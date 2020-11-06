� � � Read Book Jingle All the Way: A Novel �

Leer libros electronicos Jingle All the Way: A Novel



A young workaholic avoiding home for the holidays discovers that you can't run away from who you are--a heartfelt Christmas novel from #1 New York Times bestselling author Debbie Macomber.



New York Times



bestselling author Debbie Macomber.

Everly Lancaster always dreamed of leaving her hometown in rural Illinois. Now she helps run a burgeoning startup in Chicago, where her professional goals leave little time for friends...or a vacation. When a massive snowstorm hits, Everly's mother urges her to come home for Christmas, but she hesitates to return to the life she's worked so hard to escape. Searching for other holiday plans, Everly tasks her assistant with booking her a cruise--the perfect getaway. Embarking on a weeklong tour of the Amazon guided by charming naturalist Asher Adams, Everly slowly but surely begins to realize that relationships are more important than work--and just might decide to journey home just in time for Christmas Day. Debbie Macomber's signature wintry warmth shines in this holiday delight.



