E learning pr

1 ‫االلكترون‬ ‫المقررات‬ ‫انتاج‬‫ية‬
2 ‫هو‬ ‫األساسي‬‫هدفه‬ ‫االلكترونية‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫المقر‬‫انتاج‬‫مشروع‬"‫المحتو‬‫تطوير‬ ‫و‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫خالل‬‫من‬ ‫الجامعة‬‫في‬ ‫اإل...
3 ‫بالمشروع‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫أقسام‬ ‫المحتوي‬ ‫تطوير‬ ‫ورفعة‬ ‫المقرر‬‫محتوي‬ ‫وتجميع‬ ‫برمجة‬ ‫على‬ ‫القسم‬‫هذا‬ ‫يعمل‬‫منصة‬ ‫ع...
4‫بالجام‬ ‫المنتجة‬ ‫االلكتروني‬ ‫المقررات‬‫عة‬ ‫البي‬‫و‬ ‫المتواصلة‬‫السياحة‬‫ئة‬‫زراعي‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫السياحة‬‫وكاالت‬ ‫اعمال‬...
5‫بالجام‬ ‫المسوقة‬ ‫االلكتروني‬ ‫المقررات‬‫عة‬ ‫عدد‬36‫مقرر‬ ‫بالجام‬ ‫المفعلة‬ ‫االلكتروني‬ ‫المقررات‬‫عة‬ ‫متوقف‬
6 ‫االلكتروني‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫منصات‬ el.usc.edu.eg ‫بالجامعة‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫االلكتروني‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫منصة‬ cms.nelc.edu.eg cms2.nelc.e...
7 ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ك‬ ‫ش‬ ‫االلكترونية‬ ‫المقررات‬ ‫انتاج‬
