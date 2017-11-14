Academy of Culinary arts Academy of pastry arts india
Culinary arts schools in small towns • Culinary arts schools are a new concept and have come into vogue only in the recent...
For the love of cooking • The professional culinary colleges in Raipur are a perfect example that cooking as an art has be...
Academy of culinary arts • 1st Block Koramangala, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034, India • Call Now 8095719222
Culinary arts schools in small towns and schools
Culinary arts schools in small towns and schools
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Culinary arts schools in small towns and schools

19 views

Published on

Cooking is one job that requires expertise and the efforts of a professional. Cooking can be done well only when learnt from the master cooks who are an expert in the art of cooking. In India, there used to be tradition of khansamas who could cook some best food. The top culinary schools have inherited the tradition of the old world and incorporated them with that of the new world. The culinary arts schools are such that one can learn the techniques of the old world food making along with the trends being followed in the Indian market. The schools teach according to the latest fashion of food making and everything is done according to the market trends.

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
19
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Culinary arts schools in small towns and schools

  1. 1. Academy of Culinary arts Academy of pastry arts india
  2. 2. Culinary arts schools in small towns • Culinary arts schools are a new concept and have come into vogue only in the recent years. These schools teach the latest technique of cooking and that too at cost effective prices. The best professional culinary course in Guwahati are perfect example that cooking schools are something which have gained their ground even in north east and are becoming quite popular with the local people. The culinary schools are such that people can learn everything by practical and state of the art technology. These schools in other words help in augmenting the dexterity of the people. •
  3. 3. For the love of cooking • The professional culinary colleges in Raipur are a perfect example that cooking as an art has become popular in the small cities as well as big towns. Culinary arts schools is something where one can learn various techniques of cooking according to latest standards. These schools are often visited by masters chefs of international fame who can cook according to the latest standards and trends being followed in the market. • The professional culinary colleges in Jaipur are another example that cooking as an art has become popular in most of the small cities. Here, in these schools cooking is taught using the practical means which acquaints the students with the art of cooking and increases the dexterity of enrollees who are engaged in cooking. •
  4. 4. Academy of culinary arts • 1st Block Koramangala, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560034, India • Call Now 8095719222

×