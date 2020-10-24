Body language in theater

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫تئات‬ ‫در‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫اثر‬‫ر‬ ‫شکراللهی‬ ‫ابریشم‬
Here’s what you’ll find in this Slidesgo template: 1. A slide structure based on a school center template, which you can e...
‫ارائه‬ ‫محتوای‬ 13 2 ‫ها‬‫ویژگی‬ ‫از‬ ‫ای‬‫مجموعه‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫توان‬‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫نامید‬ ‫بدن‬. 4 ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫چیست؟‬...
‫مقدمه‬ ‫یکی‬‫از‬‫هایی‬‫مهارت‬‫که‬‫به‬‫طور‬‫کلی‬ ‫در‬‫بازیگری‬‫بسیار‬‫اهمیت‬‫دارد‬‫و‬‫هر‬ ‫کارگردانی‬‫باید‬‫بر‬‫آثار‬‫آن‬‫...
‫شما‬‫به‬‫عنوان‬‫کسی‬‫که‬‫در‬‫تئاتر‬‫فعال‬ ،‫است‬‫باید‬‫بتوانید‬‫های‬‫واکنش‬‫د‬‫قیق‬ ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫را‬‫برای‬‫هر‬‫کاراکتر‬‫با...
1‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫چیست؟‬
‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫‌ای‬‫ه‬‫مجموع‬‫است‬‫از‬‫ارتباط‬‫ات‬‫که‬‫از‬‫طریق‬‫حرکت‬‫یا‬ ،‫موقعیت‬‫به‬‫خصوص‬‫حاالت‬،‫صورت‬‫حرکات‬‫و‬‫‌های‬‫...
2‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫تئاتر‬ ‫و‬
‫کنیم؟‬‫می‬ ‫توصیف‬ ‫تئاتر‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫چرا‬ 1 2 3 ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫یکی‬‫از‬‫‌ترین‬‫م‬‫مه‬ ‫عناصری‬‫است‬‫که‬‫یک‬‫کا...
3‫بد‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬‫ن‬ ‫در‬‫بازیگر‬‫ی‬
‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫ابزاری‬‫قدرتمند‬‫برای‬‫هر‬‫بازیگر‬‫است‬‫و‬‫اگر‬‫درست‬‫از‬‫آن‬‫است‬‫فاده‬ ،‫شود‬‫عملکردی‬‫‌انگیز‬‫ت‬‫شگف‬‫به‬‫و...
‫زبان‬،‫بدن‬‫تصویری‬‫شفاف‬‫از‬‫روانشناسی‬،‫‌هاست‬‫ت‬‫شخصی‬‫و‬‫زمانی‬‫که‬‫ش‬‫ما‬ ‫روانشناسی‬‫شخصیت‬‫را‬‫به‬‫خوبی‬‫درک‬،‫کرد...
4‫مختلف‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬
‫موقعیت‬(Position) 01 ‫موقعیت‬‫عناصر‬‫مختلفی‬‫دارد‬: ‫سطوح‬:‫انتقال‬‫پیام‬‫از‬‫طریق‬‫تفاوت‬‫ارتفاع‬.‫مثال‬‫فرد‬‫مقتدرتر‬‫د...
‫حالت‬‫چهره‬ 02 ‫حاالت‬‫چهره‬‫یکی‬‫از‬‫‌های‬‫ه‬‫جنب‬‫مهم‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫در‬‫تئاتر‬‫است‬‫که‬‫احساسات‬‫و‬‫‌ها‬‫ه‬‫خواست‬‫را‬‫با...
‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫روی‬‫صحن‬‫ه‬ 03 ‫اجرای‬‫نمایش‬‫در‬‫سالن‬‫بزرگ‬‫یک‬‫تماشاخان‬‫ه‬ ‫ممکن‬‫است‬‫به‬‫این‬‫معنی‬‫باشد‬‫که‬‫بسی‬‫اری‬...
‫ژست‬ 04 ‫ژست‬‫کمک‬‫‌کند‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫اهداف‬‫واقعی‬‫یک‬‫شخصیت‬‫به‬‫مخاطب‬ ‫منتقل‬‫شود‬. ‫این‬‫نوع‬‫از‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫معموال‬‫با‬‫حر...
‫حرکات‬‫و‬‫‌ها‬‫ش‬‫جنب‬ 05 ‫حرکات‬‫و‬‫‌ها‬‫ش‬‫جنب‬‫‌های‬‫ل‬‫شک‬‫مختلفی‬‫دارند‬‫و‬‫مفاهیم‬ ‫مختلفی‬‫را‬‫منتقل‬‫‌کنند‬‫ی‬‫م‬...
‫رفتارهای‬‫بدنی‬ 06 ‫هر‬‫کاراکتر‬‫به‬‫تناسب‬‫شخصیت‬‫و‬،‫افکارش‬‫ممکن‬‫است‬‫رفتار‬‫بدنی‬‫متمای‬‫زی‬‫داشته‬ ،‫باشد‬‫چیزی‬‫که...
‫یا‬ ‫است‬ ‫هنرمند‬ ‫که‬ ‫کاراکتری‬ ‫ظرافت‬ ‫باید‬ ،‫دارد‬ ‫ظریف‬ ‫شغلی‬‫و‬ ‫خو‬ ‫حرکات‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫انحنای‬‫د‬ ‫باشد‬ ...
‫حاال‬‫که‬‫با‬‫اثر‬‫عمیق‬ ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫در‬‫تئاتر‬ ‫آشنا‬،‫شدید‬‫به‬‫این‬ ‫ارائه‬‫اکتفا‬‫نکنید‬‫و‬‫به‬ ‫دنبال‬‫یادگیری‬‫بی‬‫...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Fre...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Body language in theater

17 views

Published on

استفاده از زبان بدن در بازیگری تئاتر بسیار مهم است. زبان بدن اثر شگرفی در انتقال احساس و مفهوم برای مخاطب دارد. در این ارائه درباره اثر زبان بدن در تئاتر بیشتر یاد بگیرید!

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Body language in theater

  1. 1. ‫تئات‬ ‫در‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫اثر‬‫ر‬ ‫شکراللهی‬ ‫ابریشم‬
  2. 2. Here’s what you’ll find in this Slidesgo template: 1. A slide structure based on a school center template, which you can easily adapt to your needs. For more info on how to edit the template, please visit Slidesgo School or read our FAQs. 2. An assortment of illustrations that are suitable for use in the presentation can be found in the alternative resources slide. 3. A thanks slide, which you must keep so that proper credits for our design are given. 4. A resources slide, where you’ll find links to all the elements used in the template. 5. Instructions for use. 6. Final slides with: ■ The fonts and colors used in the template. ■ More infographic resources, whose size and color can be edited. ■ Sets of customizable icons of the following themes: general, business, avatar, creative process, education, help & support, medical, nature, performing arts, SEO & marketing, and teamwork. You can delete this slide when you’re done editing the presentation. CONTENTS OF THIS TEMPLATE
  3. 3. ‫ارائه‬ ‫محتوای‬ 13 2 ‫ها‬‫ویژگی‬ ‫از‬ ‫ای‬‫مجموعه‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫را‬ ‫آن‬ ‫توان‬‫می‬ ‫که‬ ‫نامید‬ ‫بدن‬. 4 ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫چیست؟‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫تئاتر‬ ‫و‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫چرا‬ ‫ک‬‫می‬ ‫توصیف‬ ‫تئاتر‬‫نیم؟‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫از‬ ‫باید‬ ‫چگونه‬ ‫بازیگری‬ ‫در‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫کنیم؟‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫از‬ ‫کوتاه‬ ‫شرحی‬ ‫که‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫دارن‬ ‫کاربرد‬ ‫تئاتر‬ ‫در‬‫د‬. ‫زبان‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫بدن‬
  4. 4. ‫مقدمه‬ ‫یکی‬‫از‬‫هایی‬‫مهارت‬‫که‬‫به‬‫طور‬‫کلی‬ ‫در‬‫بازیگری‬‫بسیار‬‫اهمیت‬‫دارد‬‫و‬‫هر‬ ‫کارگردانی‬‫باید‬‫بر‬‫آثار‬‫آن‬‫مسلط‬‫و‬ ‫قادر‬‫به‬‫آموزش‬‫آن‬‫به‬‫بازیگران‬‫خود‬ ،‫باشد‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫است‬. ‫در‬‫این‬‫ارائه‬‫به‬‫توضیح‬‫تری‬‫دقیق‬‫از‬ ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫در‬‫هنرهای‬‫نمایشی‬ ‫پردازیم‬‫می‬.
  5. 5. ‫شما‬‫به‬‫عنوان‬‫کسی‬‫که‬‫در‬‫تئاتر‬‫فعال‬ ،‫است‬‫باید‬‫بتوانید‬‫های‬‫واکنش‬‫د‬‫قیق‬ ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫را‬‫برای‬‫هر‬‫کاراکتر‬‫با‬‫تو‬‫جه‬ ‫به‬‫شرایط‬‫و‬‫های‬‫ویژگی‬‫شخصیت‬‫ی‬‫او‬ ‫تعیین‬‫کنید‬. ‫اگر‬‫کارگردان‬‫هستید‬‫همچنین‬‫نی‬‫از‬ ‫دارید‬‫بتوانید‬‫اشتباهات‬‫بازیگ‬‫ران‬‫را‬ ‫تصحیح‬‫کنید‬‫و‬‫حتی‬‫در‬‫صورت‬‫ل‬‫زوم‬ ‫مواردی‬‫را‬‫به‬‫ها‬‫آن‬‫آموزش‬‫دهید‬.‫اما‬ ‫بهتر‬‫است‬‫ابتدا‬‫با‬‫ماهیت‬‫زبان‬‫ب‬‫دن‬ ‫شروع‬‫کنیم‬.
  6. 6. 1‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫چیست؟‬
  7. 7. ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫‌ای‬‫ه‬‫مجموع‬‫است‬‫از‬‫ارتباط‬‫ات‬‫که‬‫از‬‫طریق‬‫حرکت‬‫یا‬ ،‫موقعیت‬‫به‬‫خصوص‬‫حاالت‬،‫صورت‬‫حرکات‬‫و‬‫‌های‬‫ت‬‫ژس‬‫فیزیکی‬‫و‬ ‫موقعیت‬‫نسبی‬‫گوینده‬‫و‬‫شنونده‬‫به‬‫وجود‬‫‌آیند‬‫ی‬‫م‬. ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫‌تواند‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫پیام‬‫مستقیمی‬‫باشد‬‫که‬‫منتقل‬‫‌شو‬‫ی‬‫م‬،‫د‬‫یا‬ ‫‌هایی‬‫ه‬‫الی‬‫از‬‫معنا‬‫را‬‫به‬‫جمالت‬‫گفته‬‫شده‬‫اضافه‬‫کند‬.‫به‬‫همین‬‫دلیل‬ ‫به‬‫آن‬«‫ارتباط‬‫غیرکالمی‬»‫هم‬‫‌گویند‬‫ی‬‫م‬. ‫عواملی‬‫مانند‬‫سن‬،،‫جنسیت‬‫فرهنگ‬،‫موقعیت‬‫اجتماعی‬‫و‬...‫بر‬‫زبان‬ ‫بدن‬‫تاثیر‬‫‌گذارند‬‫ی‬‫م‬.‫در‬‫زندگی‬،‫واقعی‬‫فهمیدن‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫بخ‬‫ش‬ ‫مهمی‬‫از‬‫درک‬‫اهمیت‬‫کامل‬‫مکالمه‬‫را‬‫تشکیل‬‫‌دهد‬‫ی‬‫م‬.
  8. 8. 2‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫تئاتر‬ ‫و‬
  9. 9. ‫کنیم؟‬‫می‬ ‫توصیف‬ ‫تئاتر‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫چرا‬ 1 2 3 ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫یکی‬‫از‬‫‌ترین‬‫م‬‫مه‬ ‫عناصری‬‫است‬‫که‬‫یک‬‫کارگردان‬ ‫‌تواند‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫برای‬‫کمک‬‫به‬‫یک‬‫باز‬‫یگر‬ ‫در‬‫رسیدن‬‫به‬‫بهترین‬‫عملکرد‬‫از‬ ‫آن‬‫استفاده‬‫کند‬. ‫بازیگر‬‫بهتر‬‫است‬‫در‬‫‌های‬‫ی‬‫ارزیاب‬ ‫شخصی‬‫خود‬‫درباره‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫مورد‬ ‫استفاده‬‫در‬‫بازی‬‫‌اش‬‫و‬‫علت‬‫استف‬‫اده‬ ‫از‬‫آن‬‫بنویسد‬.‫این‬‫کار‬‫به‬‫پیشرف‬‫ت‬ ‫فرد‬‫کمک‬‫فراوانی‬‫‌کند‬‫ی‬‫م‬. ‫هنگامی‬‫که‬‫عملکرد‬‫یک‬‫بازیگر‬‫ی‬‫ا‬ ‫‌طور‬‫ه‬‫ب‬‫کلی‬‫یک‬‫تئاتر‬‫‌وتح‬‫ه‬‫تجزی‬‫لیل‬ ،‫‌شود‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫یکی‬‫از‬‫مواردی‬ ‫است‬‫که‬‫باید‬‫حتما‬‫ذکر‬‫شود‬.
  10. 10. 3‫بد‬ ‫زبان‬ ‫از‬ ‫استفاده‬‫ن‬ ‫در‬‫بازیگر‬‫ی‬
  11. 11. ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫ابزاری‬‫قدرتمند‬‫برای‬‫هر‬‫بازیگر‬‫است‬‫و‬‫اگر‬‫درست‬‫از‬‫آن‬‫است‬‫فاده‬ ،‫شود‬‫عملکردی‬‫‌انگیز‬‫ت‬‫شگف‬‫به‬‫وجود‬‫‌آورد‬‫ی‬‫م‬.‫هر‬،‫فرد‬‫یک‬‫شخصیت‬ ‫‌فرد‬‫ه‬‫منحصرب‬‫است‬‫و‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫مخصوص‬‫به‬‫خود‬‫را‬‫دارد؛‬‫پس‬‫هر‬ ‫کاراکتری‬‫که‬‫بازیگری‬‫بخواهد‬‫نقش‬‫آن‬‫را‬‫بازی‬‫کند‬‫هم‬‫همینطور‬‫است‬. ‫تنها‬‫کاری‬‫که‬‫شما‬‫باید‬‫بکنید‬‫این‬‫است‬‫که‬‫مشخص‬‫کنید‬‫هر‬‫کار‬‫اکتر‬‫باید‬ ‫چه‬‫نوع‬‫زبان‬‫بدنی‬‫را‬‫به‬‫نمایش‬،‫بگذارد‬‫و‬‫این‬‫موارد‬‫را‬‫با‬‫وضوح‬‫و‬ ‫شفافیت‬‫کامل‬‫برای‬‫بازیگران‬‫خود‬‫توضیح‬‫دهید‬. ‫برای‬‫تشخیص‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬،‫مناسب‬‫باید‬‫شخصیت‬‫درونی‬‫هر‬‫کاراکت‬‫ر‬‫را‬ ‫بشناسید‬.‫‌نامه‬‫ش‬‫نمای‬‫را‬‫چند‬‫بار‬‫با‬‫دقت‬‫بخوانید‬‫و‬‫درباره‬‫زبان‬‫ب‬‫دن‬‫هر‬ ‫کاراکتر‬‫فکر‬‫و‬‫‌پردازی‬‫ه‬‫اید‬‫کنید‬.‫این‬‫موارد‬‫‌تواند‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫رفته‬‫رفته‬‫در‬‫ح‬‫ین‬ ‫‌ها‬‫ن‬‫تمری‬‫اصالح‬‫شود‬.‫اگر‬‫‌نامه‬‫ش‬‫نمای‬‫‌های‬‫خ‬‫سرن‬‫زیادی‬‫درباره‬‫شخصی‬‫ت‬ ‫درونی‬‫و‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫کاراکتر‬‫به‬‫شما‬،‫‌دهد‬‫ی‬‫نم‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫او‬‫را‬‫از‬‫روی‬‫درک‬ ‫شخصی‬‫خود‬‫طراحی‬‫کنید‬.
  12. 12. ‫زبان‬،‫بدن‬‫تصویری‬‫شفاف‬‫از‬‫روانشناسی‬،‫‌هاست‬‫ت‬‫شخصی‬‫و‬‫زمانی‬‫که‬‫ش‬‫ما‬ ‫روانشناسی‬‫شخصیت‬‫را‬‫به‬‫خوبی‬‫درک‬،‫کردید‬‫‌توانید‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫چند‬‫عادت‬‫رفت‬‫اری‬ ‫مناسب‬‫به‬‫کاراکتر‬‫اضافه‬‫کنید‬. ‫اگر‬‫‌خواهید‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫کارگردان‬‫یا‬‫بازیگر‬‫درخشانی‬،‫باشید‬‫سعی‬‫کنید‬‫نکاتی‬‫درباره‬ ‫روانشناسی‬‫شخصیت‬‫و‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫یاد‬‫بگیرید‬.‫‌هایی‬‫ب‬‫کتا‬‫درباره‬‫این‬‫م‬‫وضوع‬ ‫بخوانید‬‫یا‬‫حتی‬‫در‬‫یک‬‌‫ه‬‫دور‬‫مرتبط‬‫شرکت‬‫کنید‬. ‫به‬‫عنوان‬‫مثال‬‫اگر‬‫شخصیت‬‫درونی‬ ‫کاراکتر‬‫خجالتی‬،‫باشد‬‫بدن‬‫او‬‫بیشت‬‫ر‬‫بسته‬ ‫و‬‫منقبض‬،‫‌شود‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫‌هایش‬‫ت‬‫دس‬‫را‬‫معموال‬ ‫به‬‫حالت‬‫ضربدری‬‫نگه‬‫‌دارد‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫و‬‫حتی‬ ‫سینه‬‫هم‬‫متمایل‬‫به‬‫داخل‬‫و‬‫سر‬‫پایین‬ ‫خواهد‬‫بود‬.
  13. 13. 4‫مختلف‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫بدن‬ ‫زبان‬
  14. 14. ‫موقعیت‬(Position) 01 ‫موقعیت‬‫عناصر‬‫مختلفی‬‫دارد‬: ‫سطوح‬:‫انتقال‬‫پیام‬‫از‬‫طریق‬‫تفاوت‬‫ارتفاع‬.‫مثال‬‫فرد‬‫مقتدرتر‬‫در‬‫سطح‬‫باالتر‬‫قرار‬‫گیرد‬. ‫نزدیکی‬:‫فاصله‬‫کمتر‬‫بین‬‫بازیگران‬‫‌دهنده‬‫ن‬‫نشا‬‫شدت‬‫بیشتر‬‫احساسات‬‫است؛‬‫و‬‫برعک‬‫س‬. ‫فاصله‬:‫فاصله‬‫عمومی‬‫بین‬‫کارکترها‬‫سطح‬‫صمیمیت‬‫را‬‫نمایش‬‫‌دهد‬‫ی‬‫م‬. ‫وضعیت‬‫بدنی‬:‫‌ای‬‫ه‬‫نشان‬‫از‬‫شرایط‬‫است‬.‫فرد‬‫خسته‬‫بدنی‬‫خموده‬‫دارد‬‫و‬‫فرد‬‫شاداب‬‫حالتی‬‫ق‬‫وی‬. ‫فضا‬:‫نحوه‬‫استفاده‬‫بازیگر‬‫از‬‫فضا‬‫نیز‬‫در‬‫نشان‬‫دادن‬‫کاراکتر‬‫اهمیت‬‫دارد‬.
  15. 15. ‫حالت‬‫چهره‬ 02 ‫حاالت‬‫چهره‬‫یکی‬‫از‬‫‌های‬‫ه‬‫جنب‬‫مهم‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫در‬‫تئاتر‬‫است‬‫که‬‫احساسات‬‫و‬‫‌ها‬‫ه‬‫خواست‬‫را‬‫با‬ ‫جزئیات‬‫کامل‬‫نمایش‬‫‌دهد‬‫ی‬‫م‬.‫‌های‬‫ت‬‫حال‬‫صورت‬‫نسبت‬‫به‬‫انواع‬‫دیگر‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫‌تر‬‫ف‬‫ظری‬ ‫هستند؛‬‫حتی‬‫تغییر‬‫اندکی‬‫در‬‫زاویه‬‫دید‬‫بازیگر‬‫‌تواند‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫‌دهنده‬‫ن‬‫نشا‬‫تغییر‬‫فکر‬‫او‬‫ب‬‫اشد‬.
  16. 16. ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫روی‬‫صحن‬‫ه‬ 03 ‫اجرای‬‫نمایش‬‫در‬‫سالن‬‫بزرگ‬‫یک‬‫تماشاخان‬‫ه‬ ‫ممکن‬‫است‬‫به‬‫این‬‫معنی‬‫باشد‬‫که‬‫بسی‬‫اری‬‫از‬ ‫تماشاگران‬‫فاصله‬‫زیادی‬‫دارند‬.‫این‬‫وظیف‬‫ه‬ ‫بازیگران‬‫است‬‫که‬‫ارتباط‬‫نقش‬‫خود‬‫با‬ ‫مخاطب‬‫را‬‫متناسب‬‫با‬‫فضا‬‫به‬‫طور‬‫موثر‬‫ب‬‫رقرار‬ ‫کنند‬.‫حاالت‬‫چهره‬‫و‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫ممکن‬‫است‬ ‫روی‬‫صحنه‬‫شدید‬‫یا‬‫‌شده‬‫ق‬‫اغرا‬‫باشد‬‫تا‬‫ن‬‫یت‬ ‫شخصیت‬‫برای‬‫همه‬‫روشن‬‫شود‬.‫این‬‫مسئ‬‫له‬ ‫در‬‫سبک‬‫بازیگری‬‫نیز‬‫منعکس‬‫‌شود‬‫ی‬‫م‬.
  17. 17. ‫ژست‬ 04 ‫ژست‬‫کمک‬‫‌کند‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫اهداف‬‫واقعی‬‫یک‬‫شخصیت‬‫به‬‫مخاطب‬ ‫منتقل‬‫شود‬. ‫این‬‫نوع‬‫از‬‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫معموال‬‫با‬‫حرکت‬‫و‬‫تقلید‬‫همراه‬‫اس‬‫ت‬‫و‬ ‫‌ترین‬‫م‬‫مه‬‫نوع‬‫آن‬‫حرکات‬‫و‬‫‌های‬‫ت‬‫ژس‬‫دست‬‫است‬. ‫ژست‬‫‌تواند‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫یک‬‫سوال‬‫را‬‫تقویت‬‫کند‬(‫مانند‬‫اشاره‬‫ب‬‫ه‬‫یک‬ ‫جهت‬‫خاص‬)،‫یا‬‫‌دهنده‬‫ن‬‫نشا‬‫‌وخو‬‫ق‬‫خل‬‫باشد‬(‫مانند‬‫شانه‬‫ب‬‫اال‬ ‫انداختن‬‫به‬‫معنای‬‫‌تفاوتی‬‫ی‬‫ب‬)‫و‬... ‫یک‬‫حرکت‬،‫‌تر‬‫ف‬‫ظری‬‫استفاده‬‫از‬‫بازوها‬،‫است‬‫مثل‬‫زمانی‬‫ک‬‫ه‬ ‫‌خواهید‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫به‬‫کسی‬‫‌آمدگویی‬‫ش‬‫خو‬‫کنید‬‫و‬‫بازوهای‬‫خود‬‫ر‬‫ا‬ ‫باز‬‫‌کنید‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫انگار‬‫که‬‫قصد‬‫دارید‬‫فرد‬‫را‬‫در‬‫آغوش‬‫بگیری‬‫د‬.
  18. 18. ‫حرکات‬‫و‬‫‌ها‬‫ش‬‫جنب‬ 05 ‫حرکات‬‫و‬‫‌ها‬‫ش‬‫جنب‬‫‌های‬‫ل‬‫شک‬‫مختلفی‬‫دارند‬‫و‬‫مفاهیم‬ ‫مختلفی‬‫را‬‫منتقل‬‫‌کنند‬‫ی‬‫م‬. ‫مثال‬‫عجله‬‫کردن‬‫و‬‫نزدیک‬‫شدن‬‫به‬‫یکی‬‫از‬‫‌ه‬‫ت‬‫شخصی‬‫ای‬ ‫روی‬،‫صحنه‬‫یا‬‫ضربه‬‫زدن‬‫روی‬‫پا‬‫و‬‫بیرون‬‫رفتن‬‫سریع‬. ‫این‬‫حرکات‬‫ممکن‬‫است‬‫توسط‬‫یک‬‫کاراکتر‬‫کودک‬‫مورد‬ ‫استفاده‬‫قرار‬،‫گیرند‬‫اولی‬‫برای‬‫ابراز‬‫خوشحالی‬‫و‬‫دومی‬‫برای‬ ‫آزار‬‫دهنده‬‫بودن‬.
  19. 19. ‫رفتارهای‬‫بدنی‬ 06 ‫هر‬‫کاراکتر‬‫به‬‫تناسب‬‫شخصیت‬‫و‬،‫افکارش‬‫ممکن‬‫است‬‫رفتار‬‫بدنی‬‫متمای‬‫زی‬‫داشته‬ ،‫باشد‬‫چیزی‬‫که‬‫مختص‬‫اوست‬. ‫عادت‬‫عصبی‬‫برای‬‫خاراندن‬،‫بینی‬‫حرکت‬‫دادن‬‫بیهوده‬‫مو‬‫یا‬‫لنگ‬‫زدن‬‫‌آم‬‫ق‬‫اغرا‬‫یز‬ ‫همه‬‫‌هایی‬‫ه‬‫اید‬‫برای‬‫ساختن‬‫رفتارهای‬‫یک‬‫شخصیت‬‫است‬. ‫به‬‫‌های‬‫ت‬‫شخصی‬‫مختلفی‬‫که‬‫روی‬‫صحنه‬‫یا‬‫در‬‫‌ها‬‫م‬‫فیل‬‫‌اید‬‫ه‬‫دید‬‫فکر‬‫کنید‬‫و‬‫سعی‬ ‫کنید‬‫رفتارها‬‫و‬‫حرکاتی‬‫که‬‫‌ها‬‫ن‬‫آ‬‫را‬‫تعریف‬‫‌کند‬‫ی‬‫م‬‫را‬‫به‬‫خاطر‬‫آورید‬.
  20. 20. ‫یا‬ ‫است‬ ‫هنرمند‬ ‫که‬ ‫کاراکتری‬ ‫ظرافت‬ ‫باید‬ ،‫دارد‬ ‫ظریف‬ ‫شغلی‬‫و‬ ‫خو‬ ‫حرکات‬ ‫در‬ ‫بیشتری‬ ‫انحنای‬‫د‬ ‫باشد‬ ‫داشته‬.
  21. 21. ‫حاال‬‫که‬‫با‬‫اثر‬‫عمیق‬ ‫زبان‬‫بدن‬‫در‬‫تئاتر‬ ‫آشنا‬،‫شدید‬‫به‬‫این‬ ‫ارائه‬‫اکتفا‬‫نکنید‬‫و‬‫به‬ ‫دنبال‬‫یادگیری‬‫بی‬‫شتر‬ ‫باشید‬!
  22. 22. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. THANKS! ‫با‌تشکر‌از‌همراهی‌شما‬! ‫‌های‌ارتباطی‬‫ه‬‫را‬: AbrishamSocial@Gmail.com twitter.com/Abrishamslife

×