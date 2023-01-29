Grand Tour Croatia.pdf

It’s not every day you get to embark on a one-of-a-kind tour of Croatia,

whipping you from the capital to the coast with the country’s most important

culinary regions in between.

But because Croatia should be explored beyond the borders many tours will take you today;

we have carefully crafted a Croatian holiday unlike the rest, with a meticulously

thought-out itinerary that ensures none of the country’s beauty goes unnoticed.

Our private tour is an intimate intermission from your everyday life, allowing you to uncover Zagreb, Istria, and the Dalmatian coast, where our gulet sailboat comfortably cruises

you from one island to the next.

From capital city attractions to truffle hunting, wine tasting to national parks,

UNESCO heritage to Michelin restaurants, and several authentic experiences,

you’ll be hard-pressed to board another journey as exceptional as this.



https://explorer-club.hr