Business Analysis Certification Ecba Introduction

Entry Certificate in Business Analysis (ECBA)  This level provides individuals with a certificate that recognizes individ...
Eligibility Requirements  Eligibility Requirements  No previous BA work experience required  21 hours of professional d...
Professional Development  Classroom and online courses (e.g. EEP endorsed courses ) Take a course by an Endorsed Educatio...
About the Exam  The ECBA™ exam is 1 hour long and consists of 50 multiple choice questions. It is competency-based exam a...
About the Exam Business Analysis Knowledge Business Analysis & the BA Professional 2.5% Underlying Competencies 5% Busines...
Certification Fee IIBA Member Member Non-Member ECBA ™ Application Fee $60USD $60USD Exam Fee $110USD $235USD Retake Fee $...
