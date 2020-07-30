Successfully reported this slideshow.
Webinar on Academic Mentorship How to find a great mentor
Investing time and energy in finding a mentor that is committed to your academic and professional advancement is aOnline W...
‫المحاضرة‬ ‫هذة‬ ‫إهداء‬ ‫طبيب‬ ‫المرحوم‬ ‫لروح‬ ‫والفقراء‬ ‫الغالبة‬ ‫مشالى‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫الفقراء‬ ‫خدمة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫اإلن...
PART (1) MENTOR/MENTEE
Academic Mentor • Mentoring in general means that a person who has more knowledge than another person helps them in the fo...
Academic mentor • An academic mentor is a positive role model of a successful student who supports their mentee by giving ...
Good Role Model 1. Develop Positive Choice-Making 2. Apologize and Admit to Mistakes 3. Think Out Loud 4. Show Respect 5. ...
Good mentee/student • Being on time • Establishing goals based on his/her needs • Being prepared, including providing agen...
Mentoring Process • The mentoring process is a two-way street where each individual has their own role. you get out what y...
Professor = Achievements Example for good role model Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
Old Example Aristotle and Alexander the Great. Alexander was educated by the great philosopher Aristotl e of Stagira
Mentoring as a Concept • MENTOR concept – – M – Manages the Relationship – E – Encourages – N – Nurtures care for and enco...
Supervision • Supervision refers to oversee a person or group of people engaged in an activity or task and keep order or e...
Asymmetry of communications
Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
Conflict and Crisis Management “Mentorship” Conflictproblem
A relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and the expectation of hard work and dedication (on the part of the mentee)...
THE MENTORING SKILLS MODEL
Consultant CounselorCheerleader The Three C's of Mentorship Cheerleader - provide support consultant is a person or party ...
Mastering a Mentoring Relationship as the Mentee• IdentifyWhatTypeofMentorYouWant • ChooseYourMentorWisely • SetRealisticE...
Mentoring “Mentors [are] advisors who [respond] to and [see] the student as a whole person… not simply as another graduate...
Before you begin mentoring • Be honest about your own strengths and weaknesses, and do not force yourself to be a mentor. ...
Qualities of a Good Academic Mentor Experience Open Mind Belief Honesty Caring Attitude Character Similar Goals Optimism O...
Attributes of a Good Academic Mentee Motivation to Succeed Time Management Skills Positive Attitude Respect (Time) Honesty...
Developing the Main Qualities of a Successful mentor • They should find meaning in their work and love their job. Showing ...
Finding a Mentor The formal Method Universities will have formal mentor schemes Formal relationship ends The Informal Meth...
Attitude for Academic Mentoring Start – At the start of mentoring process, mentors need to have an attitude of building tr...
• Supervision tends to be task-oriented. • Mentorship tends to be focused on broader scholarly and career development. The...
Connected to your values, work style and habits, personality, and personal preferences Connected to your academic/ profess...
Mentorship skills Skills needed by Mentor Skills needed by Mentee Mentorship skills Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship...
PART (2) SUCCESSFUL MENTOR-MENTEE RELATIONSHIPS
Tip (1) Get to know each other • Mentor and Mentee: Remember that people come from diverse backgrounds and experiences. Ge...
• Mentor: Help set up a system to measure achievement. • Mentee: Review your goals. Make sure your mentor knows what to ex...
• Mentor: Help your mentee set realistic expectations. Also, if you know you will be unavailable because of business or pe...
• This shows your mentor that you value her/his advice and take the relationship and time- commitment seriously. It will a...
• Mentor: Encourage communication and participation. Help create a solid plan of action. • Mentee: Remember that your ment...
Tip(6) Always be positive Mentor: Recognize the work the mentee has done and the progress made. Mentee: Remember that your...
• Mentor: Respond to your e-mails. Answer questions and provide advice, resources and guidance when appropriate. • Mentee:...
• You are responsible for ensuring that the conversation meets your needs. By asking questions that help you achieve your ...
• Even if the advice is something you don't initially like. • Valuing different perspectives and being open to new ideas s...
• Mentors love hearing about your progress (especially if you followed some of their great advice) and your achievements. ...
PART(3) Tips to Maximize your Mentor Relationship
Tips to Maximize your Mentor Relationship You don’t need a detailed plan going into a mentoring relationship but you need ...
Gain Autonomy and Gradually take Over …
HOW TO EMAIL A POTENTIAL SUPERVISOR • Use your institutional email address • Use an informative, brief subject line. • Use...
Good time for Meeting
Handle critical feedback from research supervisors • Reactions can come very hard, especially when you are relatively new ...
Handle critical feedback from research supervisors Understan d that the feedback is directed at your work, not at you Do n...
When things don’t work When problems arise Speak with your supervisor If problems persist Speak to your second/other super...
Managing the supervision process • Discuss and agree key issues – authorship of papers, research ethics and intellectual p...
Characteristics and consequences of a failed mentoring relationship •Poor communication: including lack of open communicat...
Mentor/Mentee Frustration The mentor may feel that the mentee (student) is not progressing quickly enough or doesn't seem ...
Characteristics of a bad mentor • Speaking negatively about others in the company • Not offering feedback when needed • Fe...
PART(4) MENTORING CODE OF ETHICS
Mentoring code of ethics • Promote mentees’ best interests whenever possible. • Avoid harm to mentees (neglect, abandonmen...
Last words “Mentorshipisfarmorethanaone-time conversationaboutyourcareerplansora visittoaprofessor’shome.Itisthementor’s c...
Supervise your supervisors Examples
https://my.lerner.udel.edu/wp-content/uploads/Skills_for_Sucessful_Mentoring.pdf
https://hr.smcgov.org/sites/hr.smcgov.org/files/Mentoring%20Packet_v3.pdf
Science needs mentors Nature Awards for Mentoring in Science A key part of mentoring is to provide the support to navigate...
The SRGE Young Ambassadors Board The SRGE are delighted to announce the formation of an ambassadorial member called “The S...
ACKNOWLEDGMENT The essential mission of SRGE toward the research and education in Egypt is to foster learning and promotin...
This webinar discusses the mentorship between academic supervisor and student

  1. 1. Webinar on Academic Mentorship How to find a great mentor ‫حس‬ ‫عطيفى‬ ‫أبوالعال‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫االستاذ‬‫نين‬ ‫المصرية‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المدرسة‬ ‫ورئيس‬ ‫مؤسس‬ ‫اإلصطناعى‬ ‫والذكاء‬ ‫الحاسبات‬ ‫بكلية‬ ‫واألستاذ‬–‫القاهرة‬ ‫جامعة‬ #48/2020 Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020, 7PM Zoom FacebookLive Science needs mentors Nature Awards for Mentoring in Science E-CERTIFICATE
  2. 2. Investing time and energy in finding a mentor that is committed to your academic and professional advancement is aOnline Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  3. 3. ‫المحاضرة‬ ‫هذة‬ ‫إهداء‬ ‫طبيب‬ ‫المرحوم‬ ‫لروح‬ ‫والفقراء‬ ‫الغالبة‬ ‫مشالى‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫الفقراء‬ ‫خدمة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫اإلنسانية‬ ‫روعة‬ Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020, 7PM (‫هللا‬ ‫عاهدوا‬ ‫ما‬ ‫صدقوا‬ ‫رجال‬ ‫المؤمنين‬ ‫من‬ ‫عليه‬..)‫فصدقه‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫صدق‬ ‫من‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫رحم‬ ‫هللا‬..ُ‫ه‬‫واسكن‬ ‫الغالبة‬ ‫طبيب‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫رحم‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫الفردوس‬.
  4. 4. PART (1) MENTOR/MENTEE
  5. 5. Academic Mentor • Mentoring in general means that a person who has more knowledge than another person helps them in the form of training or advice. • Academic Mentoring means that this situation is applied to your education and career goals, meaning someone who has the necessary knowledge can help you to improve your educational outputs and/or help define your goals. One of the major differences between supervision and mentoring is that the former is often task-oriented (e.g., completion of a thesis or dissertation) whereas the mentoring is more about caring for an individual's long-term development An academic mentor is a positive role model of a successful student who supports their mentee by giving academic advice, sharing resources, and caring about their students' success. Role-modeling study habits and teaching students about time management, note-taking, reading textbooks, active listening, etc.
  6. 6. Academic mentor • An academic mentor is a positive role model of a successful student who supports their mentee by giving academic advice, sharing resources, and caring about their students' success. • Role-modeling study habits and teaching students about time management, note-taking, reading textbooks, active listening, etc. Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  7. 7. Good Role Model 1. Develop Positive Choice-Making 2. Apologize and Admit to Mistakes 3. Think Out Loud 4. Show Respect 5. Follow Through 6. Demonstrate Confidence 7. Deal with Stress 8. Share your Values 9. Be Independent 10. Show Your Love 11. Optimistic​ ​and​ ​Creative A good role model is someone who is always positive, calm, and confident in themselves. You don't want someone who is down or tries to bring you down. Everyone likes a person who is happy with their achievements, but continues to strive for bigger and better objectives. Qualities a Positive Role Model Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  8. 8. Good mentee/student • Being on time • Establishing goals based on his/her needs • Being prepared, including providing agendas in advance of each meeting • Being an active listener • Maintaining confidentiality • Recognizing the importance of the mentor's time • Having a willingness to request and act on feedback • Following through with recommendations Good Mentee Being on time Establishing goals based on your needs Being prepared, including providing agendas in advanceof each meeting Being an active listener Maintaining confidentiality Recognizingthe importanceof the mentor's time Having a willingness to request and act on feedback Following through with recommendatio ns Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  9. 9. Mentoring Process • The mentoring process is a two-way street where each individual has their own role. you get out what you input in Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  10. 10. Professor = Achievements Example for good role model Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  11. 11. Old Example Aristotle and Alexander the Great. Alexander was educated by the great philosopher Aristotl e of Stagira
  12. 12. Mentoring as a Concept • MENTOR concept – – M – Manages the Relationship – E – Encourages – N – Nurtures care for and encourage the growth or development of. – T – Teaches – O – Offers mutual respect – R – Responds to the Mentee’s Needs http://sydney.edu.au/sun/docs/choosing_a_mentor.pdf
  13. 13. Supervision • Supervision refers to oversee a person or group of people engaged in an activity or task and keep order or ensure that she/he/they perform it correctly. Mentorship • A mentorship refers to relationship between an experienced professional and a less experienced mentee. • During the “mentorship” experience, it is common for a “mentee” to be matched with a "mentor" who will give them advice and help them succeed Supervision and Mentorship Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  14. 14. Asymmetry of communications
  15. 15. Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  16. 16. Conflict and Crisis Management “Mentorship” Conflictproblem
  17. 17. A relationship based on mutual trust, respect, and the expectation of hard work and dedication (on the part of the mentee) and a commitment to furthering the career of the mentee (on the part of the mentor). Mentorship Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  18. 18. THE MENTORING SKILLS MODEL
  19. 19. Consultant CounselorCheerleader The Three C's of Mentorship Cheerleader - provide support consultant is a person or party that is consulted while counselor is a professional who counsels people
  20. 20. Mastering a Mentoring Relationship as the Mentee• IdentifyWhatTypeofMentorYouWant • ChooseYourMentorWisely • SetRealisticExpectations • BeRespectfulofYourMentor’sTime Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  21. 21. Mentoring “Mentors [are] advisors who [respond] to and [see] the student as a whole person… not simply as another graduate student in a sea of semi- anonymous others. By seeing students in full view, mentors [can] personalize the mix of direct teaching and Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  22. 22. Before you begin mentoring • Be honest about your own strengths and weaknesses, and do not force yourself to be a mentor. Research has shown that supervisors do not need to be considered "mentors" by students in order to be perceived as good supervisors. • Make known your willingness to serve as mentors, as many students find it intimidating to ask faculty members to be their mentors. • Encourage students to find peer mentors too, because more advanced students, orOnline Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  23. 23. Qualities of a Good Academic Mentor Experience Open Mind Belief Honesty Caring Attitude Character Similar Goals Optimism Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  24. 24. Attributes of a Good Academic Mentee Motivation to Succeed Time Management Skills Positive Attitude Respect (Time) Honesty Confidence Clear Communication Willingness to Learn Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  25. 25. Developing the Main Qualities of a Successful mentor • They should find meaning in their work and love their job. Showing enthusiasm in the field • You should never stop learning Never stop learning •A good mentor comes to a session mentally, physically, and emotionally prepared. Prepare before each mentoring session • Continue learning “what’s going on in your industry, your community, …….. Show concern for things inside and outside of work • Mentors are role modelsExhibit positive behavior • Good mentors are intelligent, generous, and encouraging. Give guidance, encouragement, and constructive feedback • Excellent communication skills – provide valuable feedback Communicate effectively
  26. 26. Finding a Mentor The formal Method Universities will have formal mentor schemes Formal relationship ends The Informal Method through colleagues and friends. an informal one may continue Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  27. 27. Attitude for Academic Mentoring Start – At the start of mentoring process, mentors need to have an attitude of building trust and setting up the mentoring contract in initial meetings • Start During – During mentoring, a positive attitude of encouragement and giving directions is required dependency of mentee and make the mentee self dependent • During Closing – While the mentoring sessions are close to end, mentors need to have an attitude of reducing dependency of mentee and make the mentee self dependent • Closing
  28. 28. • Supervision tends to be task-oriented. • Mentorship tends to be focused on broader scholarly and career development. The difference between supervision and mentorship is not always clearly defined and good supervisors often adopt both roles, although the focus may differ depending on the stage the student is in their program. Supervision vs. Mentorship
  29. 29. Connected to your values, work style and habits, personality, and personal preferences Connected to your academic/ professional development goals, career stage and plans What do you need from your mentor(s)? Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  30. 30. Mentorship skills Skills needed by Mentor Skills needed by Mentee Mentorship skills Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  31. 31. PART (2) SUCCESSFUL MENTOR-MENTEE RELATIONSHIPS
  32. 32. Tip (1) Get to know each other • Mentor and Mentee: Remember that people come from diverse backgrounds and experiences. Get to know each other on an individual basis.
  33. 33. • Mentor: Help set up a system to measure achievement. • Mentee: Review your goals. Make sure your mentor knows what to expect from you. Tip(2) Define expectations Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  34. 34. • Mentor: Help your mentee set realistic expectations. Also, if you know you will be unavailable because of business or personal travel, let them know. • Mentee: Be upfront. Let your mentor know what your goals are and what Tip(3) Keep communications open Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  35. 35. • This shows your mentor that you value her/his advice and take the relationship and time- commitment seriously. It will also help you remember more details of the conversation to ensure a thoughtful follow-up Tip(4) Write things down Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  36. 36. • Mentor: Encourage communication and participation. Help create a solid plan of action. • Mentee: Remember that your mentor is there for you, but is Tip(5) Offer support Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  37. 37. Tip(6) Always be positive Mentor: Recognize the work the mentee has done and the progress made. Mentee: Remember that your mentor is offering feedback and not criticizing.
  38. 38. • Mentor: Respond to your e-mails. Answer questions and provide advice, resources and guidance when appropriate. • Mentee: Be polite . Keep up with your e-mails and ask questions. Tip(7) Maintain contact Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  39. 39. • You are responsible for ensuring that the conversation meets your needs. By asking questions that help you achieve your goals, you maximize your time with your mentor and benefit from the answers. • Remember this: mentors love telling you about their Careers and experiences. Ask about them. Tip(8) Ask specific questions Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  40. 40. • Even if the advice is something you don't initially like. • Valuing different perspectives and being open to new ideas shows maturity and grace. • Mentors volunteer for lots of reasons, but many times, it is just to give back and share experiences. Tip(9) Actively participate Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  41. 41. • Mentors love hearing about your progress (especially if you followed some of their great advice) and your achievements. • Hand-written notes are always a nice touch. Tip(10) Follow up and share updates Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  42. 42. PART(3) Tips to Maximize your Mentor Relationship
  43. 43. Tips to Maximize your Mentor Relationship You don’t need a detailed plan going into a mentoring relationship but you need a framework to maximize the opportunity Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  44. 44. Gain Autonomy and Gradually take Over …
  45. 45. HOW TO EMAIL A POTENTIAL SUPERVISOR • Use your institutional email address • Use an informative, brief subject line. • Use formal language (no emoticons, abbreviations, etc.) • Address a potential supervisor as Dr or Prof. • Be direct. Introduce yourself and your reason for emailing. • State if you are interested in a master/doctor project • If you are interested in a specific project, explain why. • If relevant, mention a paper you read and why it was interesting to you or a question you have. • Ask to schedule a meeting and suggest several times that suit you. • Acknowledge that the potential supervisor may be busy and provide them the opportunity to suggest alternate times. • Sign using your legal name, as well as any name a staff member may know you by. • Attach a CV and your Statement of Results (from ISIS). Compose your email carefully After you email Don’t take it personally if the potential supervisor doesn’t respond immediately! Researchers travel, teach, do research, supervise students, serve on university committees and are very busy. If you don’t hear back in a week or so, you can send a brief, polite follow-up email. You should respond promptly if the researcher emails you, thank the supervisor for the response, and respond to any questions. If the supervisor asks to be addressed by a first name or signs an email with a first name, you can address future emails using the supervisor’s first name.
  46. 46. Good time for Meeting
  47. 47. Handle critical feedback from research supervisors • Reactions can come very hard, especially when you are relatively new in the field. However, there are a few things you can do to not affect you badly. Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  48. 48. Handle critical feedback from research supervisors Understan d that the feedback is directed at your work, not at you Do not take it personally; instead, look at the points they are making. Do not react, but respond. Try and understand the points they are making Try and focus on the positives rather than the negatives Do not react immediately Later, when you are more relaxed, much of the feedback that seems negative now might make more sense. Be patient With time, the quality of your research and writing will improve, and you will also be able to handle feedback much better. Also, as you improve, your supervisor’s comments are likely to reduce too. Discuss with others Share your paper Share your initial thoughts and draft of your paper with your supervisor, rather than a completed paper, Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  49. 49. When things don’t work When problems arise Speak with your supervisor If problems persist Speak to your second/other supervisor If issue is still not resolved approach Department’s doctoral programme director/convenor. Head of Department If all else fails Remember you can agree and change supervisor If your work is not progressing well, you are having personal difficulties to work together don’t forget there is always a solution. If it's not working, it's time to try something different. What that means is, stop trying to make this thing work for you. If you've given it adequate time to "kick in" or for you to see results, and nothing's happening, then stop trying to force it. Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  50. 50. Managing the supervision process • Discuss and agree key issues – authorship of papers, research ethics and intellectual property, at the start of the project • Be proactive and arrange formal supervisory meetings • Prepare an agenda and send it to your supervisor in advance • Prepare some work before each meeting to provide some focus to the meeting. • Expect to receive feedback • Deal with problems as they arise. • Summaries meetings and keep a copy for your own record and send one to your supervisor. – This will help to ensure follow- up on any actions and will highlight any misunderstandings Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  51. 51. Characteristics and consequences of a failed mentoring relationship •Poor communication: including lack of open communication, failure to communicate tactfully, and inability to listen •Lack of commitment: lack of time committed to the relationship or waning interest over time •Personality differences: different personal characteristics between the mentor and mentee •Perceived (or real) competition: overlapping interests may lead to competition; •Conflicts of interest: competing agendas between the mentor and mentee •Lack of experience: mentor may not have relevant knowledge, skills, or experience https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3665769/
  52. 52. Mentor/Mentee Frustration The mentor may feel that the mentee (student) is not progressing quickly enough or doesn't seem able or willing to follow her/his direction, leading to frustration. The mentee (student) may also become frustrated if she/he feels that she/he is not getting the guidance she/he needs. In either situation, it may be necessary for the mentee to find a new mentor if practical before the situation erodes further. Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  53. 53. Characteristics of a bad mentor • Speaking negatively about others in the company • Not offering feedback when needed • Feeling that they are always at their peak performance • Not being available for the mentee. Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  54. 54. PART(4) MENTORING CODE OF ETHICS
  55. 55. Mentoring code of ethics • Promote mentees’ best interests whenever possible. • Avoid harm to mentees (neglect, abandonment, exploitation, boundary violations) • Work to strengthen mentee independence and maturity. • Keep promises to those you mentor. • Ensure fair of all mentees • Encourage transparency and open communication regarding expectations • Avoid potentially harmful multiple roles with mentees (Mentors should avoid entering into a personal, professional, financial or other relationship with their mentees ) • Protect information shared in confidence by a • mentee. Discuss all exceptions to Privacy. • Establish and continue developing competence/skills. Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  56. 56. Last words “Mentorshipisfarmorethanaone-time conversationaboutyourcareerplansora visittoaprofessor’shome.Itisthementor’s continuousengagementinastudent’s professionalgrowthandtheongoing supportandencouragementofastudent’s academicendeavors.” Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020
  57. 57. Supervise your supervisors Examples
  58. 58. https://my.lerner.udel.edu/wp-content/uploads/Skills_for_Sucessful_Mentoring.pdf
  59. 59. https://hr.smcgov.org/sites/hr.smcgov.org/files/Mentoring%20Packet_v3.pdf
  60. 60. Science needs mentors Nature Awards for Mentoring in Science A key part of mentoring is to provide the support to navigate the in- built failure and disappointment that is also a part of the scientific discovery process.
  61. 61. The SRGE Young Ambassadors Board The SRGE are delighted to announce the formation of an ambassadorial member called “The SRGE Young Ambassadors Board”. We would like to invite young and enthusiastic researchers working in the multidisciplinary to submit their CVs to the SRGE chair (aboitcairo@cu.edu.eg), indicating as subject “SRGE Young Ambassadors Board” and expressing their interest in becoming a member.
  62. 62. ACKNOWLEDGMENT The essential mission of SRGE toward the research and education in Egypt is to foster learning and promoting research integrity in the current and next generation of researchers in Egypt. SRGE is rededicating itself to this fundamental purpose. **Slides are adapted from several presentations/books on the internet, own experience Online Webinar on “Academic Mentorship” Wednesday 29 July 2020

