MIS-G&M-Final.pptx

G&M: Digital Transformation
G&M Digital Transformation – Case Facts
Singapore
Insurance
Market
Life Insurance
Health
Life
Non-Life Insurance
Property
Casualty
Singapore Insurance Market
Key Players
AIG Asia, AXA Singapore, MSIG, NTUC Income,
and First Capital
Key Players
Great Eastern Life, Local insurance cooperative,
NTUC Income, AIA, and Prudential Pl
Objective: G&M plans to introduce an digital aggregator platform for various insurance by end of 2021
Understanding the Customer
01
Psychographics
Age: 18-35
Gender: Male, Female & Other’s
Demographics
Attitudes: Tech Savvy, Researches before buying online
Interests: Product Features, Financial Stability, Price Sensitive
User Personas
02
Geographic
Country: Singapore
Location: Pan country
Cities: Region agnostic (Greater the internet penetration,
higher likelihood of awareness & acquisition)
Researcher Roy
Thoroughly researches every aspect of a product; cautious; seeks
advice; reacts slowly to new products
Strategy
Spot them – use data to tailor products, services to their needs
Use them tactically – Generate word of mouth promotion to
encourage user to try product
Case Analysis – (C-O-W-S Model)
The Scale for each factor has been kept from 1-5 where 5 is highly favourable for g&m and 1 is least favourable to the business of g&m
• The Highest Weightage has been allocated to “Price” because as per the case the target market of Singapore is highly price-sensitive.
• Being a technology savvy and cognizant market where customers seek ease of usage in the application, both “Technology readiness” and “Ease of Use” have been allocated 15%
• Also delivering these technical disruptions along with correct amount of physical connect would require organisational restructuring as per the “Iceberg theory of Digital
Transformation”
Critical Success Factors Weightage
Option 1
Tie up with Fintech
Option 2
Develop own Tech.
Option 3
Partner with Tech Start-up
Option 4
Sell “White-Lablled”
Products
Technology Readiness 15% 5 1 4 4
Price 20% 3 1 2 5
Brand Perception 10% 4 2 3 5
Value 5% 4 1 3 4
Flexibility of providing Features 10% 3 5 4 2
Ease of Use 15% 4 1 4 4
Organisational Structure 15% 3 3 1 4
Innovation 10% 3 5 4 1
C-O-W-S Result 3.6 2.2 3 3.8
Recommendation
Long-Term Plan
Sell White-labelled Products
• With a greater brand perception for
Motor insurance, quick acquisition of
customer on the aggregator platform
• From COWS it can be derived that
aggregator services can be offered at a
competitive price which is suitable for
price sensitive market of Singapore
• Customer can reduce their exposure to
risk by insuring themselves with trusted
"white-labels" and hence have a financial
stability
• Key Metrics: CAC, Settlement Time, Churn
Rate, Net Promoter Score
Mid-Term Plan
Short Term Plan
Collaborate with Fintech Start-up Build Own Technology from Scratch
• Collaborate with fintech start-ups to
become a technology provider for the
insurance market by simplifying the back-
office and facilitating seamless exchange
of data, or building a platform that other
systems could plug into
• Enhance their analytics division & identify
opportunities to cross sell & up sell
products
• Key Metrics: Retention Rate, Churn Rate,
Average Revenue per Client, Net Profit
Margin,
• Develop their own technology and
provide independent services
• More focus on customer retention &
improving RPE
• Increase flexibility in terms of offering
product features
• Key Metrics: Average cost per claim,
Revenue per policy holder, Loss Ratio,
Renewal rate, Strike Rate, Average
Settlement time
Action Plan-Leverage Emerging Tech Trends in the Insurance Industry
Artificial Intelligence
Chatbots Drones
Predictive Data Analytics
• Evaluating the risk variables connected with
a certain business or insurance is one way
many insurers use predictive analytics.
• Assess the risk of company cancellations
and fraudulent claims.
• With the help of AI Insurance companies
can transform the insurance underwriting
process.
• Also AI enables insurance advisors to design
solutions to meet unique client
requirements.
• Target customer does not like involvement
of middle-men but needs information
clarity
• Chatbots can interact with customers to
solve their commonly faced problems and
simplify monotonous processes
• Since majority of customers for G&M comes
from Motor Insurance, drones can be used
in Risk assessment & calculation, field
surveys etc which will improve the turn
around time for claim processing & reduce
fraud claim
