar and Kornati speed boat tour (with lunch on one of the islands)
  6. 6. DAY 6: Krka Waterfalls / Šibenik / Pelegrini dinner It’s time to leave our Lika Retreat and make our way south to Heritage Hotel Maskovica Han in the coastal town of Pakoštane, just 1.5 hours away. We’ll have time to unwind after checking into the hotel before visiting the magniﬁcent Krka National Park and its waterfalls just 35 minutes away. After touring Krka, we’ll make our way to the only town in Croatia with two UNESCO protections - Šibenik. Just 15 minutes away from Krka, a guided tour will lead you to Šibenik’s fortresses, one of Croatia’s most signiﬁcant and beautiful architectural achievements - St. James Cathedral, and the medieval part of the town. Our day ends with dinner at 1* Michelin masterpiece Pelegrini. Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Maskovica Han Inclusions: Krka waterfalls, Šibenik guided tour, Pelegrini dinner DAY 7: Drive to Split / Stops in Primošten & Trogir We’ll pack our things, eat breakfast, and continue making our way down south by car with a few stops along the way. First up is the picturesque town of Primošten just an hour from Šibenik, where we’ll have some time to walk around this former ﬁshing village and enjoy its romantic old town. We’ll hop back in the car to drive down to Trogir, a UNESCO-protected museum town just 40 minutes away. Once we’re done exploring the historic town and yacht-heavy harbor, we’ll head to our ﬁnal destination of the day just 30 minutes away - Split. We’ll check into a heritage hotel in the center of the old town where you can settle in and take the evening at your own pace.
  7. 7. DAY 8: Split / Board Gulet sailboat / Milna (overnight) After breakfast at the hotel, you’ll want to make sure that your bags are packed and ready to go before we kick oﬀ our guided tour around the city to explore the 1700-year-old remains of Roman Emperor Diocletian’s Palace. Sit down for lunch on your own accord or delight in shopping after the tour, but be sure that you’re back with us by 4 pm as we’re heading to our home for the next week - a traditional gulet sailboat! Check-in is at 5 pm. After everyone has settled into their cabin, welcome drinks and a standout dinner will be served on board, while the captain will set sail to the town of Milna on the island of Brač where the boat is moored for the night. Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Gulet sailboat Inclusions: Breakfast at the hotel, Split guided tour, welcome drinks & dinner Traditional Gulet Sailboat: The sailing part of our tour takes place on a traditional gulet sailboat. Accommodating 10-14 passengers in 5-7 cabins, our gulet sailboat includes a plush furnished saloon, en-suite bathrooms, large sunbathing areas at the stern and bow, and is fully crewed by an expert team of seafarers. Meals On Board: This tour includes half board (breakfast and lunch) and an all-inclusive domestic drinks package. Guests will indulge in the morning with eggs, cold cuts, cheeses, granola, and fresh fruits, while lunch features premium Adriatic ﬁsh and meats adapted to local cuisine. As always, should you have any dietary requirements, kindly inform us when booking.
  8. 8. DAY 9: Milna - Vis (overnight) • Take in the Milna view with your morning meal as we’ll be heading to another island after breakfast - Vis! The farthest inhabited island oﬀ the Croatian mainland is known for its once vibrant ﬁshing industry, incredible WW2 military history, quaint towns, and indigenous wines. We’ll stop to swim in a hidden cove on our way there, enjoy lunch on board, and overnight in the town of Vis or Komiža where you’ll have time on your own to delve into these island centers. *Guests will also have the option to visit the Blue Cave, a natural phenomenon located on Biševo Island just oﬀ the town of Komiža. Weather permitting. • Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Gulet sailboat Inclusions: Breakfast, lunch DAY 10: Vis - Hvar (overnight) • From the laid-back Vis to the glitz and glamor of Hvar town, we’ll make another morning departure to yet another island - this time one of the Adriatic’s most popular. Don’t skip out on breakfast as you’ll need all of your energy saved for swimming around the Pakleni archipelago, a chain of rocky and ravishing islands oﬀ the southwest coast of Hvar. We’ll recharge with lunch on board before you can explore the sights of the bustling Hvar town on a guided tour, or set oﬀ into the town on your own and post up at one of its many charming restaurants. Feel free to indulge in a bit of Hvar nightlife in the evening, often rated the best in Croatia! • Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Gulet sailboat Inclusions: Breakfast, lunch, optional guided tour
  9. 9. DAY 11: Hvar - Korčula (overnight) • While it’s hard to beat breakfast with a morning view of Hvar, it’s equally as hard to compete with our next breathtaking destination - the island of Korčula. The supposed birthplace of Venetian merchant and explorer Marco Polo, we’ll set oﬀ to the medieval walled Korčula town, but not before locking in a swim around the most impressive and largest island in the Korčula Archipelago - Badija. • Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Gulet sailboat Inclusions: Breakfast, lunch, optional guided tour of Korčula town DAY 12: Korčula - Mljet (Pomena or Polače) overnight • From the ancient architecture of Korčula to the greenest island in Croatia, we’ll head to Mljet in the morning to explore the ﬂawless natural beauty of this heavily forested island. We’ll set sail for a swim near the village of Pomena, also known for having the largest and safest bay on the whole island. A visit to Mljet National Park is also in order, where we’ll uncover submerged bays, sea caves, saltwater lakes, archaeological discoveries, and several natural and cultural attractions! • Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Gulet sailboat Inclusions: Breakfast, lunch, Mljet National Park
  10. 10. DAY 13: Mljet - Ston (overnight) • Did you know that Croatia is home to the ‘European Great Wall of China’? Or that the same town is famous for its saltworks AND the country’s best oysters? We’ll sail from Mljet to Ston, a town situated on the isthmus that connects the Pelješac Peninsula with the mainland. We’ll swim around the pristine Pelješac before lunch on board, head out for a tour of the Ston Saltworks and town at 5 pm, and adventure into the oyster farming traditions in the neighboring Mali Ston at 6:30 pm. Our evening ends with a sumptuous Captain’s dinner on board! • Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Gulet sailboat Inclusions: Breakfast, lunch, Captain’s dinner, Ston Saltworks and oyster tour DAY 14: Šipan - Dubrovnik (overnight) • Our ﬁnal full day of sailing continues south to the Elaphiti Island archipelago and one gem in particular - Šipan. Once we’re done with breakfast, we’ll depart for the largest of the Elaphiti Islands, decorated by palm trees and Medieval charm. We’ll have a mandatory swimming break, lunch on board, and then head to our ﬁnal destination and the Adriatic’s most precious pearl - Dubrovnik. We'll stay overnight in this outstanding walled city, where you'll have time to delve into its historic old town, steep cobblestone alleyways, and magical Mediterranean surroundings as it thrives in the evening hours. • Diﬃculty: Easy Accommodation: Gulet sailboat Inclusions: Breakfast, lunch
  11. 11. DAY 15: Check out or trip extension Option 1: After an early breakfast, we’ll check out and head oﬀ the boat by 9 am. We’ll transfer you to the hotel if you’re extending your trip (see below) or to the airport if you are continuing your journey outside of Croatia. Option 2: Guests can choose to extend their stay with us and take advantage of another day or two in Dubrovnik. Option 3: Guests can choose to extend their stay with us and continue down the coast to Kotor in the neighboring Montenegro. To learn more about both options, get in touch with us directly at info@explorer-club.hr. Pricing (per person): May and October: 5.250,00 USD June and September: 5.450,00 USD July and August: 5.850,00 USD The total price depends on the type of boat selected. The pricing chart on the left displays the cost per person for speciﬁc boat (i.e., Gulet Linda, based on 14 pax). Our trip ideas are ﬂexible, and we encourage you to enquire to discuss with us what you wish to include in your itinerary..................................................................... Our holidays prices are displayed excluding ﬂights unless indicated otherwise. Price includes All Prices Include VAT 7 nights accommodation with breakfast in a 4 star heritage or boutique hotels. 7 nights on a gulet type sailboat (with breakfast and lunch included). All transfers (airport pick up and drop oﬀ, to all the activities and tours) by air-conditioned minibus with expert English-speaking local guides and driver Zagreb city tour (day 1), truﬄe hunting, Motovun, Rovinj and Porec guided tours (day 2). Horseback and quads riding, Medea wine tasting, guided tour of Pula, Batelina dinner (day 3). Plitvice lakes tour, traditional dinner at Lika retreat (day 4). Plitvice Lakes and Zadar, or Zadar and Kornati speed boat tour (with lunch on one of the islands - day 5). Krka waterfalls, Šibenik guided tour, Pelegrini dinner (day 6).Primosten, Trogir and Split guided tours (day 7 & 8). Ston saltworks and oyster farm visit (day 13) Price does not include Flights Personal expense Insurance (we can oﬀer you insurance policy that includes health insurance and risk of cancellation; please advise) Gratuites

