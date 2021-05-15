Successfully reported this slideshow.
Love to save on hair get 20 off in may month clearance sale.docx

  1. 1. Indique: Love to Save On Hair? Get 20% Off In May Month Clearance Sale Indique Virgin Hair Sale
  2. 2. Are you worried you missed out on the mega Mother’s Day sale? Don’t worry because Indique is still offering an amazing post Mothers Day sale. Here are a few products to get for your mom while saving tons at Indique Hair. Continue reading to find out how you can Save 20% at Indique Virgin Hair Sale. Remix Curly Hair Extensions Remix Curly Clip-In Hair Extension Remix Curly Hair Extensions are machine-drawn virgin hair with aligned cuticles. It comes in a 1B color, with smooth, loose curls
  3. 3. and a high luster curly texture. This hair extension set comes with 5 different widths, giving you a lot of options. You can then choose to wear the sets together or separately. Remix Coil Curl Ponytail Extensions Remix Coil Curl Ponytail Hair Extension Remix Coil Curl Ponytail Hair Extension is available in 1B tone and is made from virgin hair with cuticles that run in one direction. It comes in two different lengths, 12 and 22 inches, and you can even enhance the curls with a curler. Remix Coil Curly
  4. 4. Ponytail Extensions by Indique Virgin Hair is ready to wear and includes drawstring bits. Fishnet Curly Clip-In Hair Extensions Curly Clip In Nine interlinking wefts make up the Studio Fishnet Curly Clip-in Hair Extension. It gives you a luscious, natural-looking fuller
  5. 5. appearance. 16 and 22-inch hair extensions are available. You can shop from 3 textures, i.e., straight, wavy, and curly. Remix Body Wave Hair Extensions Remix Body Wave Extension The S-shaped pattern on the Remix Body Wave Extension has slight curls at the ends. Use a heat styling too to amplify the pattern. Choose from four different lengths to wear in layers or as
  6. 6. a single piece. It is available in one color, but you have the option to color them as per your desire. Related Article: Best Wavy Hair with Bangs Ideas for 2021 Pure Straight Hair Extensions Sleek and smooth straight hair with Pure Straight Hair Extensions
  7. 7. Pure Straight Hair Extension is made entirely of natural hair and has a lustrous, silky appearance with just the right natural shine. With a curler, create perfect waves, or use a flat iron to create a sleek and smooth look. Pure Wavy Lace Front Wigs Pure Wavy Lace Front Wig Indique’s Pure Wavy Lace Front Wigs are made of virgin hair and offer complete coverage. These wigs are a great gift for
  8. 8. your mom, and you can save up to 20%. Since they are made of virgin hair, you can even dye them. Coarse Straight Braiding Hair Extensions What could be better than subtle textured braiding hair extensions for your mom? Coarse Straight Braiding Hair Extensions blend seamlessly with natural hair. These extensions have a low luster with the perfect amount of textured definition. They can be curled or straightened to your desire. Coarse Straight
  9. 9. is free of wefts so that you can achieve beautiful protective hairstyles like box braids easily. These hair extensions can be used for micro braiding, twisting, etc. Choose from 2 lengths and 7 gorgeous colors! You can stop by Indique’s hair store and take a look at their variety of braiding hair extensions in different textures. Curly Frontals Stunning Curly Frontal
  10. 10. Indique’s Curly Frontals provide an undetectable parting and hairline area. They are available in 16 inches and have a lace area of 13.5 inches. These can be heat-styled and are available in different textures for different looks. Don’t worry about missing out on Indique’s Mother’s Day sale because they are offering great deals on all their products. Shop for the products mentioned above for your mom and save at the same time. Hurry, these products are selling out!

