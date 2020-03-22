Preguntas Frecuentes en relación al CEV de la UPTAEB: Docentes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES SOBRE LA GESTI�N DOCENTE EN EL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB Su usuario registrado siempre ser� su n�mero de c�dula de identidad (sin puntos, sin ceros a la izquierda; por ejemplo: 5243561). La plataforma Moodle ofrece una opci�n de recuperaci�n de contrase�a. Para mayor informaci�n consulte el tutorial disponible en el Aula de Apoyo para Docentes �Qu� pasa s� olvido o extrav�o mi nombre de usuario o contrase�a? No. Tu usuario y contrase�a son intransferibles, por lo tanto no la debes compartir ni permitir que otros ingresen por ti. Quien ingresa como otro usuario incurre en usurpaci�n de identidad y constituye un delito sancionable de acuerdo a lo establecido en el Art.50 de la Normativa para la Implementaci�n de la Educaci�n a Distancia en la UPTAEB �Puedo compartir mi usuario y contrase�a con otros docentes? S� has sido v�ctima de robo, sustracci�n de tu contrase�a o has notado que alguien ingres� al campus virtual usurpando tu identidad debes comunicarlo inmediatamente al Coordinador de EMTICL de tu PNF.
  2. 2. Se entiende por Docente Virtual al docente que durante un lapso acad�mico dicte unidad curricular, curso o talleres bajo la modalidad semipresencial o completamente virtual en la UPTAEB, con la responsabilidad de administrar la ense�anza y el aprendizaje de una asignatura u otra unidad curricular, coordinar su desarrollo y elaborar los materiales did�cticos e instrumentos de evaluaci�n. (Art. 58 de la Normativa para la Implementaci�n y Funcionamiento de la educaci�n a Distancia en la UPTAEB). �Qu� es un docente virtual? Los Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizajes (EVA) son espacio de caracter�sticas formativas, desarrolladas bajo la metodolog�a de educaci�n a distancia, donde los facilitadores expondr�n todos los elementos relacionados con una Unidad Curricular de los PNF o programa particular de la Universidad Polit�cnica Andr�s Eloy Blanco y los participantes. La diferencia radica en que los EVA se utiliza para las unidades curriculares o cursos bajo la modalidad semipresencial, constituyendo el recurso tecnol�gico indispensable para la administraci�n de la modalidad, mientras que los EVAp se utilizan como apoyo a las unidades curriculares en la modalidad presencial. �Cu�l es la diferencia entre un Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje (EVA) y un Entorno Virtual de Apoyo (EVAp)? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES SOBRE LA GESTI�N DOCENTE EN EL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  3. 3. a) Guiar la planificaci�n, desarrollo y evaluaci�n del proceso de ense�anza y aprendizaje de la asignatura u otra unidad curricular que administre. b) Administrar el proceso instruccional, semipresencial o virtual de una asignatura o cualquier otra unidad curricular. c) Elaborar materiales did�cticos para facilitar el estudio de las asignaturas u otras unidades curriculares que administra. d) Controlar y evaluar el progreso acad�mico de sus estudiantes. e) Realizar sus tareas docentes en entornos virtuales de aprendizaje. f) Otras que le determinen los reglamentos de la instituci�n. Para mayores detalles consulte el documento Normativa para la Implementaci�n y Funcionamiento de la educaci�n a Distancia en la UPTAEB. �Cu�les son mis atribuciones como docente virtual? Debe contactar al Coordinador de EMTICL de su PNF para que corrobore la informaci�n suministrada con la Comisi�n de Organizaci�n Docente. �Por qu� no puedo ver las unidades curriculares que administro actualmente en el lapso o solo me aparecen algunas? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES SOBRE LA GESTI�N DOCENTE EN EL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  4. 4. No. Los responsables de la matriculaci�n de estudiantes en el Campus Virtual de la UPTAEB la realiza la Unidad de Apoyo Tecnol�gico del Dpto. de EMTICL de acuerdo a la data generada por el Dpto. de Control de Actividades Acad�micas, para ello debe indicarle al estudiante que contacte al Coordinador de EMTICL de su PNF para solventar su caso. �Si alg�n estudiante no aparece en el listado de la secci�n que estoy administrando puedo matricularlo en mi aula? Ante la emergencia sanitaria el Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educaci�n Universitaria ha activado el Plan Universidad en Casa para la administraci�n de los contenidos acad�micos a trav�s de la modalidad virtual. En este sentido, los contenidos a evaluar de cada unidad curricular ser�n en su totalidad a distancia y se regir� de acuerdo a lo establecido en el art�culo 43 de la Normativa para la Implementaci�n y Funcionamiento de la educaci�n a Distancia en la UPTAEB �Cu�l es la porcentaje de actividades que debo evaluar a trav�s de los EVA en el Plan Universidad en Casa decretado por la emergencia sanitaria? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES SOBRE LA GESTI�N DOCENTE EN EL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  5. 5. Las actividades de evaluaci�n deben ser programadas por el docente para su cumplimiento en un lapso establecido. Los recursos y actividades deben estar publicados con al menos 15 d�as previos para la evaluaci�n. �Las actividades de evaluaci�n las podr� realizar el estudiante cuando desee? Debido a la aplicaci�n del Plan Universidad en Casa las actividades de evaluaci�n permanecer�n disponibles sin plazos de entrega, hasta que se restablezcan las actividades acad�micas presenciales. No. Los EVA que se encuentran habilitados en la plataforma del Complejo Educativo Virtual de la UPTAEB han sido evaluados por una comisi�n de expertos en las �rea de conocimientos, curriculares y metod�logos de educaci�n a distancia que garantizan la calidad de la educaci�n a trav�s de la modalidad virtual. �Puedo modificar las actividades o recursos del Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje que me han asignado para gestionar? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES SOBRE LA GESTI�N DOCENTE EN EL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  6. 6. No. Los Entonos Virtuales de Aprendizaje que se encuentran en el Complejo Educativo Virtual de la UPTAEB son los espacios virtuales autorizados para la administraci�n de las unidades curriculares o cursos, por cuanto re�nen todos los requisitos de gesti�n, para el manejo de los aprendizajes en l�nea. �Puedo continuar utilizando otras herramientas virtuales como el Classroom o el correo electr�nico ? En la educaci�n a distancia, debe enfatizarse la evaluaci�n formativa, con los prop�sitos de obtener informaci�n acerca del progreso de cada estudiante en particular y para proporcionarle reforzamiento motivacional; as� como para hacer m�s efectivas las estrategias de ense�anza y aprendizaje. Para ampliar este aspecto consulte el documento Normativa para la Implementaci�n y Funcionamiento de la Educaci�n a Distancia en la UPTAEB. �C�mo las evaluaciones a trav�s de un Entorno Virtual de Aprendizaje (EVA) y un Entorno Virtual de Apoyo (EVAp) me permiten apreciar el proceso ense�anza-aprendizaje? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES SOBRE LA GESTI�N DOCENTE EN EL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  7. 7. Si. Aunque a�n hay docentes que no son conscientes de ello. El desarrollo tecnol�gico actual nos est� situando en un nuevo paradigma de ense�anza que da lugar a nuevas metodolog�as y nuevos roles docentes. As�, se va configurando un nuevo enfoque de la profesionalidad docente m�s centrada ahora en el dise�o y la gesti�n de actividades y entornos de aprendizaje, en la investigaci�n sobre la pr�ctica, en la creaci�n y prescripci�n de recursos, en la orientaci�n y el asesoramiento, en la dinamizaci�n de grupos, en la evaluaci�n formativa y en la motivaci�n de los estudiantes. Ahora se incide m�s en las actividades que realizan los estudiantes dirigidas a la construcci�n de conocimientos y su aplicaci�n pr�ctica, que en la transmisi�n de informaci�n y su memorizaci�n. �Estamos ante un nuevo paradigma de la ense�anza? Si. Puede descargar la aplicaci�n oficial de Moodle 3.8 a su tel�fono inteligente (smartphone) o tablet a trav�s de la Playstore en el siguiente enlace: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.moodle.moodlemobile&hI=en_AU �Puede gestionar los Entornos Virtuales de Aprendizaje asignados a trav�s de mi tel�fono inteligente o tablet? PREGUNTAS FRECUENTES SOBRE LA GESTI�N DOCENTE EN EL CEV UPTAEB DEPARTAMENTO DE EMTICL-UPTAEB
  8. 8. DEPARTAMENTO DE EDUCACI�N MEDIADAS POR LAS TECNOLOG�AS DE LA INFORMACI�N Y COMUNICACI�N LIBRES (EMTICl) ELABORADO POR: Ing. Tahis Vilain Prof. Wilmer Nieto Marzo, 2020

