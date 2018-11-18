Personal Development and Professionalism

-
Personal Development Framework:
- Personal Development
- Personal Knowledge
- Types of workplace learning
- The Conceptual evaluation among organizations
- Finding Self
Professionalism:
- Profession, Professional, Professionalism, Professionalization
- Scope of the Profession
- Causes of Lack of Professionalism
- Things to think about!
- Writing Thank-You Notes
- Seven (07) manners for Smartphone use
- Seven (07) Tips for e-mail communication
- Top ten (10) Business Etiquette behavior
- Five (05) keys to be a true professional
