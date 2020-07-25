Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Proyecto integrador: Las tics en la sociedad Alumna: Vanessa Abigail Tapia Cristain Grupo: M1C1G22-015
Introducción Las TIC (Tecnologías de la información y la comunicación) son el conjunto de avances tecnológicos que nos pro...
Uso de las Tic en la sociedad En el ámbito educativo ayuda al aprendizaje de los niños jóvenes adultos ya sea compartiendo...
El impacto social de las TIC se hace sentir en la fuerza e influencia que tiene en los diferentes ámbitos y las nuevas est...
Uso de las Tic en mi comunidad El uso de las tic en mi comunidad es importante para mantenernos informados, comunicados, p...
Uso de las Tic en comunidades de compañeros
Hashtag #UsolasTicpara Estudiar en Prepa en Línea Sep
Conclusión Las Tic están evolucionando, así como el internet y la sociedad. Así mismo debemos adaptar nuestras diferentes ...
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icon by Flaticon, and infographics & images from Fr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tapiacristain vanessa m01_s4pi

7 views

Published on

Las Tics en la sociedad

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tapiacristain vanessa m01_s4pi

  1. 1. Proyecto integrador: Las tics en la sociedad Alumna: Vanessa Abigail Tapia Cristain Grupo: M1C1G22-015
  2. 2. Introducción Las TIC (Tecnologías de la información y la comunicación) son el conjunto de avances tecnológicos que nos proporcionan la informática, las telecomunicaciones y las tecnologías audiovisuales. Esto ha dado pie a nuevas formas de trabajar de comunicarse, divertirse, aprender y enseñar. El impacto de las TIC ha sido tan influyente que ha dado pie a diversas controversias acerca de sus beneficios. En definitiva la cultura en nuestro siglo está asociada a las tecnologías de la información. Están presentes en casi todas nuestras actuaciones y debemos convivir con ellas.
  3. 3. Uso de las Tic en la sociedad En el ámbito educativo ayuda al aprendizaje de los niños jóvenes adultos ya sea compartiendo datos relevantes o información como noticias y otros sucesos importantes. De alguna manera, estos aportes han hecho que las TIC estén penetrando en las instituciones educativas a través del equipamiento de tecnología, basada fundamentalmente en computadoras para la creación de laboratorios de informática, a la conexión de redes internas y a Internet. Ésta introducción ha generado transformación conduciendo al docente a cambiar su forma de enseñar, modificando el sistema de evaluación, atender a la diversidad, buscar el interés de los alumnos, crear proyectos multidisciplinarios y cambiar su relación docente-alumno. Las tic son un elemento clave para hacer que nuestro trabajo sea más productivo: agilizando las comunicaciones, sustentando el trabajo en equipo, gestionando las existencias, realizando análisis financieros, y promocionando nuestros productos en el mercado. Bien utilizadas, las tic permiten a las empresas producir más cantidad, más rápido, de mejor calidad, y en menos tiempo. nos permiten ser competitivos en el mercado, y disponer de tiempo libre para nuestra familia. Tomemos como ejemplo el área de marketing y comunicación Las empresas tienen como objetivo principal vender sus productos en el mercado. Y para conseguirlo necesitan primero presentar el producto a sus clientes para que lo conozcan. Esa es una función del marketing.
  4. 4. El impacto social de las TIC se hace sentir en la fuerza e influencia que tiene en los diferentes ámbitos y las nuevas estructuras sociales que están surgiendo, produciéndose una interacción constante entre la tecnología y la sociedad. pero esta relación no debe entenderse como una relación fatalista y determinista, sino como una relación que nos conduce a nuevas situaciones y planteamientos que deben llevarnos a través de la investigación y el análisis de sus efectos a tomar posiciones que marquen el camino y la dirección a seguir atendiendo a la sociedad que deseamos construir
  5. 5. Uso de las Tic en mi comunidad El uso de las tic en mi comunidad es importante para mantenernos informados, comunicados, para hacer investigaciones más precisas y concisas. Facilitar la busqueda de información, estudiar así como compartir información.
  6. 6. Uso de las Tic en comunidades de compañeros
  7. 7. Hashtag #UsolasTicpara Estudiar en Prepa en Línea Sep
  8. 8. Conclusión Las Tic están evolucionando, así como el internet y la sociedad. Así mismo debemos adaptar nuestras diferentes costumbres y usar las Tics del mejor modo para realizar una buena búsqueda de información, organización, y mejorar el ámbito educativo de una manera en la cual se facilite el entendimiento del alumno, con las herramientas necesarias. Así como en el hogar mejorando la comunicación con familiares lejanos.
  9. 9. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icon by Flaticon, and infographics & images from Freepik Bibliografías Uso de las Tic en la sociedad: ● Avelar, J. (2017). IMPACTO DE LAS TIC EN EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO, SOCIAL Y LABORAL. Impacto de los TIC en el ámbito educativo, social y laboral. ● T. (2016, 13 julio). El impacto de las TIC en la sociedad actual – Todo Turia. Todo Turia. ● LAS TIC EN LA SOCIEDAD ( INCLUSIÓN SOCIAL) . (2017). Las TIC en la sociedad.

×