Jan. 13, 2023
What is TLI41221 How to become a driving instructor in Australia.pptx

Jan. 13, 2023
TLI41221 - Certificate IV in Transport and Logistics (Road Transport - Car Driving Instruction) is a prerequisite for obtaining a driving instructor license in all Australian states and territories. The driving instructor Course aims to provide participants with the attitudes, skills, and knowledge required to achieve a qualification to deliver learner driver training services as an accredited driving instructor.
https://academyofroadsafety.edu.au/Blog/What-is-TLI41221-How-to-become-a-driving-instructor-in-Australia

TLI41221 - Certificate IV in Transport and Logistics (Road Transport - Car Driving Instruction) is a prerequisite for obtaining a driving instructor license in all Australian states and territories. The driving instructor Course aims to provide participants with the attitudes, skills, and knowledge required to achieve a qualification to deliver learner driver training services as an accredited driving instructor.
https://academyofroadsafety.edu.au/Blog/What-is-TLI41221-How-to-become-a-driving-instructor-in-Australia

What is TLI41221 How to become a driving instructor in Australia.pptx

  1. 1. What is TLI41221? How to become a driving instructor in Australia
  2. 2. This training is divided into two sections •THEORY COMPONENT •This component is carried out using simple manuals and workbooks. Once you have enrolled with Academy of Road Safety, you will receive training materials via email, as well as contact information for your trainer. • This component can be completed in the comfort of your own home and at your own pace. •It is finished by reading the manuals and working through the workbooks. Each of the 12 assignments will take between 8 and 12 hours to complete. • If you have any questions or concerns about the e- training units, your trainer is always available to assist you.
  3. 3. This training is divided into two sections PRACTICAL COMPONENT •Practical sessions are scheduled in accordance with the National Training Standard for TLI41221 - Certificate IV in Transport and Logistics (Road Transport – Car Driving Instruction). •Practical training is done in-car, in an area agreed upon by you and your trainer. •Practical training is competency-based, and applicants' average number of hours depends on how much study they do in their own time. The more home practise you do, the fewer hours you will need with your trainer. •Clients from rural NSW and interstate are not required to travel to Sydney for training.
  4. 4. Click on the state in which you would like to obtain the driving instructor licence NEW SOUTH WALES VICTORIA QUEENSLAND TASMANIA AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY NORTHERN TERRITORY WESTERN AUSTRALIA SOUTH AUSTRALIA • This role's responsibilities, as you'll learn in a reputable driving instructor course, include: • 1. Educating future drivers on traffic laws and regulations 2. Explaining road and vehicle safety to students in order to instil safe and courteous driving. 3. Using the accelerator, brakes, gears, clutch, transmission, indicators, and lights to demonstrate various vehicle features. 4. Covering advanced techniques such as what to do in an emergency 5. advising students on when their skills are adequate to take their test and when they may require additional instruction
  5. 5. Contact US Academy of Road Safety • Phone: 1300 967 467 • Email: aors@onroad.com.au • https://academyofroadsafety.edu.au/

