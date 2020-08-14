Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educación Superior Universitaria I.U.P “Santiago Mariño” Organización de entrada y salida Alumno: AbrahamGallardo C.I: 27425059 Maracay, Agosto 2020
  2. 2. Introducción La organización de entrada/salida le permite al ordenador la comunicación de manera efectiva de su procesador central y del entorno exterior. La conexión de dispositivos periféricos a un computador no puede llevarse a cabo de forma directa haciendo uso del bus de procesador, esta restricción se debe a que primero existe una gran variedad de dispositivos con distintos modos de operación, segundo el ritmo de transferencia de datos es, en casi todos los casos, mucho menor que el del CPU y la Memoria principal, tercero en ocasiones, el periférico requiere que los datos le sean suministrados en formatos distintos al utilizado por la CPU. La interfaz de entrada/salida de las aplicaciones es la que define el modelo de entrada/salida que ven los usuarios, por lo que se debe tener en consideración cuando se diseña el sistema operativo la funcionalidad que va a ofrecer al exterior.
  3. 3. Esquema  Portada  Introducción Desarrollo 1. Procesadores deentrada/salida. 2. Estructura del sistema de entrada/salida. 3. Entrada/salida controlada por programa. 4. Entrada/salida por interrupción. 5. Funciones implicadas en las operaciones de entrada/salida Conclusión Bibliografía
  4. 4. 1. Procesadores de entrada/salida. La entrada/salida de los computadores ha experimentado una continua evolución. Comenzó con la entrada/salida controlada por programa. Le siguió la introducción de las interrupciones para evitar que la CPU malgastase su tiempo esperando la realización de las operaciones entrada/salida, aumentando el rendimiento global del sistema. Posteriormente se introduce en el controlador de entrada/salida la capacidad para acceder directamente a memoria a través del DMA. De esta forma se pueden transferir bloques de datos sin intervenciones de la CPU, excepto al comienzo y al final de la transferencia. En el paso siguiente se potencia la capacidad del controlador de entrada/salida hasta convertirlo en un procesador con un conjunto de instrucciones especializadas en operaciones de entrada/salida. La CPU traduce las operaciones de entrada/salida en órdenes dirigidas al procesador de entrada/salida para que ejecute un programa de entrada/salida residente en memoria. El procesador de entrada/salida ejecuta ese programa sin intervención del CPU y solo se interrumpe cuando se ha ejecutado la secuencia completa. 2. Estructura del sistema de entrada/salida. Las diferencias existentes entre los dispositivos periféricos han hecho que la unidad de Entrada/Salida de un computador se organice en torno a dos tipos de elementos, unos que soportan las características comunes a todos los dispositivos y otros específicos para cada periférico que son los controladores de dispositivos:
  5. 5. 3. Entrada/salida controlada por programa. La sincronización de entrada/salida por programa es la más sencilla de implementar en un computador, sin embargo, presenta algunos inconvenientes:  Pérdida de tiempo: el computador no realiza trabajo útil en el tiempo de espera  Impide la realización de tareas periódicas, como la exigida por el refresco de una pantalla  Dificultades para atender varios periféricos Los dos últimos inconvenientes podrían paliarse en parte limitando el tiempo de espera, como se muestra en el siguiente organigrama:
  6. 6. 4. Entrada/salida por interrupción. En la entrada/salida programada el procesador tiene que esperar un tiempo considerable a que el módulo de entrada/salida esté preparado para realizar la operación. El procesador espera comprobando repetidamente el estado del módulo de entrada/salida, degradándose significativamente el rendimiento de la CPU. Para evitar este inconveniente se introdujo el sistema de interrupciones en los procesadores. Básicamente una interrupción viene determinada por la ocurrencia de una señal externa que provoca la bifurcación a una dirección especifica de memoria, interrumpiendo momentáneamente la ejecución del programa. A partir de esta dirección se encuentra la rutina de tratamiento que se encarga de realizar la operación de entrada/salida propiamente dicha, devolviendo después el control al punto interrumpido del programa. 5. Funciones implicadas en las operaciones de entrada/salida. Para que un computador pueda ejecutar un programa debe ser ubicado previamente en la memoria, junto con los datos sobre los que opera, y para ello debe existir una unidad funcional de entrada de información capaz de escribir en la memoria desde el exterior. Análogamente, para conocer los resultados de la ejecución de los programas, los usuarios deberán poder leer el contenido de la memoria a través de otra unidad de salida de datos. La unidad de entrada/salida soporta estas funciones, realizando las comunicaciones del computador con los periféricos.
  7. 7. Conclusión Podemos concluir que las entradas/salidas de los periféricos han tenido una constante evolución, la cual ha llevado a lograr una mayor eficacia en su funcionamiento, hasta el punto de hacer lo más independientes posibles las entradas/salidas a través de los procesadores de entradas/salidas, así no teniendo que depender tanto del CPU, actualmente los ordenadores cuentan con estos procesadores de entrada/salida, agilizando más aun su funcionamiento. Bibliografía https://www.monografias.com/trabajos45/entrada-y-salida/entrada-y-salida.shtml https://expo3.blogia.com/2007/012803-organizacion-de-entrada-y- salida.php#:~:text=Para%20que%20un%20computador%20pueda,la%20memoria%20desde%20el %20exterior.

