Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

UNIPOLAR LOGIC FAMILY.pptx

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Assign No 1.pdf
ssusercc183d1
Falling Objects Hazards.pptx
ssuser68f43c
E-learning_Issues_and_Challenges.pdf
SriPritikaBalamuruga
5-Livret-Calculating-vapor-quantities.pdf
memo452522
Restaurant ppt 2nd sem.pdf
JeevanBista1
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT [Autosaved].pptx
MrJain5
OSAMAFINALEMINAR19.pptx
JavedAli594990
Brownfield Sites as Catalysts for Sustainable Urban Regeneration and the Dema...
IEREKPRESS
1 of 13 Ad

UNIPOLAR LOGIC FAMILY.pptx

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

unipolar logic family is a basic of physics and lecture of BSIT basic electronic

unipolar logic family is a basic of physics and lecture of BSIT basic electronic

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
21.1k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307.5k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
24.2k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
28.1k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
3.4k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
10k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.5k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Assign No 1.pdf
ssusercc183d1
0 views
Falling Objects Hazards.pptx
ssuser68f43c
0 views
E-learning_Issues_and_Challenges.pdf
SriPritikaBalamuruga
0 views
5-Livret-Calculating-vapor-quantities.pdf
memo452522
0 views
Restaurant ppt 2nd sem.pdf
JeevanBista1
0 views
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT [Autosaved].pptx
MrJain5
0 views
OSAMAFINALEMINAR19.pptx
JavedAli594990
0 views
Brownfield Sites as Catalysts for Sustainable Urban Regeneration and the Dema...
IEREKPRESS
0 views
Revitalization Strategy for Historic Core of Ahmedabad
IEREKPRESS
0 views
AZETAPAPER1.pdf
SriPritikaBalamuruga
0 views
meter.pptx
MDAminulIslam712665
0 views
Legacy Module Overview.pptx
Blake942058
0 views
Queuing Theory Basics ( PDFDrive ).pdf
Shyam Sunder Budhwar
0 views
VFD Basics v 1 (Gilson).pptx
alagu20
0 views
Atwoods Machine Slides.pdf
phil239956
0 views
APPLIED HYDRAULICS AND PNEUMATICS.pptx
thirunavukk arasu
0 views
Uncertainties & Error.ppt
Khalil Alhatab
0 views
Sustainable Park Landscaping as an Approach for theDevelopment of the Built E...
IEREKPRESS
0 views
BST PROJECT.pptx
YashrajSingh298228
0 views
PE_nababganj_Extension.pptx
ssuser2e5942
0 views
Assign No 1.pdf
ssusercc183d1
0 views
4 slides
Falling Objects Hazards.pptx
ssuser68f43c
0 views
11 slides
E-learning_Issues_and_Challenges.pdf
SriPritikaBalamuruga
0 views
6 slides
5-Livret-Calculating-vapor-quantities.pdf
memo452522
0 views
16 slides
Restaurant ppt 2nd sem.pdf
JeevanBista1
0 views
37 slides
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGEMENT [Autosaved].pptx
MrJain5
0 views
11 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.8k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.6k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.8k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.8k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
14 slides
Advertisement

UNIPOLAR LOGIC FAMILY.pptx

  1. 1. UNIPOLAR LOGIC FAMILY  NMOS  PMOS  CMOS
  2. 2. NMOS DEFINITION:  An n-channel metal-oxide semiconductor (nMOS) transistor is one in which n-type dopants are used in the gate region (the "channel"). A positive voltage on the gate turns the device on.
  3. 3. NMOS INVERTER
  4. 4. NMOS WORKING  NMOS is built on a p-type substrate with n-type source and drain diffused on it. In NMOS, the majority of carriers are electrons. When a high voltage is applied to the gate, the NMOS will conduct. Similarly, when a low voltage is applied to the gate, NMOS will not conduct. NMOS is considered to be faster than PMOS, since the carriers in NMOS, which are electrons, travel twice as fast as the holes.
  5. 5. PMOS DEFINITION:  A p-channel metal-oxide semiconductor (pMOS) transistor is one in which p-type dopants are used in the gate region (the "channel"). A negative voltage on the gate turns the device on.
  6. 6. PMOS WORKING  P- channel MOSFET consists of P-type Source and Drain diffused on an N-type substrate. The majority of carriers are holes. When a high voltage is applied to the gate, the PMOS will not conduct. When a low voltage is applied to the gate, the PMOS will conduct. The PMOS devices are more immune to noise than NMOS devices.
  7. 7. PMOS INVERTER
  8. 8. CMOS DEFINITION:  Complementary metal-oxide semiconductor technology in which p- and n-channel MOS transistors are used in tandem.
  9. 9. CMOS INVERTER
  10. 10. CMOS INVERTER  In CMOS technology, both N-type and P-type transistors are used to design logic functions. The same signal which turns ON a transistor of one type is used to turn OFF a transistor of the other type. This characteristic allows the design of logic devices using only simple switches, without the need for a pull-up resistor.  In CMOS logic gates a collection of n-type MOSFETs is arranged in a pull-down network between the output and the low voltage power supply rail (Vss or quite often ground). Instead of the load resistor of NMOS logic gates, CMOS logic gates have a collection of p-type MOSFETs in a pull-up network between the output and the higher-voltage rail (often named Vdd).
  11. 11. CMOS TRUTH TABLE
  12. 12. CMOS ADVANTAGE  Low Power Consumption: CMOS circuits consume very low power, making them ideal for battery-operated devices.  Low Cost: CMOS fabrication process is relatively simple and low-cost compared to other semiconductor technologies.  High Speed: CMOS circuits can operate at high speeds, making them ideal for high-speed digital and analog circuits.  High Reliability: CMOS circuits have a long lifespan and are highly reliable, making them suitable for use in critical applications. 1.High Reliability: CMOS circuits have a long lifespan and are highly reliable, making them suitable for use in critical applications. 1.High Reliability: CMOS circuits have a long lifespan and are highly reliable, making them suitable for use in critical applications.
  13. 13. CMOS DISADVANTAGE  Power Dissipation: CMOS circuits can dissipate large amounts of power when switching from one state to another, resulting in increased heat generation.  Limited Voltage Swing: CMOS circuits have a limited voltage swing, making them less suitable for high-voltage applications.  Process Variation: The CMOS fabrication process is highly dependent on process conditions, leading to process variations that can impact device performance and reliability.  Vulnerability to Electrostatic Discharge (ESD): CMOS circuits are vulnerable to Electrostatic Discharge (ESD), which can result in permanent device damage. 1.Process Variation: The CMOS fabrication process is highly dependent on process conditions, leading to process variations that can impact device performance and reliability. 1.Process Variation: The CMOS fabrication process is highly dependent on process conditions, leading to process variations that can impact device performance and reliability.

×