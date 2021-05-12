Elevate Every Decision with Intelligent Procurement

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View
To drive innovative, procurement leaders
need to…
Collaborate
with business stakeholders
across departments to
understand their needs and
plan together
Thread
sustainability into all
procurement activities
Access
data-driven insights to
predict future trends
1.7x
higher efficiency
levels for future-ready
organizations.1
Advantages of being
future-ready
1 Future-ready organizations exhibited 6.4 pp higher profitability and 13.1 percent greater efficiency, on average
Source: Accenture Research and Oxford Economics Intelligent Operations Survey, 2020
Other future-ready benefits:
improved talent mix, reskilling, customer
experiences and ecosystem relationships
2.8x
boost in corporate
profitability for
future-ready
organizations.1
More profitable
More efficient
Procurement leaders
rate their organizations
slightly above average
for two of the eight
characteristics in wide
use or use at scale.
Eight characteristics that measure operational
maturity
72%
70%
70%
69%
69%
65%
63%
57%
60%
68%
67%
65%
74%
75%
71%
74%
Agile workforce
Data
Business-technology collaboration
Analytics
Stakeholder experience
Automation
Leading practices
AI
Currently in wide use or use at scale (Procurement Leaders)
Currently in wide use or use at scale (All Respondents)
Appendix
Four levels of operations maturity:
Predictive
Concentrate mostly
on core process
improvements and on
improving quality and
compliance controls.
Stable
Future-ready
Efficient
More productive, they
incorporate tested
methods, such as Lean
Six Sigma and process
standardization and
deploy automation
technologies.
Focus on how automation
can support and augment
human ingenuity. They
deploy technologies and
leading practices with
that goal in mind.
See increased efficiency
and profitability, improved
stakeholder experiences and
better business outcomes.
They are more agile and
resilient than others.
