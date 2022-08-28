Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

MIS-G&M-Final.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 6
1 of 6

MIS-G&M-Final.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Business

digital transformation

digital transformation

Business

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
Free
Ladies Get Paid: The Ultimate Guide to Breaking Barriers, Owning Your Worth, and Taking Command of Your Career Claire Wasserman
Free
Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable Jamie Kern Lima
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: A Woman’s Guide to Earning More, Building Wealth, and Gaining Economic Power Rachel Rodgers
Free
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
Free
On Writing Well, 30th Anniversary Edition: An Informal Guide to Writing Nonfiction William Zinsser
Free
Crucial Conversations Tools for Talking When Stakes Are High, Second Edition Kerry Patterson
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Guided Journal: Infographics eBook (Goals Journal, Self Improvement Book) Stephen R. Covey
Free
Fast Food Nation: The Dark Side of the All-American Meal Eric Schlosser
Free
Capital in the Twenty-First Century Thomas Piketty
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Cloudmoney: Cash, Cards, Crypto, and the War for Our Wallets Brett Scott
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization Peter Zeihan
Free
After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost its Soul Tripp Mickle
Free
The April/May 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
The July/August 2022 Audiozine Issue Entrepreneur Magazine
Free
Longpath: Becoming the Great Ancestors Our Future Needs – An Antidote for Short-Termism Ari Wallach
Free
Take Back Your Power: 10 New Rules for Women at Work Deborah Liu
Free
Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo Reggie Fils-Aimé
Free
The Sport and Prey of Capitalists Linda McQuaig
Free
The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe Josh Mitchell
Free
Crypto Economy: How Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, and Token-Economy Are Disrupting the Financial World Aries Wang
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
Free
Larger Than Yourself: Reimagine Industries, Lead with Purpose & Grow Ideas into Movements Thibault Manekin
Free
The Bond King: How One Man Made a Market, Built an Empire, and Lost It All Mary Childs
Free
The One Week Marketing Plan: The Set It & Forget It Approach for Quickly Growing Your Business Mark Satterfield
Free

MIS-G&M-Final.pptx

  1. 1. Group - 09 21P004- Abinash Mahapatra 21P005- Adarsh Mathur 21P027- Muskan 21P033- Prankush Bansal 21P043- Shivanshi Garg 21P054- Visakh S G&M: Digital Transformation
  2. 2. G&M Digital Transformation – Case Facts Singapore Insurance Market Life Insurance Health Life Non-Life Insurance Property Casualty Singapore Insurance Market Key Players AIG Asia, AXA Singapore, MSIG, NTUC Income, and First Capital Key Players Great Eastern Life, Local insurance cooperative, NTUC Income, AIA, and Prudential Pl Objective: G&M plans to introduce an digital aggregator platform for various insurance by end of 2021 Understanding the Customer 01 Psychographics Age: 18-35 Gender: Male, Female & Other’s Demographics Attitudes: Tech Savvy, Researches before buying online Interests: Product Features, Financial Stability, Price Sensitive User Personas 02 Geographic Country: Singapore Location: Pan country Cities: Region agnostic (Greater the internet penetration, higher likelihood of awareness & acquisition) Researcher Roy Thoroughly researches every aspect of a product; cautious; seeks advice; reacts slowly to new products Strategy Spot them – use data to tailor products, services to their needs Use them tactically – Generate word of mouth promotion to encourage user to try product
  3. 3. Case Analysis – (C-O-W-S Model) The Scale for each factor has been kept from 1-5 where 5 is highly favourable for g&m and 1 is least favourable to the business of g&m • The Highest Weightage has been allocated to “Price” because as per the case the target market of Singapore is highly price-sensitive. • Being a technology savvy and cognizant market where customers seek ease of usage in the application, both “Technology readiness” and “Ease of Use” have been allocated 15% • Also delivering these technical disruptions along with correct amount of physical connect would require organisational restructuring as per the “Iceberg theory of Digital Transformation” Critical Success Factors Weightage Option 1 Tie up with Fintech Option 2 Develop own Tech. Option 3 Partner with Tech Start-up Option 4 Sell “White-Lablled” Products Technology Readiness 15% 5 1 4 4 Price 20% 3 1 2 5 Brand Perception 10% 4 2 3 5 Value 5% 4 1 3 4 Flexibility of providing Features 10% 3 5 4 2 Ease of Use 15% 4 1 4 4 Organisational Structure 15% 3 3 1 4 Innovation 10% 3 5 4 1 C-O-W-S Result 3.6 2.2 3 3.8
  4. 4. Recommendation Long-Term Plan Sell White-labelled Products • With a greater brand perception for Motor insurance, quick acquisition of customer on the aggregator platform • From COWS it can be derived that aggregator services can be offered at a competitive price which is suitable for price sensitive market of Singapore • Customer can reduce their exposure to risk by insuring themselves with trusted "white-labels" and hence have a financial stability • Key Metrics: CAC, Settlement Time, Churn Rate, Net Promoter Score Mid-Term Plan Short Term Plan Collaborate with Fintech Start-up Build Own Technology from Scratch • Collaborate with fintech start-ups to become a technology provider for the insurance market by simplifying the back- office and facilitating seamless exchange of data, or building a platform that other systems could plug into • Enhance their analytics division & identify opportunities to cross sell & up sell products • Key Metrics: Retention Rate, Churn Rate, Average Revenue per Client, Net Profit Margin, • Develop their own technology and provide independent services • More focus on customer retention & improving RPE • Increase flexibility in terms of offering product features • Key Metrics: Average cost per claim, Revenue per policy holder, Loss Ratio, Renewal rate, Strike Rate, Average Settlement time
  5. 5. Action Plan-Leverage Emerging Tech Trends in the Insurance Industry Artificial Intelligence Chatbots Drones Predictive Data Analytics • Evaluating the risk variables connected with a certain business or insurance is one way many insurers use predictive analytics. • Assess the risk of company cancellations and fraudulent claims. • With the help of AI Insurance companies can transform the insurance underwriting process. • Also AI enables insurance advisors to design solutions to meet unique client requirements. • Target customer does not like involvement of middle-men but needs information clarity • Chatbots can interact with customers to solve their commonly faced problems and simplify monotonous processes • Since majority of customers for G&M comes from Motor Insurance, drones can be used in Risk assessment & calculation, field surveys etc which will improve the turn around time for claim processing & reduce fraud claim G&M
  6. 6. Thank you!

×