Personal Development and Professionalism

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
11/18/2018 1 IF YOU DON’T DESIGN YOUR OWN LIFE, SOMEONE ELSE WILL. IT’S YOUR DAY!
Personal Development Framework and Professionalism ABU ZAFOR MD. SHALEAH Manager (HR) Unique Group Dhaka, Bangladesh
Focus Areas • Personal Development Framework – Personal Development – Personal Knowledge – Types of workplace learning – T...
Let’s watch a Video! 11/18/2018 4
Personal Development It is the process of improving oneself through such activities as enhancing employment skills, increa...
Personal Development Personal knowledge: • Less like inputting, absorbing and remembering. • You do not ‘make meaning’ of ...
Evaluation of Organizations 19th C : Competition 20th C (+/-) : Collaboration 21st C : Cooperation 11/18/2018 7
Personal Development Choose your Path! 11/18/2018 8
• At first, put three pots of water over the fire. • Then, put some carrots in the first pot. • In next, put some eggs in ...
After 15 minutes: Carrots were Hard before, now they are very Soft. Eggs were Soft inside before, now they are Hard. Coffe...
Think about our life … • Life is not always easy. • Life is not always comfortable. • Sometimes life is very hard. • Thing...
Will you Be like Carrot? • We go in tough and strong. • We come out soft and weak. • We get very tired, We fail, We lose h...
Will you Be like Egg? • We start with a soft and sensitive heart. • We end up very hard and unfeeling inside. • We hate ot...
Will you Be like Coffee Bean? • The water does not change the coffee powder. • The coffee powder changes the water! • The ...
Processing: Coffee 11/18/2018 15 • Picking • Processing – Wet process – Dry process – Semi-dry process • Milling – Hulling...
Self-Development • We make something good from the difficulties we face. • We learn new things. • We have new knowledge, n...
• Problems and difficulties give us the chance to become stronger… and better… and tougher. • What are we like when things...
Learning from Coffee Bean: Layers 11/18/2018 18
Human Behavior Change: 11/18/2018 19
11/18/2018 20
Self Evolution: Personal Area General: • What do you like on a personal level? • What are 10 things you most enjoy doing? ...
Self Evolution: Personal Area Life areas: To have balance in life certainly is one of the most important overall aims to r...
Self Evolution: Personal Area Think: • If you never had to work another day in your life, how would you spend your time in...
Professionalism 11/18/2018 24
Are you a Professional? The following short quiz consists of 4 questions and tells whether you are qualified to be a "prof...
Question Number 01: How do you put a giraffe into a refrigerator?
The correct answer is: • open the refrigerator, • put in the giraffe, and • close the door. This question tests whether yo...
Question Number 02: How do you put an elephant into a refrigerator?
Wrong Answer: Open the refrigerator, put in the elephant and close the refrigerator. Correct Answer: Open the refrigerator...
Question Number 03: The Lion King is hosting an animal conference. All the animals attend except one. Which animal does no...
Correct Answer: The Elephant. The Elephant is in the refrigerator. Remember? This tests your memory.
OK, even if you did not answer the first three questions correctly, you still have one more chance to show your abilities.
Question Number 04: There is a river you must cross. But crocodiles inhabit it. How do you manage it?
Correct Answer: You swim across. Why? All the Crocodiles are attending the Animal Conference. This tests whether you learn...
According to Andersen Consulting Worldwide, around 90% of the professionals they tested got all questions wrong. But many ...
Professionalism: What is it? A profession is a disciplined group of individuals who adhere to ethical standards. A profess...
Scope of a Profession • Workforce • Challenge & Barriers – Complexity – Multidiscipline – Advance technology – Knowledge u...
Causes of Lack of Professionalism (from “Lack of Motivation”) 11/18/2018 38
Motivation The process of getting people encouraged to let their goal to be achieved. There are two types of motivation at...
Causes: Lack of Control 11/18/2018 40
Causes: Insufficient Rewards 11/18/2018 41
Causes: Lack of Community 11/18/2018 42
Causes: Absence of Fairness 11/18/2018 43
Causes: Conflict in Values 11/18/2018 44
Causes: Work Overload 11/18/2018 45
Ways to be self motivated at work Partnership Working: - Asking to understand things - Create relationship/Friendship - Re...
What does “Etiquette” means to you? 11/18/2018 47
Emily Post (1872 – 1959): After publication in 1922, “Etiquette” topped the nonfiction bestseller list, and the phrase "ac...
Emily Post (1872 – 1959): • Whenever two people come together and their behavior affects one another, you have etiquette. ...
Ask yourself: • Are you ruder today than 5 or 10 years ago? • On a frequent/occasional basis, do you encounter people over...
Etiquette Etiquette = Manner + Principles • Manners smooth the way to build better relationships by telling us: – what to ...
Etiquette: Principles The Principles  Etiquette in action Consideration  Think before acting (thinking, empathy) Respect...
Where are you right now? Ownership Accountability Responsibility Blame Excuse Denial 11/18/2018 53
Think: Social Networking Sites • Despite privacy protections, these platforms are often public. • The content you post can...
Think: Communication Conversation Concept: • Safe : Sports, weather, celebrities, etc. • Risky : Politics, religion, datin...
Think: When Words Alone Are Your Image The Who, What, When, Where Rule: • Pick up the phone or visit someone in person if ...
Think: Charming Words does Work! • “Please” Soften a request • “Thank you” Show appreciation • “You’re Welcome” Acknowledg...
• Email, phone call, or handwritten • Choose handwritten thank-you notes for: – Gifts, substantial favors, special meals –...
July 19, 2014 Dear Mr. Jones, Thank you very much for meeting with me. I enjoyed having the opportunity to find out more a...
Top Seven (07) manners for Smartphone Use 11/18/2018 60
11/18/2018 61
1. Control it. Don’t be controlled by it. 2. If its use could bother others, turn it off. 3. Use the silent ring mode and ...
Seven (07) Tips for E-mail Communications 11/18/2018 63
1. THE FIRST IMPRESSION
THE FIRST IMPRESSION
2. SALUTATION • Important for setting Tone • To value and show respect • Be careful about Title and name Spelling • In cas...
3. TONE • AFR: Approachable, Friendly, Respectful • “no u didn’t rite ur tchr lyk dis. U r uskng 4 trbl” Bad…bad..bad! • A...
TONE: EXAMPLE 01
TONE: EXAMPLE 02 Dear Mrs. Crowley When i was checking on home access tonight, i noticed that you entered a zero in for th...
4. LENGTH Too Short!
LENGTH Too Long!
5. FONT • Natural • Easy to convert • Easy to read Informal
6. WORDING: NEGATIVE VS. POSITIVE NEGATIVE: • We cannot process your claim because the necessary form have not been comple...
7. ATTACHMENTS • Reference attachment in the body of e-mail. • MS Office 2007 o 2013 • PDF format (preferable) • JPG or PN...
Top Ten (10) Business Etiquette Behavior 11/18/2018 75
1. Be on time. 2. Use “Please” and “Thank You.” 3. Present yourself for the job you want to have, not the job you are in: ...
Five (05) Keys to be a True Professional ABCDE • Attitude: A settled way of thinking or feeling about someone or something...
Summary • Personal Development Framework – Personal Development – Personal Knowledge – Types of workplace learning – The C...
References • Causes of Professional Burnout. (n.d.). Retrieved on November 20, 2016 from URL: http://www.forbes.com/sites/...
Thank you 11/18/2018 80
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Personal Development and Professionalism

26 views

Published on

Personal Development Framework:
- Personal Development
- Personal Knowledge
- Types of workplace learning
- The Conceptual evaluation among organizations
- Finding Self

Professionalism:
- Profession, Professional, Professionalism, Professionalization
- Scope of the Profession
- Causes of Lack of Professionalism
- Things to think about!
- Writing Thank-You Notes
- Seven (07) manners for Smartphone use
- Seven (07) Tips for e-mail communication
- Top ten (10) Business Etiquette behavior
- Five (05) keys to be a true professional

Published in: Self Improvement
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Personal Development and Professionalism

  1. 1. 11/18/2018 1 IF YOU DON’T DESIGN YOUR OWN LIFE, SOMEONE ELSE WILL. IT’S YOUR DAY!
  2. 2. Personal Development Framework and Professionalism ABU ZAFOR MD. SHALEAH Manager (HR) Unique Group Dhaka, Bangladesh
  3. 3. Focus Areas • Personal Development Framework – Personal Development – Personal Knowledge – Types of workplace learning – The Conceptual evaluation among organizations – Finding Self • Professionalism – Profession, Professional, Professionalism, Professionalization – Scope of the Profession – Causes of Lack of Professionalism – Things to think about! – Writing Thank-You Notes – Seven (07) manners for Smartphone use – Seven (07) Tips for e-mail communication – Top ten (10) Business Etiquette behavior – Five (05) keys to be a true professional 11/18/2018 3
  4. 4. Let’s watch a Video! 11/18/2018 4
  5. 5. Personal Development It is the process of improving oneself through such activities as enhancing employment skills, increasing consciousness and building wealth. It covers activities that improve awareness and identity, develop talents and potential, build human capital and facilitate employability, enhance the quality of life and contribute to the realization of dreams and aspirations. 11/18/2018 5
  6. 6. Personal Development Personal knowledge: • Less like inputting, absorbing and remembering. • You do not ‘make meaning’ of yourself. • It is a matter of organic growth. • More like exercising. • Is not constructed. Types of workplace learning: • Demand driven • Employer driven • Content driven What is the Difference between Development & Learning? 11/18/2018 6
  7. 7. Evaluation of Organizations 19th C : Competition 20th C (+/-) : Collaboration 21st C : Cooperation 11/18/2018 7
  8. 8. Personal Development Choose your Path! 11/18/2018 8
  9. 9. • At first, put three pots of water over the fire. • Then, put some carrots in the first pot. • In next, put some eggs in the second pot • Lastly, put some coffee beans in the last pot. Now, boil these three pots for 15 minutes. 11/18/2018 9
  10. 10. After 15 minutes: Carrots were Hard before, now they are very Soft. Eggs were Soft inside before, now they are Hard. Coffee beans were Powdered before, now they are disappeared. “Now, Think about the water, Pots, and fire” Aren’t these all are similar & different situation and problems that arises to our everyday life? 11/18/2018 10
  11. 11. Think about our life … • Life is not always easy. • Life is not always comfortable. • Sometimes life is very hard. • Things don’t happen like we wish. • People don’t treat us like we hope. • We work very hard but get few results. • What happens when we face difficulties? 11/18/2018 11
  12. 12. Will you Be like Carrot? • We go in tough and strong. • We come out soft and weak. • We get very tired, We fail, We lose hope, We give up. • There is no more fighting spirit. Don’t be like carrot ! 11/18/2018 12
  13. 13. Will you Be like Egg? • We start with a soft and sensitive heart. • We end up very hard and unfeeling inside. • We hate others. • We don’t like ourselves. • We become hard-hearted. • There is no warm feeling, only bitterness. Don’t be like Egg ! 11/18/2018 13
  14. 14. Will you Be like Coffee Bean? • The water does not change the coffee powder. • The coffee powder changes the water! • The water has become different because of the coffee powder. • See it, Smell it, Drink it. • The hotter the water, the better the taste. Be like Coffee Bean ! 11/18/2018 14
  15. 15. Processing: Coffee 11/18/2018 15 • Picking • Processing – Wet process – Dry process – Semi-dry process • Milling – Hulling – Polishing – Cleaning and sorting • Grading – Aging – Decaffeination • Storage
  16. 16. Self-Development • We make something good from the difficulties we face. • We learn new things. • We have new knowledge, new skills, new abilities. • We grow in experience. • We make the world around us better. • To succeed, we must try… and try again. • We must believe in what we are doing. • We must not give up. • We must be patient. • We must keep pushing. 11/18/2018 16 handle with care
  17. 17. • Problems and difficulties give us the chance to become stronger… and better… and tougher. • What are we like when things do not go well? • Are we like the carrot, egg, or coffee bean? Be like the Coffee Bean! 11/18/2018 17 Self-Development (Cont’d)
  18. 18. Learning from Coffee Bean: Layers 11/18/2018 18
  19. 19. Human Behavior Change: 11/18/2018 19
  20. 20. 11/18/2018 20
  21. 21. Self Evolution: Personal Area General: • What do you like on a personal level? • What are 10 things you most enjoy doing? • What motivates you? • What makes you excited? • What are your most important values? Specialization: • What are the talents you have? • What is your passion? 11/18/2018 21
  22. 22. Self Evolution: Personal Area Life areas: To have balance in life certainly is one of the most important overall aims to reach. Set a goal for each area in your life: • Family & Social Relationship • Physical/Health • Fun • Spiritual • Work/Career • Financial Security 11/18/2018 22
  23. 23. Self Evolution: Personal Area Think: • If you never had to work another day in your life, how would you spend your time instead of working? • When your life is ending, what will you regret not doing, not seeing, or not achieving? Feedback: • What other people says about you? • What strengths do you see in yourself? • What do you believe are your weaknesses? • What are the strengths that others see in you? • What weaknesses have other people commented on about you? 11/18/2018 23
  24. 24. Professionalism 11/18/2018 24
  25. 25. Are you a Professional? The following short quiz consists of 4 questions and tells whether you are qualified to be a "professional". The questions are not that difficult, so don’t cheat by looking ahead!.
  26. 26. Question Number 01: How do you put a giraffe into a refrigerator?
  27. 27. The correct answer is: • open the refrigerator, • put in the giraffe, and • close the door. This question tests whether you tend to do simple things in an overly complicated way.
  28. 28. Question Number 02: How do you put an elephant into a refrigerator?
  29. 29. Wrong Answer: Open the refrigerator, put in the elephant and close the refrigerator. Correct Answer: Open the refrigerator, take out the giraffe, put in the elephant and close the door. This tests your ability to think through the repercussions of your actions.
  30. 30. Question Number 03: The Lion King is hosting an animal conference. All the animals attend except one. Which animal does not attend?
  31. 31. Correct Answer: The Elephant. The Elephant is in the refrigerator. Remember? This tests your memory.
  32. 32. OK, even if you did not answer the first three questions correctly, you still have one more chance to show your abilities.
  33. 33. Question Number 04: There is a river you must cross. But crocodiles inhabit it. How do you manage it?
  34. 34. Correct Answer: You swim across. Why? All the Crocodiles are attending the Animal Conference. This tests whether you learn quickly from your mistakes.
  35. 35. According to Andersen Consulting Worldwide, around 90% of the professionals they tested got all questions wrong. But many pre-schoolers got several correct answers. Anderson Consulting says this conclusively disproves the theory that most professionals have the brains of a four year old.
  36. 36. Professionalism: What is it? A profession is a disciplined group of individuals who adhere to ethical standards. A professional is a member of a profession. Professionals are governed by codes of ethics, and profess commitment to competence, integrity and morality, altruism, and the promotion of the public good within their expert domain. Professionals are accountable to those served and to society. Professionalism comprises the personally held beliefs about one’s own conduct as a professional. It’s often linked to the upholding of the principles, laws, ethics and conventions of a profession as a way of practice. Professionalization is the pattern of how a profession develops, as well as the process of becoming a profession. 11/18/2018 36
  37. 37. Scope of a Profession • Workforce • Challenge & Barriers – Complexity – Multidiscipline – Advance technology – Knowledge update – Urbanization – Globalization • Changes – Team approach – Inter professional education 11/18/2018 37
  38. 38. Causes of Lack of Professionalism (from “Lack of Motivation”) 11/18/2018 38
  39. 39. Motivation The process of getting people encouraged to let their goal to be achieved. There are two types of motivation at workplace: 1. Self-motivation 2. Motivation my management 11/18/2018 39
  40. 40. Causes: Lack of Control 11/18/2018 40
  41. 41. Causes: Insufficient Rewards 11/18/2018 41
  42. 42. Causes: Lack of Community 11/18/2018 42
  43. 43. Causes: Absence of Fairness 11/18/2018 43
  44. 44. Causes: Conflict in Values 11/18/2018 44
  45. 45. Causes: Work Overload 11/18/2018 45
  46. 46. Ways to be self motivated at work Partnership Working: - Asking to understand things - Create relationship/Friendship - Respect your supervisor - Etc Do all requirements of your Supervisor: - Good respond - Meet deadline - Respect the timeline - Be organized
  47. 47. What does “Etiquette” means to you? 11/18/2018 47
  48. 48. Emily Post (1872 – 1959): After publication in 1922, “Etiquette” topped the nonfiction bestseller list, and the phrase "according to Emily Post” entered our language as the last word on the subject of social conduct. Her numerous books, newspaper columns and a regular CBS radio program made Emily Post a figure of national stature and importance. 11/18/2018 48
  49. 49. Emily Post (1872 – 1959): • Whenever two people come together and their behavior affects one another, you have etiquette. • Etiquette is not some rigid code of manners and it’s simply how person’s lives touch one another. 11/18/2018 49
  50. 50. Ask yourself: • Are you ruder today than 5 or 10 years ago? • On a frequent/occasional basis, do you encounter people over phone rudely? • Have you used your cell phone in a loud or annoying manner in the past few months? Rudeness: • It’s easier to see rudeness in others than in yourself. • Rudeness isn’t always intentional. • Today’s Goal: • Think before acting • Make Choice that Builds Relationship, not breaks • Do it Sincerely 11/18/2018 50
  51. 51. Etiquette Etiquette = Manner + Principles • Manners smooth the way to build better relationships by telling us: – what to do? – what to expect of others? • Principles help us: – figure out how to interact when there is no set manner? – resolve relationship situations? 11/18/2018 51
  52. 52. Etiquette: Principles The Principles  Etiquette in action Consideration  Think before acting (thinking, empathy) Respect  Make Choice that Builds Relationship, not breaks (Recognizing the worth of others. Having care for others, self and things.) Honesty  Do it Sincerely (acting sincerely, being truthful) 11/18/2018 52
  53. 53. Where are you right now? Ownership Accountability Responsibility Blame Excuse Denial 11/18/2018 53
  54. 54. Think: Social Networking Sites • Despite privacy protections, these platforms are often public. • The content you post can be viewed—and judged—by anyone, including those in your professional life. • You are responsible for your page and the comments or images you leave on others ‘pages. 11/18/2018 54
  55. 55. Think: Communication Conversation Concept: • Safe : Sports, weather, celebrities, etc. • Risky : Politics, religion, dating, etc. • Personal : Family and finance, etc. Communication: • Think: Public vs. Private • If you can’t put it on a bulletin board for anyone to read, don’t email it, text it, IM it, leave it on a voicemail, tweet it, or blog it. 11/18/2018 55
  56. 56. Think: When Words Alone Are Your Image The Who, What, When, Where Rule: • Pick up the phone or visit someone in person if email or IM communication becomes tense or strained. • In the absence of facial expressions or tone of voice, interpretation defaults to the negative. • Don’t use email or IM or texting to avoid a difficult situation. 11/18/2018 56
  57. 57. Think: Charming Words does Work! • “Please” Soften a request • “Thank you” Show appreciation • “You’re Welcome” Acknowledge appreciation • “Sorry” Indicates regret • “Excuse me” Asks for forgiveness • “Pardon me” Acknowledges mistake 11/18/2018 57
  58. 58. • Email, phone call, or handwritten • Choose handwritten thank-you notes for: – Gifts, substantial favors, special meals – Major opportunities – Relationship milestones • Use the date and a salutation. • State your thanks or appreciation, especially for a gift or meal. • Mention something specific to the situation or conversation. • Indicate your next actions, if appropriate. • Thank again and use a closing. 11/18/2018 58 Writing “Thank you” Note
  59. 59. July 19, 2014 Dear Mr. Jones, Thank you very much for meeting with me. I enjoyed having the opportunity to find out more about your company. I am very excited by your employment opportunity, especially the potential to work on web design. I look forward to getting started. Thank you again. Sincerely, Carla Ramirez 11/18/2018 59 Sample “Thank you” Note
  60. 60. Top Seven (07) manners for Smartphone Use 11/18/2018 60
  61. 61. 11/18/2018 61
  62. 62. 1. Control it. Don’t be controlled by it. 2. If its use could bother others, turn it off. 3. Use the silent ring mode and move away to talk. 4. Beware of telephone voice, speak softly. 5. Do not make a call at your table in a restaurant. 6. Beware of using a Smartphone in a meeting. 7. Don’t keep confidential information on it. 11/18/2018 62 Smartphone use: Tips
  63. 63. Seven (07) Tips for E-mail Communications 11/18/2018 63
  64. 64. 1. THE FIRST IMPRESSION
  65. 65. THE FIRST IMPRESSION
  66. 66. 2. SALUTATION • Important for setting Tone • To value and show respect • Be careful about Title and name Spelling • In case of Gender confusion, use first and last name together
  67. 67. 3. TONE • AFR: Approachable, Friendly, Respectful • “no u didn’t rite ur tchr lyk dis. U r uskng 4 trbl” Bad…bad..bad! • Avoid unnecessary use of UPPERCASE • Read again before clicking “Send” button Remember these ??? 1 2
  68. 68. TONE: EXAMPLE 01
  69. 69. TONE: EXAMPLE 02 Dear Mrs. Crowley When i was checking on home access tonight, i noticed that you entered a zero in for the assignment due on 9/3. Although i turned the assignment in late, i do have a reason that i would like to explain. I understand the policy, but there were extenuation circumstance that night, and i turned the paper into the basket later in the day. Could I possibly talk to you about this sometimes soon? Let me know when you are free and i will come to your room. Thank you for your time. Subject: A Concern
  70. 70. 4. LENGTH Too Short!
  71. 71. LENGTH Too Long!
  72. 72. 5. FONT • Natural • Easy to convert • Easy to read Informal
  73. 73. 6. WORDING: NEGATIVE VS. POSITIVE NEGATIVE: • We cannot process your claim because the necessary form have not been completed. • We do not take phone calls after 5:30 PM. • We closed your file because we did not receive your information requested in our letter dated October 10, 2016. POSITIVE: • Your claims can be processed as soon as you fill-up the necessary forms. • You may reach us by phone till 5:30 PM. • Your file will be reactivated as soon as you provide the information requested in our letter dated October 10, 2016
  74. 74. 7. ATTACHMENTS • Reference attachment in the body of e-mail. • MS Office 2007 o 2013 • PDF format (preferable) • JPG or PNG format for pictures • Name the file clearly
  75. 75. Top Ten (10) Business Etiquette Behavior 11/18/2018 75
  76. 76. 1. Be on time. 2. Use “Please” and “Thank You.” 3. Present yourself for the job you want to have, not the job you are in: attire, attitude, effort. 4. Harness the power of the compliment. 5. Fight demeaning or superior attitudes in yourself. 6. Take responsibility. 7. Be prepared. 8. Focus on the etiquette for greetings, table manners. 9. Think before acting and then act to build relationships. 10. Hold and use the principles of etiquette. 11/18/2018 76 Professional Behaviors
  77. 77. Five (05) Keys to be a True Professional ABCDE • Attitude: A settled way of thinking or feeling about someone or something, typically one that is reflected in a person's behavior. • Behavior: The way they act in general, especially in relation to the situation they are in or the people they are with. • Competency: The ability to do something successfully or efficiently. • Demand (Appeal, Character): The mental and moral qualities distinctive to an individual. • Excellence: The quality of being outstanding or extremely good. 11/18/2018 77
  78. 78. Summary • Personal Development Framework – Personal Development – Personal Knowledge – Types of workplace learning – The Conceptual evaluation among organizations – Finding Self • Professionalism – Profession, Professional, Professionalism, Professionalization – Scope of the Profession – Causes of Lack of Professionalism – Things to think about! – Writing Thank-You Notes – Seven (07) manners for Smartphone use – Seven (07) Tips for e-mail communication – Top ten (10) Business Etiquette behavior – Five (05) keys to be a true professional 11/18/2018 78
  79. 79. References • Causes of Professional Burnout. (n.d.). Retrieved on November 20, 2016 from URL: http://www.forbes.com/sites/johnrampton/2015/05/13/the-6-causes-of-professional-burnout- and-how-to-avoid-them/#3095c54d4726 • Statistics on smartphoneuse. (n.d.). Retrieved on November 20, 2016 from URL: http://www.thinslices.com/smartphone-statistics-tablet-usage-patterns/ • Personal Development. (n.d.). Retrieved on November 20, 2016 from URL: http://www.businessdictionary.com/definition/personal-development.html • Definition from Professions Australia website http://www.professions.com.au/about-us/what-is-a- professional, accessed 11/06/15 • Cruess, Sylvia R., Sharon Johnston, and Richard L. Cruess. ""Profession": a working definition for medical educators." Teaching and learning in Medicine16.1 (2004): 74-76. • Abbott, A., 1988. The System of Professions: An Essay on the Division of Expert Labour, Chicago: The University of Chicago Press. • The Profession. (n.d.). Retrieved on November 20, 2016 from URL: http://www.psc.gov.au/what-is- a-profession • Lack of Professionalism. (n.d.). Retrieved on November 20, 2016 from URL: www.oxforddictionaries.com • Way to Self-Motivation. (n.d.). Retrieved on November 20, 2016 from URL: www.goalsinstitute.com • Professionalism at work. (n.d.). Retrieved on November 20, 2016 from URL: www.career- advice.monster.ca • Professionalism. (n.d.). Retrieved on November 20, 2016 from URL: www.smallbusiness.chron.com 11/18/2018 79
  80. 80. Thank you 11/18/2018 80

×