Personal Development and Professionalism

Personal Development Framework:

- Personal Development

- Personal Knowledge

- Types of workplace learning

- The Conceptual evaluation among organizations

- Finding Self



Professionalism:

- Profession, Professional, Professionalism, Professionalization

- Scope of the Profession

- Causes of Lack of Professionalism

- Things to think about!

- Writing Thank-You Notes

- Seven (07) manners for Smartphone use

- Seven (07) Tips for e-mail communication

- Top ten (10) Business Etiquette behavior

- Five (05) keys to be a true professional