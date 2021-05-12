Elevate Every Decision with Intelligent Procurement

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 2 90% of Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs) say that their organizations a...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View To drive innovative, procurement leaders need to… Collaborate with business stak...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Procurement leaders realize that increasing operations maturity will elevate pro...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Our research and experience reveals there are four levels of maturity: of procur...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View 1.7x higher efficiency levels for future-ready organizations.1 Advantages of bei...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Procurement leaders rate their organizations slightly above average for two of t...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Agile workforce concept has evolved in the last year as a result of the pandemic...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Three ways to become future-ready: 03 02 01 Know how to leapfrog maturity levels...
Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 10 Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Know the ultimate goal Think...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View 01 Know the ultimate goal Emphasizing strategy is critical for both CPOs and ent...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 12 01 Know the ultimate goal A ...
Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 13 Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Know the key steps Automate ...
Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 14 02 Know the key steps There has been a 5X increase in automation over ...
Data is at the heart of procurement – providing insights that are key for: 67% of procurement leaders say that the company...
Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 16 02 Know the key steps 72% of procurement leaders say that their organi...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 17 02 Know the key steps A lead...
Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 18 Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Know how to leapfrog maturit...
Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 19 37% of procurement leaders say that ecosystem relationships have impro...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 20 03 Know how to leapfrog matu...
Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 21 Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Copyright © 2021 Accenture. ...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. 22 Learn more at: Accenture.com...
Intelligent Operations | Procurement View Appendix Four levels of operations maturity: Predictive Concentrate mostly on co...
DISCLAIMER: This document is intended for general informational purposes only and does not take into account the reader’s ...
Elevate Every Decision with Intelligent Procurement

