ENTREPRENEURSHIP.pptx

Jan. 21, 2023
  1. 1. ENTREPRENEURSHIP Demonstrator: Abrar Ahmad Bhatti
  2. 2. Brief outline • Concept of Entrepreneur, Intrapreneur, Entrepreneurship, Corporate Entrepreneurship and Management • Types of Entrepreneurs • Common Characteristics of Entrepreneurs • 10 myths of Entrepreneurship • Factors influencing Entrepreneurship • Entrepreneurship Theories • Seven Sources of Entrepreneurial Opportunities
  3. 3. Entrepreneur Entrepreneurship Management Entrepreneur is a person. Entrepreneurship is a process. Is a process of Planning organizing leading & controlling Entrepreneur is an organizer. Entrepreneurship is an organization. Organizing is one of the function of management Entrepreneur is an innovator. Entrepreneurship is an innovation. Innovation is to plan, organize, lead & control by management Entrepreneur is a risk bearer. Entrepreneurship is risk bearing. Management is not concern about the risk Entrepreneur is a motivator. Entrepreneurship is motivation. Management motivates to manage activities of business Entrepreneur is a creator. Entrepreneurship is a creation. Management support & implement that creation Entrepreneur is a visualizer. Entrepreneurship is a vision. Defines vision and mission Entrepreneur is a leader. Entrepreneurship is leadership. Generally a manager have to lead the employees Entrepreneur is an Entrepreneurship is an Plan, organize, lead & control imitation
  4. 4. Distinction between Entrepreneur and Intrapreneur: Basis Entrepreneur Intrapreneur Capacity Status Decisions Reward Owner Own boss Takes own decisions Uncertain and unlimited An manager Salaried employee Executes decisions with the concurrence of owner Fixed rewards and salary
  5. 5. CORPORATE ENTREPRENEURSHIP Activities that receive organizational sanction and resource commitments for the purpose of innovative results. –A process whereby an individual or a group of individuals, in association with an existing organization, creates a new organization or instigates renewal or innovation within the organization. –A process that can facilitate firms’ efforts to innovate constantly and cope effectively with the competitive realities that companies encounter when competing in international markets.
  6. 6. THE EVOLUTION OF ‘UNDERTAKING’ • The word entrepreneur is derived from the French entreprendre, meaning ‘to undertake’. The first person who introduced the term entrepreneur is an Irish economist Richard Cantillon in 17th century associated word with ‘Risk Bearing’ .
  7. 7. 1961: David McClelland: “An entrepreneur is a person with a high need for achievement. He is energetic and a moderate risk taker.” J.A.Schumpeter : ”A person who introduces innovative changes is an entrepreneur and he is an integral part of economic growth.” Frank Young: ”Entrepreneur is a change agent.” Dewing: ”The function of entrepreneur is one that promotes ideas into business.” Robert Nelson: “A person who is able to look at the environment, identifies opportunities to improve the environment, Marshall Resources (organize) and implement action to maximize opportunities.”
  8. 8. Richard Cantillon : ”An agent who buys factors of production at certain prices in order to combine them into a product with a view to reselling it uncertain price in future. Leon Walrus: ” Entrepreneur is the co-coordinator of basic factors of production. It is the fourth factor of production who combines other factors such as land, labour and capital.” F.H.Knight : “Entrepreneurs are a specialized group of persons who bears risk and uncertainty.” Noah Webster: “Entrepreneur is one who assumes the responsibility of the risk and management of the business.”
  9. 9. Entrepreneurship Definition: • Entrepreneurship is a dynamic process of vision, change, and creation. It requires an application of energy and passion towards the creation and implementation of new ideas and creative solutions. Essential ingredients include the willingness to take calculated risks – in terms of time, equity, or career; the ability to formulate an effective venture team; the creative skill to marshal needed resources; the fundamental skill of building a solid business plan; and, finally, the vision to recognize opportunity where others see chaos, contradiction, and confusion.
  10. 10. Common Characteristics of Entrepreneur • Confidence • Responsibility • Perseverance, determination • Foresight • Energy, diligence • Accuracy, thoroughness • Resourcefulness • Cooperativeness • Ability to take calculated risks • Profit orientation • Dynamism, leadership • Ability to learn from mistakes • Optimism • Sense of power • Need to achieve • Pleasant personality • Versatility; knowledge of product, market, machinery, technology • Creativity • Ability to influence others • Ability to get along well with people • Initiative • Flexibility • Intelligence • Orientation to clear goals • Positive response to challenges • Independence • Responsiveness to suggestions and criticism • Time competence, efficiency • Ability to make decisions quickly • Egotism • Courage • Imagination • Perceptiveness
  11. 11. A review of the literature -11 common characteristics can be identified: • total commitment, determination and perseverance • drive to achieve and grow • opportunity orientation and goal orientation • taking initiative and personal responsibility • persistent problem solving • realism and a sense of humour • seeking and using feedback • internal locus of control • calculated risk-taking and risk seeking • low need for status and power • integrity and reliability.
  12. 12. The 7 Sources Of Entrepreneurial Opportunity: The 7 sources of Entrepreneurial opportunity were listed by Peter Drucker in his book “Innovation and Entrepreneurship. • The Unexpected Success/ Tragedy into an opportunity • The Incongruity, the oddness, strangeness, inappropriateness • Process Need to identify & correct weaknesses • Industry and Market Structure Change, combination of technologies, deregulated industry • Demographics, segmentation, targeting, positioning • Changes in Perception, Meaning, Mood, Culture • New Knowledge, technological revolution, continual sources of innovation
  13. 13. TEN Myths of Entrepreneurship • Entrepreneurs are doers, not thinkers • Entrepreneurs are born, not made • Entrepreneurs are always inventors • Entrepreneurs are academic & social misfits • Entrepreneurs must fit the "profit“ • All entrepreneurs need is money • All entrepreneurs need is luck • Ignorance is bliss (joy) for an entrepreneur • Entrepreneurs seek success but experience high failure rates • Entrepreneurs are extreme risk takers (gamblers)
  14. 14. APPROACHES TO ENTREPRENEURSHIP
  15. 15. Macro view 1. The Environmental School of Thought –This school deals with external factors -positive or negative forces-focuses institutions, values and influence of the society .For example strong support from family and friends may influence the desire to become an entrepreneur. In the case of Richard Branson this would refer to the major influence of his mother. 2. The Financial/ Capital School of Thought –capital-seeking process.- start-up and growth capital -financial management view point. 3. The Displacement School of Thought –where someone can feel out of place or be displaced from the group. There are three major types of displacement that demonstrate this school of thought:- Political Displacement: Government regulations and policies that can limit/ redirect certain industries or reject free enterprise. Cultural Displacement: Social groups excluded from professional fields e.g. Ethnic background, sex, race, religion. Economic Displacement: Job loss, capital shrinkage and anything affected by economic variations of recession and depression.
  16. 16. Micro view • 1. The Entrepreneurial Trait School of Thought –traits and characteristic-certain attributes are usually exhibited by entrepreneurs (creativity, determination, opportunity orientation and goal orientation, taking initiative and personal responsibility, persistent problem solving, realism etc-influences of family and education . • 2. The Venture Opportunity School of Thought –Opportunity aspect search for idea sources- the development of concepts and the importance of venture opportunities. Developing the right idea at the right time for the right market niche is extremely important for the entrepreneurial success and creativity and market awareness are viewed as essential. • 3. The Strategic Formulation School of Thought –This approach emphasizes the planning process in successful venture development.- The effective venture formations are constructed by unique markets, unique people, unique products, or unique resources.
  17. 17. THANK YOU FOR LISTENING

