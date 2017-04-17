Business Analysis Certification Ccba introduction

CERTIFICATION OF CAPABILITY(CCBA) IN BUSINESS ANALYSIS Acesynergi Solutions Reach Us at info@acesynergi.com www.acesynergi...
CCBA Certification  What is CCBA Certification  Eligibility Requirements  CCBA Certification Application Process  Abou...
Certificate Of Capability In Business Analysis Certification  The Certification of Capability in Business Analysis TM (CC...
Eligibility Requirements  Requires a minimum of 3,750 hours of work experience in the last 7 years  Of this: a minimum o...
Professional Development • Must be personal, professional development, not time developing others (e.g. taking a course qu...
References • Two References to be provided by Career Manager Client Certified Business Analysis Professional™ (CBAP®) www....
CCBA Certification Application Process www.acesynergi.com Start Register with the IIBA to Begin the Process Complete Educa...
CCBA Certification Application Process www.acesynergi.com Email notification to schedule exam Confirmation of scheduled ex...
About the Exam  Length of exam: 3.0hours  Number of multiple-choice questions: 130 Each multiple-choice question has fo...
About the Exam Domain Level2 ( CCBA) Level3(CBAP) Business Analysis Planning and Monitoring 12% 14% Elicitation and Collab...
Certification Fee IIBA Member Member Non-Member ECBA ™ Application Fee $60USD $60USD Exam Fee $110USD $235USD Retake Fee $...
Why Acesynergi ?  All our trainers are working professionals and industry experts with at least 18-20 years of relevant t...
Why Acesynergi ?  Our philosophy of “Learn, explore, excel and Innovate” truly reflects in our delivery.  A fact that ma...
THANK YOU PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR CHANNEL FOR MORE VIDEOS Acesynergi Solutions Reach Us at info@acesynergi.com www.acesyne...
