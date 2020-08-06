S18 sec-1-recurso-matematica-solucion-matematica-dia-3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DÍA 3
Leemos la siguiente situación
¿Alguna vez te han discriminado?, ¿algún familiar tuyo fue víctima de discriminación? Muchas personas sufren actos de disc...
1. Elabora una encuesta y recopila datos sobre la discriminación en tu entorno familiar y social. 2. Organiza los datos qu...
1. Elabora una encuesta y recopila datos sobre la discriminación en tu entorno familiar y social. Encuesta. Es una técnica...
Muestra. Es un subconjunto de la población estudiada y es seleccionada aleatoriamente o de acuerdo con un determinado crit...
– Diseñar el instrumento de medición. – Establecer el método de medición o recojo de información. Implica decidir cómo se ...
2. ¿Cuál fue el motivo de discriminación que viviste? Rasgos faciales y/o físicos Discapacidad Color de piel Lugar de proc...
ESTUDIO SOBRE LA DISCRIMINACIÓN A ESTUDIANTES DE SECUNDARIA Y FAMILIARES Estimado(a): marque con una X la respuesta que us...
Después de haber aprendido a elaborar una encuesta, tu reto será: • Determinar la muestra de 30 personas a las que aplicar...
Gracias
elaboramos encuestas y recopilamos datos sobre la discriminación

