Privacy and social media

It's about Human Privacy in Social Media. And Why is this so important for all. And also present How we can keep our privacy secret.
  1. 1. Privacy & Social Media
  2. 2. Contents What is Social Media? What is Privacy? Now A days Social Media Uses Threats to Online Social Networks Users Solution For Protecting Users Privacy Conclusion
  3. 3. What is Social Media? Social media refers to websites and applications that are designed to allow people to share content quickly, efficiently, and in real-time. Many people define social media as apps on their smartphone or tablet, but the truth is, this communication tool started with computers. This misconception stems from the fact that most social media users access their tools via apps.
  4. 4. What is Privacy? Privacy is a fundamental right, essential to autonomy and the protection of human dignity, serving as the foundation upon which many other human rights are built. We share just about everything on the internet these days, naive about the fact that our constant over-sharing grants the world access to our deepest secrets. We check in at locations, share photos, and allow people to feel like they went on vacation with us.
  5. 5. Now A days Social Media Uses
  6. 6. Continue….
  7. 7. Percentage of young people engaging in Social Networking online,2014
  8. 8. Threats to Online Social Networks Users Classic Threats Modern Threats Combination Threats Threats Targeting Children Online Predator Risky Behaviors Cyberbullying Malware Phishing Attacks Spammers Clickjacking De-anonymization attacks Face Recognition
  9. 9. Fake Profiles (Social bots) Cross-site Scripting (XSS) Internet Fraud Identity Clone Attacks Information Leakage Inference Attacks Location Leakage Socware
  10. 10. Solution For Protecting Users Privacy Operator Solution Commercial Solutions Academic Solutions Improving Privacy Setting Interfaces Phishing Detection Spammer Detection Authentication Mechanisms Security & Privacy Settings Internal Protection mechanisms Internet Security Solution AVG Privacy Fix FB Phishing Protector
  11. 11. Norton Safe WebReport Users McAfee Social Protection No Script Security Suite My Permissions Privacy Scanner For Facebook Net Nanny Minor Monitor Cloned Profile Detection Face Profile Detection Preventing Information and Location Leakage Socware Detection
  12. 12. Conclusion In The End , We Are Not 100% Safe In Social Media. This Is The Most Big Problem In Digital Age. But WE Cant Not Stop This Digitalization Because We Are Depend On Every Digital Products On This Age. And In This Age We Can Not Hiding Anything In Our Life. So It Is Our Self Responsibility To Do Protect Our Privacy.
  13. 13. Thank You

