Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Debes contactar con el Coordinador de EMTICL de tu PNF quien es el responsable de gestionar estos casos. ¿A quién dirigirm...
No. Tu usuario y contraseña son intransferibles, por lo tanto no la debes compartir ni permitir que otros ingresen por ti....
Los Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizaje permiten una fácil navegación.Para familiarizarte de manera rápida debes atreverte a...
Debes revisar que tengas conexión a internet. También puedes cerrar el navegador y volver a ingresar. Cuándo envío una int...
Los Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizajes son una nueva modalidad de educación que permite realizar el proceso de manera más ...
Una vez que hayas entregado tu asignación el docente virtual procederá a realizar la evaluación de la misma, registrando l...
La autonomía. Al disponer de acceso a un computador, teléfono inteligente o tablet con conexión a internet puedes organiza...
DEPARTAMENTO DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIADAS POR LAS TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y COMUNICACIÓN LIBRES ELABORADO POR: Ing. Tahis V...
Preguntas Frecuentes en relación al CEV de la UPTAEB: Estudiantes
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Preguntas Frecuentes en relación al CEV de la UPTAEB: Estudiantes

52 views

Published on

Preguntas Frecuentes en relación al CEV de la UPTAEB: Estudiantes

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Preguntas Frecuentes en relación al CEV de la UPTAEB: Estudiantes

  1. 1. Debes contactar con el Coordinador de EMTICL de tu PNF quien es el responsable de gestionar estos casos. ¿A quién dirigirme si no estoy matriculado en la unidad curricular o la sección donde aparezco es incorrecta? Debes contactar con el Coordinador de EMTICL de tu PNF para que verifique tu matriculación. ¿Qué hago si no puedo acceder al campus virtual, a pesar de seguir las instrucciones del tutorial? Verifica que la página haya cargado completamente o que tienes conexión a internet. También puedes probar con cerrar el navegador o la aplicación y volver a ingresar al Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje. Sí ninguna de estas opciones te funciona entonces contacta con tu tutor virtual. No puedo visualizar los contenidos de la unidad curricular ¿Qué debo hacer? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES DE LOS PARTICIPANTES DEL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  2. 2. No. Tu usuario y contraseña son intransferibles, por lo tanto no la debes compartir ni permitir que otros ingresen por ti. Quien ingresa como otro usuario incurre en usurpación de identidad y constituye un delito sancionable de acuerdo a lo establecido en el Art.50 de la Normativa para la Implementación de la Educación a Distancia en la UPTAEB y en el Reglamento de Evaluación del Desempeño Estudiantil de la UPTAEB. Sí no puedo ingresar al campus virtual de la UPTAEB por causas de fuerza mayor ¿Puedo compartir mi usuario y contraseña para que otro estudiante suba mis tareas? SÍ es una asignación tipo subida de archivos, debes verificar si puedes subirla nuevamente. Si la configuración de la tarea no acepta más de una subida de documentos, debes contactar al tutor virtual para que elimine la entrada y le permita subir un nuevo archivo. Al subir la tarea me equivoqué de archivo o envié una asignación que no correspondía con la unidad curricular ¿como hago para eliminar?. Si has sido víctima de robo, sustracción de tu contraseña o has notado que alguien ingresó al campus virtual usurpando tu identidad debes comunicarlo inmediatamente al Coordinador de EMTICL de tu PNF. PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES DE LOS PARTICIPANTES DEL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  3. 3. Los Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizaje permiten una fácil navegación.Para familiarizarte de manera rápida debes atreverte a explorar en cada una de las opciones disponibles. Algunos Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizaje tienen incorporado Guías de Inicio que describen cada uno de sus componentes. Además siempre tendrás el apoyo del tutor virtual quien te guiará en tu aprendizaje. No estoy familiarizado con las diferentes partes del Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje ¿Qué debo hacer? Cuando subes una tarea a la plataforma puedes visualizar el archivo una vez completada la carga al servidor. Eso te permite estar seguro que tu tarea ha sido cargada exitosamente. ¿Cómo estaré seguro que mis asignaciones han sido cargadas en la plataforma? Lamentablemente no se guardará sí el proceso de carga de archivos no se culminó. Por ello, es recomendable que siempre tengas respaldo de las asignaciones antes de subirlas a la plataforma. ¿Qué sucede con la información que estaba subiendo al Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje si se interrumpe la conexión a internet o la energía eléctrica? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES DE LOS PARTICIPANTES DEL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  4. 4. Debes revisar que tengas conexión a internet. También puedes cerrar el navegador y volver a ingresar. Cuándo envío una intervención en un foro de debate no visualizo mi intervención ¿a qué se debe esto? Las actividades son programadas con plazos de entrega mínimo de 15 días, por ello debes ingresar frecuentemente a los entornos virtuales de las unidades curriculares que estés cursando y verificar la información que tu tutor virtual publica en el Foro de Novedades o Cartelera. En caso de incumplimiento de los plazos de entrega por fuerza mayor de conocimiento público o justificado debes contactar con tu Tutor Virtual, quien tomará la decisión sobre tu caso. No logre subir mis actividades en el plazo establecido para su entrega ¿Qué puedo hacer? Nota: Debido a la aplicación del Plan Universidad en Casa las actividades de evaluación permanecerán disponibles sin plazos de entrega, hasta que se restablezcan las actividades académicas presenciales. PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES DE LOS PARTICIPANTES DEL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  5. 5. Los Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizajes son una nueva modalidad de educación que permite realizar el proceso de manera más interactiva, con mayor diversidad de recursos, sin la necesidad de trasladarte a la universidad, puedes consultar el material y realizar las actividades evaluadas sin restricción de horario desde la comodidad de tu casa, lugar de trabajo o desde un teléfono móvil. Siempre tendrás el apoyo de un tutor virtual, que al igual que un docente presencial te guiará en todo tu proceso de aprendizaje Considero que sin mi docente de forma presencial no estoy aprendiendo nada. Es responsabilidad del docente o tutor virtual mantener información actualizada sobre los contenidos a desarrollar, plazos de entrega o actividades de evaluación que permitan orientarte de manera oportuna en el desarrollo de tu aprendizaje. Si no hay información actualizada debes contactar al Coordinador EMTICL de tu PNF para que pueda verificar y solventar esta situación. El docente no publica información en los foros de Novedades o Cartelera ¿Qué debo hacer? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES DE LOS PARTICIPANTES DEL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  6. 6. Una vez que hayas entregado tu asignación el docente virtual procederá a realizar la evaluación de la misma, registrando la calificación en la plataforma la cual podrás visualizar en el apartado Calificaciones, el cual te permitirá visualizar las actividades que han sido evaluadas y las calificaciones obtenidas en cada una de ellas. ¿Cómo puedo saber las calificaciones obtenidas en mis asignaciones? La Normativa para la implementación y funcionamiento de la educación a distancia en la UPTAEB” en su Artículo 50 sobre los deberes de los participantes de educación a distancia, establece que debes: a) Desarrollar las actividades asignadas en su unidad curricular, ya sea de carácter semipresencial o completamente virtual; b) Participar regularmente de las actividades de intercambio entre los demás participantes y el facilitador; c) Hacer buen uso de la infraestructura tecnológica, y de las claves de acceso a la plataforma virtual; d) Cumplir con las normas de ingreso, permanencia y egreso establecidos en la UPTAEB. ¿Cuáles son mis deberes y derechos como participante en el campus virtual de la UPTAEB? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES DE LOS PARTICIPANTES DEL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  7. 7. La autonomía. Al disponer de acceso a un computador, teléfono inteligente o tablet con conexión a internet puedes organizarte de acuerdo a tus propios horarios y llevar a cabo tu aprendizaje de manera mucho más autónoma que una clase presencial.. ¿Cuál hábito de estudios debo tener como participante en el campus virtual de la UPTAEB? Si, puede descargar la aplicación oficial de Moodle 3.8 a su teléfono inteligente (smartphone?) o tablet a través de la Playstore en el siguiente enlace: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moodle.moodlemobile&hI=en_AU . ¿Puede ingresar al campus virtual a través de mi teléfono inteligente o tablet? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES DE LOS PARTICIPANTES DEL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  8. 8. DEPARTAMENTO DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIADAS POR LAS TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y COMUNICACIÓN LIBRES ELABORADO POR: Ing. Tahis Vilain, Prof. Wilmer Nieto

×