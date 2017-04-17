Periodico Corporativo Aclara

El agua es un elemento de vida, ayúdala a que no desaparezca. Enero2017|no.1
Comenzando con las actividades del mes de enero en este 2017, tenemos la fabricación de la PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.52 l...
PTAR Aclarapack de 0.54 lps. Naucalpan, EDOMEX. En este 2017 tenemos las primeras plantas PAQUETE para entregar a nuestros...
PTAR Aclara PK 001B 2x0.15 lps. Las Choapas, Veracruz. Más delas actividades en Fabricación, en este mes se comenzó la ela...
PTAR Aclara 003 CD de 13.0 lps. Zumpango, EDOMEX. Siguiendo con las actividades del área de Construcción, se llevó a cabo ...
Operación y Mantenimiento PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.35 lps. Grand Pedregal, CDMX. En el área de Operación y Mantenimiento...
PTAR Aclara PK 001 B de 2x0.15 lps. Las Choapas, Veracruz. Continuando con las actividades de Proyectos, en este mes se el...
Innovación y Diseño Naturapack En este mes, el equipo de Proyectos continuó con las modificaciones del nuevo diseño de pla...
PTAR Aclara STD 2x7.0 lps. Valle Nacional, Oaxaca. Continuando con las actividades del área de Proyectos, en este mes se l...
PTAR Aclarapack de 0.54 lps. Naucalpan, EDOMEX. Otra de las actividades en el área de Ingeniería fue una visita en conjunt...
FOTO DEL AÑO 2016 Toño Enero 2017
Esta publicación contiene información de carácter confidencial y/o privilegiada, propiedad del Corporativo Aclara. La copi...
  El agua es un elemento de vida, ayúdala a que no desaparezca. Enero2017|no.1
  2. 2. Comenzando con las actividades del mes de enero en este 2017, tenemos la fabricación de la PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.52 lps, la cual ya se ha finalizado al 100% y se ha entregado al cliente, quedando en espera del aviso de arranque de equipos e inicio de su estabilizado. PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.52 lps. Olivar de los Padres, CDMX. Fabricación y Equipamiento PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.10 y 0.35 lps. Escuinapa, Sinaloa. Para la PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD 0.10 y 0.35 lps, el equipo de Equipamiento se encuentra trabajando en los últimos detalles de la planta, se tiene listo el sedimentador en el tanque aerobio, se ha colocado el equipo de bombeo y motor soplador así como sus líneas de conducción, el tanque anaerobio se encuentra a un 85%, quedando únicamente por colocar las mamparas de captación de biogás. PTAR Aclara PK 003 CI de 0.175 lps. Malinalco, EDOMEX. Otra actividad realizada por el área de Fabricación en este mes, fue la PTAR Aclara PK 003 CI de 0.175 lps. Esta planta se finali- zó en su totalidad y entregó al cliente; aun no se termina de co- lar la losa de cimentación, por lo que se colocó sobre terreno cer- cano al punto final de desplante.
  3. 3. PTAR Aclarapack de 0.54 lps. Naucalpan, EDOMEX. En este 2017 tenemos las primeras plantas PAQUETE para entregar a nuestros clientes. En el caso de la PTAR Aclararapack de 0.54 lps, ubicada en Naucalpan; se encuentra prácticamente terminada, el equipamiento interior se ha finalizado para proceder a dar los últimos detalles para la colocación de equipos dentro de la caseta, los cuales ya fueron probados con éxito. PTAR Aclarapack de 1.5 lps. Puebla, Puebla. Asimismo, en este mes se estuvo trabajando en la fabricación de la PTAR Aclarapack de 1.5 lps. ubicada en Puebla, Puebla. Se trabajó en el equipamiento del interior de la caseta con la colocación del soplador, bom- ba y sistema de lodos; quedando en espera de la colocación del gabinete eléctrico, así como de sus tuberías y cableado. El interior está a un 90% considerando la limpieza interior. PTAR Naturapack de 1.095 lps. Villahermosa, Tabasco. En este mes, también se dio inicio con la fabricación de la PTAR Naturapack de 1.095 lps que será enviada a Villahermosa, Tabasco. Se trabajó en el armado de la estructura (esqueleto) para recibir las láminas contenedoras y proceder con su equipamiento interno. PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.043 lps. Antón Lizardo, Veracruz. Otra actividad sobresaliente del área de Fabricación y Equipamiento del mes de enero, fue la elaboración de una PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.043 lps. Dicha planta se encuentra en la Zona Naval de Antón Lizardo, Vera- cruz; por lo que sólo queda realizar las instalaciones del motor soplador, bomba de agua negra y sistema de filtrado.
  4. 4. PTAR Aclara PK 001B 2x0.15 lps. Las Choapas, Veracruz. Más delas actividades en Fabricación, en este mes se comenzó la elaboración de dos tanques contenedores para la PTAR Aclara PK 001 B 2x0.15 lps, en los cuales se tienen los dos niveles en proceso de sellado y el sedimentador a un 45%. PTAR Aclara STD 003 CD de 7 lps, 2da etapa. Reyes Mantecón, Oaxaca. Construcción Dentro de las actividades realizadas en el área de Construcción durante enero, y como parte de atención a los reportes de los clientes de Lerma y Reyes Mantecón, se realizaron visitas de inspección para la revisión de los equipos de bombeo y sopladores de las plantas; en las cuales se detectó que en ambos casos, la falta de un adecuado programa de mantenimiento de las instalaciones ha provocado la acumulación de basura en los cárcamos de bombeo, provocando que los equipos queden También se observó y comunicó al cliente la falta de mantenimiento en los cabezales de aireación, lo que puede provocar fallas o una disminución de su vida útil. Todo esto se notificó a los técnicos para que realizaran los trabajos de limpieza correspondiente y se dieron las indicaciones a los operadores de cada planta para no abandonar el programa de mantenimiento continuo y así prevenir este tipo de contratiempos con sus plantas. atascados de materia solida no biodegradable yocasionando la falla.
  5. 5. PTAR Aclara 003 CD de 13.0 lps. Zumpango, EDOMEX. Siguiendo con las actividades del área de Construcción, se llevó a cabo el habilitado y colocado de acero en muros del tanque del digestor a una altura de 1.5 a 3 mts, así como del muro de cloración y muro del sedimentador, y se colocó la cimbra de una altura de 0 a 1.50 mts de todo el perímetro de la planta; colo- cando así un total de 116.5 m3. También se realizó la colocación del concreto con una resistencia de 250 Kg/cm2 en la losa de cimentación. En esta misma PTAR, a finales de este mes la colocación de acero ya se encuentra realizada en un 90%, quedando únicamente pendiente la tapalosa y los conos. Asimismo, se están realizando trabajos de colocado de cimbra en muros interiores de una altura de 1.50 a 3.90 mts, y por último se recibe el resto de la madera en obra para continuar con las actividades. Seguridad e Higiene PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.52 lps. Olivar de los Padres, CDMX En el área de Seguridad e Higiene, durante el mes de enero se realizaronlostrabajosdeinstalación de una PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.52lps.Endichaplanta,lostrabajos de seguridad e higiene fueron; las platicas semanales sobre seguridad e higiene con el personal, conteo de horas por hombre, permisos para la realización de trabajos peligrosos, análisis de riesgos y reporte de limpieza. Todo esto se entregó en tiempo y forma, dando así más seguridad a nuestros trabajadores e instaladores, además de la confianza al cliente de que se trabaja bajo las normas de seguridad, terminando con 1,131 horas hombre totales con cero accidentes.
  6. 6. Operación y Mantenimiento PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.35 lps. Grand Pedregal, CDMX. En el área de Operación y Mantenimiento, durante enero se continuó con la reactivación del proceso de la PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.35 lps. El día 11 de enero, al momento del cambio de difusores, se mantuvieron en operación los dos sopladores instalados, mientras se controlaba la formación de espuma. PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.075, 0.09 y 0.075 lps. Campeche. Días después, se realizó la operación continua de la planta, siendo el día 20 cuando se logró estabilizar el proceso de tratamiento con un ajuste del caudal de 30-40 m3/día. Asimismo, durante la última semana de enero se realizaron los trabajos de limpieza, arranque de equipos, cambio de arena al filtro y retoque de pintura, así como el muestreo final para la entrega-recepción de la planta. Proyectos Durante el mes de enero, en el área de Proyectos se llevaron a cabo tres anteproyectos para una gasolinera ubicada en Campeche. Las propuestas fueron para tres PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.075, 0.09 y 0.075 lps. Estas propuestas están consideradas en acero inoxidable, superficiales y contarán con bombeo. PTAR Aclara PK 001 C de 0.15 lps. Mérida, Yucatán. Asimismo, en este mes se realizaron modificaciones para el anteproyecto de una PTAR Aclara PK 001 C de 0.15 lps, ubicada en un centro comercial en Mérida, Yucatán. Esto a petición del cliente.
  7. 7. PTAR Aclara PK 001 B de 2x0.15 lps. Las Choapas, Veracruz. Continuando con las actividades de Proyectos, en este mes se elaboraron los proyectos ejecutivos para 2 PTAR Aclara PK 001 B de 0.15 lps, ubicadas en Las Choapas, Veracruz. PTAR Aclara MEGA 128.5 lps. Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit. Otra de las actividades sobresalientes en el área de Proyectos, debido a la ampliación en un complejo turístico en Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit; se amplió la capacidad total de la panta propuesta anteriormente de 110 lps, siendo la nue- va capacidad de 128.5 lps; por lo que se cotizó el total de las obras civiles y los equipamientos. Posterior a la entrega de la propuesta, el cliente comentó que el desarrollo se realizará en etapas, por lo que solicitó a Aclara la propuesta económica del equipamiento de la etapa de 50 lps. Con este cliente se realizaron visitas a plantas de tratamiento Aclara, para que puedan constatar en persona su óptimo funcionamiento, siendo nuestra carta de presentación la calidad del agua que se obtiene en cada una de nuestras plantas. PTAR Aclara STD 003 CD de 3.0 lps. Comunidad de Rosario, Sinaloa. Continuando con las actividades en el área de Proyectos, en este mes se elaboró el proyecto ejecutivo de una PTAR Aclara STD 003 CD de 3 lps, ubicada en la comunidad de Rosario, Sinaloa. Dicho proyecto está conformado por los planos para llevar a cabo la obra civil. PTAR Aclara PK 001 C de 1.40 lps. Cabo San Lucas, Baja California. Entre otra de las actividades, se llevó a cabo la elaboración de un proyecto para una PTAR Aclara PK 001 C de 1.40 lps. Dicho proyecto tiene la particularidad de que el cliente optó por la construcción de una planta PK, la cual usual- mente es cilíndrica, pero ahora en forma de hexadecágono; por lo que tuvo que realizarse un plano especial con este diseño para que el cliente iniciara su construcción.
  8. 8. Innovación y Diseño Naturapack En este mes, el equipo de Proyectos continuó con las modificaciones del nuevo diseño de planta Aclara PAQUETE modelo Naturapack, debido a que se contempló realizar un ensamblaje donde las piezas se unieran a base de barrenos, pero se llegó a la conclusión de que este primer diseño podría tener una amplia probabilidad de fugas; por lo que se acordó regresar al sistema de unión de piezas por soldadura, a fin de lograr una unidad hermética. Asimismo, se realizaron visitas a la fábrica Aclara donde actualmente están trabajando en un modelo de planta Aclarapack, y también se visitó la planta Aclarapack de Naucalpan para platicar con los trabajadores y buscar cómo mejorar y perfeccionar estos modelos. Actualmente, ya se logró definir gran parte del producto final y se pasaron las especificaciones para el armado de la estructura principal en fábrica. PTAR Aclarapack de 0.54 lps. Naucalpan, EDOMEX. De las actividades extraordinarias en el área de Proyectos tenemos la visita a la PTAR Aclarapack de 0.54 lps, ubicada en Naucalpan, Edomex. En dicha visita, el área de Proyectos Electromecánicos en conjunto con Construcción, trabajó en la instalación eléctrica e instalación de ductería para dar paso a las pruebas de arranque correspondientes. Esta planta PAQUETE es la punta de lanza en cuanto a la serie Aclarapack, por lo que se realizaron las pruebas de arranque con el objetivo de detectar posibles fallas y ajustarlas antes de ponerla a funcionar con el agua residual; todas las pruebas Para el mismo proyecto, también se hicieron las pruebas pre-operativas de equipos y prueba hermética, en la cual están pendientes los ajustes para continuar con el arranque y estabilizado del proceso de trata- miento. resultaron exitosas y en el transcurso del mes de febrero se pondrá en marcha definitivamente. PTAR Aclara STD 003 CD de 13.0 lps. Zumpango, EDOMEX. Otro de los proyectos realizados en este mes, fue el desarrollar el proyecto mecánico para la PTAR Aclara STD 003 CD de 13.0 lps, ubicada en Zumpango, EDOMEX. Dicha planta tratará el agua del fraccionamiento para poder reutilizarla en el mismo y así contribuir con el cuidado del medio ambiente.
  9. 9. PTAR Aclara STD 2x7.0 lps. Valle Nacional, Oaxaca. Continuando con las actividades del área de Proyectos, en este mes se llevó a cabo una visita a la PTAR Aclara STD 2x7.0 lps, ubicada en Valle Nacional, Oaxaca. Dicha visita fue para supervisar que los trabajos eléctricos en baja tensión se realicen con base en la normatividad, en base al proyecto eléctrico correspondiente y con la mejor calidad. PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.52 lps. Olivar de los Padres, CDMX. Finalizando con las actividades del área de Proyectos, se realizó el diseño y armado del tablero de control para la PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.52 lps, ubicada en Olivar de los Padres en la CDMX. El tablero brinda protección con- tra corto circuito a todos los equipos, protección contra sobre carga clase 10 a todos los motores trifásicos, además de dar protección al soplador contra bajo voltaje, asimetría, falla de fase y secuencia de fase. dentro del tablero se instaló un alternador simultaneador para controlar las bombas de la línea de demasías. Ingeniería PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 1.5 lps. Colegio Vista Hermosa, CMDX. Entre las actividades en el área de Ingeniería, este mes se realizó un muestreo del influente y efluente de la PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 1.5 lps. Ubicada en el Colegio Vista Hermosa en la CDMX; de dicho muestreo se determinó de forma espectrofotométrica la Demanda Química de Oxígeno (DQO), Sólidos Suspendidos Totales (SST), Turbiedad, Nitrógeno (N) y Fósforo (P). Cabe mencionar que la Demanda Química de Oxígeno (DQO), es un De acuerdo a la literatura, estos parámetros guardan una relación 2:1 (DQO: DBO5) en aguas residuales domésticas. En la siguiente tabla se presentan los resultados obtenidos, así como una imagen en donde po- demos observar a simple vista la calidad del agua en el influente y efluente. Los resultados muestran de manera indirecta, en el caso de la DQO, que la planta cumple con las características de la NOM-003-SEMARNAT-1997 para contacto directo. En el caso de los SST el efluente se encuentra por debajo de lo que estipula la NOM-003-SEMARNAT-1997. Se evaluó el Nitrógeno y Fósforo y, como se observa en la tabla estos parámetros no están regulados por la norma para la cual fue diseñada la PTAR; sin embargo, cumplen perfectamente la NOM-001-SEMARNAT-1996 para cuerpo receptor tipo A, B e inclusive tipo C, en este último tipo de cuerpo receptor se estipulan concentraciones de NT de 15 mg/L y PT de 5 mg/L. parámetro que nos da una estimación rápida y confiable de la Demanda Bioquímica de Oxígeno (DBO5) pre- sente en el agua.
  10. 10. PTAR Aclarapack de 0.54 lps. Naucalpan, EDOMEX. Otra de las actividades en el área de Ingeniería fue una visita en conjunto con el área de Proyectos a la PTAR Aclarapack de 0.54 lps. Esta visita fue para concluir los últimos detalles que pudiera tener el personal de fabricación, debido a que es una de las primeras plantas PAQUETE con el nuevo diseño de Aclarapack, Con esta visita se encontraron algunos puntos de mejora y optimización para futuras fabricaciones. PTAR Aclara PK 003 CD de 0.35 lps. Grand Pedregal, CDMX. En el área de Ingeniería también se lle- vó a cabo una visita a la planta Aclara del centro comercial Grand Pedregal, esto para dar seguimiento a las activi- dades de adecuación de la antigua fosa séptica como pretratamiento y tanque de homogenización, que se iniciaron en el mes de diciembre. Se realizaron pruebas al soplador instalado en la celda 3 de la fosa séptica, al retorno de lodos del reactor biológico a la celda 3. También supervisamos el cambio de difusores que se realizó a fin de instalar una red mixta de difusión con la finalidad de mejorar el mezclado y la disolución de oxígeno en el agua. Corporativo Aclara Publicación Impresa A inicios del mes de enero, como parte de sus estrategias de promoción locales, la franquicia Aclara Yucatán participó con una inserción publicitaria en una reconocida revista del ámbito inmobiliario en el Sureste del país. Sin duda esto reforzará la presencia de marca en esa zona y acercará nuestras Plantas de Tratamiento y sus beneficios a todos los constructores que hasta el momento desconocen las ventajas de una planta de tratamiento que sí funcione y entregue agua tratada casi potable. Capacitación a Franquicias En el área de Marketing se llevó a cabo la capacitación a los franquiciatarios de la CDMX, Cuernavaca, Querétaro y Michoacán; esto para que pudieran realizar las cotizaciones necesarias con respecto a las plantas PAQUETE, que comprenden Aclarapack, Naturapack y Econopack, con esto agilizamos los tiempos de respuesta de las mismas.Dichascapacitacionessellevaronacabodemaneraremotaytambiéndemanera presencial en el corporativo, cabe resaltar que las sugerencias por parte de nuestros franquiciatarios están siendo atendidas y serán implementados todos los cambios.
  11. 11. FOTO DEL AÑO 2016 Toño Enero 2017
  12. 12. Esta publicación contiene información de carácter confidencial y/o privilegiada, propiedad del Corporativo Aclara. La copia, revisión, uso, revelación y/o distribución de dicha información sin la autorización por escrito de la empresa está prohibida. El contenido de esta publicación es la expresión de ideas, criterios y creencias de su autor y no necesariamente coinciden con las políticas de Aclara y sus filiales, directivos, personal, socios, asesores, ect. no se busca imponer, ni ofender a terceros. Tratamiento de aguas residuales Aclara.mx /+AclaraMX /plantasdetratamiento c b

