Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
An Introduction to Blockchain Technology ‫حجاج‬ ‫أيمن‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫المصرية‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المدرسة‬ ‫الموافق‬ ‫األثني...
Agenda • Blockchain vs Database • History of Blockchain • Cryptocurrencies • Blockchain Structure • Blockchain Application...
Blockchain vs Database Make Effective Presentations Using Awesome Backgrounds Engage your Audience Capture Audience Attent...
Blockchain vs Database
Blockchain vs Database
How transactions are done
History of Blockchain
History of Blockchain • Blockchain was invented in 1991 to time stamp digital documents. • In 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto relea...
Blockchain History in just one slide
Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies are decentralized digital currencies without a central bank
Cryptocurrencies market https://markets.bitcoin.com/
Bitcoin • Bitcoin can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without the need for intermediaries. •...
Bitcoin Wallet https://www.bitcoin.com/
Bitcoin ATM A Bitcoin ATM allows a person to purchase Bitcoin by using cash or debit card. https://coinatmradar.com/
Blockchain Structure
Blockchain Structure • A block in a blockchain architecture is an aggregated set of data, which each block is identified u...
Blockchain Working Methodology
The developing stages of blockchain • Ethereum is an open-source blockchain platform that uses smart contracts to offer se...
Smart Contract • A smart contract is a Computer code inside of a blockchain which encodes contract agreements. • Smart con...
Blockchain Applications
Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) An organization whose decisions are made electronically by a written compute...
Smart Contract for Shipment Management • When shipment contains temperature-sensitive items such as donor organs, vaccines...
Blockchain Development Board • Elk is a hardware development board for the blockchain and the decentralized web. • Arduino...
Conclusions
Conclusions • Blockchain is an emerging new technology that requires attention from scientific researchers. • Cryptocurren...
Dr. Ayman Haggag ‫ارجوك‬ ‫البيت‬ ‫فى‬ ‫خليك‬
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

An Introduction to Blockchain Technology

38 views

Published on

مقدمة للبلوكتشين
مبادرة ارجوك خليك فى البيت

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

An Introduction to Blockchain Technology

  1. 1. An Introduction to Blockchain Technology ‫حجاج‬ ‫أيمن‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫المصرية‬ ‫البحثية‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫المدرسة‬ ‫الموافق‬ ‫األثنين‬13‫ابريل‬2020 ‫مساء‬ ‫السابعة‬ ‫الساعة‬ ‫أرجوك‬ ‫البيت‬ ‫فى‬ ‫خليك‬ ‫تحيات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫حسنسن‬ ‫عطيفى‬ ‫ابوالعال‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫االستاذ‬
  2. 2. Agenda • Blockchain vs Database • History of Blockchain • Cryptocurrencies • Blockchain Structure • Blockchain Applications • Conclusions
  3. 3. Blockchain vs Database Make Effective Presentations Using Awesome Backgrounds Engage your Audience Capture Audience Attention
  4. 4. Blockchain vs Database
  5. 5. Blockchain vs Database
  6. 6. How transactions are done
  7. 7. History of Blockchain
  8. 8. History of Blockchain • Blockchain was invented in 1991 to time stamp digital documents. • In 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto released the Bitcoin “Digital Gold”. • Many Cryptocurrencies now exist.
  9. 9. Blockchain History in just one slide
  10. 10. Cryptocurrencies
  11. 11. Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies are decentralized digital currencies without a central bank
  12. 12. Cryptocurrencies market https://markets.bitcoin.com/
  13. 13. Bitcoin • Bitcoin can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without the need for intermediaries. • Bitcoin blocks are publicly available but anonymously without referring to names of participants in transactions. https://blockexplorer.com/
  14. 14. Bitcoin Wallet https://www.bitcoin.com/
  15. 15. Bitcoin ATM A Bitcoin ATM allows a person to purchase Bitcoin by using cash or debit card. https://coinatmradar.com/
  16. 16. Blockchain Structure
  17. 17. Blockchain Structure • A block in a blockchain architecture is an aggregated set of data, which each block is identified using a hash function. • The formed block will contain the hash of the previous block so all data can is connected via a linked list structure. https://andersbrownworth.com/blockchain/blockchain
  18. 18. Blockchain Working Methodology
  19. 19. The developing stages of blockchain • Ethereum is an open-source blockchain platform that uses smart contracts to offer services or applications. • Ethereum has the potential to create a decentralized world- wide computer that never stops using Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and Solidity programming language. https://ethereum.org/
  20. 20. Smart Contract • A smart contract is a Computer code inside of a blockchain which encodes contract agreements. • Smart contracts are self executing with the terms of agreement or written into lines of codes stored and executed on the block check computer. • Smart contracts also give rise to the concept of “Decentralized Autonomous Organizations” (DAOs).
  21. 21. Blockchain Applications
  22. 22. Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) An organization whose decisions are made electronically by a written computer code or through the vote of its members. It is a system of hard coded rules that define which actions an organization will take.
  23. 23. Smart Contract for Shipment Management • When shipment contains temperature-sensitive items such as donor organs, vaccines, blood samples, milk • Sensor information from IoT-enabled shipments is combined with Ethereum smart contracts.
  24. 24. Blockchain Development Board • Elk is a hardware development board for the blockchain and the decentralized web. • Arduino like with native support for decentralized networks. • Build-in IoT that interfaces with Ethereum. • Used to build an electric socket that rents out electricity in exchange for Bitcoin or Ethereum.
  25. 25. Conclusions
  26. 26. Conclusions • Blockchain is an emerging new technology that requires attention from scientific researchers. • Cryptocurrencies will have a large economical impact and is vital to build our national expertise in this filed. • Smart Contracts and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) will dominate business and industrial applications and needs much consideration.
  27. 27. Dr. Ayman Haggag ‫ارجوك‬ ‫البيت‬ ‫فى‬ ‫خليك‬

×