Tourism in bangladesh(chittagong hill tracts)

Tourism in Bangladesh Economic Growth, Prospects and Challenges Chittagong Hill Station
Chittagong is the most diverse region of Bangladesh and contains some of the lesser-visited highlights of the country. Str...
Bangladesh is one of the third world countries having scarcity of is finance, but it can increase their GDP by giving impo...
Rangamati Rangamati District is surrounded by northern India’s Tripura state, southwest Bandarban district, eastern India’...
Sajek Sajek Valley is a growing tourist spot in Bangladesh situated in the hills of the Kasalongmountain The valley is 450...
Hanging bridge Rangamati city’s principal attraction is the Hanging Bridge. Generally, no one returns from Rangamati witho...
Shuvolong Waterfalls Shuvolong is a sub district situated in Barkol, about 25 kilometers away from Rangamati town (11 kilo...
Kaptai lake  Kaptai Lake is Bangladesh’s largest lake. It is situated under the Chittagong Division Rangamati District at...
Rangamati cultural museum  Rangamati cultural museum is also famous as “Tribal Cultural Institute Museum”.  Tourists vis...
Bandarban Bandarban is a South-East Bangladesh district, and a part of the Chittagong Division  Bandarban district (4,47...
Nilgiri Hill Nilgiri is one of Bangladesh’s highest peaks and a beautiful tourist spot. Situated at Thanchi Thana, it is ...
Keokradong Keokradong is a mountain with an elevation of 986 meters (3,235 ft) in Bandarban. Bangladesh some sources claim...
Boga Lake Bogakain Lake, also known as Boga Lake, is a lake in Ruma Upazilla, in the Bandarban hill district of Banglades...
Nafakhum Fall Ngafa Khong is a waterfall on the remaikree river in Bangladesh. Bangladesh, a tributary of the river regrek...
Tazing Dong Tazing Dong (also known as Bijay) is Bangladesh Hill. Officially, it is Bangladesh’s largest peak. It is loca...
Buddha Dhatu  The Buddha Dhatu Jadi, a beautiful Golden Temple (‘Shorno Mandir’ in Bangla) is located close to Balaghata ...
Meghla Parjatan Complex Meghla is an eco-park located on the gateway of Bandarban, operated and looks after by the distric...
Mirinja • Mirinja tourist spot is located at 16 km point of Fashiakhali-lama- Alikadam road of Bandarban in Bangladesh. It...
Nilachal Nilachal is one of the most beautiful and spactaculating tourist place in Bangladesh located at Tigerpara, just ...
Khagrachari Khagrachari is known as The Queen of natural beauty Khagrachari is a hilly countryside. It is bordered on th...
Richhang waterfall Richhang is a natural waterfall,and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bangladesh's Khagra...
Alutila Cave Alutila Cave, also known as Alutila M ystery Cave, is situated in Matiranga Upazila in Khagrachari districts....
 In the past it was forbidden to visit there because it was really dangerous. And also because of the transportation prob...
Dighinala Dighinala is an Upazila of Khagrachari District. Though it is an upzilla, now it has become the symbol of natura...
SWOT ANALYSIS on Tourism in Chittagong Hill Station OPPORTUNITIES (+) THREATS (–) • • • STRENGTHS (+) WEAKNESSES (–) • • •...
STRENGTHS Heaven for budget traveler Archaeological sites Pollution Free Environment Liberal behavior of local people towa...
WEAKNESSES Lack of Promotion Insufficiency of good quality accommodation Insufficiency of Transportation Lack of Safety an...
Opportunities Promote the tourism by Social media Promote the tourism by sports New tourism products and innovation Implem...
Threats POLITICAL INSTABILITY THREATS OF SECURITY NATURAL DISASTER LANGUAGE BARRIER OF THE BANGLADESHI PEOPLE ABSENCE OF P...
Prospects Bright future of Bangladesh in tourism industry Creating new ideas of visiting tourist spots More job opportunit...
CHALLENGES OF THE PLACES Lack of primary knowledge about tourism Conflict between the tribal and other people Lack of sens...
Impact in economic growth of the Bangladesh FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION TO GOVERNMENT REVENUES CREATES EMPLOYME...
Once a Chinese tourist name Hsuan Tsang visited Bangladesh and he said about Bangladesh that “It’s a sleeping beauty emerg...
Chittagong Hill stations and it attracts a lot of tourist from all over the country. Though it faces many challenges, our ...
Recommendations to overcome the challenges Publicity needs to be increased about the beautiful places of Chittagong Hill S...
How to attract tourist inside and outside the country Connect • Connect with Local Tourist agents Website • Making a Infor...
THANK YOU
Tourism in bangladesh(chittagong hill tracts)

  Tourism in Bangladesh Economic Growth, Prospects and Challenges Chittagong Hill Station
  2. 2. Chittagong is the most diverse region of Bangladesh and contains some of the lesser-visited highlights of the country. Stretching from the world’s longest unbroken sandy beach to the hill country bordering Burma. One thousand meters high and a thousand stories thick, Chittagong is the home of numerous indigenous groups.
  3. 3. Bangladesh is one of the third world countries having scarcity of is finance, but it can increase their GDP by giving importance to the tourism industry. Bangladesh is blessed with glamorous natural beauties. Chittagong Hill station is one of them. It plays a great role in the economy of tourism industry.
  4. 4. Rangamati Rangamati District is surrounded by northern India’s Tripura state, southwest Bandarban district, eastern India’s Mizoram state and Myanmar’s Chinpradesh, western Khagrachori and Chittagong district. There are many beautiful places of interest inside Rangamati district.
  5. 5. Sajek Sajek Valley is a growing tourist spot in Bangladesh situated in the hills of the Kasalongmountain The valley is 450 m above sea level at 1,476 feet. Sajek valley is known as Rangamati Queen of Hills & Roof. Sajek is a union in the districts of Rangamati.
  6. 6. Hanging bridge Rangamati city’s principal attraction is the Hanging Bridge. Generally, no one returns from Rangamati without seeing this bridge hanging up. The 335-feet-long bridge in Kaptai Lake at the end of the city of Rangamati is one of the most popular locations for tourists. This bridge is named Rangamati’s sign.
  7. 7. Shuvolong Waterfalls Shuvolong is a sub district situated in Barkol, about 25 kilometers away from Rangamati town (11 kilometers as the crow flies). Shuvolong region has few waterfalls with the highest drop from as high as 300 feet. Over the past few years, thanks to its waterfalls and nearby market, this place has become a tourist destination.
  8. 8. Kaptai lake  Kaptai Lake is Bangladesh’s largest lake. It is situated under the Chittagong Division Rangamati District at the Kaptai Upazilla.  The lake was built as part of the Karnaphuli Hydro-electric project, as a result of the building of the Kaptai Dam on the Karnaphuli River.  The total depth of kaptai lake is 100feet(30m), and a maximum depth is 490 feet (150 m).
  9. 9. Rangamati cultural museum  Rangamati cultural museum is also famous as “Tribal Cultural Institute Museum”.  Tourists visit this museum every year to observe old manuscripts, arts, folklore collection, ancient coins, crafts, photographs, ornaments, costumes, weapons, tools, potteries, musical instruments, paintings, statues etc  Visitors gain idea by these valuable possessions about tribal people and their lifestyle, food habit, culture and religious practice.
  10. 10. Bandarban Bandarban is a South-East Bangladesh district, and a part of the Chittagong Division  Bandarban district (4,479 square kilometers) is not only the country most remote district but also the least populous (292900). Bandarban Cantonment has an army contingent.
  11. 11. Nilgiri Hill Nilgiri is one of Bangladesh’s highest peaks and a beautiful tourist spot. Situated at Thanchi Thana, it is about 3500 feet tall. Below that place you can see the village of moro. To you, their vibrant culture and way of life may be unexplored experience. Niligiri is run by Bandarban Army brigade. The high steppes of the Nilgiri Hills have been inhabited since prehistoric times, shown by a large number of objects found by excavators museum, including those collected by colonial officers James Wikinson Bricks, Major M. J. Walhouse and Sir Walter Elliot.
  12. 12. Keokradong Keokradong is a mountain with an elevation of 986 meters (3,235 ft) in Bandarban. Bangladesh some sources claim that is Bangladesh’s highest point. People visit this place for its beauty, if we look past days of Keokradong, people didn’t come this place because there is no transport, security, facilities or hotel, but time has change.
  13. 13. Boga Lake Bogakain Lake, also known as Boga Lake, is a lake in Ruma Upazilla, in the Bandarban hill district of Bangladesh. It is a natural lake with sweet and deep water. The sea level elevation is almost 1,246 feet (380 m). Geologists claim this was produced by summer rain-water collection. Its shape is irregular Local folklore says the lake was formed after the inhabitants of a Khumi village killed a god who later reappeared as a dragon. Instantly there was an earthquake, the hillside caved in and the village vanished and a deep lake formed. The road from Ruma to Boga Lake is still under construction, which is accessible by trucks and SUVs only in the dry season. The lake attracts tourists because of its scenery but it is inaccessible by any other means of transport.
  14. 14. Nafakhum Fall Ngafa Khong is a waterfall on the remaikree river in Bangladesh. Bangladesh, a tributary of the river regrekhyong/sangu. It is one of the country’s biggest waterfalls by volume of falling water. The wild, hilly Remaikree river unexpectedly falls down here about 25–30 feet.
  15. 15. Tazing Dong Tazing Dong (also known as Bijay) is Bangladesh Hill. Officially, it is Bangladesh’s largest peak. It is located on Saichol Mountain ranges, Bandarban District Ruma Upazila, southeast of Bangladesh. Outside the Ruma upazila sadar, near that peak is a tribal village. People visit this place for its beauty, if look past days of Tazing Dong people don’t come this place because there is no transport facilities, but time has change and lot of changes in here, that’s why tourist people love to come here.
  16. 16. Buddha Dhatu  The Buddha Dhatu Jadi, a beautiful Golden Temple (‘Shorno Mandir’ in Bangla) is located close to Balaghata town in Bandarban city.  This is the largest Theravada Buddhist Temple in Bangladesh. The temple is built on top of a (approximately 200 feet or 60 meters) high hill which is adjacent to the Bandarban-Rangamati road.  The second largest Buddha statue in Bangladesh lies there and apart from this, here presides other smaller statues and a golden bell is set on a dragon.
  17. 17. Meghla Parjatan Complex Meghla is an eco-park located on the gateway of Bandarban, operated and looks after by the district administration. It is 4 km away the city, opposite to the zilaparishad, 17 km from keranihaat of Chittagong- Cox’s bazar road. On the features a delightful artificial long lake, mini safari park, a mini zoo, paddles boat, hanging bridges, a children park are also here.
  18. 18. Mirinja • Mirinja tourist spot is located at 16 km point of Fashiakhali-lama- Alikadam road of Bandarban in Bangladesh. It is a tremendous tourist spot at Badarban. It is about 1500 feet high from the sea level. An observation tower is in the spot, from where the tourist can enjoy the view of moheskhali island, Bay of Bengal and matamuhuri. • The only tourist spot in Lama upazila of Bandarban district—the Mirinja Tourist Complex is failing to attract visitors in recent times owing to it being underdeveloped, neglected, and lacking basic facilities.
  19. 19. Nilachal Nilachal is one of the most beautiful and spactaculating tourist place in Bangladesh located at Tigerpara, just 5 km away from Bandarban. Nilachal is about 2000 feet above the sea level. Standing at the peak of Nilachal, visitor can see the total glance of Bandarban town and a vast photographic hillside can be seen from here.
  20. 20. Khagrachari Khagrachari is known as The Queen of natural beauty Khagrachari is a hilly countryside. It is bordered on the north by I ndia's tripura state, on the southby Rangamati and Chittagong dist ricts, on the east by Rangamati district, on the west by India'sChitt agong district and Tripura state. This is one of the best districts to visit for tourist and it has some amazing tourism spot which plays a vital role in the economy Bangladesh.
  21. 21. Richhang waterfall Richhang is a natural waterfall,and one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bangladesh's Khagrachhari district. It is not very wide, but with her intrinsic natural beauty this beautiful waterfall successfully surprised the domestic and foreign travelers. And this waterfall gets its full life during rainy season.
  22. 22. Alutila Cave Alutila Cave, also known as Alutila M ystery Cave, is situated in Matiranga Upazila in Khagrachari districts. It is about 100 meters long. It is surrounded with green forest and the inside of the cave is so dark that people need to buy local Flambe-Aux to see inside of the cave.
  23. 23.  In the past it was forbidden to visit there because it was really dangerous. And also because of the transportation problem not much people went to that area. And the possibility of people might get lost was also there because the inside of the cave was too dark. Right now, the transportation problem of this area has been developed. And lot of tourist guide also there who is helping tourist to get inside the cave and safely get them out of it. That’s why now lot of people are visiting this place and also people from other country are coming to visit this place.
  24. 24. Dighinala Dighinala is an Upazila of Khagrachari District. Though it is an upzilla, now it has become the symbol of natural beauty in Khagrachari. In the past its beauty was bounded among the local people. Because people from other districts do not even knew about this. Also, the transportation problem was really great. That’s why people from other area find it very difficult to visit there.
  25. 25. SWOT ANALYSIS on Tourism in Chittagong Hill Station OPPORTUNITIES (+) THREATS (–) • • • STRENGTHS (+) WEAKNESSES (–) • • • INTERNALFACTORSEXTERNALFACTORS • • • • • • S W O T
  26. 26. STRENGTHS Heaven for budget traveler Archaeological sites Pollution Free Environment Liberal behavior of local people towards tourist Rich history and heritage Religious tourism Bengali cuisine Wildlife and Hill tracks
  27. 27. WEAKNESSES Lack of Promotion Insufficiency of good quality accommodation Insufficiency of Transportation Lack of Safety and Security Lack of Awareness Insufficiency of Tour Guide Communication Problem Low quality services Lack of investment Lack of innovation
  28. 28. Opportunities Promote the tourism by Social media Promote the tourism by sports New tourism products and innovation Implementation of Eco-Tourism and Spiritual Tourism Making the tourist sites more attractive Organizing the international event
  29. 29. Threats POLITICAL INSTABILITY THREATS OF SECURITY NATURAL DISASTER LANGUAGE BARRIER OF THE BANGLADESHI PEOPLE ABSENCE OF PROPER TOURISM POLICY CORRUPTION
  30. 30. Prospects Bright future of Bangladesh in tourism industry Creating new ideas of visiting tourist spots More job opportunities opportunities of earning foreign exchange Creating master plan for integrated development of tourism Investments made by the Government in tourism
  31. 31. CHALLENGES OF THE PLACES Lack of primary knowledge about tourism Conflict between the tribal and other people Lack of sense of responsibility in people Lack of basic facilities Threatened biodiversity Deforestation Causes of dissatisfaction of the tourists Destruction by tourists Negative image of tourists about Bangladesh Negative economic effect Negative social effect Impact of COVID- 19
  32. 32. Impact in economic growth of the Bangladesh FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION TO GOVERNMENT REVENUES CREATES EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES CONTRIBUTION TO LOCAL ECONOMIES ECONOMIC CONTRIBUTION OF TOURISM INDUSTRY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT HOLDING TRADITIONAL VALUES
  33. 33. Once a Chinese tourist name Hsuan Tsang visited Bangladesh and he said about Bangladesh that “It’s a sleeping beauty emerging from mist and water.”
  34. 34. Chittagong Hill stations and it attracts a lot of tourist from all over the country. Though it faces many challenges, our little effort can easily solve these problems.
  35. 35. Recommendations to overcome the challenges Publicity needs to be increased about the beautiful places of Chittagong Hill Station so that tourist can know about the beauty of this place. All the needed facilities as well as security should be provided in all the tourist destination. Cleanliness program should be launched to the place which have been polluted. The transportation system needed to be improved in order to attract foreign tourist Some of the ancient cultural heritage site like Alutila should be renovated in their own original style to attract the large number of tourists. Banking facilities near every big tourist destination can be very useful to hold big number of tourists Tribal culture is a big part which attracts a lot of tourist. Promotion of this tribal culture can also encourage many travelers. All the internal conflicts needed to be stopped to attract foreign tourist.
  36. 36. How to attract tourist inside and outside the country Connect • Connect with Local Tourist agents Website • Making a Informative website for mobile use Marketing • Video marketing . Digitalization • Embrace digitalization for the booking experience
  37. 37. THANK YOU

