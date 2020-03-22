La maquina del tiempo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
285 LAMÁQUINADELTIEMPO (de Herbert George Wells) En homenaje a Herbert George Wells, su obra y su vida
286
287 I El Viajero a Través del Tiempo EN 1895, UN JOVEN ESCRITOR debutante de veintinueve años llamado Herbert George Wells...
288 indudablemente su director habría llegado a la misma idea que yo acerca de lapublicacióndelahistoria,peroesonoqueríade...
289 Aquello me impresionó, porque entre otras cosas nunca me había preocupado demasiado en averiguar la identidad exacta d...
290 II Conversación con el señor Wells A las seis en punto estaba ante su puerta. Me recibió su reciente segunda esposa Am...
291 —Entonces, ¿para que ha venido? No creo que desee simplemente una entrevista al uso sobre un escritor que está de pron...
292 800.000!¿Notuvoenningúnmomentolatentacióndedetenerseenunfuturo más cercano? Yo en su lugar lo hubiera hecho. El señor ...
293 Envié al diablo a mi editor, me acomodé en una silla y tomé un ejemplar de la New Review, dispuesto a dejar transcurri...
294 III El segundo relato del Viajero Intentaré reproducir aquí lo que me contó el señor Wells del relato que le hizo el V...
295 hacer, decidió, era mantener esa velocidad y esperar a que el objeto desapareciera antes de detenerse. Notardódemasiad...
296 andaba aprisa, como si desearan llegar lo antes posible a sus destinos. Se respirabaunaciertaintranquilidadenelaire.Pa...
297 alosquellamababiplanos,enzarzadosenunaluchaaéreayalparecercercando a un triplano —«de color rojo, presumiblemente el F...
298 —Bueno, sé de una biblioteca universitaria que está abierta. Si quiere, puedo llevarle hasta allí. Media hora más tard...
299 paso del tiempo hasta que en un momento determinado alzó la vista y vio que fuera ya se había hecho de noche. Le invad...
300 comomínimounpolicía.Sieradetenidotendríaquedarmuchasexplicaciones, que se sentía absolutamente incapaz de ofrecer. Lo ...
301 nerviosismodetodoloocurridosehabíacobradosucuota.Necesitabadescansar. No podía permanecer todo el resto de la noche en...
302 EstabanbombardeandoLondres. Había leído lo suficiente ayer en los periódicos acerca de los bombardeos de los aviones a...
303 IV Sigue la guerra Fue una sacudida brutal, que le hizo recobrar bruscamente los sentidos. Tras un primer momento de v...
304 Miró los indicadores. El contador marcaba el año 1944. Bajó de la máquina, y lo primero que hizo fue retirar las palan...
305 —¿Qué ha ocurrido? —preguntó, mirando a su alrededor. El hombre pareció desconcertado. Era un hombrecillo bajo, enclen...
306 sujetándolos.Tomóuno.Noesperóaqueelencargadosalieraacobrar;depositó unas monedas sobre el montón y se alejó, antes de ...
307 detalles, luego hojeó el interior. Se enfrascó en ello. Lasnoticiasdelaguerranoeranalentadoras.Elconflictosehabíaexten...
308 El hombre le miró sorprendido. El Viajero se sintió en la necesidad de aclarar: —He estado recluido en el campo, aisla...
309 Uno le llamó de inmediato la atención: «¿Hasta cuándo?», rezaba, sobre un fondo amenazador de soldados, cañones y avio...
310 El Viajero intentó reaccionar. Al cabo de un momento lo único que pudo hacer fue responder: —Sí... Sí, lo haré. Volvió...
311 su miedo a hacerlo. ¿Y si la guerra no se había resuelto? ¿Y si seguía y seguía en el futuro? ¿Y si el hombre había te...
312 V Las pruebas ElseñorWellsdejódehablar.Nosécuántotiempollevábamosalláensuestudio, pero fuera era ya de noche. En un mo...
313 Saquédeélvariasdocenasdefotografías,redondasimágenessobrelustroso papel ligeramente abarquillado. El primer bloque era...
314 ahora pasaba la mayor parte del tiempo encerrado en su laboratorio. Sí, me dijo,trabajando.¿Enqué?,pregunté.Casicreíve...
315 esetransmisor,cosaparaloquenoprecisómuchotiempopuestoquesualcance no necesitaba ser muy grande, pasó a la siguiente fa...
316 el tiempo máximo de recorrido del bucle fijado, incluso teniendo en cuenta su avance segundo a segundo en cada recorri...
317 incómodos.Traslocualmepuseenpieydijequeyalehabíarobadodemasiado de su tiempo y que lo mejor sería irme. Mi voz sonó fo...
318 VI El devenir del tiempo Volví a mi apartamento en el Soho. El brandy tomado en casa del señor Wells aún dejaba sentir...
319 Aquello había cambiado por completo su vida. La educación de un archiduque no es la misma que la de un futuro emperado...
320 Me recibió como la otra vez en su estudio. Se sentó tras su escritorio y me señaló el mullido sillón al otro lado. Sob...
321 hombrequeconsiguehacerseinvisible.Ysitienelaoportunidaddeleeralgunos de los relatos que he publicado más recientemente...
322 »Habla usted de cambiar el futuro. De emprender una acción hoy para impedir otra acción mañana. Dudo mucho que esto ll...
323 de volver, comprueba los resultados y descubre que su nombre no aparece en la lista de ganadores, por mucho que lo int...
324 de que nuestros actos lo configurarán, y realmente, en cierto modo, así es. Por eso le digo que es algo distinto al de...
325 El señor Wells me invitó a visitarle siempre que quisiera para charlar sobreloquellamó«nuestroasunto».Ylohiceamenudo,t...
