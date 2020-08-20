Reino hachemita-de-jordania-3-ero-a-convertido

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JORDANIA UNIVERSIDAD SANTA MARÍA FCULTAD DE DERECHO ESCUELA DE ESTUDIOS INTERNACIONALES Abraham Campos C.I: 28.152.138
Perfil del país Jordania
Características Generales Jordania Nombre Oficial: Reino Hachemita de Jordania. Situado en el suroeste de Asia, limita al ...
Información GeneralJordania El Reino Hachemita de Jordania, es un país árabe situado al oeste de Asia su capital es Ammán....
Principales Características Geográficas Jordania En Jordania existen tres zonas geográficas bien definidas: el desierto, l...
Un 80% aproximadamente del territorio del país, se compone, en el este por una prolongación del desierto de Arabia del Nor...
División Administrativa Jordania El Reino Hachemita de Jordania esta subdividido en 12 gobernaciones administrativas, cada...
Capital Ammán La capital del País, Ammán es una ciudad muy diferente que mezcla entre lo antiguo y lo moderno, esta ciudad...
Población ❖Densidad de población media, de 111 habitantes por Km2. ❖Tasa anual de crecimiento (%): 4.7 ❖Población activa (...
Principales Recursos de fabricaciónEl país cuenta con industrias muy importantes para el desarrollo y crecimiento del Esta...
GastronomíaJordania ❖Mansaf Es un plato tradicional de la cocina jordana, tan popular que se puede decir que es el plato n...
Tradiciones y Costumbres Jordania ❖El té En todas las latitudes del mundo existen costumbres y tradiciones relacionadas co...
En Jordania podemos encontrar variedad de edificaciones y lugares a recorrer ya que este país cuenta con una mezcla de lo ...
Principales AeropuertosJordania ❖Aeropuerto Internacional reina Alia Está ubicado a 35 kilómetros del corazón de Jordania:...
Puertos MarítimosJordania ❖Puerto de Al Aqabah Situado a tan sólo nueve millas de la frontera con el sur de Israel, el pue...
Jordania Organización Del Estado Estado Poder Ejecutivo Poder Judicial El Rey Asamblea Consejo de Representante Consejo de...
Política y Gobierno Jordania La política de Jordania se organiza en el marco de Monarquía parlamentaria basada en la const...
Política ExteriorJordania La situación en Siria e Iraq presenta altibajos, lo que supone un problema de seguridad para Jor...
Acuerdos de Colaboración Jordania Acuerdo entre Turquía y Jordania: El Ejército de Jordania anuncio que el jefe del Estado...
Organizaciones Árabe Regionales y Musulmanes Jordania Jordania está incluida en organizaciones árabes Regionales y musulma...
Educación básica La educación básica es un nivel de 10 años es obligatoria y gratuita de la educación (grados 1-10). Libro...
❖Acuerdo Agadir El 25 de febrero de 2004, Jordania firmó un acuerdo de libre comercio con Egipto, Marruecos y Túnez; el ll...
El programa tiene como finalidad conseguir un crecimiento sostenible del PIB, reducir la pobreza y la tasa de desempleo, m...
Algunos de los Socios Comerciales de Jordania tanto en importaciones y exportaciones son: Socios de Importaciones: ❖Arabia...
El Dinar Jordano es la moneda de curso legal del Reino de Jordania. Se divide en 10 dirhams, 100 qirsh (o piastras), o bie...
La distribución comercial en Jordania para la mayoría de los productos importados se suele estructurar en una cadena de lo...
Medios de Transporte Jordania El transporte público se limita a los autobuses interurbanos y a los que dan servicio a las ...
El clima está marcado por fuertes variaciones estacionales respecto a la temperatura y las precipitaciones. Las temperatur...
Bienes de Exportación Jordania Los principales cinco productos a nivel de 6 dígitos del SA exportados al mundo de Jordania...
Bienes de Importación Jordania Los principales 5 productos importados a nivel de 6 dígitos del SA desde el mundo por Jorda...
Telecomunicaciones En comparación con la Unión Europea, Jordania sufre un retraso masivo, en el desarrollo de las telecomu...
  1. 1. JORDANIA UNIVERSIDAD SANTA MARÍA FCULTAD DE DERECHO ESCUELA DE ESTUDIOS INTERNACIONALES Abraham Campos C.I: 28.152.138
  2. 2. Perfil del país Jordania
  3. 3. Características Generales Jordania Nombre Oficial: Reino Hachemita de Jordania. Situado en el suroeste de Asia, limita al norte con Siria, al este con Irak y Arabia Saudí, al sur con Arabia Saudí y el golfo de Aqaba, y al oeste con Israel. Superficie: 89.556 km². Capital: Ammán La mitad de la población de Jordania está concentrada en el área de Amán, debido a la prosperidad de la que disfruta la ciudad en nuestros días y a su clima. Moneda: Dinar Jordano (JDO) Religión: Islam: 97.3% Cristianismo: 2.2% Budismo: 0.4% Hinduismo: 0.1% Población: Cuenta con una población de: 9.956.011 (2018). Forma de Estado: ❖ Monarquía Sistema de Gobierno: ❖ Parlamentario Idioma: Árabe.
  4. 4. Información GeneralJordania El Reino Hachemita de Jordania, es un país árabe situado al oeste de Asia su capital es Ammán. Cuenta con una extensión de 92.300 kilómetros cuadrados y una población total de más de 9 millones y medio de habitantes (2018). La densidad de población es de 72,1 habitantes por kilómetro cuadrado. Después de la Primera Guerra Mundial y tras la división de Asia occidental por parte de Gran Bretaña y Francia, el Emirato de Transjordania fue reconocido oficialmente por el Consejo de la Sociedad de Naciones a principios del siglo XX, en el año 1922. En 1946, Jordania pasó a ser un estado no dependiente y nombrado como “Reino Hachemita de Transjordania”. Tras la captura de la Ribera del occidente a lo largo de la guerra de 1948 entre Arabia e Israel, Abdullah I tomó el título de Rey de Jordania. El estado se renombró como hoy es conocido a nivel mundial El Reino Hachemita de Jordania a principio de diciembre de 1948. Aunque el país es una monarquía constitucional, el rey tiene amplios poderes ejecutivo y legislativo.
  5. 5. Principales Características Geográficas Jordania En Jordania existen tres zonas geográficas bien definidas: el desierto, la región del valle del Jordán y la región montañosa de la Ribera Oriental. El desierto Uadi Rum Región del valle del Jordán Región Montañosa de la Ribera Oriental
  6. 6. Un 80% aproximadamente del territorio del país, se compone, en el este por una prolongación del desierto de Arabia del Norte (o sirio). Los suelos desérticos, en el sur, de formación arenosa, y en el norte, acumulaciones de lava volcánica y basalto. La región del valle del Jordán, configurada por el valle del Rift, es la más baja del planeta, alcanzando su punto mínimo en el mar Muerto (unos 400 m bajo el nivel del mar). RelieveJordania En la región de la Ribera Oriental, lo que es conocido como una sierra estructurada también por el valle del Rift (que cruza todo el este de África) y está situada al este del río Jordán. El promedio de altura es de entre los 600 y 900 m alcanzando con el pico Jabal Ramm, en el extremo sur del reino, cerca del golfo de Aqaba, la altura máxima de Jordania es de 1.753 m.
  7. 7. División Administrativa Jordania El Reino Hachemita de Jordania esta subdividido en 12 gobernaciones administrativas, cada una de estas gobernaciones tiene su ciudad capital. Las 12 gobernaciones son: ❖Ajlu ❖Al Aqabah ❖Al Baqa’ ❖Al Karak ❖Al Mafraq ❖Ammán ❖Az Zarqa ❖Irbid ❖Jarash ❖Ma’an ❖Madaba
  8. 8. Capital Ammán La capital del País, Ammán es una ciudad muy diferente que mezcla entre lo antiguo y lo moderno, esta ciudad está situada entre el desierto y el fértil valle del Jordán. La capital está situada en una región montañosa al noroeste del país, dicha ciudad se desarrollo sobre siete colinas y actualmente se extiende sobre diecinueve colinas. Ammán cuenta con la mayoría de la población del País, también es conocido por ser el centro comercial industrial y administrativo del reino. Es considerada una de las ciudades Árabes más liberales y occidentalizada. La ciudad dispones de dos aeropuertos que son: ❖Aeropuerto civil de Ammán ❖Aeropuerto Internacional de la Reina Alia Jordania
  9. 9. Población ❖Densidad de población media, de 111 habitantes por Km2. ❖Tasa anual de crecimiento (%): 4.7 ❖Población activa (%): 56.7 ❖Expectativa de vida (años): hombres 70.9; mujeres 74.8 0-14 años: 34,14% (hombres 1.835.094 /mujeres 1.735.773) 15-24 años: 19,98% (hombres 1.114.783 /mujeres 975.086) 25-54 años: 37,72% (hombres 2.137.424 /mujeres 1.807.573) 55-64 años: 4,64% (hombres 253.029 /mujeres 232.652) 65 años y más: 3,51% (hombres 180.652 /mujeres 186.347) Jordania El país cuenta con una población de 9.956.011 habitantes en general (2018), lo que supone un incremento de 176.838 habitantes, respecto a 2017 en que la población en ese año fue de 9.779.173 personas. Este país se encuentra en la parte central del ranking que conforman 196 Estados. Según la ONU y sus datos los últimos años un 33,07% de población de Jordania son inmigrantes.
  10. 10. Principales Recursos de fabricaciónEl país cuenta con industrias muy importantes para el desarrollo y crecimiento del Estado por su fabricación. Sus principales recursos de fabricación son: Cemento, Químicos, Fertilizante, Acero, detergentes, accesorios de metal, cigarrillos, baterías, bebidas alcohólicas, manufacturas livianas, refinería de petróleo y aceite de olivas. Productos Agropecuarios También carece de una amplia variedad de productos agropecuarios los cuales son: tomates, cítricos, trigo, patatas, cebada, aceitunas, pimienta verde, vid, legumbres, vegetales y ganado lanar. Recursos Naturales Jordania El Reino Hachemita de Jordania, cuenta con algunos recursos naturales, como: Fosfato, Potasio y Pescado.
  11. 11. GastronomíaJordania ❖Mansaf Es un plato tradicional de la cocina jordana, tan popular que se puede decir que es el plato nacional de Jordania. Los principales ingredientes de este plato son cordero, arroz y un yogur seco denominado jameed. Se trata de un plato de origen beduino. ❖Kefta Es carne picada con sal y muy especiada, con forma de albóndigas o insertada en un pincho, que se encuentra en la mayoría de los países árabes. ❖Tabbouleh Es una refrescante ensalada hecha con sémola de trigo, hierbabuena, perejil, cebolletas, zumo de limón, sal, pimienta y, por último, tomate, que se puede sustituir por granada El Reno Hachemita de Jordania tiene una variedad de platos típicos, algunos de eso son: ❖Tabbouleh ❖Kibbeh ❖Mansaf ❖Musakhan ❖Maqlouba ❖Waraq Enab ❖Kefta
  12. 12. Tradiciones y Costumbres Jordania ❖El té En todas las latitudes del mundo existen costumbres y tradiciones relacionadas con la comida y la bebida. En el caso de Jordania, el momento de tomar el té es realmente sagrado. Para los jordanos, la invitación a tomar el té es un gesto de hospitalidad, indudablemente una de las características que más los representa. ❖Ramadán Al igual que en otros tantos países árabes, Jordania vive el Ramadán con el respeto y el significado que indican la historia y la cultura. Se trata de un mes sagrado en el que el ayuno es la base inamovible. ❖Eid al-Fitr Después del Ramadán, llega el Eid al-Fitr, que radica básicamente en la celebración de la conclusión del Ramadán. Dura tres días y, en el primero, los jordanos se reúnen para orar y consumar el desayuno que precisamente le da cierre al mes de ayuno
  13. 13. En Jordania podemos encontrar variedad de edificaciones y lugares a recorrer ya que este país cuenta con una mezcla de lo moderno y lo antiguo y es llamativa para muchos viajeros. Sus principales centros de atracción son: ❖Ciudad de Petra ❖Mar Muerto ❖Desierto de Uadi Rum ❖Castillo de Aqaba ❖Reserva de la Biosfera de Dana ❖Siq ❖Umm Qais Jordania Regiones Turísticas
  14. 14. Principales AeropuertosJordania ❖Aeropuerto Internacional reina Alia Está ubicado a 35 kilómetros del corazón de Jordania: Amman, inaugurado en 1983 y creado para ser el más grande de Jordania para servir como el principal y más grande aeropuerto de Jordania, gracias a su tamaño y capacidades es capaz de proporcionar servicios de apoyo a pasajeros, carga aérea y aviación. ❖Aeropuerto Internacional el Rey Hussein de Aqaba Opera vuelos a varias partes del mundo todo el día y una gran cantidad de vuelos internos, principalmente a la capital jordana, Amman. Aunque el aeropuerto de Áqaba es más pequeño cuenta con excelentes instalaciones y atiende bien a los turistas
  15. 15. Puertos MarítimosJordania ❖Puerto de Al Aqabah Situado a tan sólo nueve millas de la frontera con el sur de Israel, el puerto de Aqabah es el único puerto marítimo de Jordania. El puerto cuenta con muelles especializados y equipados con maquinaria pensada para la manipulación de todo tipo de carga, entre la que se incluye el granel y los líquidos. Ofrece un alto nivel de seguridad y un servicio de alta calidad durante las 24 horas del día.
  16. 16. Jordania Organización Del Estado Estado Poder Ejecutivo Poder Judicial El Rey Asamblea Consejo de Representante Consejo de Ministro La Constitución de Jordania Los jueces son independientes Senado Poder Legislativo El Rey
  17. 17. Política y Gobierno Jordania La política de Jordania se organiza en el marco de Monarquía parlamentaria basada en la constitución promulgada en 1952 con el Rey sostenido a una amplia gama de poderes que son de naturaleza legislativa y ejecutiva. El Rey es el jefe del Estado y también líder supremo del ejército jordano, se encarga de nombrar al primer ministro que es el jefe de gobierno y de la dirección de seguridad. Jordania se divide en 12 gobernaciones, estas gobernaciones están conformadas por gobernadores que son nombrados por el primer ministro Jordania es conocido por ser un Estado multipartidista con alrededor de 50 partidos políticos, los cuales representan diferentes grupos e ideologías en el país. El gobierno esta subdividido en tres ramas, la ejecutiva, legislativa y judicial.
  18. 18. Política ExteriorJordania La situación en Siria e Iraq presenta altibajos, lo que supone un problema de seguridad para Jordania y le impide explotar el potencial que para su economía tendría el pleno desarrollo de las relaciones con sus vecinos. En el caso de Siria, las tropas gubernamentales conquistaron en 2018 los últimos enclaves rebeldes en la provincia de Dara’a, por lo que el conflicto sirio se alejó en principio de la frontera con Jordania. Esto permitió que se reabriera el puesto fronterizo de Nasib/Jaber, entre ambos países. Sin embargo, la situación en el sur de Siria no acaba de normalizarse, lo que constituye un motivo de preocupación para Jordania. La política exterior jordana gira en torno a tres ejes fundamentales: su papel conciliador en el conflicto israelo-palestino; su afirmación como país estable en la región, donde mantiene sólidos vínculos con los países del Golfo; y sus buenas relaciones con los EEUU y la UE.
  19. 19. Acuerdos de Colaboración Jordania Acuerdo entre Turquía y Jordania: El Ejército de Jordania anuncio que el jefe del Estado mayor de Turquía, el Capitán General Hulusi Akar, se reunió con su homologo jordano Mahmut Ferihat. En el encuentro se abordaron loa adelantos regionales e internacionales del último periodo y la colaboración de su coordinación entre las fuerzas Armadas de ambos países Akar visito a Martirio turco en Salt al oeste de la capital Jordana, Ammán y ofreció allí, una corana de flores en conmemoración de los Martires
  20. 20. Organizaciones Árabe Regionales y Musulmanes Jordania Jordania está incluida en organizaciones árabes Regionales y musulmanes las cuales son: ❖Liga Árabe y organismo afines ❖Organización de Países Islámicos ❖Banco Árabe para el desarrollo económico de África ❖Consejo de Cooperación Árabe ❖Fondo Árabe para el desarrollo Económico y Social ❖Fondo monetario Árabe ❖Consejo de la Unidad y Economía Árabe
  21. 21. Educación básica La educación básica es un nivel de 10 años es obligatoria y gratuita de la educación (grados 1-10). Libros de estudio son los libros estándar distribuidos por el Ministerio de Educación. La educación es obligatoria para todos hasta la edad de dieciséis años. Más de la mitad de la población de Jordania es menor de 30 años. Sobre el 42,2 por ciento son de 14 años o menos, mientras que el 31,4 por ciento de caída entre 15- 29 años de edad; casi un tercio de los jordanos están matriculados en centros de enseñanza. El Ministerio de Educación (ME) es responsable de la pre-primaria, primaria, secundaria y niveles de educación. La educación post- secundaria es responsabilidad del Ministerio de Educación Superior e Investigación Científica (MoHESR), que incluye el Consejo de Educación Superior y el Consejo de Acreditación. El MoHESR ha esbozado una Estrategia Nacional para la Educación Superior para los años 2007-2012. Educación Técnica y Profesional (EFTP) en el (los colegios comunitarios excluidos) nivel post-básica, así como la formación profesional aplicado, administrado por la Corporación de Formación Profesional (VTC), se encuentra bajo la autoridad del Ministerio de Trabajo. Jordania Sistema de educación
  22. 22. ❖Acuerdo Agadir El 25 de febrero de 2004, Jordania firmó un acuerdo de libre comercio con Egipto, Marruecos y Túnez; el llamado Acuerdo de Agadir entró en vigor el 6 de julio del 2006. En virtud de ese acuerdo, las partes se comprometen a suprimir de modo sustancial todos los aranceles aplicables al comercio entre ellas y a intensificar la cooperación económica en materia de normas y procedimientos aduaneros. El acuerdo abarca también la contratación pública, los servicios financieros, las medidas comerciales especiales, la propiedad intelectual y la solución de diferencias. ❖Acuerdo con la Unión Europea Acuerdo con la Unión Europea Acuerdo con la Unión Europea Las relaciones de Jordania con la UE giran en torno al ambicioso Acuerdo de Asociación un acuerdo de los llamados de tercera generación. El Acuerdo se firmó el 24 de noviembre de 1.997 tras dos años de negociaciones, pero no entró en vigor hasta el 1 de mayo de 2.002, cuando todos los Parlamentos de los entonces quince países que componían la UE y el parlamento jordano hubieron ratificado individualmente el Acuerdo. Jordania Acuerdos Internacionales
  23. 23. El programa tiene como finalidad conseguir un crecimiento sostenible del PIB, reducir la pobreza y la tasa de desempleo, mejorar los servicios de salud y educación, modernizar la infraestructura, crear un clima más favorable a las empresas para atraer un mayor volumen de inversiones extranjeras directas (IED), reducir la deuda pública y acrecentar la importancia del sector privado en la economía Jordania A raíz de la crisis de la deuda de 1988-1989, Jordania puso en marcha un programa de reforma económica centrado en la liberalización del comercio, la desregulación y la privatización, con el apoyo de organizaciones internacionales como el FMI y el Banco Mundial Evolucón Economica
  24. 24. Algunos de los Socios Comerciales de Jordania tanto en importaciones y exportaciones son: Socios de Importaciones: ❖Arabia Saudi (16,67%) ❖China (13,68%) ❖EE.UU (8,73%) ❖Alemania (4,6%) ❖Emiratos Árabes Unidos (4,07%) Socios de Exportaciones: ❖EE. UU (26,32%) ❖Arabia Saudi (10,76%) ❖India (10,37%) ❖Emiratos Árabes Unidos (3,97%) ❖ Iraq (9,98%) Jordania Socios Comerciales
  25. 25. El Dinar Jordano es la moneda de curso legal del Reino de Jordania. Se divide en 10 dirhams, 100 qirsh (o piastras), o bien en 1.000 fils. También circula en Cisjordania junto al sheqel israelí. Antes de 1949, en Jordania se utilizaba la libra palestina, y posteriormente se introdujo el dinar para sustituir a la libra a la par. Hasta 1992, las denominaciones en fils, qirsh, dirhams y dinares se escribían en árabe, y solamente los fils y dinares en inglés. Desde 1992, las denominaciones en fils y dirhams ya no se utilizan. Moneda En 1949 se introdujeron las primeras series en denominaciones de 1, 5, 10, 20, 50 y 100 fils. En 1968 se añadieron las monedas de 25 fils, y en 1970 las de ¼ dinar. En 1996 se redujo el tamaño de las monedas de ¼ dinar, y se introdujeron las de ½ y 1 dinar. Billete En 1949 el gobierno emitió billetes de 500 fils, 1, 5, 10 y 50 dinares. Desde 1959, el Banco Central de Jordania asumió la competencia de emitir dinero e introdujo billetes de 20 dinares en 1977, seguido de un billete de 50 dinares en 1999. Este mismo año también se sustituyeron los billetes de ½ dinar por una moneda. Jordania Moneda
  26. 26. La distribución comercial en Jordania para la mayoría de los productos importados se suele estructurar en una cadena de longitud media (fabricante extranjero-importador- distribuidor mayorista-minorista- consumidor). Entre las particularidades que presenta la distribución comercial encontramos: - Limita la participación extranjera, lo cual repercute en su eficiencia. - Es un sector intensivo en mano de obra. - Frecuentemente se producen desabastecimientos y problemas de stock. – -No existen canales especializados y un mismo mayorista trabaja líneas de productos muy distintas. Jordania Distribución Comercial Por un lado, están los supermercados e hipermercados, donde compra alrededor del 40% de la población: ❖SAFEWAY ❖C-TOWN ❖CARREFOUR ❖COZMO ❖SAMEH MALL ❖YASSER MALL ❖AL FARID STORE
  27. 27. Medios de Transporte Jordania El transporte público se limita a los autobuses interurbanos y a los que dan servicio a las comunidades locales. Automóvil Se recomienda alquilar uno, especialmente para visitar el mar Muerto, el desierto del Este y la carretera del Rey. Microbús privado Algunos hoteles de Ammán, Madaba, Petra y Aqaba cuentan con lanzaderas o circuitos a destinos turísticos, como el desierto del Este. Taxi Muchos jordanos se desplazan en taxi. Negociar una tarifa de medio día o de un día entero puede ser una buena alternativa a alquilar un automóvil. Avión Tan solo hay una ruta nacional, de Ammán a Aqaba. ❖Royal Jordian ❖Royal Wings
  28. 28. El clima está marcado por fuertes variaciones estacionales respecto a la temperatura y las precipitaciones. Las temperaturas por debajo de los 0 ºC se dan en enero, el mes más frío, pero en el conjunto del invierno superan 7,2 ºC de promedio. En el valle del Jordán se pueden alcanzar 48,9 ºC en agosto, el mes más caluroso; por su parte la temperatura media a lo largo del año en Ammán es de 26 °C. Clima El clima es generalmente cálido y seco entre junio y septiembre, sobre todo en la mayor parte del territorio ocupado por el desierto de Arabia, al este del país y en el valle del Jordán en el lejano oeste. Sin embargo, en el país se encuentra una estación lluviosa, de noviembre a abril en los meses de invierno la región montañosa occidental, incluyendo en la capital Amman y Petra, con tormentas de nieve ocasionales. Jordania
  29. 29. Bienes de Exportación Jordania Los principales cinco productos a nivel de 6 dígitos del SA exportados al mundo de Jordania, junto con el valor comercial son: ❖Jordania exporto las demás prendas de vestir, de punto de algodón, por un valor de US$ 996,120.35 millones ❖Exporto los demás abonos minerales o químicos potásicos, por un valor de US$ 541,386.73 millones ❖Las demás Exportaciones y prendas de vestir, de punto, de las demás mat textiles, por un valor de US$ 502,653.84 millones ❖Exporto medicamentos acondicionados para la venta de por menor, por un valor de US$ 408,420.24 millones ❖También exporto fosfatos: sin moler, por un valor US$ 368,693.98 millones
  30. 30. Bienes de Importación Jordania Los principales 5 productos importados a nivel de 6 dígitos del SA desde el mundo por Jordania, junto con el valor comercial son: ❖Jordania importo aceites de petróleo o minerales bituminosos, EXC. Los crudos por un valor de US$ 1,481,693.49 millones ❖Importo licuados-gas natural, por un valor de US$ 1,327,024.64 millones ❖Aceites crudos de petróleo o de minerales bituminosos por un valor de US$ 1,233,548.44 millones ❖Los vehículos de turismo para el transporte de persona, por un valor de US$ 807,417.74 millones ❖También importo emisores, receptores de radiotelefonía, radiotelegrafía, televisión, radiodif. Por un valor de US$ 433,340.07 millones
  31. 31. Telecomunicaciones En comparación con la Unión Europea, Jordania sufre un retraso masivo, en el desarrollo de las telecomunicaciones. Con el indicativo de país (+962), había un total de 9.10M conexiones en 2018 Entre ellos había 8.73M de teléfonos móvil, lo que corresponde a un promedio de 8,88 por persona. En la UE, esta cifra es de 1.2 teléfonos móviles por persona. Jordania se está quedando rezagada en la penetración de las conexiones de banda ancha a internet. Alrededor de 67% de todos los residentes tienen a internet. Aproximadamente el 4% tienen su propia conexión rápida a internet que es al menos más rápida que la RDSI anterior (Mas de 2048kbit/s) With About 69,473 webhosts podría estar por debajo de la media mundial por población.

